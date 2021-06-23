Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital opens to patients

Comcast announced on June 22, 2021, that it now offers the fastest internet speeds over Wi-Fi across Virginia, as the company has invested to introduce Gigabit service to residential and business customers in Culpeper, Emporia, Front Royal, Lynchburg, and Palmyra.

Customers in these areas now will be able to take advantage of advanced Wi-Fi technology that is capable of delivering Wi-Fi speeds faster than a Gig to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes.

“We continue to innovate our products and services to meet the ever-evolving expectations of our customers,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region, which serves Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and parts of Delaware, North Carolina, and West Virginia. “Customers in the areas we serve in Culpeper, Emporia, Front Royal, Lynchburg, and Palmyra can enjoy faster speeds, state-of-the-art gateways with Wi-Fi 6 technology, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, personalized tools, and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection.”

“I am happy to see that Comcast is making this investment in our area,” said John Egertson, Culpeper County Administrator. “Having reliable broadband and faster internet speeds is crucial, especially as many people are still working and schooling from home.”

“Gig-speed is the future of internet connectivity, especially with the growing number of connected devices in the home,” said John Hughes, IV, assistant city manager of the City of Lynchburg. “We’re excited that Comcast is giving our residents access to faster speeds and more bandwidth, which can be used for gaming or to download movies while enjoying quality time with family and friends.”

Comcast’s Xfinity Gigabit Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes. Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $15 billion to strengthening and expanding its network – including building more than 39,000 new route miles of fiber. Every 2.5 years, the company adds as much capacity to the network as was added in all the previous years combined.

Comcast is one of the first U.S. Internet Service Providers to offer a WiFi 6 Certified gateway with the latest version of its xFi Advanced Gateway, which is capable of delivering multi-Gigabit speeds via ethernet and has laid the groundwork for Gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi.

According to The Xfinity Cyber Health Report, some users have dozens of devices in their home. Increased internet speeds support faster connections and more capacity to support the growing number of smart home devices that are being added to home Wi-Fi networks today and in the future.

Comcast’s residential broadband service is powered by xFi – a simple, digital dashboard for Xfinity customers to control their home Wi-Fi network. In addition to parental control features like pausing Wi-Fi and screen time scheduling, xFi provides content filters that ensure younger children only can access age-appropriate content. xFi now also comes with xFi Advanced Security, which protects all the devices connected to a customers’ home network from malware and other security threats. xFi can be accessed via the Xfinity mobile app (iOS and Android), or on the TV, on X1 and Flex, with the Xfinity Voice Remote. The feature is available at no extra cost to about 20 million Xfinity Internet customers who lease a compatible xFi gateway.

Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

(Press Release)