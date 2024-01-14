Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 15 – 19, 2024
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Another Week, Another Winter Storm Forecasted
Travelers need to pay attention to weather along their routes and change plans based on road conditions
Another week is here, along with another forecast of snow, freezing rain, and mixed precipitation that may impact roads in Virginia tonight through Tuesday morning. Motorists should watch forecasts along their routes and change their plans based on road conditions.
VDOT crews in most of the commonwealth are currently pre-treating roads and bridges in anticipation of the storm. Pre-treatment is used as an attempt to prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice after a storm starts. Crews will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as they develop. If 2 inches or more of snow accumulates on the pavement, plows will begin snow removal operations.
VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES
VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads. VDOT may support cities and towns if requested.
Snow removal priorities are as follows:
• The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority.
• Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.
• Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.
MAKE SAFETY A PRIORITY
• It is best not to travel during a winter weather event.
• Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.
• Allow more time to reach your destination.
• Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five to 10 seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.
• Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary.
• Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.
• Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage. This should include:
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• Ice scraper
• Cell phone and charger
• Jumper cables
• Blankets or quilts
• First aid kit
• Bottled water
• Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)
• Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)
• Shovel
INFORMATION ON ROAD CONDITIONS
Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, and more. Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
For more about travel during inclement weather, visit VDOT’s weather page.
2024 Point in Time Count: A Critical Initiative for Understanding and Addressing Homelessness in Warren County
The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for the 2024 Point in Time (PIT) Count, a key event in the fight against homelessness. Scheduled for January 24th, this event is not just a count; it’s an opportunity for those experiencing homelessness to share their stories and contribute to the improvement of local services. Participants will be appreciated with thank-you gifts, and the event runs from 9 am to 4:30 pm at the department, where they can ask for Michelle or Nichole.
Understanding the Point in Time Count
The PIT Count is an annual, nationwide effort mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for all Continuum of Care (CoC) recipients of federal funding. This literal count of homeless persons is conducted in the last ten days of January, both in shelters and unsheltered locations, known as “encampments,” throughout Warren County.
This count is more than just a number; it offers a crucial “snapshot” of the state of homelessness in our area. The data gathered from the PIT Count is instrumental in several ways:
- Informing Funding and Resources: The count’s results guide funding decisions and resource planning, ensuring that money and efforts are directed where they are most needed.
- Identifying Service Gaps: By understanding the nature and extent of homelessness, service gaps can be identified, helping to tailor services more effectively.
- Raising Awareness: The count plays a vital role in increasing public awareness about the issue of homelessness, fostering a more informed and empathetic community.
Why Participation Matters
Participation in the PIT Count is critical for several reasons:
- Shaping Policy: The data collected helps policymakers and program administrators track progress towards ending homelessness.
- National Reporting: HUD uses this data, along with other sources, for the Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress. This report is pivotal in understanding the national scope of homelessness and evaluating the effectiveness of HUD programs.
- Local Impact: Locally, the data assists CoCs in planning services and programs to address specific community needs, measuring progress in reducing homelessness, and identifying the strengths and gaps in current systems.
Who Should Be Counted?
The PIT Count aims to include:
- Individuals in emergency shelters and transitional housing.
- Persons living in places not meant for human habitation, such as outdoors, in vehicles, abandoned buildings, or public transport stations.
Community Engagement: A Call to Action
The involvement of the community in the PIT Count is crucial. Not only does it lead to more accurate data, but it also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility. Warren County’s commitment to understanding and addressing homelessness is reflected in this initiative, and the participation of those experiencing homelessness is invaluable in shaping a future where everyone has a place to call home.
John and Joyce Marlow Honored as 2024 Community Stars by the CFNSV
Front Royal’s own John and Joyce Marlow were celebrated as the 2024 Community Stars at the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s (CFNSV) 7th annual Evening with our Community Stars. Held on January 11, 2024, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, this event marks a high point in the calendar of the community, celebrating exceptional acts of philanthropy.
The Marlows, lifelong residents of Front Royal, have contributed immensely to the community, each in their own unique way. John Marlow, a Warren County High School alumnus, is renowned for his athletic prowess, being part of the county’s only undefeated and untied football team and a district champion in discus. His academic and sports achievements earned him a place at the University of Virginia, where he continued to excel in football and track.
Post-graduation, John’s service as a lieutenant in the US Army stationed in Germany marked the beginning of a life dedicated to leadership and service. Returning to Front Royal, he took over the family business and expanded it, demonstrating his acumen in entrepreneurship and community development.
His political career, marked by being one of the first Republicans elected in Warren County post-Reconstruction, and his tenure as Mayor of Front Royal, reflect his deep commitment to public service. John has also played pivotal roles in various financial and educational institutions, contributing to the region’s economic and intellectual growth.
Joyce Marlow, equally impactful, is known for her vibrant personality and deep-rooted commitment to the community. Her involvement in fundraising for nonprofits, coaching youth sports, feeding the needy, and advocating for support for those in need highlights her dedication to making Front Royal a welcoming and inclusive community.
The event saw notable figures like Dr. Tracy Fitzsimmons, President of Shenandoah University; Doug Stanley, County Administrator for Prince Edward County, VA; and Emily Marlow Beck, President of Marlow Automotive Group, speaking to the Marlows’ unwavering dedication to the community. Their speeches highlighted the couple’s role in fostering community prosperity and inclusiveness.
John and Joyce Marlow’s recognition as Community Stars is not just an accolade; it’s a testament to their lifetime of service and dedication to Front Royal and the Shenandoah Valley. Their efforts have not only shaped the community’s present but have laid a foundation for its future. As the CFNSV continues to honor such remarkable individuals and organizations, it reinforces the spirit of philanthropy and community service that is pivotal to the region’s identity and progress.
Front Royal Police Department Rolls Out Speed Camera Pilot Program in School Zones
In a bid to enhance road safety, particularly in school areas, the Front Royal Police Department has announced an innovative Speed Camera Pilot Program. The program, targeting four local schools, including A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, Skyline Middle School, and Warren County Middle School, aims to curb speeding and safeguard our children.
A 30-day grace period, beginning mid-February, will precede the enforcement phase, set to start mid-March. The exact dates for these periods will be communicated in due course, keeping the community informed and prepared.
The primary objective of this program is not just to penalize but to significantly alter driver behavior for safer roads. By installing photo speed monitoring devices in nine school zones and one construction zone, the department is focusing on protecting pedestrians and reducing vehicle speeds in high-risk areas.
Virginia’s law, particularly statute § 46.2-882.1, lays down clear guidelines for the deployment of these speed cameras. It defines critical terms such as “Highway work zone,” “Photo speed monitoring device,” and “School crossing zone,” ensuring clarity in the program’s execution.
Under this law, law enforcement agencies are authorized to use photo speed monitoring devices in designated school and highway work zones. The goal is to capture speeding violations effectively and efficiently.
Drivers exceeding speed limits by 10 mph or more will face a civil penalty of up to $100. These penalties serve as a deterrent, channeling funds back to the locality or the State’s Literary Fund. Importantly, penalties from these violations do not affect the driver’s record or insurance unless a summons is personally issued at the time of the violation.
Evidence from speed cameras will form the basis for legal proceedings, with law enforcement certification rendering this data as sufficient proof. Although the vehicle owner is presumed to be the violator, there are provisions for rebuttal under certain conditions.
Violators will receive summons via mail, complete with instructions for contesting the penalty. Notably, non-appearance as per the summons date does not trigger arrest or contempt proceedings. However, for non-Virginia residents, ignoring the summons could lead to legal collection actions.
Law enforcement may collaborate with private vendors for device-related services, ensuring compensation is not based on violation counts. Data collected is strictly for enforcing speed violations, with stringent rules against unauthorized disclosure.
To enhance public awareness, conspicuous signage will be placed near monitoring zones. Additionally, law enforcement agencies are required to annually report on violations, successful prosecutions, and penalties collected, ensuring transparency and accountability.
This Speed Camera Pilot Program represents a significant step towards safer roads and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens – our children. By understanding and adhering to these new measures, drivers can contribute significantly to a safer community.
UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket Awarded for Exceptional Patient Experience
In a significant achievement for healthcare excellence, UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket, the outpatient rehabilitation department of UVA Haymarket Medical Center, has been honored with the 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award®. This prestigious award, presented by Press Ganey, a global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services, recognizes the top 5 percent of healthcare providers nationwide for their outstanding patient experience in outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
The Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award® is an annual recognition of the finest hospitals and health systems across the country. It highlights institutions that consistently deliver superior patient care and embody the highest standards in healthcare. Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “This award exemplifies our commitment at UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket to prioritize our patients and provide exceptional, compassionate service. Our team is dedicated to elevating healthcare standards and continuously improving the patient experience.”
Press Ganey collaborates with over 41,000 healthcare facilities globally with a mission to enhance safety, quality, and the overall experience of healthcare. Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman of Press Ganey, commended UVA Health as a leading figure in healthcare, noting their dedication to exceptional patient care. He emphasized their success in turning aspirations for high-quality healthcare experiences into reality.
UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket offers comprehensive outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy for both adults and children. They develop individualized therapy plans aimed at improving patients’ functional abilities and daily activities. More information about their services can be found on their website, UVAHealth.com.
About Press Ganey: Press Ganey stands at the forefront of improving healthcare performance. As a leading Human Experience (HX) company, they offer a suite of solutions focused on safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. Their work with over 41,000 healthcare facilities is driven by a mission to alleviate patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience, thus improving overall care quality and experience.
About UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center: UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, a 60-bed community hospital, offers a broad range of services, including emergency care, surgery, bariatrics, imaging, gynecologic health, cancer care, and rehabilitation. The hospital boasts numerous accolades, such as a Grade A in quality and safety from Leapfrog for 11 consecutive periods. It is also recognized for its excellence in metabolic and weight loss surgery and breast care, holding national accreditation and certifications.
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary Celebrates Missy Johnson’s Teacher of the Year Nomination
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School is proud to announce the nomination of Missy Johnson as its Teacher of the Year, with Principal Nikki Taubenberger wholeheartedly recommending her for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award.
Missy Johnson, in her seventh year of teaching, has made an indelible mark on her students and colleagues with her innovative teaching methods and dedication. She has played a pivotal role in creating the fifth-grade science curriculum at HJB, incorporating technology like Nearpod and Desmos to enhance student engagement and understanding. Her approach is particularly beneficial for students with special needs and English Language Learners, highlighting her commitment to inclusive education.
Johnson’s classroom is more than just a learning space; it’s a thriving environment where students are encouraged to think critically, empathize, and take responsibility. Her ability to create a positive and inclusive classroom culture is one of her greatest strengths.
Beyond her classroom, Johnson is a proactive contributor to school initiatives. Her participation in workshops, like the one in Richmond on science standards, and involvement in school committees showcase her dedication to continuous professional development and her willingness to support school functions.
Her colleagues admire her for her patience, adaptability, and teamwork. Whether facing challenges like virtual lesson preparations during COVID-19 or adapting to new SOLs, Johnson has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering effective education.
Johnson’s impact at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary extends beyond her immediate classroom, ensuring all students benefit from sound instructional practices. Her peers and parents highly value her contributions, seeing her as a cornerstone of the educational community.
Principal Taubenberger’s endorsement reflects confidence in Johnson’s abilities to continue inspiring and making significant contributions to the field of education. Johnson’s nomination is a testament to her exceptional skills as an educator and her profound influence on her students and the broader school community.
