Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice partner to enhance patient care

Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice have formed a partnership to support the continued growth and accessibility of high-quality medical care in the region.

On June 25, Front Royal Family Practice moved to the new Warren Memorial Hospital campus off Leach Run Parkway and re-opened at its new location this morning. The practice name has changed slightly to reflect its alignment with a team of Valley Health specialty care providers: Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic Valley Health.

The new partnership brings FRFP’s primary care providers together with specialists in cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, and vascular surgery. The family medicine providers now occupy Level Three of the new medical building adjoining the hospital at 351 Valley Health Way. The specialty care offices will be on Level Two.

“Front Royal Family Practice has cared for generations of area families for more than 40 years and is well-respected in our region,” said Warren Memorial Hospital President Floyd Heater. “This partnership reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with physicians in our community to expand services and improve access to care for patients in Front Royal and Warren County.”

“This partnership builds on our decades-long collaboration with Warren Memorial Hospital and Valley Health,” said Thomas Ball, MD. “We pride ourselves on delivering the best care for our patients, and are excited to work together to accelerate innovation and strengthen coordination of care.”

Front Royal Family Practice includes nine board-certified family medicine physicians, four certified nurse practitioners, and dozens of other staff:

• Tommy Ball, MD

• Jennifer Barron, MD

• Francis X. Dennehy, MD

• Jeffery Groesbeck, DO

• Ellis Johns, MD

• J. William Kerns, MD

• Tamara Spriggs, MD

• Jonathan Winter, MD

• Candace Wise, DO

• Sara Lombardy, CFNP

• Eilene O’Neill, NP-C

• Sharon Rice, CFNP

• Katherine Winter, CFNP

For more information or to make an appointment, call Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic at 540-631-3700.

The Multispecialty Clinic on Level Two includes cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. The main number is 540-636-0600.