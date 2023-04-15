Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 17 – 21, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 28.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of April 27.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road/Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control near Warren County line for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Community Events
Skyline High School Climate and Culture Committee to host Bingo Night in support of SHS students and staff
Skyline High School Climate and Culture Committee is hosting two great opportunities to support your local high school students and teachers! How can you help?
-
- Are you a local business owner? Sponsor us in this event with a monetary donation, gift card, or raffle items. If you aren’t able to support monetarily, we would be grateful if you would share this news story and/or hang our flier in your place of business!
- Come play bingo with us!
ALL proceeds benefit Skyline High School students and staff through our Climate and Culture Committee! Not interested in bingo? That’s ok! Give us a call at 540-631-0366 to volunteer or inquire about current needs. We love our Front Royal community! #hawksflydifferent #HawkPride
DESIGNER BAG BINGO
- SHS Cafeteria
- Friday, April 28
- Doors open at 5:00pm
- Games start at 6:00pm
- BUY A TICKET:
- Cash/Check at door – you must Pre Register to pay at the door,
- OR buy your ticket online!
Local News
Phoenix Project and The Laurel Center host candlelight vigil to honor survivors of sexual violence
On Thursday, April 13th, 2023, from 7 pm to 8 pm, Phoenix Project and The Laurel Center joined forces to host a candlelight ceremony at the Gazebo in Downtown Front Royal, located at the corner of Main and Chester Streets. The event honored survivors of sexual violence in the local community through music, poetry readings, and survivor stories.
The ceremony was brief but a moving tribute to the courage and resilience of those who have experienced sexual assault. Survivors were offered a safe space to share their stories and connect with others who have gone through similar experiences. The event will also serve as a reminder that there is hope and healing for those who have been affected by sexual violence.
Phoenix Project, a local non-profit organization, has been providing support and advocacy for survivors of sexual assault since 1985. The Laurel Center, a local domestic and sexual violence agency, has been serving the community for over 30 years, providing crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling services to survivors of abuse.
The event was open to the public, and all were welcome to attend. Attendees were encouraged to bring candles and light them in honor of the survivors.
“We believe that it’s important to come together as a community to support survivors of sexual violence and honor their resilience,” said a representative from Phoenix Project. “We hope that this event will offer a space for survivors to connect with others and feel the support of their community.”
For more information about the event or to learn more about Phoenix Project and The Laurel Center, please visit their respective websites at www.phoenix-project.org and www.thelaurelcenter.org.
Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Community Events
Annual Report: County Humane Society operations break new ground, set service records, and maintain ‘no kill’ status
The saying is that “no news is good news”, but for at least one volunteer organization in Warren County, the good news now flows forth on cue from the Humane Society of Warren County at each year’s Annual Meeting, beating national rescue averages at its animal shelter and setting achievable goals for the years ahead.
This is a far cry from when, for example, I joined the HSWC ranks more than a decade ago when a mass meeting of members — more than 100 — voted unanimously to start over by replacing an entire board of directors with a small group of volunteers, including me, to carry on what some call “God’s work” and many others call the “hard work” of caring for the county’s forgotten or otherwise lost and sick animals that live among us.
Apart from perhaps one or two humanitarians who came before her, no one, except perhaps Julia Wagner, founder of Front Royal’s animal shelter back in the 1940s, has brought about the recent progress at the shelter more than its current executive director, Meghan Bowers, as indicated in each of the annual meetings she’s reported to this past four years.
At this year’s meeting at The Apple House on April 11 for example, records were set in adoptions, mainly dogs and cats, but this year including a feisty black pig, bringing the total adoptions to 674. According to ASPCA’s national figures, only 6% of lost dogs nationwide are found and reunited from an animal shelter. To a round of applause, Bowers announced that in Warren County, her shelter reunited 88% of its stray dogs with their owners. She said the pig was signed over to the shelter (does anyone out there have a home for a rather larger pig?).
Bowers is always ready to shower praise upon her staff of 17, including nine team leaders, and did so at this week’s meeting, singling out Julia Wagner Shelter Director Kayla Wines for an award recognizing her total of nine years service to the shelter, and also recognizing recent volunteers Jess and Shawn Cox for the 2022 Service Award “who have dedicated their lives to caring for the most vulnerable animals in the shelter.”
Over the past two years, on behalf of the HSWC, Bowers has opened two downtown satellite premises, a spay/neuter clinic which so far has completed more than 5,000 surgeries, including several “freebies” thanks to a new “Spay It Forward” program; and a “Pick of the Litter” thrift store that opened to a brisk business last November.
Treasurer Katrina Meade reported a total net profit of $89,601 from five fundraising events, along with a net shelter income of $865,821 less $782,307 shelter expenses, and a clinic income of $376,458 during its first full year of operation, minus expenses totaling $341,300, for a $35,158 net profit.
Twenty-eight foster families helped 115 dogs and cats during the year; 119 volunteers provided 1,389 hours of service.
Bowers was most proud of the live release rate for her “no kill” shelter – the rate for 2022 was 93.1%. Among the shelter goals she announced for 2023 were reduction of the longest residents’ length of stay; daily dog play groups and more enrichment for cats. Opened last year, a memorial garden dedicated to the “dogs of war” and law enforcement K-9s, will again schedule a ceremony at the shelter the Saturday (noon) of Memorial Day weekend May 27-29.
Culminating the 90-minute long meeting was the election or reelection of four board members, President Amanda Kindall, Krista Beahm, Kathy Dodge, and Renee Baker.
(Malcolm Barr Sr., Rockland resident and retired journalist, is a former HSWC president and, at age 90, remains active in animal welfare)
Local News
Subaru of Winchester donates $24,493 to Winchester Area SPCA through Subaru Share the Love event
Subaru of America, Inc and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester support the work of the Winchester Area SPCA with a donation of $24,493 thanks to the Subaru Share the Love Event. These funds will extend efforts to save more animal lives in Winchester City and beyond.
Winchester, VA (April 13, 2023) – The Winchester Area SPCA announced it has been awarded a donation of $24,493 from Subaru of America and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester to support its efforts to provide services to over 2,400 pets in 2023.
“The Winchester Area SPCA ensures rescued animals across the region are healthy and placed in loving homes. We are grateful to Subaru of America, CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, and every customer who participated in the Share the Love Event,” said Lavenda Denney, Executive Director at Winchester Area SPCA.
To celebrate the donation, the check was presented at the WASPCA annual meeting, which was held on Monday, March 27th at the Winchester Country Club.
The Winchester Area SPCA is a nonprofit organization that strives to strengthen the human-animal bond and safeguard animals in transition. The agency is the primary shelter for the City of Winchester and provides supportive services to Frederick and Clarke Counties. In 2022, the WASPCA facilitated 1,114 adoptions, assisted 1,014 owned pets through their pets for life program, and saved 266 pets from at-risk shelters.
For more information about the Winchester Area SPCA visit www.winchesterspca.org. For more information on Subaru and the Share the Love event visit www.subaru.com/share-the-love and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #sharethelove.
Local News
Warren County EMS providers successfully complete first labor and delivery call
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to a labor and delivery call involving a twenty-three-year-old female who was thirty-five weeks into her pregnancy. According to a report on WCFR’s Facebook page, the baby was crowning upon the arrival of EMS. After EMS medic crews from Front Royal and Rivermont performed childbirth assessment and treatment, EMS delivered a baby girl without incident. The mother and child were treated and transported to Winchester Medical Center successfully.
“We have seen an increase in women’s care calls,” explained Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Maiatico. Because Warren Memorial Hospital has closed its maternity ward, Maiatico said, “We no longer have that service in our backyard per se.” The closure of Warren Memorial’s maternity ward is part of a national crisis as maternity wards across America close, forcing expectant mothers to travel farther distances for women’s care. But Warren County Fire and Rescue is prepared to meet this need locally. Its EMS providers receive two hundred and fifty entry-level hours of training to respond to crises of this nature.
To perform at our best in response to those at their worst: that is the motto of WCFR. “This was their first field birth outside of the hospital setting,” explained Maiatico in reference to the EMS team that responded on Thursday morning. “We are constantly looking for people to enter our fire and EMS provider,” he continued. In order to be an EMS provider, a person must be ready to make sacrifices. It means time away from family, and if the provider is still in high school, it means possibly missing out on high school activities.
“We certainly are proud of them,” Maiatico said.
Local News
Front Royal native goes to Hollywood for American Idol
Charlee Allman has always known that she wanted to be a musician. When she was selected at a competition in New Orleans to go to American Idol in Hollywood, twenty-two-year-old Allman could never have been more certain that music is the right path for her.
“It was a very interesting experience,” she said. “I just viewed the thing as a win in and of itself.” Although she did not advance beyond the first round in Hollywood, Allman said she views the experience as a stepping stone, not a failure. Judged by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, the determined singer negotiated long days, getting only four hours of sleep each night. “No lie,” she laughed. One of the highlights of her auditions as well as her Hollywood week, was being accompanied by the musician Phredley Brown. Another highlight was receiving wisdom from Lionel Richie.
“You don’t get any feedback in Hollywood for the first round,” Allman explained. The judges, at that point, do not tell the contestants what they did wrong or what they did right. They put her in a lineup of roughly ten contestants grouped together, though not performing together, relying on a board of laminated photos of each contestant to determine who is going to advance. “It was all very nerve-wracking,” she said. As for the ending of her American Idol experience, “It was a little bittersweet,” she said, “but I wouldn’t say very bitter.” She said, “I took it seriously but not seriously enough to suck the fun out of it.” For the Hollywood competition, she sang Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi.
As she looks at her summer prospects, Allman is beginning to get proactive about taking the next step with her music. The idea of doing local gigs at bars in Front Royal, where she has lived most of her life, appeals to her. She also wants to start writing her own music, as many of the people she met in Hollywood are doing. “I’m just excited to see what I step into next,” she said. However, she is brutally honest. “I struggle with my confidence.” But the local gigs would give her the opportunity to test the songs she writes. As for the type of music she loves to sing, she said, “I usually stick with country, which is in my comfort zone.”
Allman remembers Lionel Richie’s encouragement to the young people to soak everything up like a sponge, to learn the difference between what the industry is perceived as being and what it actually is. Although she does not completely rule out the possibility of a future in the music industry if she only ever has the chance to perform locally, “I will be just as happy,” she said. “Society has this expectation that you do the biggest, best thing.” In Allman’s mind, this expectation can suck the fun out of daily life. “I don’t know if that’s really my goal in life. I just love doing this. It’s about what you’re doing, not where you’re at.”
Allman has lived in Front Royal ever since she was four years old, around the time that her father would record her singing for pretend auditions. Those pretend performances eventually led her to perform on stage at the Los Angeles Theatre for American Idol, where Whitney Houston and many other famous musicians appeared. It felt “so full circle and very special.” But the point she kept making is how happy she is in Front Royal. “I think it’s very beautiful. I love being around nature. I love going up on Skyline Drive with my family and friends. “It’s kind of a chill place to live.”
Allman graduates this May from Laurel Ridge Community College with a general associate’s degree.
Wind: 1mph NNE
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 1
66/46°F
66/43°F