VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).
The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:
For northbound Route 522, there will be a right lane closure south of Route 654 (Marple Road), with traffic detouring south on Route 654 and then heading west on Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and then north on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) and then south on Route 684 to Route 522.
For southbound Route 522 traffic, a left lane closure will be located north of Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Traffic will be detoured north on Route 684, then south on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road), east on Route 50 (Northwestern Pike), north on Route 37, and then onto Route 522.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed to use the closed Route 522 lanes.
The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT. Upon inspection in the daylight hours of Saturday, January 14, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location. VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs. Repairs began at the top of the slide area and proceeded down. On Tuesday, January 24, additional cracks and slope failures occurred and continue, causing VDOT to close all lanes of Route 522 in this location. It is unknown when the Route 522 lanes will reopen. Crews and geological staff will continue to work and monitor the site.
In this location, the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
VDOT reopens Route 522 southbound lanes at rockside site west of Winchester
At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the southbound lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County. This is the site of a rockslide that occurred late on Friday, January 13. Earlier on January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed out of caution due observed slide activity.
VDOT officials have examined the site and determined the slide is stabilized enough to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes remain closed next to the slide activity.
The Route 522 northbound lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).
In this location, the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.
Route 522 is a four-lane divided highway in this location. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and southbound traffic. Route 522 will have single southbound and northbound lanes in this area. Travelers are advised to use caution with the temporary traffic pattern.
Both ends of the detour will have Virginia Department of Transportation crew members present to help direct traffic 24/7 during this event. Local law enforcement will assist to ensure traffic does not enter the slide area, which remains unstable and extremely dangerous.
The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT.
Upon inspection in the daylight hours of Saturday, January 14, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location.
VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Carolina Wren
Help wildlife by keeping your cat indoors.
This Carolina Wren has been in care at the Center since early January after suffering a right radius (bone in the “forearm” of the wing) fracture as the result of a cat attack.
As with all confirmed cat interactions (finder saw the bird in the cat’s mouth), this patient immediately received antibiotics. Needle-like feline teeth pierce through the skin and when they pull out the skin tissue closes quickly, trapping bacteria from the cat’s saliva and increasing the chance of developing a fatal infection.
After more than three weeks in care, this patient is doing well on antibiotics but is still not fully healed or flying. With continued care, we are hopeful that they will be fully flighted and ready for release in the next week.
What kind of impact do domestic cats have on wildlife?
You may be surprised to learn that over a billion birds are killed by cats EACH YEAR in the United States (some studies estimate that that number is closer to 4 billion).
And between 6-22 billion mammals and hundreds of millions of reptiles are also killed annually by cats in the U.S.
In Virginia, it’s estimated there are 2.1 million free-roaming cats, and over 40% of them have an owner.
What is the solution?
There is no single solution to the free-roaming cat issue, though nearly everyone agrees that the population of free-roaming cats must decrease.
Along with other experts in wildlife conservation, veterinary medicine, public health and safety, we are honored to have been selected as part of a Virginia General Assembly workgroup to study problems associated with free-roaming cats.
The workgroup, appointed in 2021, has just released a comprehensive report detailing the impact of cats on wildlife and public health, as well as recommendations for reducing free-roaming cat populations in our state. (Read the full report here)
Help us help wildlife by committing to keeping your pet cats indoors and encourage other cat owners to do the same!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Cedar Creek, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Skip Rogers of Able Forces honors Rotary EarlyAct Club at E. Wilson Elementary School
On January 19, 2023, EarlyAct students at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School (EWM) were honored by Skip Rogers from Able Forces.
In 2021 the students raised over $500.00 for Able Forces, but in 2022, the students challenged their classmates through a month-long “Change Wars,” where they emptied their pockets and asked their family and friends for help and raised over $1100. The students are already plotting their strategies for next year!
Skip wanted to thank the children at EWM for raising these monies, which allows Able Forces to help military and veteran families unable to provide a Christmas for their children because of their financial situation.
The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsors the EarlyAct Club, and its advisor is Michael Williams. The club has nearly sixty student members, and well over forty are active in it, helping their school and community.
Able Forces Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded by a disabled veteran with a MISSION to provide immediate financial assistance to military and veteran families identified in financial crisis by military bases or veteran Advocates.
For over nine years, Able Forces has worked closely with military and veteran advocates on military bases, VA hospitals, and non-profit organizations who identify wounded, ill, and injured military personnel and families in immediate financial need.
Three charity programs exist within Able Forces Foundation to assist with this mission. All requests for crisis assistance must be initiated by a military or veteran advocate who can substantiate the immediate need.
Winchester man facing multiple charges after pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Thursday (Jan. 19).
Virginia State Police have charged John P. Scaperotto, 44, in Frederick County, with two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault on law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, one misdemeanor count of fictitious vehicle registration, one misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of littering.
Scaperotto was also charged with several traffic infractions, including speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was also wanted out of Frederick County for failure to appear in court.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 8:10 a.m., as a Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling south on Route 37 in Frederick County. The violation was for speeding – as the Chevrolet was driving 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The Chevrolet refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued onto Route 50 and Route 522 before continuing back onto Route 37, where Chevrolet crossed the median and entered the southbound travel lanes traveling north. As the Chevrolet crossed back into the median, it attempted again to go in the wrong direction.
A state trooper struck the Chevrolet with his patrol car in an attempt to stop it from going in the wrong direction. The Chevrolet continued northbound, traveling in the right direction, where it eventually ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and collided with a guardrail. The driver, Scaperotto, was taken into custody and transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
One trooper suffered minor injuries during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
School Board OKs grant to buy Chromebooks; discusses field marking robot, substitutes
The Warren County School Board accepted a federal grant that will be used to buy new student laptops and gathered information on purchasing a robot to paint lines on the school division’s athletic fields and what it would cost for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to have an in-house process for hiring and retaining substitutes.
During their roughly two-hour meeting and work session held on Wednesday, January 18, School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted 4-0 to accept an almost $165,661 grant award from the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) Program, a grant that will be used to purchase Chromebooks for WCPS students. School Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent this week.
The ECF is overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which says the nearly $7.2 billion program is designed to help schools and libraries provide the tools and services needed by communities to provide remote learning during the COVID-19 public health emergency period.
For eligible schools and libraries, the ECF Program covers “reasonable costs” of laptop and tablet computers; Wi-Fi hotspots; modems; routers; and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons, according to the FCC.
The board-accepted award must be used to buy the Chromebooks, according to WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant, and no local match is required. The School Board also agreed to purchase those laptops from Vernon Hills, Ill.-headquartered CDW Corp., contingent upon action by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
During the Work Session portion of the meeting, board members received information about WCPS potentially purchasing a robot field painter. Bill Hall, athletic director at Warren County High School (above left), and Bill Cupp, athletic director at Skyline High School (above right), would like to buy a robot painter for the WCPS athletic fields.
During their presentation to the School Board, the athletic directors said using the robot would be a collaborative effort between their high schools and the WCPS Facilities Management Department, which all would share the costs. They addressed key points such as the cost analysis of purchase and pointed out that the robot painter would be a huge time saver for their departments.
Dubbed an accurate and user-friendly robot for easier sports line marking, the TinyLineMarker robot model featured in a video shown to the board allows a user to control the robot via a tablet that reportedly requires minimum training and setup. There are more than 25 sports field templates already saved on the tablet.
Cupp said the TinyLineMarker robot would cost $7,513 a year for six years, totaling $45,080. The total cost would be a three-way split, with the high schools and the WCPS Facilities Management Department each paying $2,504.
Currently, both WCPS high schools spend about $15,000 a year on paint to mark the fields. Using a robot would lower that cost to $6,000 a year, and “the money spent on paint would be diverted to paying for the robot,” explained Hall.
Hall said the TinyLineMarker model was the preferred choice and the lowest of the four quotes they received. Cupp added that all of the nearby localities are using similar technology already because it saves time and labor costs for the athletic directors, coaches, and maintenance/grounds employees, who would be able to multitask while the robot works. The robot works faster said Hill and Cupp, and it can also paint words on the grass once programmed into the tablet.
Cupp added that the robot could also be used as an educational tool for students involved or interested in robotics. WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said the robot would be used year-round, not just for football fields.
In another Work Session item, the School Board heard more about the WCPS Right Turn Program, receiving information from Kyle Kuzmick, a WCPS school social worker (above left), and Rachel DeArmitt, the counselor in charge (above right).
The School Board, during its November 16, 2022, work session, approved an instructor’s fee for the WCPS drugs and alcohol education program, and the superintendent wanted to provide members with additional information from the staff who run the program.
Kuzmick and DeArmitt presented a brief overview of the Right Turn Program, created over a decade ago as an alternative to mandatory expulsion for students possessing drugs or alcohol on school grounds. The program is an educational model that consists of six modules to be completed with the student and parent, with the primary focus on discussing risk factors related to substance abuse and developing protective factors to prevent further use.
An additional goal of the program, according to Kuzmick and DeArmitt, is to enhance the communication between students and parents to enrich their relationships further.
“It’s for parents and kids, and that’s a hard group to get together in one room,” Kuzmick said.
DeArmitt outlined what’s discussed by participants during meetings, including the stages of addiction, such as experimentation, risky usage, crisis treatment, addiction, and relapse. More groups have been added to the program to accommodate increased participants, Kuzmick said.
Among other Work Session items, the board received a substitute employee update from WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin, who provided a comprehensive presentation on what it would cost WCPS to bring in-house a process for hiring, training, and retaining substitutes.
Currently, WCPS contracts with ESS, also known as Educational Staffing Services, which specializes in placing qualified staff in daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 school district positions, including substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other school support staff. ESS, along with numerous school districts across the country, is finding it difficult to hire subs for a multitude of reasons. “We’re running very high with employee absences in Warren County,” Goodwin told the board.
For instance, on Monday, January 16, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, WCPS had 85 employees absent. On the Friday prior to the federal holiday, which was January 13, WCPS had 112 employees out, Goodwin said and counted 104 absent on Thursday, January 12.
ESS recruits an average of 55 subs per day for WCPS from a pool of 178. To grow the pool, ESS provides online training to get subs in the door faster and offers incentives, including money and gift cards. The company is also considering a reduced markup rate for WCPS if the school division would
increase hourly pay for subs, said Goodwin.
He said WCPS currently spends about $20,000 monthly with ESS for its services. In addition, WCPS also pays a block rate to teachers who cover absences that couldn’t be filled, an extra cost totaling another $10,000 a month to cover those positions, Goodwin said.
To let WCPS handle the work instead of ESS, Goodwin said an HR analyst/administrator for a substitute position would need to be created to oversee the process and day-to-day management of the sub-pool, among several other duties, including recruitment, hiring, training, and retention.
He said the estimated cost for such a person with at least 10 years of experience, including benefits, would be$139,225 annually.
WCPS also would need to hire additional support personnel for that administrator. Goodwin suggested that two secretaries would be needed to fill those roles, costing upwards of an estimated $115,898 a year.
Goodwin said it would cost WCPS almost $1 million a year to handle the sub-process once numerous other additional costs are factored in, such as benefits for the newly hired personnel; training, background checks, and other sub-related costs; and the purchase of a software system to handle the
process. In comparison, sticking with ESS is estimated to cost around the $700,000 mark.
Ballenger asked the board members to review the provided information and said that if they wanted to have additional conversations about the item, “we’ll accommodate you.” He said staff needs to know what direction the board is thinking about going so that WCPS can plan its upcoming budget.
Watch the Warren County School Board Work Session of January 18th in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
