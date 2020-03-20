Local News
Valley Health System adjusts to new normal with COVID-19 precautions
In the last week, Valley Health System’s regional network of hospitals, long-term care facilities, wellness and fitness centers, physician practices and outpatient clinics have dramatically changed how they operate in a focused effort to protect staff, patients and the larger community from COVID-19.
At this time, there have been no confirmed positive tests for the virus in Valley Health’s primary service area.
“We have seen quite a dramatic shift in our nation’s activities,” President and CEO Mark H. Merrill told Valley Health’s managers and directors around the region in a teleconferenced meeting Thursday morning. “Fear is a natural emotion that can sometimes overwhelm rational thinking. We are taking a logical and systematic approach in our preparation. There are parts of the world that have effectively mitigated the spread of this virus. We have been learning from their experience.”
Hospital, Long-Term Care Visiting Curtailed
In remarkably short order, staff and physicians have embraced social distancing as the most effective large-scale way to curb the spread of COVID-19. Patient visitation at Valley Health’s six hospitals and three long-term care facilities was curtailed to reduce the risk of transmission. Facility entrances have been closed to control access and manage screening. Visitation exceptions are being made at Winchester Medical Center for Labor and Delivery, Mother/Baby, Pediatrics and NICU, and at all facilities for special circumstances including end-of-life care, on a case-by-case basis. Visit valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus for details.
Valley Health Begins Postponing Elective and Non-Essential Surgeries
Starting Monday, March 23, all Valley Health hospitals and outpatient surgery centers will be postponing all elective and non-essential procedures and surgeries. Valley Health will continue to allow procedures and surgeries for patients whose condition is emergent or urgent as determined by their physician. This decision was made after thoughtful consideration and is consistent with the guidance being provided by governmental, clinical, and regulatory organizations.
“Our top priorities are to protect our care team and all those we are caring for,” said Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Valley Health, who is overseeing the system’s clinical readiness. He expressed leadership’s confidence that the organization is prepared, equipped and protected to respond effectively to COVID-19. “I’ve been impressed with our team’s commitment, resourcefulness, and resiliency,” he said. “We have key processes in place to preserve supplies, safeguard employees and physicians, continue providing excellent care to all other patients, and be prepared for surge capacity in the days ahead.”
Wellness and Fitness Centers Close to Protect Members and Staff
Valley Health’s six off-site wellness and fitness centers also closed Thursday, March 19 until further notice, as a precautionary measure. All public events and classes have been canceled or postponed, except patient education related to disease management or preparation for surgery. Outpatient rehabilitation services (physical, occupational and speech therapy) that, in many cases is co-located with fitness, remain operational.
“Our intent is to discourage our fitness members from gathering, but we do not want to deny patients the therapy they need,” said Sabbagh.
Valley Health COVID-19 Test Collection Sites
Anticipating a likely increase in demand for COVID‐19 testing, Valley Health has established outpatient test collection sites. Two sites are now operational in Winchester and Front Royal, with additional locations opening soon.
Until more kits become available, testing is limited to individuals who meet the CDC screening criteria and are referred by their physician or health department. Patients should not present directly to these sites without an appropriate referral.
How to Access Testing
Individuals with symptoms including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, who have either traveled from a location with COVID-19 or think they may have been exposed, should not go to their doctor, urgent care center or hospital emergency room. They should call their doctor’s office, answer screening questions, and be directed accordingly.
Individuals who are severely ill and need emergency care are asked to call a number posted outside the hospital Emergency Department before entering. Dispatchers will guide 911 callers and EMS responders if COVID-19 is suspected. Sick individuals are asked to do all they can to protect others by limiting contact with unprotected family, emergency responders, and hospital staff as they seek care.
“We’re all in this together,” Merrill reflects. “How can we help our coworkers, patients, families, and friends respond safely, rationally and thoughtfully to create the best possible outcomes? Can we commit to donate blood at a time when our supply is low? Are there things we can do during this time of social distancing to uplift those who may feel isolated? Can we use technology in new ways to bring a smile to a confined loved one?”
Visit valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus for updates on Valley Health visitation policies, other service adjustments, and volunteer or employment opportunities related to COVID-19.
Local News
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 20
Here’s the March 20th update from Governor Northam:
More information available at: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/
Local News
Library Director career opportunity at Samuels Public Library
The Board of Trustees of Samuels Public Library is seeking an innovative, energetic, and community-minded leader as its next Library Director. The ideal candidate will provide leadership that produces positive relationships with the public, the Library’s partners in the community, and the staff. Essential qualities include fiscal responsibility, strategic thinking, strong communications skills, a proven track record in cultivating supplemental funding sources, and a creative, collaborative approach to service and programs.
Samuels Public Library is an independent public charity with its own Board of Trustees. The Library serves and is largely funded by, Warren County, Virginia. Warren County lies in the Shenandoah Valley in Northeastern Virginia along the beautiful Shenandoah River. The County is home to about 39,000 friendly people. We offer a slower-paced lifestyle while still providing the services of a good hospital, an expanding park system, water access, and a full array of civic organizations.
Description
The Library Director supervises and oversees the smooth running of the Library, obtains and allocates the needed resources through the budgetary processes in place, and works directly with the Library Board/ Friends Board, and all other departments and staff to raise funds for the present and future needs of the Library, a nonprofit 501(c) 3 corporation.
Essential functions include/ but are not limited to:
- Manages department supervisors implementing the daily activities and services of Library operations and programs including hiring and supervising staff, establishing performance standards, evaluating work and providing guidance, direction, and discipline as necessary.
- Develops and administers the Library budget. Evaluates and approves expenditure requests; allocates funding according to program needs.
- Coordinates, develops, directs, and evaluates programs and services provided by the Library and Library personnel.
- Develops effective public relations to market Library programs and services. Responds to and resolves complaints from patrons.
- Maintains current knowledge of trends, professional developments, Library literature and related information systems and other technology. Attends meetings, workshops and seminars.
- Plans, directs and helps coordinate the programs, services and use of resources for the Library based upon customers’ interests, community needs and available resources.
- Develops goals, objectives and long-range plans; formulates policies for Board approval; Ensures program meets State and/or federal requirements.
- Researches, evaluates, selects and acquires Library materials and equipment in compliance with policy, law and identified needs. Oversees and delegates orders of all books, online resources, equipment, furniture and supplies for the Library.
- Maintains statistical records of the library.
- Attends Library Board meetings, makes recommendations to the Board regarding policy, needed resources, etc.
- Identifies, pursues and supports all fundraising efforts through grant writing, planned giving, underwriting, and the annual appeal.
Thorough knowledge of the full scope of professional library principles, methods, materials, and practices. Thorough knowledge of books and authors. Ability to create yearly budgets. Working knowledge of cataloging procedures. Ability to analyze Library service problems and participate effectively in solving them. Ability to supervise the work of staff and ability to contribute to the employees training for library work; ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with Library patrons, Library Board and Friends Board, Library Volunteers, associates, and the general public.
Education and Experience
Master’s Degree in Library Science, or Library and Information Science
(MLS/MLIS) from a graduate library program accredited by the American Library Association, and professional library experience, in an administrative and/or managerial/supervisory capacity in a public library. The successful candidate will possess or be able to acquire a Virginia Librarian’s Certificate.
Salary/Benefits
Competitive salary and benefits package, including health care and retirement program.
Application Instructions
Send cover letter, resume and list of 3 references to Ms. Eileen Grady, Director of Operations, Samuels Public Library, egrady@samuelslibrary.net. Only electronic applications will be accepted. The application deadline is April 3, 2020. The Board of Directors reserves the right to select a highly qualified candidate ahead of the closing date. EOE.
Local News
Federal and State officials launch Virginia coronavirus fraud task force
In response to the increased threat of fraud presented by the coronavirus, federal and Virginia state law enforcement leaders announced today the formation of the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force is a joint federal and state partnership that will be led by Assistant United States Attorneys from both the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the FBI and the Virginia State Police. The mission of the task force is to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.
“Exploiting a global pandemic for financial gain is not only morally reprehensible, but it is also likely criminal,” said Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. “Federal prosecutors in Virginia are working closely with the FBI and the Virginia State Police to identify individuals who are engaging in coronavirus fraud, in its various forms, and preying on vulnerable populations. We are focused on the fraud, not the amount of the loss, and will utilize all available tools and statutes to put bad actors in federal prison.”
“Fraudsters are already attempting to use the coronavirus pandemic to scam vulnerable victims,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency here in Virginia and around the world. Under Attorney General Barr’s leadership, this partnership with U.S. Attorney Cullen and our federal and state law enforcement agencies will ensure we are doing everything we can to protect Virginians around the Commonwealth from falling victim to these scams. For anyone victimized by a COVID-19 scammer looking to profit off of this pandemic, our office remains steadfastly committed to pursuing justice on your behalf.”
“The FBI is fully committed to addressing criminal activity during this unprecedented time – especially cybercrime,” said David W. Archery, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division.
“We encourage the American public to continue being vigilant and take steps to protect themselves against those that may exploit the concerns surrounding COVID-19 as a means to steal your money. Consider these tips: Do not open attachments or click on links from senders you do not recognize; Verify the information being shared actually originates from a legitimate source; Do not share your logins, banking information or other personal information in response to an email; and only visit websites that you have manually typed their domains into your browser. If you believe you are a victim of an internet scam or want to report suspicious activity, visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.”
“The Virginia State Police remains committed to ensuring the Commonwealth and its citizens safely navigate these uncertain times,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
“This task force enables state police to more efficiently and effectively collaborate with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to best protect Virginians from predatory and, potentially criminal, practices.”
The task force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, focusing on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly, and concerned citizens. Federal prosecutors from the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia will meet and confer with their agency counterparts from the FBI and Virginia State Police on a regular basis to prioritize cases and surge resources where needed.
In the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke will serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator. The Assistant United States Attorney Michael Baudinet will serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator for the Western District of Virginia.
Some examples of coronavirus and COVID-19 scams include:
• Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
• Provider scams: Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
• Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
• Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
• App scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
• Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19 and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price,” and relate to microcap stocks or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.
• Price Gouging scams: Individuals and businesses may sell essential goods, like hand sanitizer, for significantly higher prices than in a non-emergency setting. It is legally considered price gouging when the price of one of these products increases more than 20 percent of its price one week prior to an emergency declaration from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Timothy R. Slater, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and Martin Culbreath, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Division, joined U.S. Attorneys Cullen and Terwilliger, Special Agent in Charge Archey, and Colonel Settle in making the announcement.
If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or need more information about COVID-19, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud
For more information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva
To report fraud directly to the FBI, please visit their website at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx
Legislative Update
Keeping you informed – COVID-19 Update
As the coronavirus persists in dominating the news cycles, I want to take a moment to ensure that you have all the latest updates about the virus and information about how to protect yourself during this evolving situation.
I recognize that there is a great deal of fear and confusion regarding this virus, and a pandemic such as this certainly warrants unease. Although coronaviruses are not new, they usually infect animals and rarely infect humans as this new strain has.
Since the outbreak, Congress and the federal government, in conjunction with state and local officials, have taken numerous steps to curb the virus from spreading to more of our Nation’s citizens. As demonstrated below, our goal is to “flatten the curve.” That is, we should slow the spread of COVID-19 so that as more cases arise, our healthcare system has time to adapt to meet demand, and medical professionals and scientists have time to develop vaccines and cures.
On March 4, I voted for and Congress passed $8.3 billion in emergency coronavirus funding for our public health agencies, which the President subsequently signed into law. New funding of $7.8 billion will be used to address this public health crisis, while $500 million will be used to replenish reserve funds that have been depleted over the past several weeks.
Additionally, this emergency funding invests over four billion dollars to make diagnostic kits more available. It allocates nearly one billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exclusively for state and local response efforts. And it allows for billions in low-interest loans to small businesses, limiting the economic impact of the disease.
Last week, the Administration also took several steps aimed at protecting the health and well-being of the American people. First, the President is putting forth a $50 billion economic assistance package to support small businesses and workers harmed by the outbreak, as well as expanding loans to businesses, deferring tax payments for certain businesses and individuals negatively impacted, and calling on Congress to pass payroll tax relief.
On March 13, the President declared the State of Emergency, thus allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to exercise the authority under the National Emergencies Act to temporarily waive or modify certain requirements of the Medicare, Medicaid, and State Children’s Health Insurance programs and of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Privacy Rule throughout the duration of the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To protect the health of Americans, the Administration is bringing together government and private industry in a collaborative process to expand testing capacity and access to pharmaceuticals, general-use face masks, therapeutics, and vaccines.
Further, testing is now available in every state lab in the country, and commercial labs are now deploying tests to localities, which will help generate a dramatic increase in availability.
This week, the Trump Administration announced expanded Medicare telehealth coverage that will enable beneficiaries to receive a wider range of healthcare services from their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility. Medicare will now temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services for beneficiaries across the entire country.
In an effort to better understand and fight COVID-19, I have included two resources that provide valuable information that you may find beneficial from the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. While the CDC is working toward vaccines and cures, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself and others from infection:
By taking these simple steps in your day-to-day life, you are helping “flatten the curve.”
As U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, “Caution is appropriate, preparedness is appropriate, panic is not.” If you experience symptoms or have been to an area where coronavirus is spreading, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and will work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this insidious and deadly virus.
Sincerely,
Ben Cline
Member of Congress
Crime/Court
Front Royal man arrested on robbery and weapons charges
Early this morning, D’Andre Lawrence was arrested on felony robbery and weapons charges stemming from an early morning incident at the Blue Ridge Motel. Front Royal Police were called at approximately 1:30am to respond to an alleged robbery that had occurred at the local motel. The victim alleged that two individuals assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of money and ran in the direction of Massanutten Avenue.
Lawrence was arrested on the mentioned charges and transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond. The second individual in this incident was identified as a male juvenile and is wanted for questioning.
Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Z. King at 540-636-2208 or by email at zking@frontroyalva.com.
Local News
Governor Northam announces additional actions to address COVID-19
~ Co-pays eliminated for all Medicaid-covered services, tax relief, small businesses can begin applying for low-interest federal disaster loans ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 19, announced further actions to protect public health and support Virginians impacted by the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
I’m giving our daily COVID-19 update along with the Virginia Emergency Support Team.
Increased Access to Health Care
Working with the Department of Medicaid Assistance Services, Governor Northam is increasing access to health care for Virginia’s 1.5 million Medicaid members and thousands of low-income residents. These actions include:
• Eliminating all co-payments for services covered by Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS), including COVID-19-related treatment as well as other medical care.
• Ensuring current Medicaid members do not inadvertently lose coverage due to lapses in paperwork or a change in circumstances.
• Permitting Medicaid members to obtain a 90-day supply of many routine prescriptions, an increase from the 30-day supply under previous rules.
• Waiving pre-approval requirements for many critical medical services, and enacting automatic extensions for approvals that are already in place.
• Expanding access to telehealth services, including allowing Medicaid reimbursement for providers who use telehealth with patients in the home.
Guidance for Child Care Providers
Governor Northam has directed the Department of Social Services to modify Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy program, which is currently caring for 25,000 children, to increase support and flexibility for enrolled families and providers. These modifications include:
• Expanding eligibility for school-aged children currently designated for part-day care to full-day care.
• Increasing the number of paid absences from 36 to 76 days for both level 1 and level 2 providers.
• Automatically extending eligibility for families due for eligibility redetermination in the near future by 2 months and temporarily suspending the requirement for face-to-face interviews.
As announced yesterday, the Northam administration has released guidance for child care providers to slow the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring continued support for essential personnel. These guidelines include:
• Childcare providers should limit capacity to 10 total individuals per room and prioritize care for children of essential personnel.
• Children should eat meals in their own classrooms and increase the distance as much as possible, such as allowing only one classroom at a time to go outside and staggering exits and entrances to reduce contact.
• Staff and children should focus on basic health precautions, including regular hand washing and cleaning frequently touched objects.
Support for Impacted Businesses
Following a request submitted by Governor Northam on March 18, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) today approved an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for Virginia. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Commonwealth affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million from the SBA to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses. To submit a loan application through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, please visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can also request to defer the payment of state sales tax due tomorrow, March 20, 2020, for 30 days. When granted, businesses will be able to file no later than April 20, 2020, with a waiver of any penalties.
The Governor has requested that the Department of Taxation extend the due date of payment of Virginia individuals and corporate income taxes. While filing deadlines remain the same, the due date for individual and corporate income tax will now be June 1, 2020. Please note that interest will still accrue, so taxpayers who are able to pay by the original deadlines should do so.
Justice-Involved Population
Local, regional, and state public safety agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the safety of employees and residents in correctional facilities. The following information is issued jointly by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), the Virginia Sheriffs Association (VSA), the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA), the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (IDC), and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails (VARJ).
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has suspended all in-person visitation to state correctional facilities and is complying with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control related to COVID-19. VADOC has also suspended all transfers from local and regional jails for the next 30 days to limit potential exposure to the virus.
Governor Northam is encouraging local criminal justice officials, including Commonwealth’s attorneys, defense attorneys, sheriffs, and other jail officials, to explore proactive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety. These recommendations include:
• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in Va. Code § 19.2-303.
• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jail prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-74, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
• Considering ways to reduce low-risk offenders that are being held without bail in jails.
• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to Va. Code § 53.1-131.2.
Motor Vehicle Inspections
Governor Northam has directed the Virginia Department of State Police to suspend the enforcement of Motor Vehicle Safety Inspections for 60 days.
For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
