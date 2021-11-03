Connect with us

Valley Health lung cancer team offering screening event for uninsured patients through November

Published

4 hours ago

on

Valley Health’s multidisciplinary lung cancer team is offering a low dose CT lung screening event in November to highlight the importance of early detection in saving lives from the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Uninsured patients who meet eligibility criteria will be scheduled for screening during the special month-long event.

Each year, lung cancer kills more men and women than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined. Symptoms may not present until cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Screening those at high risk, using a special low-dose form of x-ray, is the best way to improve lung cancer survival rates.

Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. Those interested in the lung screening should call 540-536-LUNG (5864) to determine eligibility. A navigator will review some preliminary criteria and refer for an appointment with one of two Valley Health providers. Patients will have a telehealth visit with thoracic surgeon Shalini Reddy, MD, or pulmonary medicine nurse practitioner Allyson Rinker, NP, at no charge to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision making requirement before the scan is scheduled. (An in-person visit option is available.)

Eligible patients will be scheduled for an LDCT scan at one of Valley Health’s six hospital-based imaging locations during November. Participants in this special screening event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $20, which must be paid the day of the test.


To learn more about Valley Health’s low dose lung CT screening program, visit valleyhealthlink.com/our-services.

Warren County Republicans sweep again

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

Here are the results for Warren County as of 8:40 pm on election night:

2021 November General
Unofficial Results

Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on November 5th. Therefore, results are incomplete. Results will be certified on November 15th.

Governor Results by Precinct

9 precincts of 14 reporting


For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Glenn A. Youngkin
Republican		 7,082 79.53%
Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic		 1,764 19.81%
Princess L. Blanding
Liberation		 54 0.61%
Write In
Write-In		 5 0.06%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM

Lieutenant Governor Results by Precinct

9 precincts of 14 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Winsome E. Sears
Republican		 6,999 78.92%
Hala S. Ayala
Democratic		 1,852 20.88%
Write In
Write-In		 18 0.20%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM

Attorney General Results by Precinct

10 precincts of 14 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Jason S. Miyares
Republican		 7,866 78.57%
Mark R. Herring
Democratic		 2,133 21.30%
Write In
Write-In		 13 0.13%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:40 PM

Member House of Delegates (015) Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 8 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
C. Todd Gilbert
Republican		 2,042 83.21%
Emily G. Scott
Democratic		 408 16.63%
Write In
Write-In		 4 0.16%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:40 PM

Member House of Delegates (018) Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 7 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Michael J. Webert
Republican		 3,879 78.03%
Douglas J. Ward
Democratic		 1,080 21.73%
Write In
Write-In		 12 0.24%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:40 PM

Member House of Delegates (029) Results by Precinct

3 precincts of 7 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
William D. “Bill” Wiley
Republican		 2,018 78.74%
Delmara F. “Deetzie” Bayliss
Democratic		 539 21.03%
Write In
Write-In		 6 0.23%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM

Member Board of Supervisors (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

1 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Vicky L. Cook 847 64.02%
Write In 476 35.98%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:07 PM

Member Board of Supervisors (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Jerome K. “Jay” Butler 1,761 95.71%
Write In 79 4.29%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:04 PM

Member School Board (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

1 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Andrea M. Lo 618 50.78%
Write In 599 49.22%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:07 PM

Member School Board (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Antoinette D. Funk 1,116 56.17%
Stephanie J. Short 826 41.57%
Write In 45 2.26%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:04 PM

Member School Board (NORTH RIVER DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 5 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
Melanie C. Salins 1,120 59.35%
Angela Clark Robinson 744 39.43%
Write In 23 1.22%

Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM

Member Town Council (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct

4 precincts of 8 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Candidate Votes Percent
H. Bruce Rappaport 854 39.63%
Amber Faith Morris 1,265 58.70%
Write In 36 1.67%

A murderous ‘Bunnyman’ legend emerges from the fog of Halloween Eve at and next to the Virginia Beer Museum

Published

1 day ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

It was a pretty scary Halloween Eve, Saturday evening, October 30, at the Virginia Beer Museum at 16 Chester Street in Front Royal. Museum proprietor David Downes began what was referred to as “The Bunnyman Tour” with a video presentation on the Beer Museum’s second floor. Then he took what he estimated at nearly 10 tours of 12 to 15 patrons each next door to 14 Chester Street, to explore the basement “laboratory” site utilized by an offshoot urban legend local mortician/mass murderer known as the Bunnyman.

David Downes begins a recounting of a local variation of the ‘Bunnyman’ urban legend, this one based out of his law office at 14 Chester Street. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

We later asked Downes about the Bunnyman legend and its ties to his law office building at 14 Chester Street. This is what he told us: “The urban myth of the Bunnyman comes from Clifton, Virginia, based on some strange incidents in 1970. wikipedia.org/Bunny-Man

“The creative minds of the Virginia Beer Museum felt that they could create an entertaining prequel to this urban legend based loosely on the life of a local undertaker (Amos Beahm Scott, 1891 to 1966) that lived next to the museum (now known as the “Scott House”) from 1936 until some time shortly before his death in 1966. Scott’s daughter, Barbara Louise Scott, married Calvin Warren Turner. She inherited the funeral home after Scott’s death and it became Turner’s Funeral Home and, later, Turner Robert-Shaw’s Funeral Home until it closed a few years ago.


“While exploring the basement of an undertaker’s home might be scary enough, suggesting that he might be the original Bunnyman would add an additional element of fright to the legend created over several beers at the museum. And that is how the Legend of the Front Royal Bunny Man began,” Downes explained of the mixing of reality and fiction to create a spooky Halloween Eve.

There’s even a Playboy magazine twist to this new urban legend resulting in the 1960 unsolved murders of several Playboy bunnies visiting Skyline Drive. But why would our Bunnyman harm bunny girls, you may ask?!? – Don’t ask me, I’m just repeating what I heard on a very spooky Halloween Eve at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum.

Arriving a tad late at the 14 Chester St. mortuary/lab site we were greeted by a barely visible hooded entity and dense first-floor fog obscuring the way to the basement stairs – ‘I’m not trying those stairs in this fog – they’ll be working on my body next down there.’

Above, a youthful Amos Beahm Scott, who was born on a Virginia rabbit farm in 1891. (Urban) Legend has it he swore vengeance on rabbit killers. Was it an oath he kept throughout his life, including an R-MA chef who was murdered the day after making rabbit stew for the student body, Scott’s senior year? Guess they won’t be making rabbit stew in that building again.

A 1939 photo of the adult Amos Beahm Scott, who passed away in 1966 after a career as a mortician on Chester St. in Front Royal – well, THAT part is true.

And the new Front Royal Bunnyman urban legend wasn’t the only scary thing at the Beer Museum on Halloween Eve, as one can see. Above, a scary angel, below, witches, menacing kitties, werewolves, and an alien abduction.

WCHS DECA students place in Virtual Business Competition

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

During October 18 – 29, 2021, WCHS DECA high school students competed in a Virtual Business Challenge across eight different tracks: Entrepreneurship; Fashion; Accounting; Hotel Management; Personal Finance; Restaurant Management; Retail Management; and Sports Marketing. Each track encouraged DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment – individually or as a team of up to three members.

The virtual business challenge competition is conducted each year by National DECA and Knowledge Matters. In the Entrepreneurship track, student competitors had to identify market opportunities, conduct market research, and open their business. They will raise finances, build a team, acquire resources, organize workflow, determine risks, and develop marketing strategies. Placing 2nd in Virginia was Nick Johnson.

In the Restaurant Management track, students competed by managing a simulated restaurant. Competitors were required to design menus, develop dining & kitchen layouts, organize staffing, purchase ingredients, consider market research, and more. Placing 2nd in Virginia was the team of Aiden Dunnet, Marcus Turner, & Titus Messineo.

The Hotel Management track required competitors to test their skills at managing a simulated hotel. Participants had to schedule banquets and meetings, set room rates, bid on group sales, book advertising, monitor customer service, determine housekeeping needs, and more. Their competition scores were based on a balanced scorecard that included profitability, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction. Placing 2nd in Virginia was Bryan Coyle.


The Virtual Business – Fashion Track of the DECA Virtual Business Challenge required DECA competitors to test their skills at managing a simulated fashion business. Participants had to conduct trend research, design garments, promote via social media, and select retail locations. The teams of Breanna Taylor & Shea Henson and of Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, & Nicole Ranney placed 4th and 7th respectively in Virginia.

The Sports Track of the DECA VBC required DECA members to test their skills at managing a football franchise. Participants had to manage concessions, book events, analyze players, choose ticket prices, organize staffing needs, coordinate parking logistics, and more. Teams were ranked based on their franchise’s total profit after running the simulation for two virtual football seasons.

The following teams of student competitors placed in Virginia as indicated:

  • 3rd Place: Landon Pond, Adam Andlinger, & Dagan Wayland
  • 5th Place: Kaleb Jackson
  • 6th Place: Ayden Phelan & Josh Carroll
  • 7th Place: Jordan Bodvig
  • 9th Place: Kayal Lopez, Donovan Carson, & Noah Smelser
Front Royal man killed in Giles County crash

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hackney is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:32 p.m. on Route 460 at Route 774.

A 2019 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a culvert and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Jeffery A. Gibson, 61, of Front Royal, Va., was transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center in Blacksburg, Va., where he succumbed to his injuries later that same night.

He was wearing a seatbelt. Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.


Warren Coalition announces November saying for “We See You, Warren County” campaign

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

The Warren Coalition’s community-building initiative campaign called “We See You, Warren County” enters its third month with 42 businesses and organizations signed on, along with a number of individuals who have made the official commitment to engage in the campaign. Others have joined the Facebook group, which is closing in on 100 people.

By signing up, organizations agree to encourage their employees to acknowledge each other and their customers, as well as those they pass by, with the monthly saying. For November, the saying is “Good luck today!” The saying can be adapted as needed; for example, you might say it to someone you pass on the street, but if you are in a longer conversation with someone, it might be the way you close the conversation. Getting it “right” or using the exact phrasing isn’t the goal of the campaign; rather, the goal is to be more conscious of reaching out to others and making them feel like acknowledged, welcomed members of the Warren County community.

Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 members of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.

Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc


Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001.  The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center.  Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center accepting applications for 2022 Dare to Dream grants

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2022 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant. One $1,500 Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for education is also awarded each year through this program.

The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 14, 2022. Recipients will be announced in March 2022.

Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 182 grants totaling more than $132,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.

If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.



Applications are available on November 1, 2021 at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org  or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.

About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center

The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $132,000 in grants and scholarships to 182 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.

Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate.

