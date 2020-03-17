Local News
Valley Health update on COVID-19: March 17, 2020
Valley Health has issued some additional precautionary measures related to COVID-19.
• At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our service area.
• On Saturday, further restricted long-term care visitation procedures issued. Visitation at Valley Health’s three long-term care facilities have been suspended, with exemptions made for end-of-life or other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. This population is particularly fragile and they feel a special responsibility to keep the virus out of the homes.
• Effective Wednesday, March 18, Valley Health has temporarily suspended visitation at its six hospitals as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our staff, patients, visitors, and the broader community. We will make exceptions for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics, and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis.
• Also, March 18, Valley Health’s wellness and fitness centers will close in their six-hospital communities (Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray, VA, and Berkeley Springs and Romney, WV).
For further updates, please check their website: www.valleyhealthlink.com and click on the red banner at the top of the home page.
Local News
Governor Northam announces new measures to combat COVID-19 and support impacted Virginians
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (March 17, 2020) announced additional steps to help Virginians impacted by a novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, stop the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth, and protect public health.
“Everyone must play a role to help flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of this virus, and that starts with social distancing,” said Governor Northam. “We know this will be a hardship for many businesses, and we are assisting workers affected by closures. Public health relies on every individual using common sense and making responsible decisions. We can and will get through this difficult time. But we must work together to do so.”
Video of today’s media briefing is available here.
Further Reducing Public Gatherings
Governor Northam told Virginians to avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people, per federal guidelines. This does not include normal operations at essential services such as manufacturers, distribution centers, airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, grocery stores, or pharmacies.
Protecting High-Risk Virginians
Those with chronic health conditions or aged 65 or older should self-quarantine. Public health experts advise that individuals with underlying medical conditions and those aged 65 or older are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Governor Northam encouraged neighbors and friends to stay in touch and regularly check in with high-risk individuals.
Increasing Social Distancing
All restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters are mandated to significantly reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. Restaurants are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway options.
Support for Affected Workers
Governor Northam announced the following actions to protect working Virginians impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak:
• No waiting for unemployment benefits. Governor Northam has directed the Commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the one-week waiting period to ensure workers can receive benefits as soon as possible.
• Enhanced eligibility for unemployment. Workers may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to temporarily slow or cease operations due to COVID-19. If a worker has been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official and is not receiving paid sick or medical leave from their employer, they may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits. In addition, a worker may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they must stay home to care for an ill family member and are not receiving paid family medical leave from their employer.
• Fewer restrictions. For individuals receiving unemployment insurance, Governor Northam is directing the Virginia Employment Commission to give affected workers special consideration on deadlines, mandatory re-employment appointments, and work search requirements.
The Office of the Governor is providing a Frequently Asked Questions guide for workers that have been temporarily laid off or discharged during this public health crisis.
Support for Impacted Employers
• Regional workforce teams will be activated to support employers that slow or cease operations. Employers who do slow or cease operations will not be financially penalized for an increase in workers requesting unemployment benefits.
• The Governor is authorizing rapid response funding, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, for employers eligible to remain open during this emergency. Funds may be used to clean facilities and support emergency needs.
• Governor Northam is directing all employers to follow the U.S. Department of Labor guidance on workplace safety.
Department of Motor Vehicle Office Closures
• Virginia’s 75 DMV offices, as well as mobile units, will close to the public.
• Online services will remain available, and anyone needing to renew a license or vehicle registration is encouraged to do so online.
• For those who cannot renew online, or whose license or registration expires before May 15, DMV will grant a 60-day extension.
Courts
Governor Northam requested and the Supreme Court of Virginia granted a judicial emergency in response to COVID-19. From Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all district and circuit courts are suspended absent a specific exemption. This includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19. All non-exempted court deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.
Utilities
The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued an order directing utilities it regulates, such as electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Local News
Front Royal ‘Pub Crawl’ for the animals cancelled on St. Patrick’s Day; Animal Shelter and vet clinics open but new rules apply
The area’s dogs and cats don’t know, and if they did, they probably wouldn’t care about the Coronavirus pandemic – they are not susceptible to the disease – but they feature prominently among the many events and other cancellations in the Valley.
For example, the Warren County Veterinary Clinics at Rivermont and Cedarville are offering what amounts to curbside service during the COVID-19 crisis, and, similarly, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal has altered its way of doing business.
On the eve of the events, the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and the SPCA serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, cancelled their respective St. Patrick’s Day fundraisers scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. A new and novel event, a “pub crawl” among four Town of Front Royal hostelries scheduled for Tuesday evening, was postponed to a better time. The SPCA announced its cancellation of its “St. Catty’s Day” event through the Royal Examiner a few days ago.
Both the clinics and the shelter emphasized that they would be open for business, but using differing schedules.
Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers said the animal shelter is open “by appointment only” so call ahead if you wish to adopt a pet. Bowers said, however, that “if things continue to deteriorate, we will reassess the situation.” It will also continue to take in homeless animals. Hours are still 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Wednesdays.
In a message to clients, the Warren County Veterinary Clinic at the two locations said it was “implementing a few changes to help ensure the safety of both our employees and clients while providing care for pets.”
“With so many news stories, it’s understandable to be concerned about the Coronavirus – the safety of our employees and clients is always our top priority,” the emailed message stated.
Starting Monday, clients were asked, when arriving for an appointment, to call from the parking lot to be checked in, then await a staff member who will admit the client and patient. The same procedure is in place for medication and food pickup, payments being accepted over the telephone and staff bringing the items out to the car. “This will be our version of ‘curbside service’ and will hopefully limit the spread of the virus,” the message said.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce announced the center remains open but with some changed admission procedures and possible cancellation of activities later this spring.
Local News
Traffic Changes at Route 123/I-66 Interchange: Starting on or about March 21
FAIRFAX – Drivers exiting from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 East will use new left-turn lanes and a traffic signal to reach a new ramp beginning on or about March 21. This change is necessary to build dedicated Express Lanes ramps and a shared-use path at the Route 123 Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Traffic change details include:
• The loop ramp from southbound Route 123 to I-66 East will close. Drivers on southbound Route 123 will access I-66 East using two traffic signal-controlled left-turn lanes to reach a new ramp, then merge onto the current ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East (see graphic below)
• Two travel lanes will continue through the interchange in each direction
• Drivers traveling from northbound Route 123 to I-66 East should be alert for traffic merging onto the ramp from the left
The old loop ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 East will be demolished to allow construction of the redesigned interchange.
Construction-related detours and traffic pattern changes will continue through 2022 as crews rebuild the Route 123 Interchange to include Express Lanes access. Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention as construction-related detour and traffic pattern changes will continue through 2022 when the new Express Lanes open.
Learn more about the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org.
Local News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane Closures and Traffic Changes – Week of March 15, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.
Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
• Demolition of Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East will require I-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday night, March 14, in western Fairfax County. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 West for about one mile. Details
• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 East to Route 28 North (March 15 and 16); I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South (March 16-19); Nutley Street South to I-66 East (March 16-19); Route 123 North to I-66 East (March 16 and 21); and the two left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East (March 17 and 18). Details
• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Bull Run Drive
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28, I-66 East and West near Route 28, and I-66 West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business, expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 West near Bull Run
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 West for blasting operations.
I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
Route 28 North between Route 29 and I-66
The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes of northbound Route 28 will be closed for overhead bridgework. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East
Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes of Route 28 North and South will be closed for overhead bridgework. The left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther south to Route 29 North, stay to the right for Route 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East.
Route 28 South between Westfields Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields
Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.
Route 28 South between Braddock Road and Route 29
Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 20, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, March 23
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 North and South from Route 29 to Fair Lakes Parkway
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
The ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East
Monday, March 16, and Saturday, March 21: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from northbound Route 123 to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther north on Route 123 and directed to I-66 West, take Route 50 East, then stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Jermantown Road
Sunday, March 15: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
The ramp from Route 243 (Nutley Street) South to I-66 East
Sunday, March 15, through Thursday, March 19: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from southbound Nutley Street to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther south, make a U-turn at Route 29, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
The ramp from I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp from eastbound I-66 to the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed. Drivers will be directed to the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.
I-495 South from Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) to Route 29
Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for bridgework. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Local News
The human factor trumps political, accountability issues for one citizen
After offering some budget suggestions and wondering at the influence of one, appointed interim municipal manager on issues of mutual interest to the Town and County such as tourism and the rehabilitation of the joint Economic Development Authority, community activist Paul Gabbert took what he called a “personal” turn at the first of two March 10 Warren County Board of Supervisors work sessions.
That turn was public acknowledgment of the recent death of his and wife Bonnie’s daughter in Colorado, and an offering of thanks to two County officials he doesn’t always see eye to eye with.
“This past November our oldest daughter who lives in Colorado took her own life. I wanted to express in public, my wife and my thanks to Mr. Stanley and Mr. Carter, who I wish had been here,” Gabbert said in acknowledgment of Carter’s absence from the meeting, continuing “who reached out to us with their condolences.
“Both have received my wrath from this podium many times, but both took their time to reach out to us and give us their condolences, and that means a lot – that’s all I have,” an emotional Gabbert concluded before leaving the public speakers’ podium to shake County Administrator Stanley’s hand at his place on the board and staff dais, as he would have with Carter as well if the Happy Creek supervisor had been present.
It was an unexpected and moving break from the ongoing board and citizen critique of the public behavior of County, Town and EDA officials in the wake of the forensic audit of EDA finances in recent years, consequent civil litigations, criminal indictments and search for reasons and accountability.
It was a moment captured, and worth revisiting, on this Royal Examiner video – and Paul and Bonnie, condolences too, from us at the Royal Examiner and National Media.
Local News
Warren County Republican Committee holds mass meeting
On March 13, 2020, the Warren County Republican Committee held a mass meeting for the purpose of electing delegates to represent the Committee at the State Convention of the Republican Party on May 1-2, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Also, delegates to the 6th District Convention on May 30, 2020, in Woodstock, Virginia were elected.
Chuck Smith, a candidate for Commonwealth Attorney-General 2021 also spoke early in the meeting. Watch his remarks as well as others in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
