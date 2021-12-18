VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 20 – 31, 2021

VDOT suspends most highway work zones and lifts lane closures on interstates and other major roads for holiday travel from noon Thursday, December 23, until noon Monday, December 27, and again from noon Thursday, December 30, until noon Monday, January 3, 2022.

However, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones or travel delays in VDOT’s Staunton District in the following locations:



Frederick County

Route 522 – Replacing southbound bridge over Opequon Creek. Single-lane traffic in each direction using the northbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 45 mph.

Page County

Route 211 – Replacing westbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Single-lane traffic in each direction using the eastbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 45 mph.

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.