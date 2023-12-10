VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 11 – 15, 2023

On Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m. at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal, the library held its annual Holiday Writing Contest, rewarding young people’s talent at every grade level with first, second, and third place for each level, assigned by teachers and other volunteers from the community who served as judges.

A packed room revealed how important this event is to the community. Each child seemed to have his or her own support group present, as in many cases, cheers erupted from a specific part of the room when the announcement was made for the winner of a particular slot. All the winners, individually, walked bravely to the front of the room, where they stood with children’s librarian Michal Ashby, who recognized them, and sometimes read their contributions aloud in the case that they did not want to read it themselves. At the end of each child’s reading, Ashby distributed a prize and encouraged the audience to give applause once again as the winner returned to his or her seat.

The contributions demonstrated insight and maturity, due in part, perhaps, to the books the young people have been reading. The attendance of family and friends implies that the young people are not reading in isolation. Certain reoccurring themes were present in the stories these children told: the importance of family and friendship; the importance of leadership, often exercised by a child; the importance of home as a warm center that offers shelter from the beautiful but sometimes overwhelming elements; and the power inherent to receiving a gift. The stories were not unacquainted with conflict and war; but in each case that this darkness was acknowledged, the main character rises above that evil to bring the magic of Christmas to his or her community. Each story or poem was a testimony to the partnership between the library and parents, dedicated to nurturing the imaginations of tomorrow’s leaders. Looking at the structure, which is Samuels, this reporter was reminded of the words of Audrey Hepburn in the classic film War and Peace: “You’re like this house. You show your wounds, but you’re still standing.” Indeed, Samuels is still standing.

The holiday writing contest is one of Ashby’s favorite parts of the year. She looks forward to it, even during what has been a difficult year. “I’ve been doing it for eighteen years,” Ashby explained, “And it’s, in my opinion, one of the most heartwarming events we have throughout the entire year because the kids get so invested in their work, and they’re so proud of what they’ve done. And then the parents and the grandparents and the siblings, they’re rooting them on. So, it’s a time that I see their self-esteem raised. A lot of them share the most beautiful, heartwarming messages and if you actually listen to their stories and their poems, they really know the essence of what Christmas and Hannukah and all the winter holidays are about.”

Going on to speak about that evening specifically, Ashby said, “I was so touched by some of the poems and the stories.” Ashby hears in these award-winning pieces the indomitable spirit that overcomes differences and brings people together. “What touched me so much this year were the messages of peace and unity, and I think that’s what we need in this society.” She added, “It’s a wonderful way to bring in the winter holidays in the most positive way because you’re getting together two hundred people from the town, and it’s this community, and they’re all proud and joyous for their children, or their siblings, or their grandchildren, and to feel that positive energy is just exquisite.”

The evening ended with refreshments and winners posing for pictures in front of Samuels’ Christmas tree.

Winners of Holiday Writing Contest at Samuels Public Library, listed by grade:

Kindergarten

Theo Stride, First Place “Parts of Winter”

Quintin Teetsfaley, Second Place “Wintertime for Everybody”

Sage Dubel, Third Place “Snowball Fight”

First Grade

Clara Green, First Place “Dreidels to Latkes”

Anna Maciag, Second Place “Snowflake Sparkle”

Amelia Kempf, Third Place “Santa’s Missing Reindeer”

Second Grade

Danny Maciag, First Place “The Happy Christmas Tree”

Annabelle Baldwin, Second Place “Lucy the Turkey’s Christmas Party”

Avila Minick, Third Place “Christmas Day”

Third Grade

Ida Hanson, First Place “A Reindeer Goes to a Christmas Party”

Victoria Collings, Second Place “Santa’s Little Helpers”

Benjamin Fletcher, Third Place “Untitled”

Fourth Grade

Baylin Barriteau, First Place “The Kraken Santa”

Asher Barrett, Second Place “The Cat Christmas”

Mara Occhuizzo, Third Place “Winter Wonders Out My Window”

Fifth Grade

Eliza Philpot, First Place “Winter Storm”

Trey Loving, Second Place “My Favorite Christmas”

Adam Lindemann-Cox, Third Place “The Cheer of Christmas”

Sixth Grade

Mia Maciag, First Place “Christmas Magic”

Olive Kazmler, Second Place “Crystals”

Mackenzie Clark, Third Place “Christmas Cheer Poem”

Seventh Grade

Xenia Jansen, First Place “Ice Cold

Grace DeMato, Second Place “In My Gingerbread House”

Arwen Yount, Third Place “Christmas Traditions”

Eighth Grade

Genevieve Elliott, First Place “A Christmas Elf”

Grace Bailey, Second Place “The Ball Danced on Snow”

Savannah Hollifield, Third Place “A Puppy?!”

Ninth Grade

Rhiannon Gray, First Place “A Lovely Christmas”

Allison Baldwin, Second Place “It’s Christmas”

Caden Robert O’Bryant, Third Place “The Holiday Wonders”

Tenth Grade

Zeah Myers, First Place “Winters Embrace”

Connor Kassel, Second Place “Christmas Joy”

Navayah Edwards, Third Place “Christmas Poem”

Eleventh Grade

Raven Milenkevich, First Place “The Essence of Christmas Mass”

Felicity Murray, Second Place “Christmas 1914: A Season of Hope”

Tori Henry, Third Place “Christmas Remembrance”

Twelfth Grade

RJ Johnson, First Place “Holly Cheer”

Braeden Majors, Second Place “Christmas Mission”

Daniel George, Third Place “A Warm Christmas”

Art Winners

Abigail Leigh Garris, Cover Art “Christmas Things”

Yanisa Laemkhom, Inside Cover “A Dream of Christmas”

Benjamin Meza, Inside Cover “Christmas Day”

Mary Nelson Kramer, Middle of book “Artwork”

Salem Charlton, Middle of book “Artwork”

Allison Baldwin, Back Cover “Happy Christmas Traditions”

Seraphina Hess, Back Cover “Front Page Art”

Daniel George, Inside Back Cover “A Warm Christmas”

Quintin Teetsfaley, Inside Back Cover “Artwork”