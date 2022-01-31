Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital earns Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Program

Front Royal, VA, January 28, 2022 – Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) has earned the Gold Seal of Approval® for Total Knee Replacement and Total Hip Replacement Certification from The Joint Commission (TJC), reflecting compliance with standards for safe, high quality care for joint replacement patients.

Awarded in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the two-year certification attests to the quality of the total joint program at WMH, from pre-surgical orthopedic consultation and patient education to surgery, pain management, rehabilitation, and follow-up. The review process included interviews with team members and evaluated compliance with certification standards developed in consultation with health care experts, providers and patients.

“This gold seal recognition from The Joint Commission is an internationally recognized symbol of quality. It shows the community that Warren Memorial Hospital meets rigorous performance standards in delivering safe and high-quality care,” said WMH Administrator Jennifer Coello, MHA. “I am so proud of what our multidisciplinary team has accomplished, shepherded by Valley Health orthopedic surgeon Audrea Wynn, MD, and a core group of practice and hospital staff, The Joint Commission was particularly impressed with our teamwork, physician engagement, patient education materials, and the collaboration we’ve hard-wired into our processes to ensure safe and high quality orthopedic care.”

“The foundation for this achievement was laid long before I joined the medical staff two years ago,” said orthopedic surgeon Mesfin Shibeshi, DO. “We have a wonderful group of care providers who really understand that our patients are our partners. We want our patients to know exactly what to expect in every stage of the process. This certification ensures that our processes are evidence-based, consistent, streamlined and patient-focused.”

Since the 1980s, it has become increasingly common to replace hip and knee joints damaged by degenerative arthritis, injury or wear and tear. Improvements in surgery, pain management and rehabilitation have made recovery quicker, and led more individuals to seek relief from pain and immobility. In recent years, total joint replacement has moved into the outpatient space, with an increasing number of surgeries resulting in same-day discharge.

Dr. Shibeshi and his partner Erik Mitchell, DO, perform orthopedic surgeries at WMH, in a large, contemporary surgical suite in the new hospital. Along with Ria Philpott, PA, they see patients in their clinic at Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic | Valley Health, which adjoins the hospital. Dr. Mitchell is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, including ACL reconstruction, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, hip, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, and shoulder joint replacement. Dr. Shibeshi is a fellowship-trained adult reconstruction specialist who focuses on primary and revision total knee and hip replacement, as well as arthritis, trauma and fracture care.

“We have an excellent, comprehensive program, a great team, and a beautiful new space for providing a service that can dramatically improve the quality of life for our patients,” Coello said.

For more information about total knee and hip replacement certification through The Joint Commission, visit The Joint Commission website.

(From a Valley Health Press Release)