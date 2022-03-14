Connect with us

Home

Valuable tech tools for caregivers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advances in technology have led to the development of tools that can reduce some of the challenges of caregiving. Here are some helpful ones that are currently available.

Virtual medicine
With two-way video conferencing, a doctor can see and talk to a patient without the need to travel to a hospital or clinic. Furthermore, health tracking software allows caregivers to log a loved one’s blood glucose levels or symptom histories and send them directly to a medical practitioner.

Home automation
Home automation systems with motion-sensing technology can automatically set thermostats, turn on lights, and lock doors. These systems make life easier for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Plus, home security cameras allow caregivers to monitor a home or property and keep an eye on their loved one from another location using a smartphone.

Emergency response systems
Vulnerable individuals can wear a bracelet or pendant that allows them to summon emergency medical assistance at the push of a button. Some units can sense when the wearer has fallen and will call for help automatically.


Medication reminders
The number of pills and injections that one person needs can be overwhelming and hard to manage, especially if the patient has memory issues. Caregivers can use an app that notifies them and their loved ones that it’s time to take a specific medication and keeps track of missed doses.

Global positioning systems (GPS)
Smartphones and wearable GPS bracelets can help you keep track of your loved one’s whereabouts, so you won’t have to worry about them getting lost.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

4 ways to update your flooring

Published

1 day ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

Restoring or replacing flooring is a great way to refresh your home’s look. Here are four ways you can update your floors.

1. Refinish it
If your floor looks a little worse for wear, refinishing it is an affordable solution. Depending on its condition, you may need to sand, varnish, stain, or repair cracks to make the floor look new again.

2. Paint it
You can paint over most types of flooring. For example, wood flooring is particularly easy to paint. Just make sure you choose a suitable product for the type of surface and level of traffic in the room.

3. Replace it
If your floor is beyond repair, replacing it may be your only option. However, make sure you choose a suitable floor type. For example, if you need to update your bathroom floor, choose a waterproof material like ceramic. Additionally, if you have pets, you may want to opt for a scratch-resistant flooring material like vinyl.


4. Decorate it
If your floor is in good condition, simply adding a rug or two can instantly transform your space. Choose a rug that’s the right size, style, and color for the room.

If you don’t have any experience repairing or installing flooring, hire a professional.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to calm a crying baby

Published

4 days ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

It’s perfectly normal for babies to cry. In fact, crying is the only way for an infant to tell you if they’re hungry, thirsty, tired, or uncomfortable. However, in order to soothe them, it’s important to find out why your baby is crying. Here are three tips that may help.

1. Let them suck
Infants have an involuntary sucking reflex that helps them drink and swallow their mother’s milk. Consequently, if your baby is crying, they may be soothed by sucking on something. You can try breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or offering a pacifier.

2. Rock them
Gentle movement can have a calming effect on infants. Therefore, try rocking your child in your arms, swaying with them in a rocking chair, or pushing them in a swing. You can also try taking them for a car ride or a walk in their stroller.

3. Remove stressors
If your baby is crying, they may be overstimulated. Try to create a calming environment by dimming the lights and reducing background noise. In addition, infants can sense their parent’s unease, which can cause them to become distressed. Therefore, if possible, try to stay relaxed.


On average, babies cry for two hours a day. However, if your baby cries excessively, loses their appetite, or has difficulty sleeping, be sure to consult your family doctor or pediatrician.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to save without crimping your style

Published

5 days ago

on

March 9, 2022

By

Saving money doesn’t necessarily mean sacrificing your quality of life. Indeed, with the right approach, you can still live on your own terms while also saving cash.

For example, utility bills may take a huge bite out of your budget. Fortunately, smart thermostats and heating systems allow you to turn off the heat or air conditioning while you’re at work. They can automatically turn back on before you get home too, so you’ll barely notice the difference. Nest claims they can cut nearly $150 from your utility bill per year.

Enjoy reading? Instead of buying books, why not use the library? Many libraries not only offer physical books but increasingly offer ebooks that you can check out online. Reading not your thing? Many libraries also offer movies, video games, board games, and other things.

And did you know that in the United States, over 100 billion pounds of food get thrown out? Take a peek inside the waste bin in the average American kitchen and there’s a good chance that you’ll find moldy bread and rotten fruits, among other things.



If you produce a lot of food waste, instead of buying food for weeks at a time, consider buying just enough to get through a few days. Also, make sure you’re properly storing and sealing food too, as it can increase shelf life. Buying higher-quality ingredients, like premium meats and cheeses, could reduce the temptation to eat out. If you’ve got great food in the fridge, why order delivery?

Looking to buy a new laptop, car, or another big-ticket item? Folks love that new car smell, but it lasts for only a few days. Consider buying a refurbished laptop or a certified pre-owned car. You can often pick up top-notch products at a steep discount.

Sure, you might have to forego those fresh smells, but you can keep more money in your bank account.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

What you should know about renewing your marriage vows

Published

1 week ago

on

March 4, 2022

By

Renewing your wedding vows might be the perfect way to reaffirm your love and commitment to your partner. Here’s what you should know about vow renewal ceremonies.

Why do it
There are several reasons you might want to renew your marriage vows. For some couples, this type of ceremony is put together to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary. For others, the chance to host the perfect wedding reception, especially if the first one didn’t go according to plan, is the prime incentive.

When to do it
You can renew your marriage vows whenever you want. However, many couples select a milestone anniversary, especially the 20th, 30th or 40th. However, there are no rules or deadlines, so feel free to choose any day that feels right.

How to do it
Make sure to invite all your loved ones, and let them know about the event ahead of time so they can reserve the day. Decide whether you want to host a formal or informal reception, a small gathering or large event, or an exotic getaway or backyard bash.


No matter what you decide about your vow renewal ceremony, be sure to turn to your local merchants and suppliers to help you create a memorable day.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

What makes assets supposedly inflation-proof?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Many people invest to increase their wealth. Besides building wealth, you can shield your money from inflation with the right investments. Indeed, some assets are considered inflation-proof, or at least, inflation-resistant.

You want to protect your savings and investments from inflation. A dollar today buys much less than a dollar a hundred years ago. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dollar in 1921 offered a purchasing power equivalent to just over $14 in 2021. Thus, money usually loses value as the years’ pass. In thirty years, the $1,000 tucked under your mattress might be worth less than $500 in today’s dollars.

Over time, production costs often rise, and many resources become more scarce as they are consumed. Growing populations and economic development can also spur demand, potentially driving prices up. Meanwhile, as the money supply increases, individual dollars become less valuable.

As with many things economic, supply and demand play a crucial role in inflation and help determine which assets might be inflation resistant.


Gold is often viewed as the paradigm inflation-resistant asset. For many thousands of years, humanity has lusted for gold. Besides its beautiful sheen, gold is chemically inert. Whereas iron will rust and silver will tarnish, gold largely remains the same over eons. Gold is also limited in supply. In fact, humanity’s entire supply of gold could fit into fewer than four Olympic-sized swimming pools. As a result, the price of an ounce of gold typically increases over time.

These days, some folks are turning to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to hedge against inflation. Why? Because the total supply of bitcoin is limited while production remains consistently slow. This stands in contrast to the dollar, as the U.S. Federal Reserve can increase supply on a whim, reducing the value of individual dollars.

Real property, including your own home, can be a hedge against inflation. The supply of ground is fixed and homes usually appreciate over time. You can buy into Real Estate Investment Trusts that give you the hedge without a big initial investment.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Additions: should you build up or out?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 28, 2022

By

If you want to expand your living space with an addition, you’ll need to decide whether to build horizontally or vertically. Here’s a look at each option.

Build up
Depending on the zoning restrictions in your area regarding setback and floor-to-area ratio, you may need to add space to your home without increasing its footprint. Building up is also ideal if you don’t want to use your yard to accommodate the addition. Keep in mind that you’ll need to allot a sizable amount of living space to a stairwell.

Build out
Although you’ll sacrifice some yard space, increasing the footprint of the ground floor causes much less disruption to the existing living space. Among other things, you won’t have to beef up the structural supports to account for the added weight, and you won’t have to open walls to access electrical, plumbing, or heating lines.

For expert advice on the best way to expand your home, speak with a reputable local contractor.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
61°
Sunny
7:25am7:18pm EDT
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 31%
Pressure: 30.38"Hg
UV index: 5
TueWedThu
68/39°F
68/48°F
64/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
17
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 17 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
9:00 am United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 19 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Annual Front Royal United Women of Faith Book Sale will be held Sat., March 19, 9 am –2 pm in the Fellowship Hall. Books for everyone available: religion, biographies, history, fiction, and children’s books.[...]
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]
10:00 am An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail “Take into your heart the peace of wild things.” Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master[...]
11:00 am Revolutionary War Patriots Grave... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Revolutionary War Patriots Grave... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Mar 19 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Revolutionary War Patriots Grave Marking @ Trinity Lutheran Church
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society is sponsoring a grave marking on March 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street, Stephens City, VA.  The event starts at 11:00 a.m.[...]
Mar
22
Tue
4:30 pm ”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Mar 22 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
”Coping with a Money Crunch” workshop @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling[...]
6:00 pm Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
DROP THEM OFF. GO HAVE FUN. JUST REMEMBER TO PICK THEM UP. You deserve a night on the town. Meanwhile, your kids want to play and have fun. That’s why we offer Parent’s Night Out[...]
Mar
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]