Van life: how to find the right vehicle
Do you dream of joining the van life movement and traveling the world in a tiny home on wheels? This nomadic lifestyle with its emphasis on simplicity, freedom, and adventure can be enticing. However, if you want to hit the open road, the first thing you’ll need is a comfortable and reliable vehicle.
In general, conversion vans and small motorhomes are the vehicles best suited for van life. One important factor to consider is how much space you’ll need. If you plan to travel alone or with a partner, a small campervan should suffice. If you intend to have kids, pets, or friends along for the ride, however, you may want a more spacious model with room to stand up.
Keep in mind that the furniture and features included vary from one vehicle to the next. In addition to a modest amount of storage space, you’ll likely want a model equipped with:
• A bed or long bench seat
• A table or fold-out countertop
• A sink and water tank
• A cooler, electric cooler or mini-fridge
• A camp stove or cooking plate
• A rack for bikes, kayaks, or surfboards
If you have limited funds, consider purchasing a used vehicle (inspected by a trusted mechanic) and transforming the interior yourself using new or second-hand materials. Alternatively, various companies offer van conversion kits that are fairly simple to install. Just make sure any modifications you make to a vehicle are safe and legal.
For example, find out if the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has any regulations about removing or modifying seats and other vehicle components. You should also leave the installation of electrical wiring and gas lines to a professional. In addition, make sure you don’t exceed the gross vehicle weight rating.
If you sell your home to become a full-time nomad, however, you might have a more flexible budget. In this case, you may want to invest in customizing your van to ensure it’s fully equipped and designed according to your preferences. Plus, with the right gear, you’ll be able to maximize your time off-grid.
Finally, remember to add personal touches that make your vehicle feel at home. These can include patterned fabrics, reclaimed wood, colorful lighting, eclectic decor, funny bumper stickers, and more.
Test it out
Do you want to get a taste of van life before you commit to buying a vehicle? Plenty of companies rent camper vans equipped with everything you need to enjoy a nomadic lifestyle for a few days or weeks.
Where the buffalo roam: Visit the roundup
In movies and stories, the thunder of buffalo stampeding across the American plains remains an iconic memory.
In the 1700s, tens of millions of buffalo dominated the West — and were driven nearly to extinction.
Luckily, even today, you have a chance to thrill to the thunder of hooves on the rolling plains. The iconic animal of the Old West still rumbles across the prairies in South Dakota, and you can be there for the roundup.
Every September, park rangers and volunteer cowboys round up the Custer State Park buffalo herd to give them their annual vaccinations and to check the health and size of the herd. It’s an event witnessed by 20,000 spectators from all over the world.
The Custer State Park buffalo herd spends the year wandering freely through the 71,000-acre fenced park. Along with the buffalo, there are bighorn sheep, elk, deer, mountain goats, antelopes, coyotes, foxes, and mountain lions.
The buffalo herd began in 1914 when the state bought 36 buffalo from a rancher. The herd expanded, and later the state bought 100 more buffalo from a Native American reservation. Today the herd numbers 1,450. The roundup has been an annual event for 56 years.
The 110 miles of parkland also have vast trails and scenic views.
In 2021, the roundup is Friday, September 24, 2021, with activities beginning on September 23, 2021.
American bison by the numbers – (National Bison Association and U.S. Dept of Interior)
* Estimated size of the North American herd: 385,000.
* Estimated size prior to 1600: 30 million to 60 million
* Estimated number in the mid-1880s: 700 to 1,000.
* Bison on tribal land today: 20,000
* 2025 Bison herd goal: 1 million.
* State with the largest bison population: South Dakota, 33,000
* The oldest bison herd: Yellowstone National Park, 4,800. The herd has continuously existed since prehistoric times.
* Bison bulls weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand six feet tall.
* Baby bison are called red dogs.
* Bison run 35 miles an hour.
3 advantages of using a travel agency
Are you planning to go on vacation in 2022? Whether you want to head to a sunny destination, take a road trip across the country or go on an adventure to a remote locale, it’s in your best interest to use a travel agency. Here are three reasons to rely on the expertise of a travel agent.
1. Get invaluable advice
If you choose a travel agency that specializes in a particular destination or the type of vacation you want to take, you’re sure to benefit from insider information. The agent can give you advice on things to do, sites to see, and places to stay. This will help ensure your trip is a success.
2. Save time and effort
Although it’s possible to book your vacation online, it often requires many hours of research and planning. Make things easier on yourself by letting a travel agent do the work for you. These professionals have the industry knowledge and access to information that can prevent you from making costly mistakes.
3. Receive essential support
As a result of the pandemic, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the tourism industry. Hiring a travel agent is the best way to make sure you don’t neglect any important details prior to departing for your vacation. If you encounter a problem during your stay, a trusted agent will be able to provide advice and help you find a solution.
In addition, travel agencies often receive exclusive offers and discounts from big travel companies that they can pass on to their clients. For these reasons and more, consider booking your next vacation with a travel agent.
4 van life tips to simplify your daily activities
Once you’ve found the right vehicle and customized it to suit a nomadic lifestyle, it’s time to hit the open road and explore. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your travels.
1. Before you fill up, be sure to consult GasBuddy. This free mobile app locates gas stations in your area and compares prices to help you save money.
2. Find free spots to camp recommended by other van life enthusiasts on apps like iOverlander, park4night, and RV Parks & Campgrounds.
3. Eat fresh food purchased from local farmers and merchants whenever possible. This will allow you to travel light and discover new types of cuisine.
4. If you don’t have a shower in your vehicle, use the washroom facilities at rest stops, campgrounds, and restaurants to freshen up.
For more van life tips, search online for blogs, videos, and social media accounts created by people who’ve embraced this lifestyle. Use the hashtag #vanlife to find a global community of adventurers like you.
Before you go
Remember to contact your car insurance company to make any needed updates to your policy and ensure you’ll be covered on the road.
How to plan an eco-friendly summer getaway
The amount of pollution generated by the tourism industry, particularly by airplanes and cruise ships, is prompting an increasing number of environmentally conscious globetrotters to rethink the way they travel. If you want to minimize the carbon footprint you make during your next vacation, here are some tips to help you plan an eco-friendly getaway.
Transportation
If you plan to travel far away from home, taking an electric car or relying on public transit can significantly reduce the environmental impact of your trip. Alternatively, consider opting for a destination closer to home. You may be surprised by how much there is to discover within an hour’s drive of where you live.
In addition, be sure to get your car inspected and serviced before you hit the road. This way, a mechanic can adjust the tire pressure and make other repairs that improve your vehicle’s fuel consumption.
If you enjoy cycling, consider a bike tour for your next adventure. Plan a route that allows you to end the day at a comfortable inn or try your hand at bikepacking.
Accommodations
Camping allows you to immerse yourself in nature while also using less water and electricity. Just be sure to properly dispose of your garbage and bring biodegradable products such as dish soap and shampoo. Another option is to rent a room at an establishment that has an environmental certification.
Food
Buy supplies for hikes and picnics at a local farmers market, and dine at restaurants that source their ingredients from producers in the area. If you can find organic products, all the better. Most importantly, avoid eating at fast-food chains that give out single-use packaging and utensils.
Activities
People of all ages can enjoy a variety of recreational pursuits that don’t have a negative impact on the planet. For example, you could hike in the mountains, observe wildlife, tour an organic farm or go padd¬ling on a lake.
Happy travels!
This summer, visit attractions that are close to home!
If you want to go on a vacation this year without venturing far, consider making your summer holiday a staycation. You can explore new destinations in your own backyard and revisit your favorite nearby attractions. This type of getaway doesn’t require passports or packing, and it can be just as exciting as vacationing abroad.
Whether you plan to travel by yourself, with a partner, or with your family, there’s no shortage of destinations. Keep an eye out for monuments, parks, art galleries, museums, public markets, entertainment venues, and other local attractions to explore.
Vacationing in your neck of the woods is a fun, easy, and affordable way to enjoy your time off. Visit your municipality’s website to learn more about what your region has to offer.
Virtual tourism: Discover the world from home!
Do you dream of traveling around the world to discover different cultures, incredible monuments, and amazing works of art? If your finances, the pandemic, or other concerns are preventing you from taking a trip, virtual tourism may be right for you. This year for National Travel and Tourism Week, consider giving it a try.
What is it?
Virtual trips can take many forms. They can involve watching a 360-degree virtual reality (VR) movie or using a special application that works with Google Street View technology. Other platforms offer VR tours, allowing you to put on a helmet that gives you the experience of being somewhere else. Additionally, the video game industry is creating immersive games that allow players to explore different places and times.
What can you see?
If you enjoy the arts, you can use Google Arts & Culture and similar applications to browse museums as if you were there. It’s a chance to admire popular paintings up close. For those who prefer the outdoors, there are several national parks around the world you can visit thanks to live image feeds. As for historical periods, Ubisoft’s Discovery Tour offers video games that let players explore Ancient Greece or Egypt.
What are the benefits?
Virtual tourism allows you to visit cultural and historical sites at your leisure, free of charge or at a low cost, without having to leave your living room. You can explore places that are normally accessible to the public as well as many that aren’t. Discover ancient art at the Lascaux Cave or, thanks to 3D modeling, monuments that are now destroyed.
There are many places to explore using virtual technologies. All you need to do is choose your next destination.
National Travel and Tourism Week takes place from May 2 to 8, 2021. Visit the U.S. Travel Association’s website (ustravel.org) for more information.
