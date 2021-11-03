Valley Health lung cancer team offering screening event for uninsured patients through November

Valley Health’s multidisciplinary lung cancer team is offering a low dose CT lung screening event in November to highlight the importance of early detection in saving lives from the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Uninsured patients who meet eligibility criteria will be scheduled for screening during the special month-long event.

Each year, lung cancer kills more men and women than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined. Symptoms may not present until cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Screening those at high risk, using a special low-dose form of x-ray, is the best way to improve lung cancer survival rates.

Adult smokers and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 to 80 with a 30-pack year history of smoking are most likely to benefit from LDCT screening. Those interested in the lung screening should call 540-536-LUNG (5864) to determine eligibility. A navigator will review some preliminary criteria and refer for an appointment with one of two Valley Health providers. Patients will have a telehealth visit with thoracic surgeon Shalini Reddy, MD, or pulmonary medicine nurse practitioner Allyson Rinker, NP, at no charge to discuss eligibility and meet the shared decision making requirement before the scan is scheduled. (An in-person visit option is available.)

Eligible patients will be scheduled for an LDCT scan at one of Valley Health’s six hospital-based imaging locations during November. Participants in this special screening event will pay an all-inclusive fee of $20, which must be paid the day of the test.

To learn more about Valley Health’s low dose lung CT screening program, visit valleyhealthlink.com/our-services.