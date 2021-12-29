Local News
Valley Health urges vigilance heading into holiday weekend
With area hospitals and outpatient locations treating a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 patients, Valley Health is appealing to the community to curtail plans for New Year’s socializing and soften the holiday’s impact on our local health care resources.
“Our caregivers have given their all for nearly two years to save lives and fight COVID-19 in our community,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They have shown remarkable resiliency, but like all of us, they’re growing tired. We are asking the community to renew their vigilance, pull together, and help stop the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health’s six hospitals are currently treating 145 patients for COVID-19, about 85% of whom are unvaccinated. According to Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Physician Executive, the most severely ill patients are unvaccinated, underscoring the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters.
“The data and scientific evidence overwhelmingly point to the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Sabbagh. “I implore residents to get vaccinated or boosted, continue to follow masking recommendations, and consider implementing social distancing measures such as canceling New Year’s events where the virus could easily spread. The Omicron variant we are now confronting is more contagious than previous versions of this virus and is spreading rapidly in our community.”
Hospital Visiting Curtailed – Level Red
Patient visitation at Valley Health hospitals remains at “Level Red” to reduce the risk of transmission between visitors, patients, and caregivers. At this time, only approved Care Partners are permitted to visit hospitalized patients. “Social visiting” is not allowed, and those accompanying patients to outpatient appointments will be asked to wait in their cars.
Symptomatic Testing
Our region is experiencing a shortage of testing resources – at-home test kits are unavailable at many local retailers and there are long lines at testing sites.
Your primary care physician is the first option for care for those with mild to moderate symptoms. When that is not an option, Valley Health Urgent Care locations offer online appointments with the following day’s schedule available beginning at midnight each day. Individuals can also select an in-person or telehealth appointment. Once available appointments are taken, individuals may walk-in for care. Walk-in wait times are currently high due to heavy volume.
Valley Health Urgent Care locations do not offer COVID testing for asymptomatic patients who were exposed to COVID and only offer travel testing for individuals with a provider’s order.
The Emergency Department is for Emergencies
Across the country, patient volumes in emergency rooms have led to long waits and capacity concerns. If you have virus symptoms, especially with complicating medical conditions, it is best to err on the side of caution – don’t wait to be seen. However, Valley Health officials are urging those with mild symptoms or who simply want a test to NOT go to the Emergency Department. Despite the current bottlenecks in testing, individuals are encouraged to locate tests through their primary care provider, an urgent care clinic, or an at-home antigen test.
“All of our hospital care teams remain ready to provide emergency and acute treatment for patients with illnesses and injuries of all kinds,” explained Sabbagh. “But we need the community’s help to safeguard resources. If you are having symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain – which may indicate COVID-19 and many other critical illnesses – you should call 911 or seek care in an emergency department. But if you need testing, please don’t call 911.”
“We are still all in this together,” Nantz reflected. “We can help our coworkers, patients, families, and friends respond safely, rationally, and thoughtfully to create the best possible outcomes. We can listen to one another, be thoughtful, and understand that we are dealing with this crisis together, not separately.”
Visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus for updates on Valley Health visitation policies and other service adjustments.
(from Valley Health Press Release)
Local News
Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam on COVID case numbers
The COVID case numbers are a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic. It’s important to understand why.
We have all studied the “number of cases” for many months now, but this data point means something different today, compared to this time last year.
One year ago, vaccines had just become available, so nearly no one had gotten a shot. Today, more than 14 million shots have been given in Virginia. Only nine states have given more shots, and those states are all larger than Virginia. That’s good news, and it’s thanks to a lot of hard work by Virginians.
Vaccinations are keeping people safe, even as the omicron variant spreads. Data from around the world show that if people have gotten vaccinated, and then get COVID, then symptoms are likely to be minor. That’s how the vaccines are designed to work, and it’s more good news.
As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital.
The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable if everyone gets their shots.
This is really important because people working in hospitals are exhausted—nurses, doctors, and everyone. They have worked tirelessly for months to care for people who have gotten sick. Please go to the hospital only if you believe you really need to. It’s not fair to put even more pressure on hospital workers to care for people whose sickness is avoidable.
Everyone can take easy steps to help.
• It’s a good idea to stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.
• It’s a good idea to wear a mask when you’re around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated.
• If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and local health departments all across Virginia.
• If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated. This will make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.
• If you have chosen not to get your shots, you need to wear a mask and practice social distancing—to protect yourself and other people.
• If you believe you need a test, please know that PCR tests are widely available, and more rapid antigen test kits are becoming available every day. You can click here to find testing sites. The federal government is in the process of making more than 500 million free at-home tests available. It’s important to understand that supplies of rapid antigen tests are limited across the country, so everyone needs to use good judgment when seeking these.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
Traps Don’t Discriminate!
This Great Horned Owl was the unintentional victim of a trap set to kill squirrels. The owl was found with the trap around the left leg, which had cut off circulation.
Though there was no fracture on intake, the limb was extremely swollen and cool to the touch, and our staff was concerned that the tissue in the leg would die from lack of blood supply. We began physical therapy, warm compresses, and anti-inflammatories, but the owl had an extremely guarded prognosis.
This trap was legally placed by a professional trapper, but even in the best of circumstances, these traps can unintentionally harm non-target wildlife. Trapping and killing wildlife without addressing the reason they are present is rarely a solution to human-wildlife conflicts, as new animals will soon move into the same area. If you can determine how wild animals are accessing your home and you can close off that entryway, humane trapping and moving outside on the same property can be a solution (relocation off property is not humane nor legal).
We appreciate that this trapper found the owl quickly and took action. Had the owl been in that trap for even an hour longer, it could have been the difference between life and death.
Luckily, sometimes wildlife surprise even our most experienced staff with their ability to recover from unimaginable injuries! After a week in care, this Great Horned Owl has now been moved outside to our pre-release caging where it will have the opportunity to use the affected limb more and do its own physical therapy. Here you can see the owl perching normally, something this bird could not do on intake!
If you are having trouble with squirrels, or any animal you consider a nuisance, please call the Center for advice before resorting to lethal traps or illegal relocation and avoid placing traps outdoors where unintentional victims can be harmed.
This owl is our 3,302 patient in 2021!
Between food, medications, anesthetics, bandaging materials, diagnostics, and other care, a patient like this can easily cost us over $1,000 per week.
Did you know that we don’t charge for our services? And we don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely completely on donations to help wild animals and return them to their wild homes.
Please, consider making a tax-deductible donation to BRWC today!
With your donation, you will play a critical role in protecting our native wildlife. In addition, you’ll receive member benefits, including:
- A one-year subscription to The Ridgeline, BRWC’s quarterly newsletter;
- BRWC branded membership gift – received when you join and with each annual renewal;
- discounts on BRWC merchandise.
Crime/Court
Holloway cited in November dog charge
After numerous complaints of his large mastiff dogs running loose in the neighborhood Mayor Chris Holloway has been issued a summons to appear in Warren County Circuit Court on Jan. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m.
According to a November 28 citation issued by Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant C.R. Clatterbuck, Holloway was charged with a single count of dogs running at large, which carries a maximum $200 penalty.
Clatterbuck’s incident report states he arrived in the area of Academy Drive and Virginia Avenue for a dog bite call and “observed two very large brown dogs in the middle of Academy Drive.” He wrote that he “observed a male subject (identified as Holloway) attempting to contain the dogs, but the dogs were not listening.” Once the dogs were contained and Clatterbuck spoke to Holloway, the dog owner “explained that his dogs were nice and did not bite anyone,” the report states.
The citizen who made the initial call for assistance, Cheryl Langlais, reached out to Royal Examiner the evening of the incident. She relayed that she and her adult son had been walking in their neighborhood when the dogs approached the pair in a menacing manner. She stated that the dogs had frequently roamed the neighborhood and she felt that the situation was “an accident waiting to happen”.
Langlais said in a telephone interview that the dogs were “growling and barking before grabbing my son’s arm and leg.” It was at that point that Langlais called police, hastily telling the dispatcher that the dog had “bitten my child” before ending the call and attempting to help her son.
Langlais explained that though the dog grabbed her son, its teeth had latched on to loose portions of his clothing and not penetrated to his skin. Clatterbuck’s report confirmed that there was no bite injury and noted that the dogs had “come up to them and nudged them hard.”
Upon speaking to Holloway, Clatterbuck writes in the report that “Mr. Holloway showed me in the rear of his fence, he had green fence post driven into the ground to attempt to contain the dogs due to a short fence issue.” Holloway, according to the incident report, stated that he had been pricing fencing at a local store and planned to install a new fence.
Following that conversation, Clatterbuck wrote that he contacted dispatch and “spoke to other deputies who both advised me we have dealt with the same issue with same dogs multiple times.” He stated that Holloway was issued a summons for dog at large and given information regarding available fencing.
Langlais told Royal Examiner that she had tried to be neighborly regarding Holloway’s dogs and had tried to help “round them up” in the past when they had escaped from the waist-high fence.
“All of this could have been avoided with an act of civility on Holloway’s part, had he simply apologized or inquired if everyone was okay. He is not neighborly, not a good citizen, particularly as a leader.”
Royal Examiner reached out to Holloway for comment, but he did not respond.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA launches Paws & Pages thanks to a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund CFNSV
Get your reading in at the Winchester SPCA and help a homeless pet feel a little less lonely.
Stop by the adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601) during the week from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and participate in the shelter’s animal and reader enrichment program, Paws & Pages.
There are two reading stations set up in the adoption center. Grab a cushion on your way into the cat or dog room, place yourself in front of a kennel, and make the shelter feel a little more like home. Programs like Paws & Pages have been proven to enhance reading skills for the reader and reduce kennel stress for the pets.
Readers of all ages are welcome. Students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Bring your own book or read one provided.
Paws & Pages is made possible due to a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Downloadable brochure for the full history of this local animal and reader enrichment program can be found here: winchesterspca.org/paws-pages
Crime/Court
UPDATE: I-81 Rest Area Shooting Suspect Deceased; Investigation Remains Ongoing
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along Interstate 81 Sunday (Dec. 26) morning.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a man and woman became engaged in a domestic dispute at the southbound I-81 Rest Area at the 320-mile marker. When the dispute turned physical, several individuals who happened to be at the Rest Area tried to intervene for the woman’s safety. The 34-year-old male, Cesar Juarez Avila, then began firing at the woman and individuals who had intervened. The woman and three males were shot. Avila fled the Rest Area driving a Chevrolet Malibu.
The female and two male victims were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, secured the Rest Area and began actively following up on leads concerning Avila’s whereabouts.
Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the Chevrolet Malibu traveling on Airport Road in Frederick County. When the sheriff’s deputy and state police pulled in behind the Chevrolet, it sped away and a short pursuit ensued. Law enforcement positioned their vehicles around the suspect vehicle and forced it to a stop. When the Malibu came to a stop, law enforcement witnessed shots being fired inside the Malibu. When troopers approached the vehicle, they located Avila in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound.
Avila was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Avila’s body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.
No law enforcement discharged their weapons during the course of the incident. A handgun was recovered from inside the Malibu.
The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
The I-81 southbound Rest Area was reopened to the public at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.
Local News
Responsible driving rings true during the holiday season and all year long
The holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, and even though this year’s celebrations will continue to look a little different, one thing will never change – driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.
“Virginia is on pace to have more fatal crashes in 2021 than in 2020, which was, unfortunately, a record-breaking year. But, I have faith that Virginians will do the right thing this holiday season,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “During Thanksgiving, Virginia saw a record low number of fatal crashes – the lowest in more than a decade. Virginians proved that they know what to do and how to be responsible on the roadways. Let’s keep the momentum going through the New Year and start 2022 off on the right foot.”
Virginia State Police is urging every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey the traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt. Whether heading to the grocery store or the post office, delivering gifts to family and friends, or celebrating the New Year, choose to do it safely and do it responsibly.
Every year during the holidays, there is an increase in drunk-driving-related fatalities and crashes across the nation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in December 2019, there were 837 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes nationwide.
“Remember, drinking and driving or being impaired in any way is never an option,” says Settle. “Celebrating can mean different things to different people but it should never include driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”
Drivers and passengers have many alternatives to arrive home safely. If you plan to attend a party or celebrate with a small group of friends during the holidays, please remember:
• Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab or use public transportation.
• If you know someone who has been drinking – Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.
• Remain alert for impaired drivers and do not hesitate to notify law enforcement by dialing #77 (hands-free only or have a passenger call) to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.
Wind: 2mph NW
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 0
64/52°F
63/54°F