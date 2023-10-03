Valley Health Touches the Future with 5,000 Robotic-Assisted Surgeries

Pioneering Progress: The Evolution of Robotic Surgery in Winchester.

In a major stride towards medical excellence, Valley Health recently celebrated its 5,000th robotic-assisted surgery using the acclaimed da Vinci Xi robot. This accomplishment underscores the institution’s commitment to delivering top-tier medical services in the Winchester region.

Jorge Posadas, MD, a distinguished board-certified general surgeon with Valley Health Surgical Partners, highlighted the significance of this achievement. “The advantage of having this capability is that surgeries like robotic cancer surgery, or complex ventral hernia surgeries can be done in town. Otherwise, people would be traveling to Northern Virginia, at least, for the same surgeries. Now they have the same care they get in larger places right here in Winchester,” Dr. Posadas said.

The da Vinci Xi robot is a groundbreaking surgical apparatus that enhances the dexterity and precision of a surgeon’s hands. It equips surgeons with high-definition 3D visuals, magnifying the operation site to unprecedented degrees. “We have more range of motion in a patient, compared to laparoscopic surgery, and we see a lot more detail. We are now able to perform superior surgery, and as a plus, it is ergonomically better for the surgeon,” stated Dr. Posadas.

The advantages of robotic surgery are multifold: reduced incision size, accelerated recovery, diminished pain, and minimized risk of complications. Notably, this technology has transformed the landscape of surgeries, allowing complex operations, like colon and hernia surgeries, to be less invasive than they were years ago.

Valley Health’s pioneering journey with robotics began in 2016 when they welcomed their first robot. Their inaugural robotic surgery was a gynecologic oncology procedure. “It was really great to be on the crest of the [robotics] wave as it was coming in,” remarked Devin Flaherty, DO, a fellowship-trained surgical oncologist. Today, Winchester Medical Center proudly houses five da Vinci robots, making it a standout facility in the state. With around 20 surgeons skilled in robotic surgeries, the institution has solidified its reputation in various specialties.

The commitment to this technology extends beyond regular hours. Valley Health ensures round-the-clock patient access to robotic surgery. “This milestone shows the work the surgeons, staff, and administration have put into making this possible. It’s impressive how quickly it happened. I think where it goes from here, it will be twice as fast to the next 5,000 cases,” observed Nicole Rogers, Valley Health’s robotics coordinator.

Concluding on a forward-looking note, Dr. Flaherty emphasized the broader implications of this milestone, “Five thousand is a good number, but more importantly, we need to look at the growth rate of the program, which is just exponentially increasing. We may hit 10,000 cases within the next two years. Valley Health has really bought into the program, and we’ll continue to strive to offer patients the most advanced, top-level care.”

Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com