Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 18 – 22, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
WATCH: Warren County High School’s Holiday Concert: A Melodic Celebration
An Evening of Festive Music and Community Spirit.
The Warren County High School Music Department presented its annual Holiday Concert on December 17, 2023, under the direction of David Dingess. The event showcased the talents of the Jazz and Symphonic Bands, offering a blend of traditional holiday tunes and contemporary pieces.
The concert opened with the Jazz Band’s lively rendition of “Feliz Navidad,” setting an upbeat tone for the evening. The First Noel featured a solo by bass player Heath Coe, followed by “A Big Band Christmas” with solos from Ellie Boudreau (flute) and Heath Coe (tenor sax).
The Symphonic Band then took the stage with a diverse program, beginning with “Ukrainian Bell Carol.” The performance continued with “On A Winter’s Eve” and an innovative piano solo of “Deck the Halls, La La Land Version” by Liam Murphy. The band also presented “Hanukkah, Festival of Lights,” highlighting clarinetist Morgan Brown.
A poignant moment was Heath Coe’s bass and Madison Funes’ guitar duet of “Silent Night.” The band’s rendition of “Greensleeves” was followed by Ellie Boudreau’s captivating flute solo in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The concert concluded with “Winter Holiday,” a piece that captured the essence of the season.
In a delightful surprise, the encore featured the color guard and marching drums, adding a visual element to the auditory experience.
The concert also recognized the contributions of seniors Kaydria Bennett (saxophone), Ellie Boudreau (flute), and Matthew Grant (trombone), along with guard members Madison Funez, Morgan Sajeski, and Eva Thornberg.
Director David Dingess took a moment to express his gratitude, thanking his wife for her support, especially during the demanding marching season. He also acknowledged the Band Booster Organization for its invaluable assistance and appealed to parents and community members for continued support. Dingess highlighted the recent acquisition of new uniforms for the marching band and hinted at a large band trip as a potential fundraising goal.
The Warren County High School Holiday Concert was more than just a musical event; it was a celebration of community and the enduring spirit of the holidays. The performances by the students, under the expert guidance of David Dingess, were a testament to their hard work and dedication. The concert not only showcased the musical talents of the students but also reinforced the importance of community support in nurturing these young artists.
Local News
The Royal Shenandoah Greenway is Looking Even Greener and Cleaner
For those that aren’t yet familiar, the Royal Shenandoah Greenway in Front Royal is a tremendous asset to our community and visitors alike. This 5-mile trail creates a recreational loop around town, highlighting some of Front Royal’s incredible attributes, including Happy Creek and its Arboretum, Samuels Public Library, Main Street, a handful of local parks and playgrounds, the south branch of the Shenandoah River, the northern terminus of Shenandoah National Park, and so much more! You can read more about the creation of the greenway, as well as the collaborative efforts by so many to see it come to fruition, here: treesfrontroyal.org/royal-shenandoah-greenway.
But the Royal Shenandoah Greenway is not a static feature. It takes a lot of effort to maintain the trail, its signage, and its beauty. There are also ongoing efforts to continue improving the greenway experience. On Saturday, December 9th, one such effort was undertaken by a big handful of local civic groups and community volunteers. Members of Front Royal’s Advisory Committee for Environmental Sustainability (ACES), the Front Royal / Warren County Tree Stewards, the Beautification Committee of Front Royal, the Front Royal / Warren County Anti-Litter Council, and Randolph-Macon Academy’s Spiritual Life Committee, all came together to improve the section of greenway that runs adjacent to Royal Plaza and Rural King.
Previously, this area has seen large improvement from the addition of a split-rail fence that also acts as a litter barrier, helping keep any wind-blown trash from the Royal Plaza parking lot from entering Happy Creek. That fence is working very well, and you can read more about that effort here. This time around, along that same fence, volunteers planted three Sweetbay Magnolias, a native tree species known for its fragrant, creamy-white flowers, as well as five Oakleaf Hydrangeas, a multi-stemmed deciduous shrub that showcases long-lasting blooms. Combined with the Crape Myrtle plantings just a bit further along the greenway that were planted last year (read more here), this entire stretch of the greenway will now be a “green tunnel” for walkers, joggers, and cyclists to enjoy! However, the greening up effort involved more than just planting; volunteers also set off with litter picker-uppers to clean up the entire stretch of Happy Creek and its riparian buffer from South Street to Rural King. The result was six full bags of trash that will no longer jeopardize the watershed.
The civic groups and volunteers would like to extend an additional thank you to the following:
- To the Front Royal Department of Public Works for helping auger the tree holes (making it so much easier to plant such large trees).
- To Rural King management, who came out to thank the volunteers personally, while also gifting four large bags of popcorn for everyone to enjoy!
- To Royal Plaza management for their collaboration on all of the aforementioned projects along this section of greenway.
- And to Chaplain Monica Reynolds and the R-MA students that brought so much positive, young energy to the morning.
This project was made possible with grant funding from Virginia Department of Forestry’s VA Trees for Clean Water program.
There are so many great opportunities to get involved with positive, high-impact projects in and around Front Royal, and to meet and befriend community members that are passionate about making positive change. Don’t hesitate to reach out to any of the groups mentioned here to get involved!
Local News
Newtown History Center Revisits Belsnickel Traditions, Shenandoah Valley Style
The Newtown History Center is bringing back an old Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. According to Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation, Stephens City is bringing back the Christmas season tradition of Belsnickeling, Shenandoah Valley style. Kriebel, dressed as Belsnickel strolled down Main Street, visiting Dragon Fire Comics (gaming store), and the Kris Kringle Market in Stephens City on Saturday, December 3rd.
Belsnickel conversed with folks and handed out gifts from a burlap sack for people who had been good. Fortunately, Belsnickel did not find anyone who had been bad, eliminating the need to use his wooden switch. Belsnickel reminisced about how celebrating the Christmas season has changed over the centuries and generally entertained all who met him.
German immigrants carried Belsnickeling traditions to America in the early 1800s, where they eventually transitioned down to the Shenandoah Valley from Southeastern Pennsylvania. Belsnickel’s origins can be traced to the Palatinate region of Southwestern Germany, where he is also sometimes called “Kriskinkle,” “Beltznickle,” and “Pelsnichol.” The name “Belsnickel” itself is a combination of the German word “bels,” which translates into fur, and “nickel,” which refers to St. Nicholas. Belsnickel made his presence known when he rapped on the windows and doors of German homes several weeks before Christmas.
Belsnickeling was common in towns located in Shenandoah, Page, and Rockingham Counties, where there was a large German population. “However, Belsnickeling did take place in Stephens City during the late 19th and early 20th centuries,’ said Kriebel.
“We do have some records of belsnickeling and similar activities that give us an idea of the tradition’s origins. The original Belsnickel was “Saint Nicholas in Furs,” a grouchy version of Santa Claus who walked from house to house, handing out small cakes, candies, fruits and nuts to good children and smacking bad children with a switch (a small wooden whip),” Kriebel said.
Kriebel provides more detail, “The earliest record we have of anything belsnickel-esque in Stephens City comes from 1860. Milton Boyd Steele wrote about “Phantastics” who rode through town for Easter or April Fool’s Day (it was the same day that year). Phantastics basically dressed in silly costumes and acted boisterous to celebrate the holiday. They were not directly connected to Belsnickel, but were also a Christmas tradition that involved dressing up in outrageous costumes and acting in a loud and unusual manner. (Alfred Shoemaker, Christmas in Pennsylvania: A Folk-Cultural Study, Mechanicsburg, PA: Stackpole Books, 1959, pp. 109-110).
Belsnickel morphed a great deal in the Shenandoah Valley, and may have become blurred with the Phantastic tradition. Instead of a single Santa-like figure, a group of merrymakers would all dress in ridiculous costumes, covering their faces with homemade or store-bought masks. They then went to their neighbors’ houses to see if these friends could guess who they were; this was known as Belsnickeling. While the original Belsnickel was expected to wear fur, Belsnickels made their costumes out of furs and rags or anything available; we even have a family story of someone wearing a cardboard Belsnickeling outfit in the 1910s.”
Unlike with the stern figure in German folklore, belsnickeling took on a fun-loving attitude in Virginia. “Belsnickel transitioned into a more lighthearted activity in the Shenandoah Valley. Good-natured young men and teenage boys went belsnickeling by dressing up like it was Halloween and going from house to house asking their neighbors to guess who was under each disguise. Some even stuffed their costumes to make them appear larger than their actual size. Belsnickels had to lift their masks up if someone guessed their identity correctly,” said Kriebel.
If the neighbor guessed incorrectly, the individual Belsnickeler kept the mask on until the entire group went inside the house for refreshments. Home owners might offer the visitors candies or cakes, or maybe even a cup of hard cider, moonshine, or whiskey. The Belsnickelers then moved on to the next friendly home in the neighborhood to repeat the game.
A. Nicholas Powers, Curator of Collections, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, provides some additional insight. “Belsnickeling might seem like a tradition that has come and gone, but I have been surprised since first writing my article, ‘Belsnickel-wha?: Holiday Traditions in the Shenandoah Valley, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, December 11 2017,’ how many people still have memories of it either directly or as part of their family lore,” said Powers. “The recollection by my grandfather Tunstall Chenault ‘T.C.’ Powers of belsnickeling to his Kline cousins was recovered almost by accident, but a fortunate one that allowed my father (the late David Powers) to capture this piece of family history. According to my father, when he was young the family was watching The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh, a Walt Disney film from 1963 set-in eighteenth-century England where the Reverend Doctor Christopher Syn donned a mask and costume to fight back against the king’s impressment gangs. The costuming reminded my grandfather of what he wore when he belsnickeled, which is when he told my father the story I documented in my article.” Powers said, “T.C. was never very good at belsnickeling, though, because his distinctive gait gave him away as he trudged up the hill towards Kline’s Mill [halfway between Middletown and Stephens City]. Before he could even get to the door, the cousins would see him coming and say something along the lines of ‘Tunstall, it’s nice to see you,’ forcing him to take off his mask without their even needing to guess.”
According to Powers, since writing the article, he has had numerous people reach out with stories of their own. Not surprisingly, most of them pertain to families in the central Valley like Shenandoah, Page, and Rockingham Counties. But belsnickeling did also happen in Frederick County, as evidenced by his family’s story and those of a few others who have shared stories with Powers. One person who lived in Mountain Falls west of Kernstown recalled belsnickelers visiting and her being scared to death of them in their costumes. Another person in Lebanon Church, just over the Frederick-Shenandoah County line, recalled the visitors coming to the door and announcing themselves with “Belsnickelers are here! Belsnickelers are here!” (To shout their names would have negated the whole point). After guessing who they were, the belsnickelers were always invited in for refreshments, including spirits in the form of spiked eggnog.
Powers concludes with another interesting tidbit of history. “Belsnickeling also should not be confused with “belling,” which was a different Valley tradition. Belling occurred as a raucous “homecoming” of sorts for newlywed couples, where friends and neighbors would show up at the newlywed’s house banging pots and pans, invite themselves in, and help the couple ‘celebrate,’ often by imbibing. Unlike belsnickeling, belling continued for a bit longer into the twentieth century. A family friend once told me that upon moving to Pendleton County, West Virginia, she, and her husband were “belled,” where the new neighbors put her in a wheelbarrow and pushed the wheelbarrow around the house. Belling, though, could on the rare occasion have fatal consequences. In 1953, a Shenandoah County man was killed when he used three sticks of dynamite to wake the couple being belled. When the dynamite did not go off as expected, he approached to inspect the fuse and the delayed blast killed him.”
The Newtown History Center is bringing this fun and educational belsnickeling activity back for another holiday season. Anyone who is open to talking about Belsnickeling traditions in their families, or want to learn more about this crotchety, ill-tempered fellow, Belsnickel events, and future costume competitions can contact Rick Kriebel at info@newtownhistorycenter.org.
Local News
Reading Warms the Heart: Samuels Public Library’s Winter Reading Program
Samuels Public Library’s Winter Reading Program will begin on January 3, 2024. This year’s theme is Reading Warms the Heart. We are extremely fortunate to have so many supporters who continually step forward to make our programs the best they can be. This year, the Cochran Family Youth Fund has awarded a grant to the Library which will help with the purchase of fabulous prizes. The Library will also be unveiling 40 new Wonderbooks, children’s books with accompanying audio, in time for the Winter Reading Program. The addition of the Wonderbooks are the result of a generous donation from the family of the late Dr. Christoph, who was a Front Royal pediatrician for many years and believed in the importance of reading for all children.
The whole family is urged to participate. Adults will not only be able to enter a weekly drawing for baked goodies from Garcia and Gavino, but they will also be added to bi-weekly drawings for themed gift baskets. Each basket includes a cushioned book stand, a literary themed mug, a cozy blanket, assorted warm drink mixes and more! Children and teens will receive free books and prizes for reading at least one book per week. Pre-readers can listen to five books and come in to collect their prize.
Special programs enrich all of our reading programs. Adults have craft workshops, history programs, book clubs and more! Children can come in to create winter slime, pinecraft critters, tie-dye hearts and a hot cocoa craft. Teens will be able to create a special stained glass suncatcher, learn about Hawaii, and come to gaming programs. To celebrate our kick-off, toddlers and pre-schoolers who come in for story time will receive a heart shaped balloon and do a special craft! Later that day, elementary age children can dive into a bit of the tropics and enjoy an introduction to Hawaiian dance and tales (pre-registration is required). Adults can come in on our kickoff day and receive a coupon for a free book at our bookstore, Epiloge.
Register online beginning January 3rd or come in and register at the Reference Desks. For more information, visit our website at www.samuelslibrary.net.
Crime/Court
Egger Civil ‘Defamation’ Suit Against Hubbard Mother And Daughter Will Go To Trial April 11
After hearing motions from both sides on Thursday morning in Warren County General District Court, including plaintiff Mark Egger’s motion for a continuance and defendant Stevi Hubbard’s motion for dismissal, Judge Christopher E. Collins overruled Hubbard’s motion for dismissal and set a new trial date for April 11, 2024, on the 9 a.m. docket. Three hours have been set aside for the trial.
Both Egger and Hubbard appeared without counsel at the December 4 hearing. However, after the rulings Hubbard told this reporter she was going to secure legal counsel for trial and would file a counter-claim based on defamation she alleges Egger has made against her. Judge Collins noted that he had moved this case from Small Claims Court to General District due to the aspect of defamation of character in Egger’s claim against Hubbard and her daughter Cameron.
Egger has filed a $5,000 civil claim for damages against Stevi and Cameron Hubbard for circulating a doctored picture of him during the Clean-up Samuels Library (CSL) led attempt to dictate library content and take operational control of the community’s public library away from the 501 C-3 non-profit library’s board of directors. Stevi Hubbard told the court Thursday that Egger was an involved figure in the creation of CSL, who made public appearances on its behalf. She and her daughter were heavily involved in the Save Samuels effort to counter the CSL initiative on library content they saw as an attack on LGBTQ alternate sexual identity lifestyles. During a September 6 hearing Stevi Hubbard told the court of her and Egger’s conflicting public histories: “We’re often the two loudest voices on each side.”
At issue in Egger’s civil suit and claim of defamation of character is a photo of Egger taken at a Samuels Library Board of Trustees meeting placed on the windshields of some cars parked in meeting places regarding the library content dispute earlier this year, where a white robe and hood were superimposed on him. Egger apparently took the photo as a reference to the KKK, asserting a negative impact on his reputation in the community. However, Hubbard has said that rather than a KKK reference, the doctored photo is of costumes worn publicly by Catholics, particularly in Spain and elsewhere in Europe, during an Easter season acknowledgment of and repentance for one’s sins. Egger, like many in the CSL movement, is a self-identified Catholic with background connections to Christendom College and/or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Stevi Hubbard told the court in making her argument for dismissal based on the contention that Egger’s long history — she referenced 1989 as a starting point — of public stances on various social or political issues before local government and in media reports about those issues, made him a public figure more susceptible legally to being criticized or made sport of for his public stances. However if we heard correctly, Judge Collins referenced a Supreme Court decision that ruled the chairman of a political party committee was not a public figure “because he did not have his own news network” in denying Hubbard’s dismissal motion. The judge explained the high court’s ruling as an effort “to not chill free speech”.
Stevi Hubbard also argued that Egger’s Bill of Particulars was too vague in explaining what damage had been done, and how, to his reputation to adequately inform her on what grounds to prepare a defense to his defamation allegation. However, after an extensive back and forth with both parties on the issue of damages Judge Collins cited Hubbard’s familiarity with the doctored “flyer” photo and its content to meet the necessary standard at trial as to the source of the claim and the plaintiff’s rationale in claiming damages.
In a postscript to the library controversy, the involved Warren County Board of Supervisors eventually fully funded its public library for the current fiscal year, and signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) in which the library board of trustees maintains operational control of the library. The county supervisors do have appointment authority for a representative to that board, and may make suggestions on the filling of vacancies. In the wake of the myriad CSL-overseen book removal requests filed, library staff continue to review those requests. The library has moved some material that references alternate sexual identity issues into existing older youth age categories and has created one new “Young Adult” section where some of the content in question has been moved. A new youth library card by which parents can limit the type of content their children may check out or access has also been issued.
Local News
Pristine Clean Virginia Marks Its Debut in Shenandoah County
On December 7, 2023, Woodstock Gardens witnessed the inauguration of Pristine Clean Virginia, a professional cleaning company, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. Sharon Baroncelli, the President/CEO of the Chamber, officiated the event, welcoming the new business to the community.
Pristine Clean Virginia, specializing in a variety of cleaning services, promises to bring high-quality solutions to the Shenandoah Valley. Their expertise ranges from short-term rentals and residential cleaning to commercial, extreme cleaning projects, events, and post-construction sites. This broad spectrum of services positions the company as a versatile and essential addition to the local business ecosystem.
The ceremony was attended by fellow Chamber members, including Rich Church, Tracey Jenkins, Jason Miller, Dennis Morris, Sara Richards, Juan Velazquez, and Justin Wightman. Rich Church, representing the Chamber, formally welcomed Pristine Clean Virginia to the community. Dennis Morris, a local supervisor, expressed his excitement and best wishes for the company’s success in Shenandoah County.
Lexa Robeson, the founder of Pristine Clean Virginia, expressed her enthusiasm about becoming a member of the Chamber and her commitment to serving the Shenandoah County community. “We are thrilled to solidify our roots in Shenandoah County,” Lexa stated. The company’s mission is to ease the burden of community members by offering exceptional cleaning services. Lexa also mentioned the company’s special holiday offerings, including gift certificates and pre-holiday cleaning services.
With its team of certified, background-checked professionals, Pristine Clean Virginia is set to make a significant impact in the region. They service areas throughout the Shenandoah Valley, from Winchester to Harrisonburg, ensuring a wide reach of their high-quality services.
The ribbon-cutting event concluded with a countdown and the official opening of Pristine Clean Virginia, symbolizing the start of a promising new chapter for the company and the Shenandoah County community.
Pristine Clean Virginia is now open for business, and interested clients can reach them at 540-799-7221 or visit their website at Pristinecleanvirginia.com for more information.
Wind: 16mph W
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.46"Hg
UV index: 2
46°F / 27°F
50°F / 28°F