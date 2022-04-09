Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 11 – 15, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 5 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 15.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound flagging operations for bridge inspection just north of the Page County line, Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
R-MA formalizing partnership with Shenandoah University, generating new opportunities for students
On Thursday, April 7, Randolph-Macon Academy formalized its long-standing unofficial partnership with Shenandoah University—generating new and exciting opportunities for our students. SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons, PhD, and retired United States Air Force Brig. Gen. David Wesley, R-MA’s president, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that joins both schools in a year-long partnership that can be renewed for successive one-year terms.
“If I know anything about R-MA, I know that it is all about its students. And at Shenandoah, we are all about our students. Every one of us here will celebrate this signing and this partnership because of what it’s going to do for our students, and therefore, for our faculty and staff as well, because it inspires them to have new partnerships,” Fitzsimmons said to a crowd that included leadership, faculty, and staff from both schools and students from R-MA.
“One of the things that I love about what we’re signing today is that it leaves room for possibility. It doesn’t hold us back, it doesn’t create walls around it so we can’t go any further. There are no parameters. We can dream together.”
Key Areas for Potential Mutual Advancement
The partnership paves the way for potential mutual growth in key areas, strengthening current dual enrollment opportunities at our college prep school while also creating a conversation around expedited admission and student life opportunities.
Shenandoah University has an interest in beginning an aviation program, and R-MA, which features an elite Air Force JROTC program built around an aerospace science curriculum, operates an in-house flight program that provides both flight and drone instruction and is the only one of its kind at the secondary school level in the country.
R-MA, which has a software and engineering curriculum that includes quantum computing, advanced cybersecurity, and robotics and remotely operated vehicles (ROV) engineering, has a deep interest in Shenandoah’s augmented reality/virtual reality, computer science, and Esports programs. Our interests also extend toward developing more in-depth performing arts programs, an area in which SU excels through the Shenandoah Conservatory.
“It gives our students at Randolph-Macon more options, more ways to think of the future, more ways to prepare for that future,” Wesley said. “I hope that it will benefit Shenandoah University, just through the skills and the skill sets that we’re developing, particularly in aviation and computer science, but probably in other ways as well.”
Shenandoah University and R-MA are linked by their roots in the United Methodist Church, and by what Wesley called a commitment to making education accessible to students—not just regionally, but across the globe.
“There’s a new path forward, and we plan on doing our part,” Wesley stated to those in attendance. “We want to stand at your shoulder. We’re ready for the task.”
Interested in seeing how these opportunities take shape at our private school?
Contact Randolph-Macon Academy for more information.
School Board approves CTE & special ed plans, security equipment contract, & more
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday, April 6, unanimously approved several action agenda items, including a contract to install security equipment, a contract for solid waste removal, the annual special education plan, an interagency agreement between Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and RSW Regional Jail, and an annual plan for career and technical education (CTE).
All School Board members were present during the regular meeting, including Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins.
The first board approval was to award a $70,843 contract to Richmond, Virginia-based National Security, and Door Corp. for the installation of card readers at WCPS elementary schools.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith said division staff in August 2021 submitted a grant application through the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for security equipment enhancements at four of the five elementary schools.
The grant request was for the installation of card readers for the exterior doors at Hilda J. Barbour, Ressie Jefferies, Leslie Fox Keyser, and E.W. Morrison elementary schools, which have little or no electronic door access systems, Smith explained.
“The card readers will alleviate the need for staff to have exterior door keys, which are frequently lost,” Smith told the board members in making the contract request.
Smith noted that the card readers give staff the ability to immediately activate or deactivate any card that is reported lost or stolen and offers the capability for school administrators to track who is entering the buildings, through which door, and on what day and time. Staff also will be able to create multiple access levels to further enhance the physical security of the buildings, he said.
While WCPS had requested $100,000 from VDOE, the division received notification in January that WCPS had been awarded $56,127 of the requested amount. The grant stipulates that there must be a 25 percent local match (which totals $14,031.75) and all equipment and installation must be completed by June 30, according to Smith.
The second board approval was for a renewal contract for the 2022-2023 school year for Republic Services, which handles the solid waste and dumpster container service for WCPS. The current renewal period with Republic Services expires on June 30, with one renewal year remaining, said Smith, who told School Board members that Republic Services requested a 4.2 percent increase from the previous year’s costs of $68,000.
“Staff has reviewed the requested annual increase amount and confirmed that the requested amount is within range of the CPI,” said Smith, referring to the Consumer Price Index for March.
The local needs assessment is required documentation under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, also known as Perkins V, which was signed into law by former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2018. The bipartisan measure reauthorized the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 (Perkins IV) and continues Congress’ commitment in providing nearly $1.3 billion annually for CTE programs across the nation.
As part of receiving grant dollars, Perkins V calls for updated CTE Local Needs Assessments every two years, Baker said. The report includes data on CTE student performance; program size, scope, and quality; program alignment to the labor market; program implementation; program staff recruitment, retention, and development; and program access and equity.
In Warren County, for example, Baker said that data on the CTE’s program alignment to the labor market showed some “surprising information,” namely that while data sources show national manufacturing sector jobs are down 12 percent, “all local manufacturers are in desperate need” of employees, she said.
“We are working with local manufacturers on specific course work that has transferable skills, including small engine repair and ag fabrication, as well as a potential boot camp for 12th graders that would end with a hiring event,” Baker said.
Following her presentation, Baker proposed that the board approve the 2022-2023 Local Perkins CTE Plan as presented “with the knowledge that amendments will occur as information becomes available.”
Specifically, the 2022-2023 local plan for CTE Perkins funds provides Warren County with funding to purchase materials and equipment, support professional development, and support members of identified special populations engaged in CTE student organizations, Baker explained, noting, “The funding assists us in providing the equipment, training, and related resources that will enable our students to be workforce ready.”
VDOE deems the provided information as “substantially approvable” in its present form, said Baker. And while final numbers are not yet available from VDOE, it is expected that the funding will be similar to the numbers presented in the plan, which she said are reflective of last year’s allotment. An amendment to the plan will occur and be submitted to VDOE when feasible, Baker added.
The School Board approved the plan.
Other action
Among its final actions for the evening, the board also approved both the Interagency Agreement between WCPS and RSW Regional Jail for the provision of special education and related services to eligible inmates, as well as the 2022-2023 Special Education Annual Plan.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch presented both the agreement and annual plan for approval. The 2022-2023 Special Education Annual Plan includes an application for federal funding in the amount of $1,227,721 for 611 Part-B and $31,841 for 619 Part-B with total funding of $1,259,562 to be approved for submission to VDOE, he said.
Additionally, the interagency agreement with the jail will be included in the annual special ed plan, said Hirsch.
The board also approved the Title II/IV Parent Advisory Committee. Title II provides federal funding to states and districts for activities that strengthen instructional leadership and teacher quality in all schools, especially those with a high proportion of children in poverty, while Title IV, Part A provides funds for programs and activities to improve students’ academic achievement.
During the process of developing the school system’s application for these funds, it is the responsibility of the school system to seek input on the needs of the school division regarding the grant funds from various stakeholders, including parents, said WCPS Elementary School Principal Lisa Rudacille.
The School Board members also voted unanimously to accept with gratitude a Giant/Martins Feeding School Kids check donation of $10,339.64 for the WCPS Food Service Department, and voted 4-1, with Salins voting nay, to adopt the Code of Conduct for school board members offered by the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).
After an approximately two-hour public meeting, the board convened in a closed meeting to discuss the superintendent’s midyear evaluation. In fact, prior to the start of the 7 pm meeting, the School Board authorized a closed meeting that started at 6 pm to discuss a student discipline report.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board’s April 6 regular meeting in its entirety.
“We Appreciate You” is April’s theme for Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” campaign
The Warren Coalition’s community-building initiative campaign called “We See You, Warren County” is encouraging local residents and workers to employ an “attitude of gratitude” this month, and let others know they are appreciated.
The We See You, Warren County campaign inspires people to engage with others using the monthly theme in an effort to break through the sense of isolation that permeates our community. For April, that theme is “We Appreciate You!”
The saying can be adapted as needed. Getting it “right” or using the exact phrasing isn’t the goal of the campaign; rather, the goal is to be more conscious of reaching out to others and making them feel that they belong here in Warren County.
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has over 150 registered members, and more than 750 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
The Melting Pot’s 50th anniversary celebration gets off to a rousing musical start
This first full week of April 2022 marks the kickoff of a celebration of Front Royal’s Melting Pot Pizza’s 50th year of business. Price discounts, daily Melting Pot gift card giveaway drawings, among other planned or unplanned events mark the Bachelor family’s thank you to its customers for a half century of support. And as Royal Examiner has previously reported that long-term interaction has made the bond between ownership, employees, and customers more of an extended-family relationship than simply a business one.
This month’s celebration got a jump-start Wednesday, April 6th with, as the evening’s MC and first performer Shae Parker pointed out, the first live musical performances in The Melting Pot’s half century of business – staff “Happy Birthdays” excepted. Hey, the former car wash site wasn’t designed, remodeled and expanded for musical performances, but for food prep, delivery, and customer service. But then, this is a special occasion.
And on April 6, in addition to a full house of “The Pot’s” extended family, was the broadest representation of the Bachelor family from both near and far, seen in-house in some time. But as Elliott noted it was a somewhat bitter-sweet gathering – “I wish my dad was here to celebrate too.” For it was, in addition to the Melting Pot’s 50th anniversary launch, Elliott’s 39th birthday as well.
As reported by Royal Examiner in early November 2021 (“The Melting Pot ‘family’ says goodbye to its ‘dad’ “) Elliott’s dad and Melting Pot founder and patriarch Robert Bachelor passed away at age 83 on November 2nd.
But as all who knew him from any side of The Melting Pot family tree agreed, Robert’s presence was surely there for all to feel during this landmark celebration of a Front Royal, Warren County, regional, and even global dining and socializing institution.
Parker opened the evening’s live entertainment at 5 p.m. with some original material that he noted he had recorded base tracks for at Memphis’s Ecko Studio to celebrate his 50th birthday last year (“Update: ’Tis the Season for Kindness”).
Parker then brought the second live act ever to The Melting Pot’s rear dining room somewhat compact stage area. That act was 4/6’s of the Vaughan family’s most recent musical incarnation “Aftershock”, featuring Reno Vaughan on lead vocals, dad and uncle respectively James and Dewey Vaughan on guitars and accompanying and occasional lead vocals, and Dean Smith on bass.
Parker commented to this reporter that the Vaughans’ and cousin Dean’s appearance was a musical highlight for him, as it marked the first time James and any of his Aftershock partners had performed at any length together publicly in the wake of health issues James struggled with last year.
More live music was on the horizon for Thursday, as the Blue Grass-tinged “Band From Low-Water Bridge” performed as The Melting Pot headed toward its initial 50th anniversary celebratory weekend. And the Low-Water Bridge trio kept a second weeknight full house entertained and in a party mood.
And in a late-breaking flash it has been reported that late during Wednesday’s show Shayne Robinson was lured off the service floor to the stage area to add a surprise guest appearance. – Who was that shadowy figure lurking over the stage area Wednesday evening …
Residents outraged over potential book banning in Warren County Public Schools
Local proponents for and against potential book banning in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) voiced their concerns during the community participation segment of the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, April 6 meeting.
While no books have been banned in the school division at this time, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, residents expressed opinions to School Board members in reaction to a local newspaper article about a related parent complaint, as well as public Facebook comments posted by board member Melanie Salins.
For instance, according to Erin Kennedy, a Happy Creek District resident, and parent of a WCPS student, “In the [Facebook] post Miss Salins asserts that the secondary libraries host graphic erotic adult fiction, suggesting the materials are smut. Though I am not one of the district’s excellent school librarians, I still find this assertion to be defamatory and offensive.”
WCPS secondary librarians ensure that the library shelves are filled with age-appropriate literature and other materials for the division’s oldest students, who are soon getting ready to enter adulthood, Kennedy told the School Board.
“Isolated passages that you deem explicit or graphic, I suggest are not central to the works as a whole and are used by the authors to illustrate the sometimes ugly and very real-world in which they have lived or observed,” said Kennedy. “Further, our students’ social media channels allow them unfettered access to much more objectionable material than we would find on the shelves at either Warren County high school.”
Kennedy questioned from where Salins’ concern originated. “Did a group of parents contact you with sincere worry over the books in our schools’ libraries or are you assuming a problem exists in our schools based on a list of concerning books pushed by a national political action network?” she asked.
“If a large number — say a majority of parents — is coalescing around the notion of removing certain books in our libraries, that would be one thing,” Kennedy continued. “However, I would be dismayed to learn that a school board member manufactured a problem within our community based on political agendas that do not directly impact our students.”
As an American, Kennedy said she celebrates free speech and independent thinking, and she considers their potential removal to be unpatriotic.
“In short, I view trying to remove age-appropriate books from school shelves as censorship,” said Kennedy, who added that she believes parents have the right to choose what’s right for their own children, “but not for mine.”
Janet Brome, a Warren County resident for over 40 years and a former WCPS teacher, said she’s “seen the efforts to ban books before.”
“Education is designed to expand our horizons and broaden our perspective. Its purpose is not to limit our studies only to those ideals we personally agree with,” said Brome. “If parents wish to limit their child’s access to certain points of view, then let them do that in their roles as parents without limiting access to what my grandchildren can read in their schools.”
Brome added that banning books about gender and race from public institutions denies people the right to examine the full scope of human existence. “If what you believe yourself personally has merit, then it will stand up to examination without having to eliminate access to what others would like to better understand,” said Brome, who urged the board to “support openness” in WCPS as opposed to censorship.
Melissa Nicholson, who lives in the South River District and has a child in WCPS, claimed that Superintendent Ballenger “lied to a School Board member about sexually explicit books being available to children in the school’s libraries,” and pointed to the book Dime being on the library shelves at WCPS secondary schools.
“I am calling on the Board to stop overlooking the lies,” said Nicholson, who said that opt-outs might prevent a child from checking out the book, but not from going into the library, getting the book, and sitting down to read it.
Dime is about the realities of teen prostitution, and its author, E.R. Frank, is also a clinical social worker and psychotherapist who works with adults and adolescents and specializes in trauma.
Eric Bartock, a North River District resident, said he had initially planned to read an excerpt from E.R. Frank’s award-winning book, Life is Funny, but thought decorum prevented it.
“It’s flat-out pornography,” Bartock said of the book, which is about 11 teenagers who live in Brooklyn, N.Y. “You would think it was written by Larry Flint,” known for publishing pornographic material like Hustler magazine.
“This isn’t about the First Amendment,” he said. “It’s about protecting children from things they do not need to be exposed to.”
Resident Wendy Kurtz did read an excerpt from Life is Funny and asked what the School Board members thought about it and whether the book was the type of diversity they wanted children in the 6th grade reading about.
“I don’t have kids in the school system right now but I’m gonna be a grandma someday soon and it bothers me so badly that these books are not being reviewed,” Kurtz said. “Pay attention! These are little kids.”
“They want to censor reading material comes from the earnest and heartfelt urge to protect children,” acknowledged Genevieve Roesch of Front Royal, who nonetheless said that children’s rights to access literature that’s vital to developing their skills beyond the classroom must be protected.
“Adults’ discomfort should never take precedence over quality education,” Roesch said, pausing to stare at Salins. “Children who read broadly about topics that open the world to them are not more likely to engage in more dangerous behaviors and do not suffer from mental health issues as a result of that reading material.”
In fact, she said, if children and teens are supported by an adult guide, research shows that when they read such material, they are more apt to be empathetic, more capable of dealing with diversity, and more likely to participate in civic activities.
WCPS Director of Finance and Clerk of the School Board Robert Ballentine read two letters on the topic to the School Board.
“Proponents of book banning want their audiences gullible and scandalized. Their greatest enemy is critical thought and independence,” wrote Kris Nelson. “They are self-righteous, outraged addicts looking for their next bit of grandstanding. Those in this movement are simply following the herd wherever it may lead.”
The other letter from Angela Robinson, a North River District resident, called any potential book banning “the latest political stunt,” and said it was important to acknowledge during April is School Library Month what WCPS librarians “do day in and day out” for students and she encouraged board members to visit their school libraries to thank them.
Amber Morris, who has three kids in WCPS, said books like Life is Funny, which include topics such as pedophilia, gay-sex, trans sex, and rape, “desensitize children and rips them of their innocence.” She called them a “disgusting type of literature.”
Morris also pointed out that reading about topics like rape could trigger trauma in children who have been raped, for example, and agreed with other book banners that the situation “is about parental rights.”
School Board Chair Kristen Pence addressed a local newspaper article published earlier this week (by the Northern Virginia Daily) that she said stemmed from an email the School Board received from a parent on March 24 regarding books that the parent found controversial in WCPS secondary school libraries.
“Dr. Ballenger, school administrators, and librarians from our middle and high schools met to start reviewing the library process when spring break ended on March 28,” Pence said. “They have communicated with the board during the last 10 days and pulled together information for us to review.
“While the newspaper article does include input from Warren County High School Principal Kenneth Knesh, unfortunately, it was rushed to print and relied heavily on comments made by a member of the [Warren County] Board of Supervisors and failed to include information provided by WCPS Superintendent Dr. Ballenger,” she said. “We have since learned that the newspaper was having issues receiving emails so to ensure an effort that the facts are clear for the public, I’d like to ask Dr. Ballenger to share the response he sent to the reporter on April 5.”
Ballenger then summarized the book review process, per WCPS policy: If there are questions concerning a library book or any materials, then the concerned individual can make an appointment to review all books and materials in question. The books or materials then would be pulled for the day for review by the complainant, who would have to return them to the library after the review. The books and materials, though, would remain in circulation during the person’s review.
In WCPS policy, the Process for Reconsideration of School Library and Instructional Material outlines a procedure to be followed, said Ballenger. If it is determined through this process that the book should be removed from circulation, then that action would be taken by the school, he said.
Within policies under instruction, there is form IIA-E that must be filled out to lodge a complaint and speak with a principal, he said. The complainant has the responsibility to arrange a conference with a principal, who will file his/her objections in writing.
The principal then will request a review of the challenged material by an ad hoc school review committee, which will conduct an extensive review and provide details of its findings to the principal for final consideration/action.
The superintendent also would be brought into the loop on the process, Ballenger said, and if a complainant isn’t in agreement with the principal’s determination, then he/she can pursue further formal consideration by the superintendent and the School Board.
“Until these processes take place, the books can stay in circulation,” he said.
In addressing what she called “the accusation” that she wants to ban books, Salins said no one has a constitutional right to show another person’s child pornography.
“If you know me, I’m a constitutionalist. I am not a book banner,” said Salins. “You want to put all the porn and filth in public libraries, you be my guest. If you want to show it to your kids, be my guest. But you’re not going to use our limited taxpayer dollars for our school budget to show it to other people’s children.”
She read a definition of pornography to her colleagues, WCPS staff, and the public and said the Life is Funny excerpt that was read to the board “is pornography and it’s in Warren County Public Schools,” she said.
Regarding posts she made on Facebook, Salins said she’s “allowed to voice” her opinion.
“Once it was brought to our attention, about these books being in our schools, I did talk about it because that’s where consent starts is with the knowledge that it even exists,” she said, adding that parents can’t opt their children out of reading books that they don’t even know are in WCPS libraries.
“Why are we not making our parents opt-in instead?” asked Salins, who encouraged parents to follow the complaint process outlined by Ballenger if they have concerns.
“Parents, it’s in your court,” she said. “If you want your children reading pornography in schools, by all means, you go right on ahead and be my guest. But if you have objections to it, fill out the form and start the ball rolling.”
Click here to view the Warren County School Board’s April 6 meeting in its entirety.
New outpatient addiction treatment center offers on-demand recovery in Winchester
Hundreds of Winchester residents now have a new option for addiction treatment. BrightView, an outpatient addiction treatment program serving thousands of patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware, announces the opening of a new outpatient addiction treatment center at 200 Faraday Drive, Winchester, VA. BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting.
Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Winchester. In 2020, Virginia reported that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring the grim pattern of communities nationwide. The data, compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included a near-doubling of the presence of methamphetamine in fatal cases from 2019.
BrightView’s treatment programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is customized to meet the goals and needs of the patient, ensuring the best chances of long-term success. The company’s commitment to quality care includes providing masks and hand sanitizing stations onsite, social distancing, and offering telehealth and virtual treatment options.
The new Winchester center can serve virtually unlimited residents due to its outpatient model. By connecting patients to case managers and working with local agencies, BrightView also helps people find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even prepare for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days of treatment.
“BrightView is enthusiastic about serving the Winchester area with innovative, research-based addiction treatment,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO.
“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”
People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.
“Our Winchester center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, Virginia resident and BrightView Vice President of Operations. “This area is our home and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a healthier, happier community for everyone in Winchester.”
In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program. Patients also report a 33% reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50% reduction after one year.
About BrightView:
Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware.
The organization’s more than 57 centers provide a practical treatment approach that includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and wraparound social services, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment comfortable and convenient for patients.
BrightView’s compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for physical and emotional healing. BrightView is committed to treating each patient with respect, providing positive reinforcement, and achieving long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.
