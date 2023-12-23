VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 25 – January 5, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road/Front Royal Road) – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah County line and Stoney Mountain Drive for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. December 28. SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 637 (Riverton Road)– Shoulder closures near Route 340 (Winchester Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.