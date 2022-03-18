Local News
VDOT schedules public hearing to widen I-81 southbound near Strasburg
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to a portion of Interstate 81 southbound near the Town of Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line. The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Strasburg High School, 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg, VA 22657.
This will be an open forum public hearing. Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Ms. Pamela Bowman, Project Manager. Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.
This project, part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program, will widen a portion of I-81 southbound near the Town of Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line. The project will construct an additional southbound lane between mile markers 295.4 and 299.6. The additional lane will be 12-feet wide with a 10 to 12-foot wide paved shoulder constructed on the median side of the highway.
This project will connect to a SMART Scale project on I-81 southbound, which extends the acceleration lane at exit 300, taking traffic from I-66 westbound to I-81 southbound. The exit 300 project, scheduled for construction between late summer 2022 and summer 2024, ends just south of (Route 840) Water Plant Road. The I-81 southbound Strasburg project is anticipated to begin when the exit 300 construction concludes.
As part of the I-81 southbound Strasburg project, the bridge over the CSX rail line will be widened and the existing substructure will remain. The entire bridge will receive a new deck and superstructure. The new superstructure includes beams, bridge deck, handrails, curbs and floor system.
The I-81 southbound bridge over Cedar Creek will be entirely replaced.
Overpass bridges at I-81 exit 296, Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), and at I-81 exit 298, Route 11 (Old Valley Pike), are within the project limits, in good condition, and not currently in need of replacement. Under these bridges the I-81 left-side paved shoulder width will be three feet at the exit 296 overpass and two feet at the exit 298 overpass. A pier protection system in front of the bridge piers will be installed at each of these locations.
The project may include approximately one mile of sound barriers along the I-81 northbound lanes. A final determination for sound barrier construction will be made once the design is further along. The final sound barrier location and length is yet to be determined.
Several battlefields, historical easements, and a cemetery are adjacent to the project. Work is anticipated to be within the existing variable width right-of-way to avoid impacts to these protected resources.
In 2019 I-81 southbound had an average daily traffic count of 29,000 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2047 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 42,000 vehicles per day.
I-81 Corridor Improvement Program projects were selected following public input along with a data-based 2018 study of the I-81 corridor in Virginia. The study identified $4 billion of potential improvements with $2.2 billion funded through legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 [Chapters 837 and 846 (HB 2718 and SB 1716)]. The I-81 CIP plan was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2019. The plan is updated annually in December.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.
School Board work session covers student cell phones, special ed, COVID-19 strategies
The work session portion of the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, March 16 meeting focused on discussions around student cell phone use, the school division’s annual special education plan, lifting pandemic mitigation strategies, virtual learning options, and a code of conduct for board members.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch presented the School Board with the draft 2022-2023 Special Education Annual Plan, “which is basically an application for federal funds to support special education,” he said.
The WCPS annual special ed plan will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education’s Division of Special Education and Student Services. The state will provide the school division with special ed funding once it receives Virginia’s portion of federal special education dollars.
The WCPS annual plan, which is available for public review through March 21, includes four parts: Assurance and certification; Interagency Jail Agreement; Report on implementation of 2020-2021 plan; and Application for Federal Funds. Hirsch said that the Special Education Advisory Committee “wholeheartedly endorsed the annual plan” during its March 14 meeting.
Hirsch detailed each part of the annual plan. For instance, the Interagency Jail Agreement component requires recertification. “Because there is a jail in the jurisdiction of Warren County, we’re committed to serving inmates with disabilities ages 18 to 22 with special education services,” he said. “We have a full-time teacher in the jail with a computer lab without internet.”
The last part of plan, which is the actual application for federal funds, shows that the WCPS allocation of proposed grants funds will total $1,235,532 for K-12 students with disabilities and $31,841 for preschool students with disabilities.
The federal dollars offset what the state and Warren County are providing to support these students, Hirsch said, and the monies will “100 percent fund teacher salaries.”
These are projected funds because the state will get a revised allocation from the federal government after July 1, explained WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who said the WCPS special education budget number then will go either up or down depending on what flows through.
“It’s not us telling them what we need; it’s them telling us what they’re going to give us,” Ballenger said, adding that WCPS would be responsible for any salaries over the allotted amount of funds.
WCPS also supports private-school and home-schooled students and works diligently to locate all eligible students with disabilities ages 2-22 in the County, said Hirsch, adding that WCPS also provides speech and language services, vision services, and services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students to these students.
COVID-19 cases drop
Hirsch also provided School Board members with an update on the WCPS COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan for school year 2021-2022.
As of March 14, there were zero active student cases and just one student was quarantined. “We have no active cases in the school division,” said Hirsch. “Seems like we’ve been waiting a long time to say that.”
In response, WCPS has created a Phase Zero for its plan that resumes normal school operations. Under Phase 0, face coverings are optional for students, staff, and visitors. Face coverings are not required on school buses or in vehicles, according to the plan, although student temperatures will continue to be scanned as they enter the bus.
Additionally, Phase Zero dictates that contract tracing and quarantine protocols remain in place, as does routine COVID cleaning.
“So, it is operations as normal, however, we still want to use our quarantine and isolation protocols if need be and we still want to do cleaning at the level of COVID,” said Hirsch.
Water fountains also will be turned back on, and the replacement of their water filters is ongoing. “We still want to get rid of them and just have bottled water available,” he added.
Ballenger said he recently informed principals that social distancing is no longer required so students may be pulled back into small groups, for instance.
Student cell phone use
Following some discussion, School Board Chair Kristen Pence requested that Ballenger develop a survey to be distributed to WCPS administrators, teachers, and students asking questions about the current use of cell phones by students; whether such use is a problem and/or disruption in each school; and how such issues might be rectified.
Pence said board members have received communication from parents and teachers alike about how disruptive student cell phones can be and wants the board to determine what it can do to try and cut back on such use in WCPS.
Ballenger, who provided the board an explanation and summary of policy from the WCPS Code of Conduct, said, “cell phones are one of the things we are challenged with on a daily basis.”
The superintendent said that some teachers allow their use while others do not. For instance, at Warren County Middle School, some students must check in and turn over their cell phones when they enter school each day. “It’s a process; we’re talking about somebody’s personal property,” he said. “It can be challenging at times.”
School Board member Antoinette Funk asked about what rules and expectations exist for the use of cell phones by staff and teachers. Ballenger said they vary by school because each has an individual handbook. He said that the division is working on developing a division-wide handbook.
The School Board also again discussed adopting a code of conduct for its members and Ballenger, in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year, explained the staffing issues impacting WCPS in offering virtual learning options.
To watch the School Board’s March 16 meeting in its entirety, go to the exclusive Royal Examiner video here.
Warren County School Board approves draft WCPS budget for 2022-2023
LFCC launching drones webinars and camps for middle and high school girls
The use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones, is taking off across numerous industries, and LFCC Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange is leading the effort to train those who can pilot them. Lillian Todd was the first woman in the world to design airplanes back in 1906. Helen Richey, in 1934, was the first woman to be hired by a commercial airline in the United States. Despite these pioneering female aviators, data shows that females remain underrepresented in the world of aviation. According to the FFA 2021 Women Remote Pilots By State, there are only 623 female drone pilots in Virginia and 75 in West Virginia.
Today, about 7 percent of certified remote pilots are female, with the highest proportion being women ages 25-34. Professor Stange was recently awarded a Virginia Space Grant Consortium Innovative Project grant to attract more women to become drone pilots.
Thanks to the Innovative Project grant, LFCC will have a variety of opportunities to get more young women interested in becoming drone pilots. These include:
- Webinars on Zoom March 21, March 30, April 4 and April 15, all 6-7 p.m., open to all ages
- Summer camps: June Explorers for girls ages 13-15, and July Flyers for girls ages 16-18
- Drone Community Day in August
- 10 scholarships for women to enroll in a drone course at the college this fall
To register for a webinar, camp, or scholarship please go to https://lfcc.edu/femalesinflight. If you have questions about registration, please contact Dr. Stange at mstange@lfcc.edu.
Dr. Stange began participating in the Improving Pathways into the Geospatial and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Technician Workforce (GeoTed-UAS) project earlier this winter and will attend a summer faculty institute at Virginia Tech in May.
The project, which is supported by a National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant and administered by the Virginia Space Grant Consortium, is intended to increase community colleges’ ability to train drone operators. It does this through curriculum alignment, faculty professional development, student service-learning projects and internships.
Dr. Stange and other faculty members attending the institute are expected to serve as trained UAS operations technicians at their respective community colleges.
Starting this fall, LFCC will be offering drones courses. Initial coursework will train students for FAA-approved commercial operations as remote pilots and prepare them for the relevant FAA exam. Additional courses will cover maintenance, mission planning, flight data management, geospatial technology and more. Learn more about the drones courses at https://lfcc.edu/drones.
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has recently approved a high school UAS course, and Dr. Stange hopes to work with local high schools to provide dual-enrollment opportunities.
“The world of drones might still feel futuristic to many, but technology is developing rapidly,” Dr. Stange notes. “It won’t be long until applications of drones are found in many aspects of our lives, and we need to ensure that women are part of this movement.
Warren County School Board approves draft WCPS budget for 2022-2023
Next year’s proposed budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received overwhelming approval from the Warren County School Board, which voted 4-1 during its Wednesday, March 16 meeting for the school division to spend almost $71 million for the fiscal year 2023 to educate 4,979 students, increase some salaries, and provide WCPS employees with a bonus.
Creating such a budget “is a complicated issue with a lot of twists and turns,” said School Board Vice Chairman Ralph Rinaldi, who thanked the WCPS central office staff for their hard work. “This proposed budget may not be perfect, but it’s a great start.”
Rinaldi, along with Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo voted yes to approve the budget. Board member Melanie Salins voted no.
According to the updated proposed budget, the projected revenue to cover WCPS funding would be approximately $28.05 million (39.5 percent) coming from Warren County; almost $28.08 million (39.5 percent) from the State of Virginia; $5.95 million (8.4 percent) from the United States government; $8.06 million (11.4 percent) from state sales tax; and $837,318 (1.2 percent) from other miscellaneous revenue.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger has told the board members that these numbers are just projections for the time being as the school division awaits final appropriations from local, state, and federal sources.
The main change in the proposed budget presented to the board on Wednesday was an additional $752 employee bonus, which Ballenger said was made possible by not moving monies to the WCPS textbook fund and from an increase in other revenue from indirect costs from federal programs.
The WCPS bonuses “would hopefully go out to employees around November,” said Ballenger.
The bonus is in addition to a proposed 5 percent salary increase inclusive of an experience step. The increased budget also would pay for 24.5 new positions in WCPS; grounds maintenance; enhanced positions; and more non-labor supports, among other highlights.
In summary, WCPS next year would spend a total of $54,225,473 on classroom instruction and instructional supports; $7,154,308 on operations and maintenance; $3,362,110 on transportation; $3,168,270 on administration, attendance, and health; $2,451,226 on technology; and $629,961 on debt service and fund transfers, according to the updated draft proposal, which is available here.
In total, the WCPS projected budget for fiscal year 2023 would be $70,991,348, an almost 11 percent increase over the current budget of $63,944,829, according to the draft proposal.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include a wish list of high-priority capital improvements, such as a renovation and HVAC replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School and a roof replacement at the Blue Ridge Technical Center.
“The school division has identified $8,100,025 in federal funds to help support the project at Leslie Fox Keyser and $1,000,000 in the capital improvement fund for the roof at Blue Ridge Technical Center,” according to the draft budget proposal.
Salins voted against approving the proposed budget, saying it appears to prioritize lawn care and public relations over struggling taxpayers and teachers.
“My goal is to be fiscally responsible,” Ballenger said, noting that he will try to use other funds before requesting more funds from Warren County, while also trying to stay competitive with teacher salaries.
And Ballenger reminded School Board members that there will be more opportunities for public comment on the proposed budget during regular meetings, as well as during public hearings being held by the Supervisors until they adopt the budget.
Other action
In other action, the School Board voted unanimously to accept two $500 scholarships for two graduating Warren County high schoolers being offered by the Front Royal Moose Riders.
The scholarships will be awarded to two students — one from Skyline High School and one from Warren County High School — who are nominated by teachers for having overcome all odds to make it to graduation.
The scholarships are meant to honor students who struggled and experienced challenging circumstances during their high school tenure, or who have overcome a mental and/or physical disability to make it to graduation.
The recipients also will get a Front Royal Moose Riders’ motorcycle escort to graduation.
WCPS employee update
School Board Chair Pence also provided an update on WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox, who on December 18, 2021, was struck by a car as he attempted to help another motorist who was in a ditch. Fox was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center. Pence read a text update from Sun Ann Fox, who shared that her husband, Alan Fox, has returned from the Sheltering Arms Institute’s rehabilitation therapy hospital and “is enjoying being home.” Alan Fox also has started out-patient therapy and continues to make daily progress, she wrote. “He will need time to continue to heal,” according to the text, which also thanked his WCPS colleagues and the community for their continued prayers and support.
The work session portion of the board’s meeting will be covered in a separate Royal Examiner news story. To watch the School Board’s March 16 meeting in its entirety, go to the exclusive Royal Examiner video here.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Painted Turtle
What should you do if you hook a Turtle?
As the weather starts warming and anglers start fishing, please be mindful of the native freshwater turtles waking up! We received our first “hooked” Eastern Painted Turtle this week. Luckily, the finder did not attempt to remove the hook and brought the patient directly to us.
As you can see from the following intake photo and x-ray, the piercing end of the hook went through the roof of her mouth and out the top of the skull, narrowly missing her brain and eyes. This turtle was heavily sedated in order to extend the head so that the hook could be safely removed.
After a successful hook removal, she is being treated with pain medications and antibiotics and is recovering and eating well (see banner photo). We anticipate she will be ready for release on May 1st (the first date we can release reptiles in VA)!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Dane’s fatal food-truck crash appeal denied by federal judge
Warren County resident Tony Dane’s appeal stemming from a fatal 2017 crash has been dismissed by a federal judge in Virginia. Dane, the owner/operator of a poorly maintained food truck was involved in a crash that killed Loudoun County mother Erin Kaplan, 39, and seriously injured her mother and her three teenage children.
Dane, currently serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, claimed in a petition for writ of habeas corpus filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, that his constitutional rights to due process and an effective lawyer were violated at his trial and at his earlier state court appeals.
U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, in a March 9 opinion, said nothing Dane claimed in the writ warrants overturning the conviction for involuntary manslaughter or his sentence. Dane’s original release date remains July 2027.
Dane was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanors, including operating a vehicle without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and reckless driving.
Dane has previously filed several failed appeals in Virginia’s courts challenging his conviction, arguing his lawyer failed to consult with a pathologist or medical expert to determine Kaplan’s cause of death. He also argued that his attorney should have consulted an expert on the mechanics of the food truck.
The Loudoun County Circuit Court, the Court of Appeals of Virginia, and the Supreme Court of Virginia each upheld Dane’s conviction and sentence. Virginia’s Supreme Court denied his appeal in February 2020.
In an opinion that is summarized in the federal court’s opinion, the Court of Appeals found: “The totality of the evidence presented in this case objectively establishes that (Dane’s) negligence was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show ‘callous disregard of human life.’”
A Drug Treatment Court in Warren County may soon be a reality
The Town Council and Board of Supervisors met recently to discuss the possibilities of setting up a Drug Treatment Court in Warren County.
What is a Drug Court?
Drug treatment courts are specialized court dockets within the existing structure of Virginia’s court system, offering judicial monitoring of intensive treatment and strict supervision of addicts in drug and drug-related cases. The overriding purpose of these courts is to reduce the odds of relapse and recidivism among offenders who have drug issues. Before establishing a drug treatment court program, local officials must complete a recognized planning process.
Drug Court would be a treatment alternative to incarceration for adult offenders with a substance abuse disorder before the Warren County Circuit Court. The program would last at least 18 months and typically requires a more extended period for successful completion. It is an intensive program that achieves positive results for motivated drug abusers.
Drug abusers charged with a non-violent felony and never been convicted of a violent crime or drug distribution may be eligible to participate. The charge does not need to be a drug violation. The license or charges will typically be dismissed if the person completes the program. However, failure to complete the program will result in a felony conviction, at least six months in jail, and possibly more. Even where the sentencing guidelines may have called for probation without incarceration, this is true. Also, violating the program’s conditions will lead to sanctions that may include imprisonment before being terminated as unsuccessful.
Participants are required to complete intensive, community-based treatment services under the direction of a team of professionals from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Community Corrections Services, defense/public defender’s office, the judiciary, Mental Health Support Services, the Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
There is significant evidence that these programs are effective: According to data from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, participants in drug treatment courts are more than 20 percent less likely to re-offend than similarly situated defendants.
A Drug Court in Warren County is still in the planning stage but supported by local law enforcement, the Circuit Court, Town Council, and Board of Supervisors.
Want to find out more? Watch the presentation by Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Beth Reavis in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
