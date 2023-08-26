VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for August 28 – September 1, 2023

Boy Scout Troop 159 is based in Stephen’s City, Virginia. Their mission is to instruct scouts how to become active citizens in their respective communities so that they can be confident leaders in society. The goal is to have a tremendous amount of fun while accomplishing this mission!

According to the Shawquon Ruritan Club President, Gary Bunch, the organization very much appreciated the Boy Scout support and assistance with their 15th Annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Tractor Show/Fundraiser at the Newtown Commons on Saturday, August 5, 2023. “The Leaders and Members of Troop 159 truly represented the long-established values of scouting, and your diligence throughout the day was very much demonstrated,” said Bunch. Each Scout was always seeking yet another task to help in a very proactive manner. People attending the car show recognized the Scouts were there to help and remarked about the high level of enthusiasm.

Time and energy are significant resources, and the Ruritans were appreciative of Troop 159’s willingness to facilitate, including the selling of raffle tickets and keeping the Silent Auction items straight. “You were there early and did not leave until all the cleanup tasks were complete – moving picnic tables back in place, collecting loose debris, and bagging trash. Closing and cleaning up the venue of such a large fundraiser is always a real chore, and we were grateful for all the Scout efforts provided,” Bunch said.

“Afterward, many participants marveled at how clean and neat the Newtown Commons appeared when we departed,” said Bunch. This was one of the biggest shows (more than 100 total vehicles). “Your efforts made a significant difference to the success of the event. The Shawquon Ruritan Club and Boy Scout Troop 159 make a great team. The Club is proud to be your Charter Organization,” Bunch concluded.

Troop 159 plans to participate in the Shawquon Ruritan annual Traditional Apple Butter-making event in September. Over the course of two days, the process requires many volunteers as more than 4,000 apples are peeled, cored, and segmented by the antique apple peeler. Ruritan members cook three 50-gallon copper kettles of apple butter, turning out approximately 1,000-pint jars for sale.

About BSA Troop 159

Troop 159 was originally chartered back in the mid-1980s and was first sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. Currently, both Troop 159 Boy Scout and Cub Scout Pack are sponsored by the Shawquon Ruritan Club.

According to Chartered Organization Representative Larry Erskine, the Scout Troop is for boys between 6th grade and age 18. The Troop meets on Monday evenings at Macedonia United Methodist Church from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. and welcomes all those interested to drop by one of the meetings to learn more about scouting.

The Cub Scout Pack is for boys and girls starting in kindergarten through the 5th grade. The Pack meets on Thursday evenings at the church from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Larry Erskine serves as the liaison between the scouting units and the Ruritan Club. “I was formerly an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 159 from 1997 until 2019, when I transitioned to the Chartered Organization Representative position. I am now a member of the Ruritan Club and look forward to learning more about this community service organization,” said Erskine. Larry Erskine can be reached at lerskine@verizon.net.