VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 23 – 27, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures in various locations for litter pickup, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
*UPDATE* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 27.
*UPDATE* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
*UPDATE* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane), Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
WCPS mask exemption forms being updated; School Board approves crisis plan
The forms provided by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) that may be used to request a mask exemption for students will be updated over the coming days to ensure the public understands that a religious or medical exemption from the state-required mask mandate is available, and the school system will work with parents to ensure the needs of their children are met.
Following a lengthy discussion, the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 18 work session agreed to have division officials shorten the forms for clarity, noting that WCPS must follow the statewide mandate reinstated earlier this month by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to wear masks inside all K-12 schools, which currently are experiencing increased cases of COVID-19 since school started this month.
When looking at how to comply with the governor’s most recent mask order — which was reinstituted on August 14 — WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said the school division noticed that a lot of its forms were not on the website or needed updates.
“So, we started working on our forms and looking at our forms to make sure that they’re applicable to the situation that we’re in and to make sure that they are readily available,” said Ballenger, noting that the division also received legal advice on updating the forms.
Per Northam’s order, WCPS currently requires all staff members, visitors, and students to always wear face masks indoors, except while eating, drinking, at nap time, when exercising, or playing a musical instrument. This includes any WCPS workplace and school building, as well as while entering, exiting, and riding the school bus.
However, any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincere held religious objection to wearing a mask at school may request a reasonable accommodation.
Once a mask exemption form is filled out by the parents and a physician, a healthcare plan is made, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch. “The school nurse and a variety of other people in the school system then create that plan to help keep that child safe throughout the day,” Hirsch said.
As of August 18, Hirsch reported to the School Board that WCPS had received 112 requests total for medical or religious mask exemptions, or roughly 2 percent of the 4,770-student population.
A group of anti-mask advocates with placards in hand attended the board’s Wednesday work session and received support from Melanie Salins, an appointed School Board member seeking election in November to the North River District seat she temporarily holds.
Salins objected to the WCPS exemption forms requiring a doctor’s signature or note, calling them “invasive.” She also said she received some emails from parents complaining “there were students who had masks forced upon them who had exemptions.”
“This form is going not only above and beyond the mandate from the governor, but it’s also going above and beyond the norm. It feels discriminatory,” said Salins.
Once school officials meet again with the WCPS attorney, they agreed to remove some questions on the WCPS exemption forms. The Royal Examiner will update readers on when the new forms are available for access.
Additionally, Ballenger and Hirsch said it’s been common practice throughout the division for a parent or guardian seeking a medical exemption to opt to submit a doctor’s form in place of a WCPS medical exemption form. And they may use forms provided by other healthcare providers.
“We understand the parents’ concerns,” said School Board member James Wells. “We found that the medical form was a bit out of whack. We’re still working through the process.
“We’re not trying to oppress the students, we’re not trying to cause any issues,” Wells added. “This board fully intended to allow parental choice [on mask wearing], but legally, we could not move forward with that choice. We have found two routes of exemption that we are allowed to let parents take, and all we ask for is a little patience as we try to get the school year started.”
Crisis plan approved
In official action on Wednesday night, School Board members voted unanimously to approve the WCPS 2021-2022 Crisis Management Plan.
“A crisis can impact a single building or the entire school division,” Hirsch told the board members. “The most important consideration in dealing with a crisis is the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff. This plan intends to provide staff with guidelines and pre-planned responses to various emergencies or crisis situations.”
The new board-approved plan includes WCPS procedures, responsibilities, and contacts, as well as currently trained staff in first aid and CPR; guidelines for various emergency situations, such as lockdown, bomb threat, fire, and death; a Medical Emergency Response Plan containing sample procedures for a variety of incidents to include diabetes, seizures, bee stings, and allergies; school-based plans and procedures, such as contact lists, building blueprints and evacuation procedures for non-ambulatory students; and Health Mitigation Strategies.
Collaboration on the plan is ongoing between WCPS and Warren County services, such as EMS, law enforcement, and fire and rescue, with regular meetings being held to share information and resources, Hirsch said.
Click here to watch the School Board’s August 18 work session.
Budget Inn trespass call nets meth, heroin dealing busts by FRPD
On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the Budget Inn, located at 1122 North Royal Avenue, regarding two individuals trespassing. Officers contacted both subjects, identified as Raymond Lewis II of Front Royal and Angelia Hinkle of New Market. Both were detained after drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were observed in the motel room. A subsequent search revealed 4.9 ounces of Methamphetamine with a street value of $5000, 2.2 Grams of Heroin, and 12 prescription pills with similar characteristics as Suboxone.
Raymond Lewis II and Angelia Michelle Hinkle were arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where both were charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-248 Possession w/ intent to sell, etc. Schedule I or II drugs. Raymond Lewis was held without bond and Angelia Hinkle was ordered to be held on a $5,000 secured bond. Court date for these offenses is set for September 14th, 2021, in Warren County General District Court. Front Royal officers were assisted by members of the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force (NWRDTF).
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Striped Skunk
Clementine? Mocha? You pick!
This captive bred Striped Skunk was brought to us by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources after it was confiscated. It is NOT legal to have a skunk as a pet in Virginia, but sadly, that does not prevent wildlife from being bought and sold.
As she can never be released to the wild, we will be keeping this animal here at the Center where she can teach others about the dangers of keeping wildlife illegally and serve as an ambassador for her species on our Wildlife Walk. This leucistic (light-colored) skunk is thought to be a bit over one year in age.
Our staff and volunteers have narrowed the names down to Clementine and Mocha. Help us decide by donating to the Clementine Fundraiser or the Mocha Fundraiser below.
These Facebook fundraisers will be open all week and we will announce the chosen name next Tuesday!
If you do not have a preference on the name, but would like to support this skunk and our other ambassadors, please donate here!
Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited
Through the efforts of two members of Rockland Community Church, Sheron Piazza and Mary Marshall, and members of a Bible study group they formed, the dreams and prayers of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vince McLauglin, church pastor, are coming to pass.
On Thursday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m., a ground-breaking ceremony and consecration of the church property at the Rockland Road/Fairground Road intersection in Warren County, will be held, launching a community prayer garden project which, in November, is scheduled to be opened to the public “for all who need a quiet place to pray, reflect, meditate, and find peace,” according to Sheron Piazza, its principal architect.
Said Marshall: “This project is anointed by God. He is using our group to build a place where the community can come to the garden, be still and know that God is present, then leave the garden knowing it is well with their soul.”
Dominated by white marble, eight-foot-tall, a statue of Christ, fully illuminated at night, water bubbling at its feet as though Christ is walking on water, the acre of ground which extends along Fairground Road to the local cemetery will also feature a large cross, cut into the landscape. Inside the cross will be a 40-foot x 8-foot Koi pond, brick walkways, four white benches, Dogwood trees surrounding the garden, and a mass of flowering shrubs highlighting the landscaping.
Some $20,000 has already been raised by the group to pay for the statue. An estimated $35,000 more is needed to meet the cost of the remainder of the building and maintenance of the garden, which is designed by Sheron Piazza and Marshall, both having careers in gardening and landscaping design in their backgrounds.
Members of the “Gardening with God” group which has been meeting Thursdays at the Piazza residence are group leader Mary Marshall; Bill and Terri Barry; Bobbie Spengler; Scotty, Karen and Cameron Williams; Cody and Carmen Pelham; Carol Goddard; Christine McLaughlin; Scott and Dawn Hinkle; Steve and Diane DiPasquale; Jesse and Pam Fox; John and Sheron Piazza; George and Karen McIntyre; Krystal Rollison; Linda Litchfield; Lynda Turner; and Nancy Smith. Terri Barry designed the cross.
McIntyre said he may be contacted by phone (540) 683-1957) by people or businesses and other organizations wishing to buy engraved memorial bricks which will be used for the construction of walkways, or to donate otherwise toward completion of the garden. Commenting on the project, McIntyre said: “We had a calling to help our neighbors and friends to provide a spot for people who wish to pray and to have some quiet time.”
Following its opening, the garden will contain a kiosk offering the ability to inquire about the Rockland church, counseling, support groups, youth groups, and learn about the Gospel and teaching of Christ. Visitors will also be able to make prayer requests.
Rev. McLaughlin and Pastor Marshall will preside at the Thursday ground-breaking, alongside McIntyre, Sheron Piazza, and members of the “Gardening with God” study group.
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana seized by The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On Friday, August 13, two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Kodiey Michael A. Jones, 20, of East Point, GA, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Eric Isiah Moore, 22, of Columbia, MD, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
On August 13, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were conducting surveillance in the area of the Wingate Inn, located at 150 Wingate Drive, Winchester, VA.
Throughout the day, task force officers observed Kodiey Jones enter and exit the Wingate Inn and complete numerous hand-to-hand narcotics transactions with various individuals. The narcotics transactions took place in the parking lots of various surrounding businesses. Task Force officers conducted additional surveillance inside the Wingate Inn and identified a room being used by the two men. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. Both men were arrested outside of the Wingate Inn, and the search warrant was executed by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. During a search of the men and their hotel room, approximately 102 grams of heroin with a street value of $12,240.00, 215 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $21,500.00, 339 grams of marijuana with a street value of $2,250.00, and $2,406.00 in currency was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Whitney Lane.
A 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned.
The driver of the Polaris, Jerrell S. Leadman Jr, 61, of Bentonville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. Leadman was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Polaris, a 7-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was not wearing a seatbelt.
Another passenger in the Polaris, a 4-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman was transported to the RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Additional charges are pending, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.
