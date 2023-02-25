Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 27 – March 3, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of April 6.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 23.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right lane closures near Route 627 (Reliance Road) intersection for road work, Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 642 (Howellsville Road) for cleaning and debris removal on Shenandoah River bridge, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
County-overseen EDA, Virginia Port Authority co-host economic development marketing event at Virginia Inland Port
At noon on February 23rd, regional and potential investment officials joined Warren County and Town of Front Royal officials, as well as County Economic Development Authority and Virginia Port Authority (VPA) representatives at the county’s Inland Port for a marketing overview of socio-economic and transportation advantages presented by Virginia’s two-pronged, six terminal, coastal and inland port system. As pointed out by Port Authority Chief Development and Public Affairs Officer Cathie Vick, those advantages were highlighted by the VPA network’s performance throughout the recent national and international supply chain crisis.
Representing the FR-WC EDA were EDA Executive Director Joe Petty, who introduced EDA Board Vice-Chairman Scott Jenkins and Board Secretary Jorie Martin. Martin and Jenkins presented an overview of what Warren County and Front Royal have to offer companies seeking relocation into what they view as an economic development hot spot right here in northwestern Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
Opening the Virginia Port Authority presentation was VPA Director of Development and Transportation Policy Chris Gullickson, who introduced Public Affairs Officer Vick’s overview of Virginia Port Authority operations. She noted that VPA was recently rated “the most efficient port in North America” and maintains its ranking of 23rd globally. Vick added some humor to her favorable comparison of VPA operations to those found on the west coast during the recent global supply chain crisis. – “Not in Virginia,” she noted of what she called “the Virginia model” of port reception and distribution operations during the supply chain crisis.
The early afternoon event was co-hosted by the now-County overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) and the Virginia Port Authority (VPA), the latter based from its Norfolk International Terminus. The “Open-Door Business Session” was scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. around a catered lunch break at 1 p.m., and post presentations networking opportunities at northern Warren County’s Virginia Inland Port (VIP), an overland trucking and rail distribution center on 161 acres that is part of the Virginia Port Authority operational network.
The Inland Port’s proximity to an intersection of Interstate highways and railroad lines facilitates the inland distribution of goods received internationally at VPA’s water terminals in the Tidewater Virginia area to the nation’s mid-east and northeast markets.
Watch the County EDA and VPA presentations illustrating why Warren County is a place to be for companies seeking a favorable location for their operations in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Early days of Stephens City government
History of the town office
There was no permanent town hall before the current building was opened on Locust Steet in December 1978. Beginning in the 1830s, the members of the Council would offer their own places of business for meetings. Meetings took place at the Market House, Captain Joseph Long’s Tavern, Daniel Carver’s shop, Adam Dean’s shop, John C. Lemley’s office, G. W. Lemley’s counting room, M. H. Albin school room, Steel and Brothers counting room as well as other businesses.
Retired Winchester City Police Officer, Charles Pitcock recalls the town office being located at 5337 Main Street during the early 1950s. According to former Mayor Ray Ewing, the north side of the Lemley Building at 5339 and 5341 Main Street was used as a town office from 1956, when the post office relocated, to the 1970s. Former Town Clerk, Joyce Blevins (1972-2000) remembers meeting in the Agriculture and Home Economics Classroom Building at the old Stephens City School campus around 1976. Blevins said that the lease ran out at the school campus and the town council convened in a trailer at the town park ball field for three months prior to moving into the current structure in 1978.
In the beginning
The beginning of Stephens City (formally Stephensburg, Newtown/Stephensburg) government is loosely documented and unclear. Some documentation is available to assist us in determining how the town transitioned from a “Proprietorship” to a freely elected government. The official minutes of the oldest Town Council meetings exist and are kept at Town Hall. Sometime in 1989, Deputy Town Clerk Helen Brown meticulously transcribed onto type written pages, the earliest minutes from 1842 through 1889. The town’s faded minutes are difficult to read because they are written in cursive with quill pen and ink. The minutes from 1908 until 1939 are a mix of hand-written, mimeograph and typed pages placed in folders not especially in chronological order.
Lewis Stephens, Sr. was founder of Stephensburg (Chartered 1758) and was referred to as “the proprietor of the town” in many of the early documents. Lewis Stephens, Jr. inherited his father’s rights as proprietor, around 1800, and held a measure of respect and influence over the town’s citizens. Virtually all of the commonly used areas of the town (town graveyard, academy, market house and town commons), were owned or controlled by Stephens Jr. He gradually transferred the ownership of some of these publicly used properties to the townspeople by appointing trustees to manage these facilities. The trustees did not act in any official government capacity outside of their respective trusts.[1]
The earliest Stephensburg meeting minutes of any form of town government date back to 1830 and survive in a typescript copy transcribed by the late Stephens City historian, Mildred Lee Grove. The pages are brief and incomplete but identify an attempt to establish The Corporation of N. T. Stephensburg where the Virginia General Assembly would allow the Corporation to elect town officials and establish regular meeting dates for its local government. The first known president and treasurer of the Corporation were A. S. Brown and Alexander Marks in 1830.
The first formal town hall meeting minutes began in 1842 with the General Assembly making it lawful (January 4, 1842) for the Corporation of N.T. Stephensburg to elect officials and to meet annually.
Stephens City continued to grow and prosper during the late-ante-bellum period. According to Martin’s 1836 Gazetteer of Virginia, Stephens City had a population of seven hundred, four of whom were physicians. It was made up of eighty-eight dwellings, a market house, a Methodist and a jointly-held Lutheran and German Reformed church, three schools, two mercantile stores, three tan yards, three saddlers and nine different wagonmakers, making it the principal industry. By the mid-1850s, Stephens City had grown to about a hundred dwellings and had a population of over eight hundred.[2] The town’s population would decrease after the Civil War and not exceed pre 1850 numbers until 1980 with a US Census figure of 1,179.
Citizens of this small but prosperous village were tightly bound by the covenants of their town code. They had to take care of the sidewalks in front of their homes and were forbidden to drink [alcohol] and fight in public. For health reasons, residents were required to eliminate stagnant water on their property. Because fire was a major threat in the days when virtually all buildings were made of wood, residents were told they had to keep a fire bucket at home and return any fire ladders they borrowed. Failure to comply with the law brought stiff fines, ranging from fifty cents to several dollars, which could amount to a whole week’s wages for some people.[3]
During this period of new government, the Town Council passed many laws to cover almost any type of offence. Citizens could be fined for “letting a horse to a mare on the town commons.”
The Town Sergeant was ordered to see that the streets were kept clear of all lumber, trash, and dead animals, regulating speed by people on horses, allowing no firing of pistols in the town, and maintaining general law and order. When the Sergeant observed the laws of the town were violated, it was his duty to apply for a warrant and proceed against said offender or offenders.
On April 16, 1859, a motion passed, “be it enacted that every tithable in the Corporation be required to pay a tax of twenty-five cents and also that a tax of five cents on every one hundred dollars’ worth of real estate within the limits of the town be paid in force from passage.”
No meeting minutes were recorded from 1861 until December 1870. The Civil War brought deprivation, horror, and loss straight into people’s homes. Perhaps the town leaders chose to wait until 1871 to elect new Trustees, when Virginia began a new era after the passage of a new constitution and reentry into the United States.
In 1871, town citizens deemed it important that something should be done in the fire department in order to secure the safety of all property in the town. A motion was passed to examine the old hand pumper fire engine to determine if it could be repaired or replaced. New fire ladders had to be procured and placed at convenient locations for all residents. Later that year, the town repaired the fire engine for twenty-five dollars and procured eight new fire ladders (of good material and made in workman like manner) for one dollar each.
Trustees of the Corporation of N. T. Stephensburg met in the counting room of Steele and Brothers on March 12, 1874 to consider a petition from the citizens and freeholders of the Corporation praying this body to grant to Green Hill N. T. Stephensburg Cemetery Company three acres of land off the southeast corner of the Town Commons for the purpose of laying out a cemetery. On motion of John W. Beaty, it was unanimously resolved that this body grant and convey by deed to Green Hill N. T. Stephensburg Cemetery Company, 3 acres of land lying west of town and deeded to said town as a lot let by Lewis Stephens, founder of said N. T. Stephensburg.
On motion of James R. Campbell, the Secretary was requested to prepare a deed of conveyance to said Green Hill Cemetery Company for the purpose of laying out and establishing a cemetery thereon.[4]
In 1876, the Town Sergeant was ordered to summon male hands from 16 to 60 to donate service to work the streets and to he be allowed $1 per day for said services. Male citizens were fined fifty cents a day for not working. Each section of town was to be worked no longer than eight days.
A meeting of Town Council met on April 8, 1880. On motion of Captain George A. Grove, a grant of one-half an acre of ground on the western side of the village on what is known as Academy Hill was made to the African American people as a burial place. The burial ground would later be named Locust Grove Cemetery.
The Winchester Telephone Company was founded in 1885 and made plans for expansion of a telephone line to Stephens City as early as 1886. Electrical service was first introduced in 1915 when a line was run from the generator plant on the Shenandoah River to the M. J. Grove Lime Company west of the town.
January 30, 1918, at a special meeting of the Council, Mr. Leslie D. Kline appeared before the Council and made a statement in reference to a new school building for African American people of Stephens City. On motion it was decided to grant one acre of land near the African American cemetery for a school building. The Council suggested that the School Board be required to pay not less than $300 an acre.
During the late 1920s, the meeting minutes became more structured to include the Treasurer’s Report by the Town Sergeant (tax collection), Street, Light and Health (sanitation) Committees and New Business.
In April 1939, Robert E. Aylor and ten others organized the Independent Hose Company. The new fire company requested financial assistance from the town council. Mayor Lomax Parker called a bond issue election for providing a water system to improve firefighting efficiency. On November 4, 1939, during a special meeting, the council voted to build the first town water system with a cost not to exceed $9,000. Prior to 1940, the town had no water system and cisterns were the primary source of water.
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the town’s water storage tower in July and August of 1940. The eventual bond approved by the town was for $15,500 and matched by a $13,600 grant from the WPA. The town well and storage tank were located at the north end of Germain Street.[5]
The Independent Hose Company’s first fire engine was a 1933 Dodge 6-cylinder which the members purchased for $1,000. The truck was housed in the school basement on Main Street until members built the original one bay door section of today’s fire hall on Mulberry Street in 1941. In November 1947, the company’s name was changed to Stephens City Fire Company, Inc.
In July 1956, Mayor R. M. Wakeman called a Special Meeting of the Council to discuss a new location for the town office. A large room (former post office), in the Lemley Building would be rented out for twenty-five dollars a month with the town furnishing their own heat. E. M. Lemley agreed to remodel the office to include a new bathroom, new inside paint, front door repair, installation of new floor boards and heater replacement.
In 1962, under Mayor Lynn Comer, Council approved the plans for the sewage collection system and treatment facilities. Bond issues are discussed.
In 1962, Council passed a motion to prohibit house trailers from being placed within the town limits.
In 1963, a contract was entered between Buckley-Lages, INC. and the Town of Stephens City for the construction of the sewage disposal system.
In 1964, the State Highway Department approved a traffic light at the intersection of Route 11 (Main Street) and 277 (Fairfax Street) where many accidents had previously occurred.
Town sewer system was introduced in 1964 and rates set at ($50, $100 and $200) for connection fees.
The water tower served the town until 1966, when the town council determined it was beyond repair. The town water system was then hooked into Winchester’s 24-inch main and the old tower was demolished.[6]
In 1968, Town of Stephens City connected with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department for their radio communication system.
Contemporary Stephens City government
According to Joyce Blevins, the Council appointed H. Bruce Edens as the first Town Manager to act as administrative head of the town on September 2, 1975. Mike Kehoe was appointed in July 1981, when the position was changed from Town Manager to Town Administrator/Engineer. “When I worked part time (1972-76), former Councilman Monte Conner was the town inspector and would review plans and sign off for the town,” Blevins said. The Town Sergeant would also assist with the daily operations of the town, before the hiring of maintenance staffer, David Denny around 1982.
Former Town Manager Mike Kehoe (1981 to 2015) said that prior to his employment, Bob Harriman had worked for the town for a short period. “Before Bob, Bruce Edens, a surveyor and owner of Greenway Engineering Company, was the part time Town Manager. Prior to that Stephens City did not have an administrative head but Charlie Bass who was the superintendent of M. J. Grove Lime Company served as Engineer, which meant he reviewed plans and performed inspections and signed off on subdivision plans, etc. The Mayor and Clerk did much of the work prior to those positions,” said Kehoe.
The current Town Manager and Planner, Mike Majher, carries out policies and directs business procedures. Duties and responsibilities of the Town Manager include preparation, submittal, and administration of the capital and operating budgets; advising the Council on the affairs of the town; handling citizens’ complaints; maintenance of all personnel records; enforcement of the Town Charter and laws of the Town; and direction and supervision of all departments.[7]
[1] Linden A. Fravel, unpublished notes from Mildred Lee Grove collection of loose papers in possession of the Stone House Foundation, Stephens City, VA.
[2] National Register of Historic Places, Newtown-Stephensburg Historic District, VDHR File No. 304-1, pages 5-6, August 18, 1992.
[3] Looking Back, Though the years in minutes, Stephens City History from the files of The Winchester Star, by Linda McCarty, May 1993.
[4] Frederick County Deed Book 203, page 238.
[5] Images of America, Stephens City, by Linden A. Fravel and Byron C. Smith on behalf of the Stone House Foundation, page 86, dated 2008.
[6] Ibid, page 85.
[7] Town of Stephens City web site
Start your resort lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge near Winchester
Life at Snowden Bridge is built on beauty, style and endless fun-filled days.
Frederick County’s premier master-planned community features traditional and main-level living single-family homes from the $400’s and 3-level garage townhomes from the $300’s by Brookfield Residential. Buildable plans and quick move-in opportunities are available, which means there is a home for everyone whether you are ready to move in now or want to personalize a new home from the ground up.
Snowden Bridge also offers exceptional amenities for the whole family to enjoy, including:
- A neighborhood elementary school and daycare center
- A swimming pool, pirate splash park and indoor sportsplex
- A clubhouse, dog park and picnic pavilion
- Playgrounds and scenic walking trails
- Easy access to major commuter routes
- An ideal location with downtown Winchester and the retail center Rutherford Crossing nearby
Plus, its Shenandoah Valley location makes it one of the most beautiful areas to live in Virginia. With stunning geography framed by the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Ridge-and-Valley Appalachians, the Potomac River and the James River, you’ll enjoy a spectacular backdrop year-round. The Shenandoah truly has something for everyone, with outstanding dining, drinking and shopping options.
A New Home on Your Terms
Brookfield Residential is making it easier to turn this dream lifestyle at Snowden Bridge into a reality with its Mix and Match Savings opportunity. This limited-time program provides flexible financing options that make owning a new home here even more affordable.
You will save big on the spacious single-family homes and low-maintenance townhomes, with thousands in free* options and upgrades. Mix and Match Savings also lets you choose an additional financing incentive that fits your financial needs.
The first option offers monthly savings with below-market mortgage rates during your first 4 years of homeownership. Then, you can refinance for FREE* or keep the full-fixed rate for the life of your loan.
- Year 1 – From 3.625%
- Year 2 – From 4.625%
- Year 3 – From 5.625%
- Year 4-30 – From 6.625% or FREE Refinance*
The second option lets you keep more cash on hand with paid closing cost assistance.* This reduces out-of-pocket costs at the purchase of the home, plus this option allows for free refinancing* at any time within the first three years of your loan.
No matter your choice, you’re sure to get the best value and save thousands when you buy at Snowden Bridge! *Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change without notice.
To learn more about the incredible Brookfield Residential Mix and Match Savings opportunity and life that awaits you at Snowden Bridge, visit BrookfieldOffers.com.
American Elm removed from historic church cemetery
Art’s Tree Care of Winchester arrived at Stephens City UMC cemetery on Germain Street at 10:30 AM on a cold January morning to manage the sensitive removal of an American Elm tree. Owner Jim Anderson had previously written up the contract for the Church Trustees while promising to be very mindful of the historic gravestones.
According to Team Lead Mike Hines, the Elm was forty-five feet tall, fifteen inches in diameter, and around forty years old. The American Elm grows fast in any type of soil and environment. Elms are loved for their graceful, stately shape, with branches like spreading fountains. Unfortunately, our cemetery Elm was spreading into our neighbor’s yard and also threatened our centuries old tombstones if one of the branches would come down in a windstorm.
Due to the fragile nature of the old limestone grave markers, the tree services bucket truck could not be driven through the cemetery to reach the Elm. Chris Hammond, an employee with the landscaping service, would have to climb the tree, by means of tree rigging ropes and pulleys. Hammond uses two types of chainsaws for his tree climbing work. Chris says the Stihl MS201T hands down is the ultimate tree climbers saw. It is lightweight, dependable and easy to operate. Hammond also prefers working with a 661 C-M Magnum Stihl (36-inch bar) chainsaw which is best for felling large tree branches or taking out tree trunks.
Crew member Mike Hines handled the Bandit Intimidator hand-fed Chipper for shredding tree branches. It is a drum-style chipper featuring a 24-inch diameter drum with a large throat opening. Mike easily pushed large brush stacks and limbs through powerful dual feed wheels mounted in Bandit’s Slide Box Feed System.
A third team member Shane Stine worked the wheel barrow hauling the brush stacks and trunk wedges after they were cut into manageable sizes back to the parking lot for shredding or loading onto the large commercial GMC truck. The American Elm was taken down to the stump and the property was cleared of tree branches and large brush stacks in two hours.
Unfortunately, the historic 1882 Mast, Foos & Company Springfield Ohio, Buckeye Wrought Iron Punched Rail Fence was leaning into the tree and that prevented the stump from being totally taken out. The Ohio manufacturer was the premier fence company that provided many Victorian homes, public buildings and cemeteries with exceptional fences. The Buckeye fence was known as a show stopper during the late 1800s.
The tree removal was done in an effort to keep the two hundred- and thirty-year-old cemetery free of debris and to allow for easier maintenance of the property grounds. Tony Cook (Building Supervisor) maintains the cemetery grounds and said the tree removal will make lawn care a little less troublesome. It was only 1 PM and Mike’s crew was off to another job on a busy Tuesday afternoon.
About the Cemetery
On this site in 1789 a log meeting house was built. A graveyard lay to the back of it which still exists and where some of the town’s early residents were buried. The graveyard includes the remains of close friends of Methodist Bishop Francis Asbury who first preached here in 1783. Friends he noted visiting and working with during the early days of Methodism were local preacher Elisha Phelps (buried 1815) and preacher and Revolutionary War Veteran John Bell Tilden (buried 1838). Rev. Elisha Phelps wife Elizabeth (buried 1812) was Granddaughter of Jost Hite (early land speculator) and daughter of Colonel John Hite of Revolutionary fame. Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) believe Thomas Steele, buried here in 1834, supported the Revolutionary War by taking the Oath of Allegiance and donating provisions.
Two rescued from Thursday morning house fire
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, just before 5 a.m., Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was alerted for a residential structure fire with a report of occupants trapped in the 300 block of Loop Road.
Based on reports of occupants trapped, law enforcement units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Front Royal Police Department responded and upon their arrival, confirmed a working fire and determined that an adult female and an infant were still inside the burning home. The infant was rescued by a neighbor while law enforcement assisted in removing the adult.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately requested a second alarm response based on the significant fire conditions and reports of three additional occupants trapped. Crews began fire suppression and search and rescue operations for the additional occupants. It was determined that the two rescued victims (a 34-year-old female and a 9-month-old infant) were the only two occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.
Both victims were treated on the scene for life-threatening injuries and transported by EMS to awaiting helicopters. Both patients were flown to specialty hospital centers for further medical treatment. Additionally, one law enforcement officer was treated on the scene and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter received minor burn injuries.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in just over an hour. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 3 hours. The fire rendered the house a total loss.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office Canine Division.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Assistant Fire Marshal Austin Cucciardo at 540-636-3830 or email acucciardo@warrencountyfire.com. You may also contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-7100 or email wcsoinv@warrencountysheriff.org.
First Alarm Units:
- Engine 4 (Linden)
- Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores)
- Engine 2 (Rivermont)
- Truck 10 (North Warren)
- Medic 1 (Front Royal)
- Chief 100
- Chief 101
2nd Alarm Units:
- Engine 3 (South Warren)
- Engine 8 (Fortsmouth)
- Medic 9 (Chester Gap)
- Engine 1103 (Fauquier County)
- Medic 1105 (Fauquier County)
- Medic 25-3 (Strasburg)
- FM 4
R-MA students write notes of kindness to local Senior Center
Randolph-Macon Academy participated in the “Show Our Community Love” initiative through the Warren Coalition this week! The Warren Coalition has offered to loan out their LOVE sign to local community organizations or businesses. As part of the initiative, the folks hosting the LOVE sign are asked to think of a group of people in the community that they would like to recognize by writing cards of kindness & appreciation. R-MA chose the Senior Center – Seniors First, Shenandoah County Agency for Aging.
Earlier this week, 4 Upper School and 2 Middle School students hand delivered the kindness cards to the senior citizens. It was a huge success! The card recipients were so impressed with how thoughtful the notes were. R-MA delivered over 100 handwritten notecards! Approximately 40 will be delivered to homebound senior citizens during their meal delivery this week. Some of the senior citizens are planning on writing back to the cadets!
As a special bonus, the R-MA students got to meet Sheriff Butler at the Senior Center. He had just finished singing a few songs for the seniors to dance! What a unique chance for students to meet one of our community leaders in person. Butler took time to have a nice chat with the students.
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships.
Find out more about the R-MA difference! Check us out at www.rma.edu.
