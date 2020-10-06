Regional News
VCU emergency room sees increase in opioid overdoses patients
The pandemic could be driving an increase in opioid overdoses, according to recently published data and insights from people who work in a local treatment center.
Virginia Commonwealth University has released a new study that shows a surge in patients at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond who were admitted due to opioid overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers reported a 123% increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in the emergency room between March and June 2019 to the same period this year. The research has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Taylor Ochalek, Ph.D., a postdoctoral research fellow at the VCU C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research, was the lead author of the study. She said researchers have been collecting data on opioid overdoses since last year, but they recently decided to examine overdose trends to see if the pandemic was impacting overdoses.
“Social isolation, increased psychiatric symptoms, decreased access to nonmedical care and the stress that might come from unemployment could increase the risk of relapse to opioid use and then potential overdose,” Ochalek said.
The study’s authors found that Black patients were among the largest demographic associated with overdoses during the pandemic in the hospital they tracked. In March and June 2019, 63% of opioid overdose patients were Black. In March and June 2020 the number increased to 80%. The authors noted that the findings were a small sample of patients and may not be generalizable to other locations.
The McShin Foundation, a Henrico County-based drug recovery organization, has seen an increase of people coming in for treatment during the pandemic. The organization provides 11 recovery houses and 122 beds for participants.
“With a pandemic and an epidemic going on at once, It was important for us to have a safe place for those that needed help,” said Honesty Liller, the organization’s CEO.
The McShin Foundation started a podcast called Get in The Herd as a creative way to reach out once 12-step meetings were canceled because of the pandemic. The podcast offers discussion on addiction, recovery, stigma, and advocacy.
The McShin Foundation also felt it was important to develop a recovery plan for participants who received stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, Liller said. The goal is to provide individuals in recovery with resources to manage finances during the pandemic. Some individuals made more money while on unemployment benefits than when they were working, according to a May report by NPR.
“If you’re someone using and you don’t have any money every day, and you struggle to get $20 and then you’re getting $800 a week? I mean, yeah, it’s rough around here,” Liller said.
The Virginia Department of Health publishes quarterly reports on drug-related deaths. According to the report, fentanyl caused or contributed to death in almost 60% of fatal overdoses in 2019. That same year, almost 80% of all fatal overdoses of any substance were due to one or more opioids.
Overall, the number of fatal drug overdoses has increased annually since 2013, VDH reports. Opioids have been the leading force behind the increases in fatal overdoses since that year.
The most recent report from the health department shows 355 fatal opioid overdoses in the first three months of the year. That includes fentanyl, heroin, and prescription opioids, and is an 8.6% increase from the same reporting period last year.
VDH didn’t publish data for the second quarter of the year due to the pandemic. The organization plans to publish overdose data ranging from July to September on Oct.15, according to the health department.
By Aliviah Jones
Capital News Service
Regional News
Information for voters on recent Central VA USPS incidents
RICHMOND, VA – The Department of Elections was made aware that six outdoor mail collection boxes were broken into sometime between Saturday afternoon, October 3rd, and Monday morning, October 5th. At this time, the United States Postal Service is investigating. Neither the Department nor USPS has any information about whether any election mail was contained in the boxes.
Anyone who dropped mail in the boxes at the post offices between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. this morning should contact a USPS hotline at 877-876-2455 to report it. Voters can track their ballot online to see if it has been received by going to “check my registration” at elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. If a voter needs a new ballot issued, they should contact their local general registrar’s office at elections.virginia.gov/localGR. The following post offices were affected:
Henrico:
- 4990 Sadler Place
- 2000 Starling Drive
- 2100 E. Parham Road
Chesterfield:
- 7510 Lady Blair Lane
- 1201 Sycamore Square Drive
Richmond:
- 805 Glenburnie Road
Regional News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Appoints a New Executive Director
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Bradfield as its new Executive Director. Ms. Bradfield comes to BRWC with an extensive background in non-profit development and management. She brings more than a decade of non-profit experience with her, having worked for organizations that include Shenandoah University, American Bird Conservancy, Project HOPE, and Blue Ridge Hospice. Ms. Bradfield lives in Winchester, Virginia and attended Shenandoah University, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Psychology and History.
“I am very grateful to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center board for putting their faith in me to lead this wonderful organization and dedicated staff,” states Bradfield. “2020 has been a challenging year for non-profits and BRWC has certainly felt it in more ways than one. Already this year the center has admitted more patients than it did in all of 2019 with no additional staff or funding. It will be a challenge to make sure the center can get through the year with the proper equipment and supplies it needs. I am eager to get started and help the center achieve its mission.”
Beatrice von Gontard, Chair of the BRWC Board of Directors, stated, “The BRWC board would like to welcome Annie Bradfield to the team and thank Hillary Russell Davidson for her three years of service as Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. We wish Hillary continued success in her future pursuits.”
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, BRWC was not able to hold in-person educational programs or the annual fall gala this year, which contributes major funding to help wildlife in need. Providing things look better in 2021, the Center is planning to host its second annual “Wildfest” festival in the spring at the Berryville Fairgrounds. BRWC also looks forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy its educational tours and up-close encounters with wildlife ambassadors on the Wildlife Walkway.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a full-service wildlife teaching hospital that cares for injured, sick, or orphaned native wildlife and teaches the public how to be good stewards of the land around us. BRWC is a non-profit organization that has been providing care to native wildlife, at no charge, in Northern Virginia since 2000.
To learn more about Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, please visit the organization’s website at www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Regional News
Introducing the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail
Highland County is excited to further “tap” into what it is most known for – maple syrup – by introducing the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail! This passport program offers the public the chance to visit eight sugar camps in Highland County throughout the year to experience each one. Visitors are invited to call ahead to the participating sugar camps, schedule a visit for a tour, taste their syrup and get a stamp on the official Virginia Maple Syrup Trail Passport. After all eight camps are visited and the passport is complete, there is a free gift, but the real incentive is to have a one-on-one interaction with the unique people and places that produce pure Virginia maple syrup. Maple syrup can only be produced in late winter and early spring, but visitors can discover what happens on these farms and in Highland County year-round. This is a fun family agritourism opportunity to educate individuals on where this delicious product comes from.
Participating sugar camps include Back Creek Farms, Bruce’s Syrup and Candies, Duff’s Sugar House, Laurel Fork Sapsuckers, Mill Gap Farms, Puffenbarger’s Sugar Orchard, Sugar Tree Country Store and Sugar House, and Tonoloway Farm. Each sugar camp has something that makes it stand out from the rest, whether its their traditional or modern equipment and techniques, the size of their operation, or their farm offerings. On the trail, customers will get not only get a chance to learn about pure maple syrup, but also barrel-aged and infused varieties, as well as hickory, black walnut, and birch syrups. Some of the camps offer additional activities like hiking, interaction with farm animals, and shopping for unique gifts.
More information about the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail can be found at the newly created website. Official passports can be picked up at the sugar camps themselves, at local businesses in Highland County and at select Virginia Welcome Centers. Participation in the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail will exclude the busy Highland County Maple Festival weeks and weekends in March. However, visitors can experience the trail at other Highland County events, such as during the upcoming Hands & Harvest Festival with in-person offerings during October 9 – 11, 2020. Visitors are asked to follow the current CDC (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/) and Virginia Guidelines (www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ and www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/) for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Please stay home if you have symptoms, are in a “hot spot” area or are feeling sick.
The Virginia Maple Syrup Trail is brought to you by the Highland County Tourism Council, the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and participating sugar camps, with special thanks to the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for additional funding.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Local News
Fauquier Health honors art wall artist
Kathleen Willingham, a local native, was born on May 30, 1946, in Warrenton, VA. She resided in Bealeton, VA. Not only was Kathleen well-known by the staff members at the hospital, she was well-known through her artwork.
In 2019, Kathleen was diagnosed with cancer. As a patient of Dr. Raj Pal Manchandani, Hematology/Oncology, the Fauquier Health infusion team had the opportunity to know Kathleen. She built a relationship with nearly every person she came into contact with. According to Sarah Cubbage, hospital spokeswoman, “I had the joy of working briefly with Kathleen. She was a repeat artist who displayed her work on our hospital’s art wall for all to see. Kathleen’s artwork brought joy to our hospital’s staff during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Often times I would take a pause in the hallway to view her artwork. It brought a moment of peace during a stressful period.”
On July 28, 2020, the staff of Fauquier Health was saddened to hear the news of Kathleen’s passing. The Fauquier Health infusion team provided a heart-felt testament regarding their time caring for Kathleen:
We, the Infusion center, had the humble privilege of being a part of her journey. Through that, we had the pleasure of learning of her life-long devotion to art. Her work reflects a versatility with mediums and a keen eye for interpretation from mind to canvas. She has been a teacher and active participant in the arts as a life-long learner. It is clear that the arts were her passion, and we are honored that we had the opportunity to care for her as a patient, and now care for a piece of her legacy with “Connections: JOY and happiness in having family bonds and connections with the many differences yet likenesses that are caused by biological links.”
After numerous conversations with Kathleen’s beloved daughter, Fauquier Health wished to commemorate Kathleen Willingham’s memory by purchasing a beautiful canvas titled, “Connections.” This canvas will have a permanent home at the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care.
Other pieces of artwork from Kathleen are still available for purchase and can be found on her website, or Facebook page.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Workforce scholarships available for Luray residents impacted by COVID-19
Luray residents who have suffered employment downturns due to the coronavirus pandemic may apply for scholarships worth up to $2,000 to cover 75 percent of a variety of LFCC Workforce Solutions Career Preparation or Enhancement classes.
The town of Luray is contributing $25,000 it has received through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to create the scholarships.
“We’re calling this time the big reset,” said Carlene Hurdle, Fauquier Campus workforce director. “The idea here is that there are sunnier days ahead. We know that the economic downturn and impact of COVID will at some point be behind us. In the middle of it, there are a lot of folks coming together and rallying around to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.”
Eligible classes in Middletown and the price they would be after scholarship funding is applied include:
- Class A Commercial Driver’s License – $375
- Class B Commercial Driver’s License – $325
- Electrical Apprenticeships Level 1-4 – $137.50-$192
- Heavy Equipment Operator – $249.50
- HVAC Apprenticeships Levels 1-4 – $191.75-$211.75
- Medical Assisting – $266.25
- Pharmacy Technician – $161.25
Online classes available for the funding and their costs after receiving the scholarship include:
- Medical Billing and Coding – $648.75
- Cybersecurity Certificate – $123.75
- Customer Service for Healthcare – $248.75
- Customer Service Certificate – $61.25
If minimum enrollments are met, the following classes may be offered in the Luray area:
- CompTIA IT Fundamentals Prep and Certification – $83.25 after scholarship
- ServSafe Food Safety Certification – $19.75 after scholarship
- Learning to Lead: Buddy to Boss – $19.75 after scholarship
“The town of Luray hopes that our partnership with the LFCC Foundation and LFCC Workforce Solutions will allow any of our residents who were impacted by COVID-19 to pursue a career that will be rewarding and sustainable into the future,” said Luray Town Manager Steve Burke.
Impacted residents have until Nov. 30 to apply for the scholarships, with some classes starting as soon as early October. The classes must be taken before June 30, 2021.
To download the application or find out more, visit lfccworkforce.com/TOL. Contact Hurdle at (571) 781-2292 with any questions.
Regional News
LFCC is commemorating its 50th anniversary today
Fifty years ago today, LFCC held its first classes. While the college will certainly be marking the occasion this week, the milestone will be commemorated throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
One way LFCC is celebrating its 50th anniversary is with a dedicated website, lfcc.edu/50. The site features a comprehensive, illustrated timeline of Lord Fairfax’s history and links to our new podcast, “LFCC Stories,” and an employee giving campaign. More features will be added to the site throughout the coming year.
The opening of LFCC came just two years after Gov. Mills Godwin established the Virginia Community College System, which has grown to encompass 23 colleges. Ground was broken for the college in Middletown on Oct. 11, 1969.
On LFCC’s first day of classes, there were 577 students. Since then, more than a quarter-million students have been educated at LFCC, with more than 22,000 degrees and certificates awarded. Today, we serve about 20,000 students each year through our academic and workforce training programs.
“Countless lives have been enriched, improved and empowered since our doors opened,” LFCC President Kim Blosser said. “Our students have gone on to even higher levels of education, or to better-paying, more fulfilling careers, or just to greater personal growth because of the education and support they received while at Lord Fairfax.
“But, we mustn’t become complacent. We at LFCC must continue to find new and even better ways to ensure that all in our community – especially those who need us the most – are able to access this path to career training and college degrees. To that end, we are engaging in strategic planning this year, and will review everything we are doing so we can be an even greater resource for our students and our community.”
Since LFCC’s early days, the college has expanded, making a college education accessible to even more individuals. In addition to the Middletown Campus – which itself has seen considerable growth with the construction of Alson H. Smith Hall, the Corron Community Development Center, the Science and Health Professions Building and the Student Union Building – LFCC now includes the Fauquier Campus, the Luray-Page County Center and the Vint Hill site.
Thanks to dual enrollment, thousands of young people in our service region – made up of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties, plus the city of Winchester – are able to obtain college credits while still in high school. Many have even earned their associate degree this way.
Learn more about LFCC at lfcc.edu.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SW
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 0
68/45°F
72/55°F