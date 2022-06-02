Connect with us

Local News

Valley Health System welcomes new trustees, board leadership

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Valley Health System Board of Trustees has welcomed three new members, named new officers, and recognized two retiring trustees for their long and dedicated tenure. Changes approved by the Valley Health Corporation at its May meeting took effect June 1.

Joining the now-16-member Board are three professionals who bring varied expertise to their service to Valley Health:

  • Jeff Boehm is President of Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. and has a 34-year career in construction and development. A graduate of West Virginia University, he lives in Martinsburg where he has been active in church and community life. He is a board member of the Winchester Medical Center Foundation.
  • Julia Connell is Vice President of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management. She earned degrees from Shepherd University and West Virginia University and was a hospital CFO for 10 years before completing graduate work in financial planning. She serves on the boards of Community Foundation of Northern Shenandoah Valley and Timber Ridge School and is a past President of Winchester Rotary Club.
  • Thomas Wise, MD, is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Wake Forest University, completed internship and residency at University of Minnesota, and moved back to Winchester to join Winchester Orthopaedic Associates in 2000. Wise is a team physician for John Handley High School.

“The skills and perspectives of these three individuals will enrich our discussion around the Board table and make a positive impact on those we serve,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO.

Retiring from the Board are Chairman Joseph F. Silek, Jr., of Front Royal, who has served 18 years on the nonprofit health system’s governing body, and Winchester neurosurgeon Patrick Ireland, MD, who has served for 16 years, most recently as Vice Chairman.


“These gentlemen have volunteered an amazing amount of time and energy to Valley Health during a critical period of system growth and maturation, technological investment, and change within the healthcare industry,” said Nantz. “We are grateful for their contributions and thank them for their dedicated service to the health of our community.”

The new Chair, Harry S. Smith, has been a Valley Health trustee for 11 years and also served 12 years on the Winchester Medical Center Board. A native of Winchester, Smith is currently the Market President of United Bank of Winchester, capping a long financial services career in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He has served on the boards of a number of human service organizations, on the Winchester City Council for two terms, and on several joint city/county committees. As a member of the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board, Smith interacts with hospital system leaders in a six-state area.

“Harry has deep roots in this community, he knows our organization and the complexities of healthcare, and he understands how the Board can help lead Valley Health to an even brighter future,” said Nantz.

Outgoing VHS Board Chairman Joe Silek, left, with incoming Chair Harry Smith.

“We all share a love for our community and want to see it thrive,” Smith said. “Healthcare is a vital part of the equation. I am honored to lead this talented, hard working group entrusted to ensure the quality, accessibility and stability of our local nonprofit healthcare delivery system.”

Vice Chairman Thomas T. Gilpin is a retired businessman and lifelong resident of Clarke County. A Valley Health trustee since 2010, Gilpin chairs the investment committee, and sits on the Valley Health Quality and Medical Affairs Committee (QMAC), which oversees the system’s quality, safety, patient satisfaction and performance improvement activities.  He previously served on the WMC Board for 11 years.

Steven E. Cluss is the new Secretary of the Board of Trustees. He is a retired business owner who joined the VHS Board in 2013 and is a member of the Valley Health Quality and Medical Affairs Committee. He helped forge Valley Health’s engagement to address addiction, which led to the formation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. Cluss also served for six years on the WMC board.

The members of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees, effective June 1, 2022:

  • Jeff Boehm
  • Steven E. Cluss, Secretary
  • Julia M. Connell
  • James G. Dale, DO
  • Chad L. Dansie, MD
  • Melody K. Eaton, PhD
  • Thomas T. Gilpin, Vice Chair
  • Marie S. Imoh
  • Katherine Johnson, MD
  • Thomas Leslie, DDS
  • Mark S. Nantz, VHS President and CEO
  • Mary Beth Price
  • Clifton L. (Kip) Rutherford
  • Harry S. Smith, Chairman
  • Chris Turnbull, MD
  • Thomas Wise, MD

Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com

Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!

Desperately seeking muscles! HSWC could use some help with the yard sale tomorrow morning, June 3rd, at 6am — are you free for an hour or two?

Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.

Local News

Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center receives $1,000 Green Grant from Keep Virginia Beautiful for water bottle refilling stations

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

To help reduce the number of plastic water bottles used in its facilities, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center has been awarded a $1,000 grant as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 12th Annual Green Grants Program.

Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.

“Green Grants provide financial resources needed to implement innovative and effective projects that will result in more clean, green, and beautiful places to live, work, and play. These initiatives bring people together, in partnership, to make positive differences in communities across Virginia,” says Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s Executive Director.

The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center has offered programming to the youth and families of Northern Virginia since 1981. It hosts youth and adult volunteers from 19 counties in Northern Virginia and the City of Alexandria for 10 weeks of residential summer and specialty camps. They provide youth opportunities to have new experiences, form relationships, and develop life skills and independence in a way that few other experiences can. In addition to its acclaimed camps, the Center also hosts a variety of corporate retreats, festivals, team building programs, and outdoor recreation.


Funds awarded by Keep Virginia Beautiful will help replace antiquated and environmentally hazardous drinking fountains at the 4-H Center with new refillable bottle stations. The new stations include a counter to track the number of single-use plastic water bottles saved by using refillable bottles instead. A total of 15 new stations are planned for coverage in every lodge, shelter, and outdoor space. The first unit installed tracked a reduction of 1,275 single-use plastic bottles just in the first few weeks of usage. It is estimated that each new station will result in a savings of 10,000 fewer plastic bottles annually.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve the natural and scenic environment. Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $254,500 for 355 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through generous support from Altria, as well as additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.

Local News

Warren County High School Underclassmen Academic Awards

Published

21 hours ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Warren County High School held its underclassmen academic award ceremony on May 31, 2022.

WCHS honors students in the grades 9th, 10th, and 11th who receive awards in the following areas:

  • The student must have a 3.5-grade point average through the 3rd advisory of the school year.
  • The student must carry a minimum of 5 classes for the year.
  • The student must have no more than 12 absences. Appeals may be made for extended medical reasons.
  • The student must not have any discipline referrals. Appeals may be made for only one referral.
  • Lord Fairfax Community College grades for the first semester will be included as a separate GPA entity and used in the formula to calculate the 3.5 needed for the award.
  • Perfect Attendance:  Students do not miss any classes during the school year.

Local News

Warren County Public Schools Free Summer Meals Program, weekly on Wednesdays

Published

21 hours ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

2022 Summer Program Dates; no registration needed!

  • 6/8 (meals for 6/8 thru 6/14)
  • 6/15 (meals for 6/15 thru 6/21)
  • 6/22 (meals for 6/22 thru 6/30)

Please participate in June as this program is expiring!

Option 1: Curbside Pickup at Skyline High School on Wednesdays from 9am – 1pm

Option 2: Bus route – Pick up at one of the following bus stops (times are below)

Sodexo Food Service Van:

  • Royal Arms Apartments – 9:10am to 9:25am
  • Royal Hill Apartments – 9:30am to 9:40am
  • Kendrick Lane Apartments – 9:45 am to 9:55am
  • Front Royal Church of the Nazarene – 9:55am to 10:10am
  • Brinklow Trailer Court – 10:20am to 10:35am

Bus #61:

  • Fetchett Rd/Skyline Trailer Ct – 9 am
  • Browntown Community Center/South Warren Substation – 9:20 am
  • South Warren Fire Station – 9:45 am
  • Soccerplex – 10:15am

Bus #67:

  • Rivermont Fire Station (the new building) – 9 am
  • Fortsmouth Fire Station – 9:45 am

Bus #68:

  • Shenandoah Shores Fire Dept. – 9 am
  • Shenandoah Farms Grocery – 9:30 am
  • Shenandoah Farms Fire Dept./Jim’s Country Store – 10 am
  • Venus Branch/Old Oak Bus Loop – 10:30 am
  • Backgate at Shenandoah Farms – 11 am

Bus #69:

  • Lake Front Royal Bus Loop – 9 am
  • Reliance Methodist Church – 9:45 am
  • Shenandoah Commons – 10:15am

Bus #65:

  • Dismal Hollow Kiss N Ride – 9 am
  • Apple Mt Bus Loop – 9:30 am
  • Freezeland Mt/Thompson Kiss N Ride – 10:00 am

WCPS Van:

  • N . Warren Fire Station – 9:30 am

*Anyone age 1-18 years old can receive these free meals*

Please note: This program is ONLY through June 30, 2022. Details will be announced to the community as we have them; please listen to all school announcements for details!

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Our latest juvenile Groundhog patients want to remind you that relocating wildlife is NOT legal in Virginia!

Every year, humans create orphans by capturing and relocating parents, while leaving babies to die in dens. It is also inhumane to adults, as these animals do not survive well when relocated and can spread disease.

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

Though some consider groundhogs a nuisance, they play an important role in the environment just like everyone else! These guys dig dens that are used by a variety of native wildlife including foxes, rabbits, opossums, and others. Their digging helps to aerate the soil and buffers our land from severe flooding while the wastes and food scraps in burrows increase soil nutrients, helping our crops to grow. They also serve as prey species to many of our native predators.


If you have groundhogs that you do not want in a specific location, please consider waiting until September to attempt humane eviction methods. You can use techniques including ammonia-soaked rags, overnight lights and radios, and other deterrents to get these animals to move on willingly once their babies are grown.

Once they leave, you will need to fill the den entryways, ideally with concrete and fairly deep, as they are amazing diggers and will make their way back into a well-made burrow when possible. Consider using metal netting to wire off areas under sheds or decks.

Please call us if you need advice about deterring Groundhogs in specific situations. Creating orphans is never the best answer!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Local News

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center seeking new Office Manager

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to “support women in our community through programs, information and education”, our vision is “empowering women to change their lives”.

FRWRC is looking for an Office Manager to assist the Executive Director in the organization and coordination of administrative duties and office procedures. Office Manager duties and responsibilities include scheduling meetings and appointments, greeting visitors and providing general administrative support to our members. Applicants should have experience as a Front Office Manager or Office Administrator; proficiency with a variety of office software (email tools, spreadsheets and databases), phone and writing skills, communication and organizational skills and the ability to accurately handle administrative duties. Ultimately, the Office Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the office and assisting the Executive Director in day-to-day operations.

  • The position is a part-time salaried position
  • Salary is based on a 20-hour work week. $17,000/year
  • Office Hours: Monday–Thursday, 4 hours/day with limited flex hours

Responsibilities

  • Serve as the point person for Office Manager duties including: operation and procedures, visitors, vendors and office management as needed
  • Schedule meetings and appointments
  • Assist the Executive Director and Board of Directors to update and maintain office policies as necessary
  • Assist in the onboarding process for new members, board members and guests and grantees
  • Assist in-house or off-site activities, social media events, campaigns, events, and conferences

Skills


  • Proven experience and knowledge as an Office Manager, Front Office Manager or Administrative Assistant
  • Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS Outlook, in particular)
    • Social Media outlets (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
    • Canva or other graphic programs
  • Familiarity with
    • Zoom, Virtual Conferencing tools, Databases (Little Green Light)
    • WordPress – updating FRWRC website
  • QuickBooks entry & input
  • Office machines (e.g., phone systems and printers)
  • Time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work
  • Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
  • A creative mind with an ability to suggest improvements

Examples of Specific Tasks:

  • Digital Communications & all social media
  • Monthly e-Newsletter
  • Logistical Event Coordination
  • Manage office budget
  • Order and maintain office supplies, bi-weekly mail pickup
  • Monthly Board Meeting minutes & Zoom

Interested persons please send resumes and letters of recommendation to Barbara at barbara@frwrc.org

