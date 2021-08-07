Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 9 – 13, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 3.
*NEW* Mile marker 7, eastbound – Bridge over the railroad and Shenandoah River, Bridge maintenance with alternating lane closures. August 11, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROAD
No lane closures reported.
*NEW* Route 522, from Route 55 to old north corporate limits, Town of Front Royal. Bridge over the railroad and Shenandoah River. Bridge maintenance with alternating lane closures. August 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 522, north corporate limits, Town of Front Royal to Warren and Clarke County line. Line painting with alternating lane closures. August 12 – 20, 2021 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for a safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Public Hearing Announcement: Proposed Office Lease for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Corrections
The Probation and Parole Unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections will provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposed location for a leased office for the Front Royal, Virginia Probation and Parole Office at:
- 842 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
The Public Hearing will be conducted:
- August 12, 2021
- 6:00 p.m.
at the following location:
- Board Room, Warren County Government Center
220 N. Commerce Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
All individuals seeking to provide oral comment are required to pre-register by 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and submit in writing the following information: name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if any, and the specifics of your comment to:
Department of Corrections
Infrastructure and Environmental Management Unit
Attn: DOC Real Estate/Public Hearing District #11
P.O. Box 26963
Richmond, Virginia 23261
Alternatively, you may fax this information to 804-674-3536 or submit it electronically to DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov.
Please submit only one speaker’s name per letter. A list of individual speakers will not be accepted. Public officials will speak first and will be allowed five minutes each to make their presentations. Thereafter, other speakers will be allowed three minutes each and will be heard in order of registration. Each speaker will be required to sign-in on the day of the hearing. Speakers arriving after 6:00 p.m., the starting time of the hearing, will forfeit their registration.
The location of this public hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any individual with a disability who requires special assistance, such as a sign language interpreter, to participate in the public hearing should contact Lyman Brown at 804-418-5642 or DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov by August 10, 2021, in order for the Department of Corrections to make the necessary arrangements.
This hearing will be recorded and that material will become the property of the Department of Corrections.
Report documents failures of Virginia’s cleanup plans for the Shenandoah River
A new report finds that Virginia’s efforts to restore the health of the scenic Shenandoah River are failing because of toothless and absent cleanup plans, a lack of regulations on the livestock industry, and inadequate monitoring by the state.
The report by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), “Water Quality in the Shenandoah Valley: Virginia’s Cleanup Plans Fail to Solve Bacteria Problem,” urges Virginia to take strong steps to protect people swimming in waterways contaminated with fecal bacteria, including by issuing health advisories, posting warning signs, and by cracking down on manure runoff from livestock operations.
The study found that almost 70 percent of the river and stream miles in the Shenandoah Valley that have been assessed by the state (1,014 of 1,461 miles) had so much fecal bacteria in them that they were considered to be “impaired” for recreational uses in 2020 (using a term in the federal Clean Water Act for waterways so polluted they require a cleanup plan.)
However, those numbers could soon fall – not because the waters are any cleaner, but because Virginia recently revised its water quality standards to tolerate higher concentrations of fecal bacteria, according to EIP’s report.
Almost half of the impaired waters in the Shenandoah Valley lack either the cleanup plans or implementation plans required by federal and state law. And many of the plans that have been in place for years have failed because they lack any enforcement or funding mechanisms and because monitoring has been inadequate.
“The Shenandoah is such a beautiful and historic place – and such a treasured spot for fishing, tubing, and recreation — Virginia really needs to get more serious about protecting it,” said Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project and former Director of Civil Enforcement at EPA. “Most of all, Virginia needs to regulate the growing livestock industry to stop the chronic over application of fertilizer to farm fields, and mandate livestock fencing along streams.”
Until Virginia’s waters are cleaned up, Schaeffer said, the Commonwealth should raise “no swimming” advisory signs in parts of the Shenandoah that are often used for swimming and tubing but that have unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.
Mark Frondorf, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, said: “Virginia has failed to implement plans already on the books that would actually result in improved water quality in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has also assessed a very low percentage of waters, leaving residents guessing whether it is safe to swim and recreate in the rivers and streams.”
The Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) report is based on an examination of state records and water quality monitoring data, and includes the following findings:
• Under federal and state clean water laws, impaired waterways are supposed to have cleanup plans and implementation plans. But 47 percent of the waterways impaired by bacteria in the Shenandoah Valley lack either cleanup or implementation plans.
• The cleanup plans (also called Total Maximum Daily Loads or TMDLs) that do exist lack enforcement and funding mechanisms. For example, EIP examined 11 watershed cleanup implementation plans in the Shenandoah Valley and found that the state was not following the water quality monitoring requirements in 10 of them.
• The cleanup deadlines for four of the implementation plans in the Valley have passed, but the waterways in three of these four remain impaired by fecal bacteria.
• Virginia’s monitoring of water quality is inadequate. Only 21 percent of the river and stream miles in the Shenandoah Valley, and 22 percent statewide, have been assessed by the state to determine if they are impaired with pollutants.
• The number of water monitoring sites in the Shenandoah Valley declined from an average of 70 per year from 2015 to 2018, to 30 per year in 2019 and 2020, with many of the excluded sites having the highest levels of bacteria.
• Agricultural pollution, primarily from manure runoff from fields and livestock yards, was a source of contamination for 71 percent (or 723) of the impaired miles of rivers and streams that were assessed in 2020.
EIP’s report also examines how the regulatory landscape is shifting in Virginia. Water quality standards have changed in the Commonwealth, and the changes make it harder for waterways to be designated as impaired in the future – meaning fewer could be aided by cleanup plans.
On October 21, 2019, Virginia changed its standards for the amount of bacteria that is acceptable for water-contact recreation, such as the swimming, tubing, and kayaking that are popular in the summer in the Shenandoah Valley. The state adopted new regulations that tolerate higher concentrations of fecal bacteria (410 units of E. coli bacteria per 100 ml water, instead of 235 under the old standards.)
Virginia in 2019 also eliminated its fecal bacteria public health warning advisory threshold for swimming in freshwater areas – called the “beach action value.” The Virginia Department of Health continues to use a health warning and monitoring system for saltwater beaches in the state but has never issued warnings or posted signs to protect people in freshwater areas like those along the Shenandoah River.
Mark Frondorf, the Shenandoah Riverkeeper, said: “Virginia should not implement a two-tiered system that protects saltwater beach goers at the expense of folks living, working, and recreating in the Shenandoah watershed. It’s a matter of basic fairness.”
The Environmental Integrity Project’s report makes the following recommendations:
• The Virginia General Assembly and VDEQ need to invest enough in staffing and resources to create cleanup and implementation plans for the nearly half of impaired waterway miles in the Shenandoah Valley that lack one or the other of them today.
• The state should take action to implement the cleanup plans it creates so that TMDLs are more meaningful. The most important way Virginia could better implement its TMDLs would be to impose regulations that reduce the chronic over-application of manure to farm fields, especially those adjacent to waterways. The Commonwealth should also issue rules to require all farmers to fence their cattle out of streams and rivers.
• The state should tighten up its recently revised water quality standards for bacteria by creating a swimming beach warning standard for freshwater areas and by issuing health advisories on websites and social media and by raising “no swimming” signs to warn people in these areas contaminated by fecal pathogens, including in the Shenandoah Valley. The warning signs could include a website or hotline that people could use to get the most recent bacteria monitoring information.
• Virginia should significantly expand its water quality monitoring program statewide, especially in freshwater areas, so that the nearly 80 percent of waterway miles that lack enough data can be evaluated for impairment decisions and cleanup plans.
For a copy of the report, click here.
The Environmental Integrity Project is a 19-year-old nonprofit organization, based in Washington, D.C., that is dedicated to enforcing environmental laws and strengthening policy to protect public health.
Virginia DMV continues to migrate services online; new online payment plan option
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to expand its offering of online transactions by adding the ability for credentialed customers to establish a payment plan contract online. This new online option will enable more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to DMV and creates additional appointment opportunities for customers who require in-person service.
If customers owe fees as a result of not insuring their vehicles, they may be able to enter into a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving. Since payment plans were established by the General Assembly in 2017, more than 53,000 customers have successfully completed their contracts with DMV.
In Virginia, in order to purchase license plates or register a vehicle (to receive decals), customers must certify that their vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
When a customer is cited for driving without vehicle insurance, their license is suspended until they comply with the following three requirements:
1) file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22),
2) pay the reinstatement fee, and
3) pay the noncompliance fee upfront or enter into a payment plan to pay the fee over time in monthly installments, which may also be paid online. The suspension action and requirements are the same whether an insurance company reports to DMV that a customer’s liability insurance coverage on a vehicle has terminated or been canceled during the registration period and the customer has not obtained another policy, or the customer has not temporarily deactivated the license plates or permanently surrendered the license plates.
In order to avoid a suspension of driving privileges, the requirement to pay the non-compliance fee, and the related requirements, customers must ensure that there are no lapses in insurance coverage for vehicles during their registration period and that they either deactivate or surrender license plates to DMV prior to canceling their insurance.
For more information on DMV’s payment plan program, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#statpay.asp.
Fauquier Health is operating under a limited-visitation policy
Face masks/coverings, screening, and hand sanitization are required for entry. Upon entry into the facility, visitors can expect to receive an approved visitation sticker that must be worn visibly at all times within the facility. The front entrance will be open Monday-Friday 6:00am-7:00pm and Saturday 7:30am-5:00pm.
No children under age 18 will be permitted unless they are here for their own medical appointment or outpatient visit.
Additional means of technology may also be utilized for patient and visitor interactions when appropriate (including video-call applications on cell phones or tablets). Visitors may access the Bistro for takeout meals or leave the facility to obtain takeout meals and return to the patient’s room. Visitors who leave the facility must go through screening again upon return. Visitation restrictions are subject to change at any time.
The following instructions will be provided upon arrival:
- Approved visitor sticker MUST be worn at all times showing approved visitation status.
- Facemask or cloth face-covering MUST be worn at all times while in the facility. Cloth masks may include any of the suggested CDC face coverings – cloth mask, no-sew t-shirt mask, bandana, etc. Please visit this CDC link for more information. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
- Hand hygiene MUST be performed frequently, including upon arrival and departure.
All details regarding visitation, deliveries, and entry can be found below:
- Visitation Policy for Inpatients (Patients Requiring Hospital Stay)
- Visitation Policy for Outpatients (Patients NOT Requiring Hospital Stay)
- Hospital entry points and visiting hours
- Deliveries and vendors
- Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC)
- The Villa at Suffield Meadows
- Fauquier Health Physician Services Clinics
- Masking Guidance
- Conference Center
Fauquier Health is committed to providing the highest quality of care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers, and visitors. We continue to monitor the evolving situation with COVID-19 on a daily basis and are taking the necessary steps to ensure we provide a safe environment of care for patients, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in partnership with our local and state health departments. Some helpful resources to help you:
- Get Vaccinated. Visit vaccinefinder.org to schedule your vaccine.
- COVID-19 Vaccination Information
- Learn the latest on what you need to know about COVID-19
- Take an online Risk Assessment
Call the Fauquier Health Department at 540.347.6400 to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Cherrydale Avenue fire hits multiple homes, displaces six families
On Thursday, August 5, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched for a reported residential structure fire located in the 300 block of Cherrydale Avenue in Front Royal.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a six-unit, row house/apartment structure with significant fire conditions in a middle unit. Fire was noted to be rapidly spreading to adjoining units and into the roof system of the buildings. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Officers were able to confirm that the occupants of all units were able to safely evacuate the structure prior to their arrival. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire suppression effort but were challenged by significant fire conditions and spreading various concealed spaces throughout the attic. After approximately 45 minutes into the incident, firefighters were forced to evacuate the structure due to structural stability concerns and fear of collapse. Firefighters moved to a defensive/exterior operation for fire suppression efforts.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused all six-units to be rendered uninhabitable. Six families consisting of nine adults and three children were noted to be living in various units at the time of the fire. Two families have received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program, all other families received assistance from friends and family.
One firefighter received minor burns on the incident. The firefighter was treated and transported to the local hospital center and later released and returned to work. Due to the limited resources remaining on the County, Station Fills were requested from surrounding localities.
Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “this unfortunate fire incident should serve as a reminder that disaster can strike anytime, anywhere. Our community must protect your home and family with proper fire safety devices and procedures. This should include a working smoke alarm and a home fire escape plan.”
Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry R. Maiatico at gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
For more information on how to protect your home and family from the dangers of fire or learn how to receive a free smoke alarm, visit www.warrencountyfire.com.
Units on the Call Station Fills:
- Truck 1 Warren County Engine 4
- Rescue Engine 10 Fauquier County Engine 1105
- Rescue Engine 8 Clarke County Medic 1
- Rescue Engine 9
- Rescue Engine 3
- Rescue Squad 1
- Medic 2
- Ambulance 10
- Ambulance 1-2
- Chief 100
- FM-1
- FM-3
- FM-4
- EM-2
- EM-1
Governor Northam announces composite manufacturer to expand in Frederick County, creating 84 new jobs
Governor Ralph Northam announced on August 6, 2021, that Evolve Services, Inc., a producer of composite productions and reproductions, will invest $1.25 million to expand its operation in Frederick County. The company will enlarge the plant by adding a second production line, tripling its facility space, and increasing production for its major customers, which include 84 Lumber, Lansing Building Products, ABC Supply, BFS, and Home Depot. The project will create 84 new jobs.
“Evolve Services is a key employer in Frederick County, and we are pleased to support the growth of another manufacturer reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This expansion is further evidence of the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain businesses with its infrastructure, workforce, and livability.”
Founded in 2013, Evolve Services, Inc. is one of the most prominent specialty composite manufacturers in the United States, with its products displayed throughout the world. Its network of companies includes Evolve Stone, Evolve Play, and Createk by Evolve Custom. As the company has grown, it has expanded its services beyond nature-related composites to include the re-creation of virtually any object. The company is expanding its Evolve Stone line that is the world’s first artificial stone that is face nailed, making installation fast, intuitive, and easy, which is helping to solve some skilled labor shortages in the construction industry.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of a thriving economy, and we celebrate Evolve Services’ continued success and the addition of 84 new jobs in Frederick County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company has experienced impressive growth since its founding eight years ago, and we are excited to see Evolve already tripling its facility size and adding production lines.”
“Evolve chose Virginia as its home because of its business-friendly environment, access to a diverse workforce, and small business support network,” said Evolve Services CEO Greg Fritz. “Virginia is the complete package for doing business.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Evolve Services’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are excited for Evolve Services’ continued growth in Frederick County,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Evolve’s decision to increase capacity at its Frederick County facility is a testament to our community’s workforce and business environment and reinforces the Commonwealth’s position as a top state for business. This project elevates our local economy and further expands the County’s largest employment sector, advanced manufacturing.”
“Evolve Services’ expansion marks a significant investment in our region and speaks to the great economic development partnerships Virginia offers,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “We are excited for this outstanding company to expand in Frederick County, creating quality jobs and economic revenue.”
“These are the type of announcements we look forward to hearing more about for our area,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “Congratulations to Evolve on being a valued member of the business community here in the Shenandoah Valley. It is important that we continue to promote opportunities like this one to better our community, offer job opportunities, and keep taxes low.”
