Valuable tech tools for caregivers

Advances in technology have led to the development of tools that can reduce some of the challenges of caregiving. Here are some helpful ones that are currently available.

Virtual medicine

With two-way video conferencing, a doctor can see and talk to a patient without the need to travel to a hospital or clinic. Furthermore, health tracking software allows caregivers to log a loved one’s blood glucose levels or symptom histories and send them directly to a medical practitioner.

Home automation

Home automation systems with motion-sensing technology can automatically set thermostats, turn on lights, and lock doors. These systems make life easier for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Plus, home security cameras allow caregivers to monitor a home or property and keep an eye on their loved one from another location using a smartphone.

Emergency response systems

Vulnerable individuals can wear a bracelet or pendant that allows them to summon emergency medical assistance at the push of a button. Some units can sense when the wearer has fallen and will call for help automatically.

Medication reminders

The number of pills and injections that one person needs can be overwhelming and hard to manage, especially if the patient has memory issues. Caregivers can use an app that notifies them and their loved ones that it’s time to take a specific medication and keeps track of missed doses.

Global positioning systems (GPS)

Smartphones and wearable GPS bracelets can help you keep track of your loved one’s whereabouts, so you won’t have to worry about them getting lost.