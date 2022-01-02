VDOT: Potential tonight for clear changing to treacherous winter travel in the Shenandoah Valley

A major winter storm is predicted to arrive in the Shenandoah Valley in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, January 3. Four to eight inches or more are possible in many areas. The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will not pre-treat roads due to the weather event beginning as rain.

Motorists should avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary be alert for rapidly changing road conditions. High winds and snow rates of over an inch an hour are possible, which may create white-out conditions. Warmer road surface temperatures can quickly succumb to high snowfall rates causing slush and accumulating snow on roadways. Visibility and road traction could change quickly as motorists travel between various areas of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Beginning at midnight, VDOT Staunton District crews will be monitoring roads and will start plowing and treating as the weather begins in the region. Crews will continue to work in 12-hour shifts, 24-hours a day until all roads have received at least one pass from a plow or the road is clear due to warming weather.

The VDOT Staunton District will have approximately 750 pieces of snow removal equipment deployed to clear Shenandoah Valley roads for this storm. Tree trimming crews have been placed on notice to assist as needed.

VDOT has budgeted $211 million statewide for the 2021-2022 winter weather season.

Drive defensively and always wear a seatbelt. Be aware that bridges and overpasses freeze first causing unexpected hazardous driving in some cases. Motorists are advised if they become stuck along the roadside to ensure vehicle tailpipes and exhaust areas are clear and to keep good ventilation within the vehicle interior.

Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

Road condition definitions:

Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.

Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.

For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.