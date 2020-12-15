Local News
VDOT: Top five snow-removal questions
Here are the top five questions that come into the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT):
1. When will roads be cleared?
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) goal is to make all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a winter storm ends.
Northern Virginia residents can check the plowing status of their neighborhoods at http://www.vdotplows.org.
2. How does VDOT decide which roads to clear first?
VDOT follows a very specific plan with each winter storm. Its road-clearing priorities are:
Interstates and most primary roads
Snow emergency routes and heavily trafficked roads
Other secondary roads and residential streets
3. Which roads are VDOT responsible for clearing?
Except for Arlington and Henrico counties, VDOT is responsible for clearing all state-maintained roads.
4. Who is responsible for clearing my sidewalk?
Residents must clear their own sidewalks.
5. Why do plows leave snow in my driveway?
With heavy snow, plowing can cause snow to accumulate in roadside gutters and on-road shoulders — sometimes even blocking driveways.
When this occurs, VDOT asks that you shovel snow to the right of your driveway as you face the road. This is to prevent snow from piling up again if your road is replowed.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools announces virtual school days for next week
Chris Ballenger, Ed. D., WCPS Superintendent has announced that Warren County Public Schools will use Monday, December 21, 2020, and Tuesday, December 22, 2020, as countywide virtual days.
There is a need to ensure that all students have access to instructional materials at home, teachers are able to provide relevant and engaging lessons, and that our system will be able to support the internet traffic that will access our technical infrastructure when all of our students and teachers are online.
As a division, we have worked diligently to ensure that we have everything in place for a smoother transition into remote learning than what was experienced in March 2020 with the sudden school closure. Despite all of our efforts, problems with technology can and will occur. The virtual days will allow WCPS to test the system and ensure continuity of learning if faced with a prolonged closure.
On Friday, December 18, 2020, the Food Service Department will send food home with elementary students for breakfast and lunch for Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22. For all middle and high school students, meal pick-up for the two virtual days will be available at Warren County Middle School on Monday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teachers and school administrators will work through virtual plans with students as schools head into winter break. The in-person instruction schedule will resume on January 4, 2021.
Local News
Travel alert from Virginia State Police
With winter storm watches and warnings for Wednesday (Dec. 16) across the Upper Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, the Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to avoid travel if possible during the storm. The National Weather Service in Baltimore is calling for up to a foot of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet, across much of these regions. VDOT is working to pre-treat the highways today, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated.
The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
If you must travel Wednesday:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel
– Use your headlights
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you
– Buckle Up
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.
Local News
Central Virginia food bank provides hunger relief during pandemic
When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency at the beginning of March, Feed More, a hunger-relief organization serving Central Virginians, was serving roughly 161,000 food-insecure individuals.
Fast-forward to early June, Feed More was assisting more than 241,000 food-insecure individuals, according to Doug Pick, CEO, and president of Feed More.
“It (the pandemic) increased the number of folks that weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from by about 50%,” Pick said.
That 50% increase, he said, was largely from those who were newly unemployed as a result of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity throughout Virginia and across the country. With 2020 coming to a close, food insecurity is lingering in many Virginia households as hunger-relief organizations and local officials scramble to curb one of the pandemics’ consequences.
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as limited or uncertain availability or accessibility to nutritionally adequate food. Nearly 10% of all Virginians — or almost 843,000 people — are struggling with hunger, according to Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief organization.
An additional 447,000 Virginians will experience food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding America estimates. Across the country, millions of Americans have lined up in their cars or by foot for miles at food banks awaiting their next meal.
Nationwide, food banks also have to grapple with the dilemma of increased demand while maintaining their agency network. In 2019, Feed More distributed about 32 million pounds of food, Pick said. This year, he estimates the organization will distribute between 40 and 44 million pounds of food. The nonprofit distributes food with the help of agencies, including churches, emergency shelters, rehab centers, soup kitchens, and other organizations.
“We worried about that network collapsing because most of those agencies are run by volunteers, and a lot of them are seniors,” Pick said. At one point this year, Feed More lost 13% of its 270 agencies.
Feed More did not witness the phenomenon of long lines other regions experienced and was able to meet the community’s food crisis, Pick said.
“We put out some guiding principles early on that said: stick with our infrastructure, never abandon the infrastructure you built unless you have to,” Pick said. “So, we didn’t panic.”
Those guiding principles upheld Feed More’s mission while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program usually serves meals daily, but it is now delivering these meals frozen, once a week. The organization’s community kitchen that preps approximately 20,000 meals a week now is divided into two kitchen spaces – a prepping kitchen and a cooking kitchen – in two separate buildings, according to Pick.
Recent research found that the number of families who experienced food insecurity increased by 20% in the United States as a result of the pandemic. The study was co-authored by Elizabeth Adams, a postdoctoral fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.
“We all know (the pandemic) had so many profound effects across so many aspects of people’s lives and has gone on for a long time,” Adams said.
The study methodology surveyed households across the country in late April and May with different food security levels – high food security, low food security, and very low food security – about food consumption during the pandemic.
The survey saw a 73% increase in home cooking across all food security levels. The amount of in-home food availability increased by 56% for food-secure families but decreased by 53% for low food-secure families.
“For very low food-security families, we saw an increase in pressure to eat,” Adams said, “which means that parents are pressuring their children to eat more.”
Adams said she hopes the government takes notice of the data on how widespread food insecurity is across the country, which she said disproportionately affects low-income Black and Hispanic families.
While bringing awareness to the importance of government assistance programs and other food assistance initiatives, Adams called for these programs to “really up the benefit that they are providing at this time, because we see that a lot more people likely need them.”
Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program saw an increase in enrollment during the initial months of the pandemic’s spread in the United States, reported the New York Times. According to data collected by the New York Times, SNAP grew 17% from February to May, three times faster than any prior three-month period.
In March 687,984 Virginians were enrolled on food stamps. That number jumped to 746,608 the following month, an 8.5% increase, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Since March, eligible Virginians have been granted SNAP emergency benefits during the pandemic, according to The Virginia Department of Social Services. The agency recently expanded these benefits through December, with more than 245,000 households eligible for emergency benefits.
The state recently launched the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger initiative that seeks to end hunger by developing policies, programs, and partnerships.
Feed More and its partners had a stable food supply and community support because of government assistance, Pick said. Such assistance includes the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Food banks, such as Feed More, and other nonprofits were able to give out family-sized boxes of produce and meat products that the department purchased from farmers and distributors affected by the closure of restaurants and other food-service businesses.
Northam also announced in November $7 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The funding will be allocated to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, of which Feed More is a member.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” Northam stated in a press release. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”
Feed More will use its allocated $1 million to provide refrigeration, freezer, racking, and vehicles to its partner agencies.
However, Pick said he is concerned for the following year as the pandemic continues. He said there need to be long-term government policies to address food insecurities beyond food banks’ control.
“The food banks have always been here for emergency purposes. When people get to a tight bind,” he said.
For now, Pick said Feed More will continue its best to provide food assistance to Central Virginians.
“The need is out there,” Pick said. “The jobs are not coming back overnight, and this (food insecurity) is just going to continue on.”
By David Tran
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Virginia offers driver privilege card beginning January 2, 2021
Beginning January 2, 2021, Virginians may apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW.com/appt.
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months
• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
“We are pleased to offer this new credential to give thousands of tax-paying Virginians the opportunity to drive legally on our roadways, something they previously have not been able to do,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Like applicants for any driving credential, driver privilege card applicants must prepare for their visit by gathering necessary documents and studying for all required testing. A good place to start is the DMV webpage dedicated to this new credential, dmvNOW.com/dpc.”
In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:
• Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)
• Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)
• Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)
• Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)
All documents must be originals and are subject to verification, however; printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. Applicants will be required to pass a vision screening. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment for the new year, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit.
DMV partnered with the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to host an information session Monday night. A video of the event, which covers many frequently asked questions about the new credential, can be viewed here. For more information visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.
Local News
More winners in the Shopping Small promotion in Front Royal
Shopping Small is a FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) project, and shopping in Warren County does have its rewards.
Sue Laurence of Key Move Properties announced the winners of the drawing this week. Weekly winners will receive gift bags of local business donated goods including gift cards. The value of gift bags may vary.
The BIG prize goes to V. McCrary – A gift certificate/vouchers from the following merchants – Vinova, Downtown Market, Ramsey Hardware, Knotty Pine Restaurant, C&C Frozen treats, Kiln Doctor and Explore Art & Clay.
Other winners receivers gift cards and certificates:
Steve Ligday
Darlene King
Michelle Smeltzer
Pat Ramsey
Kathy Rogers
Linda Ruhling
One more week and on the 21st we will have another round of gift cards and one grand prize that everyone will be entered into!
Local News
WC Project for the Arts adds wall mural trifecta to Downtown Front Royal
First, it was the East Main Street shopping and dining options banners and downtown walking mall “this way” signs with the promise of more art to come in the way of wall-side building murals marked by the mid-October completion of the sky and clouds come to earth at Cloud Street’s intersection with East Main.
On Friday, December 11 we were alerted by Warren County Project for the Arts (WCPA) member artist Melissa Ichiuji of three more Historic Downtown Front Royal murals underway. They are located at Kidd Lane, Foster’s Alley, and Blue Ridge Avenue’s intersections with East Main.
Involved artists are Kate Fristoe, at Robert McDougall’s building at Kidd Lane; Philippe Willis at the Rockledge Development building at 200 East Main at Foster’s Alley a little further east down Main toward Chester Street; and Christy Baker at Virginia Build Works at 591 East Main at its intersection with Blue Ridge Avenue across from the Main Street Mill.
Fristoe’s theme is the rivers and mountains that are a front-page on Warren County’s attraction to nature-loving tourists, presented in a “graphic, color-blocked lyrical abstraction” style.
Willis’s work continues that theme in a Naturalist’s perspective of “Appalachian flora and fauna”, present and past, from a “scenic, reductive, animated, block-print” format and Baker takes on a “super-sized illustrative, animative graphic representation” of native birds and the native trees they live and ‘work’ in.
The above with a nod to my Warren County Project for the Arts sources. Speaking of which, we asked Ichiuji whose Cloud Street mural on the side of her art studio set the Project for the Arts downtown murals underway, about chapter two as winter approaches.
“We have three ambitious murals happening simultaneously right now. They are part of a larger public art initiative by the Warren County Project for the Arts, which is an advisory committee to the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review (BAR). And our mission is to curate public art in Front Royal as a way to bring awareness to art, to lift the spirit of the community, to enhance the experience of tourists and visitors that come; and ultimately to boost tourism,” Ichiuji replied.
Of the project’s impetus and process of matching structures with artists, she further explained, “All WCPA mural designs, including Cloud Street, went through a review process and were approved by the town council – with the subject that is a positive reflection of the natural elements and/or culture of Front Royal, Warren County, and the Shenandoah Valley. Examples include, but are not limited to, skies, mountains, rivers, flora, and fauna.
“The three current murals listed above, not Cloud Street, were paid for by a CDBG grant. The Town of Front Royal issued a public RFQ (request for qualification) in the form of a ‘Call to Artist.’ The submissions were ranked based on several criteria, voted on by WCPA committee members via blind, independent, evaluations and the top artists were selected and invited to create murals.
“Buildings in the historic district were identified early in the process, selected artists were matched with walls, and WCPA worked with the artists to finalize the designs based on themes related to the area and the natural assets of the Shenandoah Valley.”
Two of the artists were aloft on the lift apparatuses that allow them to reach the top portions of their rather expansive “canvasses” when the Royal Examiner camera arrived to archive their work.
However, Willis was down to earth at Foster’s Alley working on the detail of winged wildlife with a very small brush with which to capture that detail. He joked that it might take him a little longer to finish working with such a small brush on such a big “canvass” – wait, you were joking, right Philippe?
No, he assured us, continuing to paint behind a steadfast artist’s poker face.
Willis paused to trace the roots of his interest in nature as an artistic subject to a stint in the city, the biggest U.S. city, in fact, New York City. When he left the city he retreated to a more natural environment, residing in a cabin in Linden. Out of the city, he began doing illustrations for non-profits on natural environment topics.
“I started to a lot of illustrative work for these non-profits and that kind of sucked me into the whole world of foraging, medicinal plants; and I went on my own path for hunting, and I do a little bit of trapping for fur bearers and just learning everything about nature.
“So, these walls are supposed to encompass a bunch of different, not only our plants and animals and our landscapes, but also kinds of lifestyles. Not quite outdoor lifestyles, but kind of old-timey ways. So, there’s going to be a cabin scene that will be drying herbs with herbalists in the window.
“Up here we’ve got the river scene, it’s got – canoeing is huge, camping is huge in the Shenandoah – and then I put all of our animals. Every morning when I go down to the Shenandoah (River), I keep seeing big blue herons, I keep seeing bears all the time, you’ve got river otters. And there’ll be a forest scene over there. And the forest scene is going to have an old-timer with a backpack, and he’s going to have a beaver trap and there’ll be a beaver tail sticking out of his Adirondack pack made of whicker. And he’s going to have a hunting dog that’s treeing a squirrel. And then up in the tree, there’s going to be a great horned owl and a flying squirrel. And at the very end, there’s going to be a caver – the caving is huge here. Virginia supposedly has thousands of limestone caves,” Willis said acknowledging a local “grottoes” or caving club as he described the long, three-segmented wall canvass he is working with.
Back in town and off Willis’s sprawling historical testament to this portion of the Shenandoah Valley’s nature and history, Ichiuji gave a nod to downtown and other businesses that have contributed free and discount food and drinks to the Project for the Arts artists as they work on this downtown beautification project. Those businesses are Royal Spice Indian and Nepalese Cuisine, Happy Creek Coffee, Vinova Tapas & Wine Bar, C&C Frozen Treats, Down Home Comfort Bakery, Manor Line Market, Front Royal Brewing Company, and Marriott TownePlace Suites.
Ichiuji also pointed to two additional mural projects pointed for early spring, hopefully, March, for which the WCPA is currently seeking funding. If any businesses or individuals are interested in sponsoring a mural please contact wcprojectforthearts@gmail.com
So, here’s a nod of appreciation for when the community and its governmental apparatus get on the same page and work for the betterment of all in this community, as well as the environmental, economic, and physical landscape at the root of what makes Front Royal and Warren County what it is at its heart.
Maybe this Warren County Project for the Arts initiative can carry over so the same sort of cooperative citizen-governmental interaction can become apparent from Happy Creek at one end of East Main Street to the Afton Inn at the other.
Hey, if you don’t have good dreams you’ve got nightmares, right Snowman.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph NNW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 1
39/28°F
41/21°F