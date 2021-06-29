Valley Health System welcomes new Vice President

Jennifer A. Coello, MHA, FACHE, joined the Valley Health administrative team on June 28, 2021, as Vice President of Operations and Administrator for Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH); she will serve as Valley Health’s lead executive in Front Royal, Va. She assumes a new position that will evolve as WMH President Floyd Heater transitions to retirement in the coming months.

Coello was selected to lead the WMH team following a national search process. She brings rich healthcare experience including work at a national health quality association, a regional health planning agency, and in the management of hospitals ranging in size from 140 to 758 beds in Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio. Coello most recently served as Administrator for East Ohio Regional Hospital where during her tenure, the hospital grew its clinical service lines, achieved a significant decrease in its overall readmission rate, and attained the 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades.

A graduate of the University of Virginia, Coello earned a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and was the recipient of the 2013 ACHE Regent’s Award, which recognizes healthcare executives who have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management. Coello is community-minded, having served on the boards of Chambers of Commerce, Kiwanis, and other local health and arts organizations.

“We were impressed with Jennifer’s healthcare background and her commitment to her community, and selected her based on her skills and fit for our team,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, Senior Vice President, Acute Care Hospitals, Valley Health. “We welcome her leadership in serving our community by improving health at the new Warren Memorial Hospital. We expect she will inspire the WMH team to excellence in employee and provider engagement, patient experience, and clinical program growth and outcomes, in service to the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding communities.”