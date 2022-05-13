Local News
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals earn national recognition for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have each earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
The Leapfrog Group assigned an A, B, C, D, or F grade to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems in place to prevent harm.
This is the fifth consecutive “A” for Winchester Medical Center, a distinction The Leapfrog Group recognizes as Straight A’s for 2020-2022, placing WMC in elite company with only 14% of the U.S. hospitals graded this spring. WMC is the highest graded facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle region.
“I’m pleased that both of our acute care hospitals have earned “A” safety grades from Leapfrog,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “The last two years have reinforced our processes and our appreciation for the role each of us plays in ensuring the safety of patients, as well as families, staff, and the larger community. Valley Health caregivers are highly engaged and committed to providing safe, high quality care for every patient, every time.”
Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator Jennifer Coello said the hospital’s “A” safety grade is an affirmation of her staff’s focus on patient safety. “Our patients trust us to do everything in our power to improve their health. That is a privilege we take seriously. So patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
To see the full grade details for WMC and WMH and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Valley Health
Winchester Medical Center, a 495-bed regional referral hospital, and Warren Memorial Hospital, a 36-bed acute care hospital, are part of Valley Health, a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
Warren Coalition accepting nominations for Larry M. Funk Memorial Award
Nominations are now open for the Larry M. Funk Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Children. This award, newly established by the Warren Coalition, recognizes an individual whose dedication and service to the children of Warren County have made a positive impact on them.
The award is open to anyone who serves children in any way, though if it is their profession, the nominator will need to explain the way in which they go above and beyond their normal job requirements. Nominators are asked to explain the contributions made to the children and youth of Warren County, cite some specific examples, and list five outstanding qualities of the nominee.
Nominations can be made online at https://bit.ly/LarryFunkAward. (Note that the link is case-sensitive.) A panel will review the nomination packages, and the selected recipient will be presented with a plaque, and $500 cash at the Warren Coalition’s Annual Membership Luncheon on July 28th at 11:30 am at the Community Center at 538 Villa Ave. in Front Royal.
Larry M. Funk was a member of the Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions, including Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. He received many awards and recognitions from community organizations such as Kiwanis, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and American Legion Post 53, just to name a few.
His many activities included presentations at events and the distribution of educational materials for the youth of Warren County. This included many bike rodeos, Warren County Fair booths, Warren Memorial Hospital annual health fair, drug awareness displays, car shows, and car seat safety checks. He coordinated and organized the annual D.A.R.E. day, which was the culmination of a year of planning for the fifth graders of Warren County Public Schools as part of the D.A.R.E education during the school year.
Larry was an elder at his church, served as assistant Sunday school superintendent, and as a youth Sunday school teacher. He would practice his presentations for hours until he got it just the way he wanted to present it. He took great pride in working with the children of the community. Students and former adult students would frequently greet him with hugs whenever they would see him. Larry’s impact was great and long-lasting.
Larry was married for 38 years; the proud father of two sons; and grandfather of five grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and especially teaching them.
“Larry would have been very humbled to know about the incredible recognition that the Warren Coalition is bestowing in his memory,” his wife Linda said.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness in the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Its mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
I-81southbound milling and paving starts May 15 in Rockingham County
STAUNTON – Beginning Sunday night, May 15, southbound Interstate 81 motorists should be alert for overnight lane closures at two locations in Rockingham County. Contractors will be milling and paving from mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg and from mile marker 240.5 to 238.6 near Mount Crawford.
Both work zones require alternating lane closures on southbound I-81 Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. There also will be occasional on- or off-ramp closures at interchanges within the work zones. During these times, digital message signs will advise motorists of detour routes.
VDOT awarded two separate contracts to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke, Va., with a combined value of about $3.6 million dollars. The Mount Crawford-area paving operations have a contract completion date of June 24, 2022. The Harrisonburg-area paving operations have a contract completion date of November 15, 2022. All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or visiting http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Local News
Let’s chalk about mental health
Every May, Mental Health America observes Mental Health Awareness Month and encourages organizations from across the United States to join their initiative. This year, the Northwestern Community Services Board’s Prevention and Wellness Services is conducting its 3rd annual ‘Let’s Chalk About Mental Health’ campaign. This interactive initiative is designed to educate the community about the diverse aspects of mental health and how to reduce the stigma around seeking help when needed.
Launched on May 1, ‘Let’s Chalk About Mental Health’ will cover why relationships matter, how and when to reach out when you or a friend may be experiencing a mental health crisis, how to be there with active listening tips and tools, and how, together, we can find resources for self-help and professional help. The Prevention and Wellness team will share resources, facilitate discussions, and offer tips to start the conversation at home. Community members can access content through their social media accounts- @LordFairfaxYRA on all major platforms.
To join the discussion, individuals and organizations can share pictures, videos or posts using the hashtag #NWChalksAboutMH. “Through the campaign, we hope to foster conversations regarding mental health and breaking down barriers. We encourage the community to support those conversations by connecting others to resources and being there for someone in their time of need.” stated Rebekah Schennum, Prevention and Wellness Specialist. The Prevention and Wellness team hopes the campaign will reach community members of all ages and encourage a growing understanding of mental health and the importance of mental wellness.
Northwestern Prevention and Wellness Services
Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices, and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
Local News
Laurel Ridge signs partnership agreement with Opportunity Scholars and Shenandoah University
Laurel Ridge Community College is excited to partner with Opportunity Scholars and Shenandoah University to help high school students from middle- and lower-income families attain a higher education. The entities are signing a memorandum of understanding May 18.
Opportunity Scholars provides the up-front costs of education and career training – including short-term training – as a way to provide economic mobility for all families. More than 100 students in one academic year have already been engaged in the program, which creates a pipeline of workers ready to support professional, career and technology industries.
“We believe that by joining forces with like-minded partners, we can empower every student with the tools for success and touch future generations,” said Opportunity Scholars CEO Knox Singleton. “By 2025, we hope to have enrolled 1,000 students in the program, putting them on the course toward high-demand, high-paying professions.”
The agreement is for students living in the Laurel Ridge service area – Winchester, and Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties – and is intended to enable students to pursue a career in their own communities with sustainable wages at the least cost to themselves and their families in one of these high-demand and high-skilled areas: public service, healthcare, education, business, IT and trades.
As part of the agreement, Opportunity Scholars will pay for and provide personal, career and academic mentoring for high school and college preparation, as well as most of the expenses related to earning a degree or certification. Opportunity Scholars staff will articulate transfer pathways from Laurel Ridge to SU for those careers that require a bachelor’s degree.
In return, among Laurel Ridge’s obligations are helping high school students choose the right curriculum for their chosen pathways so they are able to take advantage of dual-enrollment classes; sharing with Opportunity Scholars advisors, students and parents plans and pathway information demonstrating how students can earn credentials, certificates and degrees; and providing high school seniors with information on financial aid, new student onboarding and other initiatives.
Additionally, Laurel Ridge will ensure students have a smooth transition from high school to college, will refer potential students to the Opportunity Scholars program if those students are interested in one of the targeted fields, and will train career coaches and dual-enrollment specialists to provide program continuity with Opportunity Scholars.
“The Opportunity Scholars program will provide many students an avenue to pursue training and education beyond high school that will put them on a pathway to success,” said Dean, Early College and High School Partnerships Brenda Byard. “The partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College will ensure students can begin the pathway while still in high school. Opportunity Scholars is a model program to create equitable opportunities and the talent pipeline in our communities.”
Learn more about the program at www.opportunityscholars.org.
Local News
Fauquier Health spreads awareness through Pediatric Bikeathon event
On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation team hosted its first ever Pediatric Bikeathon Event in the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Parking lot on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton, Virginia. The event was orchestrated by the Pediatric Therapist Team and encouraged families, friends, and staff to come together in a safe environment to cheer on the pediatric patients. The event consisted of chalk raceways, bubbles, signs of encouragement, and necklace medals for participation.
To date, 15 of our pediatric rehabilitation patients received a special needs bike donated by the Bloomfield Foundation located in Marshall, Virginia.
Pamela DeRivero, Pediatric Physical Therapist Assistant, said, “The main goal of this event was to bring the kids together who have received a Freedom Concepts Tricycle from the Bloomfield Foundation. We wanted to give thanks back to the foundation and, provide a place for the kids to have fun together. It was an opportunity for the kids’ family members to come celebrate and share time together with others who are on a similar journey. It was an honor to participate in such a beautiful heartwarming event that was filled with joy and love. I am thankful we have a great team that was able to pull the resources together necessary to make this a special day for all. We are looking forward for next year’s 2nd Annual Fauquier Health Pediatric Rehab Bikeathon”
The fun did not stop there. Other community organizations heard about the event and wanted to pitch in. Warrenton Police department came out and brought their bikes out to ride with and support the kids at the event. Chai Fuller, Public Information and Community Engagement Officer for the town of Warrenton Police Department, commented on what participation in an event such as this means to the community:
“Well first off, interacting with the community is one of the most important things to do as a police officer. Personally, it is one of the main reasons I became a police officer. Secondly, Chief Kochis appointed me to my position as the Public Information and Community Engagement Officer because of how involved I am with the community and how important it is to me. I’m in this position because it is my passion to help, engage, and positively influence the community. This event was very important to me and the department because it reached a different group of kids on their level, which made them extremely happy. Which, you could see it in their smiles and attitude that the kids enjoyed themselves and that’s what we like to see. There is always the typical police work to be done, but engaging and having fun with kids, who also love police officers, or want to be one, or who likes being around police officers, is most rewarding! How awesome was it to see these kids excited to ride their bikes with cops that ride bikes like them? We, as cops as, are human too, so it’s a great feeling knowing that you are making one’s day as it is making yours as well.”
Walmart, located right in the Town of Warrenton, also got involved by donating some of the supplies that were used to make the event a success – including chalk, bubbles, poster boards, markers, and more. Panera Bread, located in the Town of Warrenton, provided coffee and bagels for breakfast for the attending parties.
The owners at the Bloomfield Foundation in Marshall even made an appearance to support the event. It is their generosity that encouraged this event to take place. We are proud to share that we were able to raise $3000 in total donations to give back to the Bloomfield foundation.
If you want to get involved by supporting the Bloomfield Foundation, donations can be made to the Bloomfield Foundation and sent to Treasurer Mrs. Henry Baxley at 4406 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center; a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs; and outpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Adults and Pediatrics. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and other specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red Fox
Avoiding an identity crisis!
This young red fox kit was brought to the Center after it was found orphaned.
Lucky for this patient, he is one of three Red Fox kits currently in care at the Center. The other two (pictured below) both have leg injuries that they’re recovering from. Because of their injuries, they cannot yet be combined into a larger enclosure, but all three are housed next to each other so they can socialize and interact within the safety of their own crates.
Making sure babies know and can identify their own species is incredibly important! We take great care to make sure our babies do not habituate, or become friendly, towards people, as this would make them non-releasable. While these babies may look cute, remember that a wild life is always in their best interest!
This time of year, we get many calls about “orphaned” fox kits. Though we have strong reason to believe that this patient was truly orphaned, that is not the case for all fox kits seen without parents nearby. It is normal for kits to be outside the den playing or exploring and not seeing parents isn’t always a reason for concern.
If you see a kit and have concerns, please call the Center before intervening. The kit may not need help! If it does require assistance, our team can help the kit directly or help you find a rehabilitator closer to you.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
