VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 12 – 16, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures were reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge deck over Route 840 (Water Plant Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.