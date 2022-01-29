Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 31 – February 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 628 (Rocky Hollow Road) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District Partners with Dollar General to offer Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District is partnering with several local Dollar General stores to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the month of February. Walk-ins are welcome at all events; there is no need to schedule an appointment. The events are as follows:
Tuesday, February 8
7695 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #13007)
321 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #14892)
Saturday, February 12
727 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Store #11307)
Tuesday, February 15
7695 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #13007)
321 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #14892)
Saturday, February 19
3224 S. Main St., Toms Brook, VA 22660 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #16078)
201 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA 22824 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #17196)
Tuesday, February 22
7695 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #13007)
321 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #14892)
Saturday, February 26
3224 S. Main St., Toms Brook, VA 22660 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #16078)
201 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA 22624 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #17196)
These clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. Additionally, 5 to 11-year-old vaccine recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 28 days after the second dose. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19. CDC recommends that after the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the booster should be an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 m after the initial Johnson & Jonson vaccine unless there is a reason only a Johnson & and Johnson vaccine should be given.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, the Virginia Department of Health urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.
If you are coming for your second, third, or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety, and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
Local News
Virginia State Police staging for significant winter storm along coastal regions
Beginning Friday (Jan. 28) and continuing through Saturday (Jan. 29), the entire Commonwealth will be impacted by this latest winter storm. Even though the coastal regions will be experiencing the greatest amounts of snowfall, all of Virginia will be exposed to dangerously cold temperatures through the weekend.
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather by strategically staging personnel in those areas that will see the most snow, including on the Eastern Shore, which is under a blizzard warning. All available troopers will be on patrol throughout the state in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
Virginians are advised to prepare themselves, their vehicles, and residences in advance for the severe cold. The wind chill on Saturday will drop temperatures across Southwest Virginia and the entire Interstate 81 corridor into negative and single digits. For life-saving tips and recommendations for such conditions, please go to: ready.gov/winter-weather or vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.
As many are making plans now for the weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how this latest round of winter weather can/will impact those travel plans.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
- weather.gov covers the US
- weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
- weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
- weather.gov/rnk Western VA
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
- Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
- Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
- Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas and is in good working condition.
Local News
Top 10 tips to avoid tax season fraud
Each year, taxpayers’ personal information is compromised through phishing scams or by unscrupulous tax preparers. With tax season kicking off on January 24, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) wants taxpayers to be aware of tax-related fraud.
“As the investigative arm of the IRS, we see the impact that fraudsters have on taxpayers,” said Darrell Waldon, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington D.C. Field Office. “This tax season, we want to remind U.S. taxpayers about ways they can protect their wallets and personal information.”
Tips to avoid tax season fraud include:
- Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.
- Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have one.
- Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.
- Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. Taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
- Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
- Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparer.
- The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up.
- Don’t respond to text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.
- Don’t click links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or text messages about your tax return. These messages are fraudulent.
- Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails, or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.
Recent cases of tax preparer fraud:
- D.C. tax return preparer sentenced to 14 months in prison for carrying out a tax scheme
Yohanness Ayechew of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 14 months in prison last November for filing false tax returns and causing at least $250,000 of loss to the Internal Revenue Service. He and his business partner operated Endalk and Yohannes Associated, L.P. in D.C. since 2011, where he prepared false income tax returns for clients that overstated business expenses and claimed exemptions to give them bigger tax returns than they were entitled to receive.
- Former Maryland tax preparer sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for a tax fraud conspiracy
Anita Fortune, of Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison last summer, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution for filing false tax returns using a false ID provided by her co-conspirators. She and her co-conspirators also fabricated, inflated, and improperly claimed deductions on their clients’ returns to inflate their refunds.
For more tips on choosing a tax professional or how to file a complaint against one, visit IRS.gov. Taxpayers who suspect tax violations by a person or business may report it to the IRS using Form 3949A, Information Referral. Taxpayers can report phishing emails to phishing@irs.gov or IRS impersonation scams to TIGTA.gov.
This year’s tax season began Monday, January 24, and continues through Monday, April 18 for most taxpayers. U.S. taxpayers are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources and must report all taxable income and pay taxes according to the Internal Revenue Code. Taxpayers found to be committing fraud may be subject to penalties including payment of taxes owed plus interest, fines, and jail time.
IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of the IRS, responsible for conducting financial crime investigations, including tax fraud, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, public corruption, healthcare fraud, identity theft, and more. IRS-CI special agents are the only federal law enforcement agents with investigative jurisdiction over violations of the Internal Revenue Code, boasting a nearly 90 percent federal conviction rate. The agency has 20 field offices located across the U.S. and 11 attaché posts abroad.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-tailed Hawk
Sometimes, it takes a village!
This adult Red-tailed Hawk was spotted hanging from its leg in a tree. It’s possible this bird got stuck when it tried to get at a squirrel’s nest that was also found in the tree.
Thankfully, the finder was able to get assistance from an arborist and the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company to climb up the tree and free the bird.
You can view the video of the rescue on the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. The rescue went well, and the hawk was brought to us for evaluation.
Upon admission, we noticed the patient had a degloving injury (top layers of skin and tissue were torn away) on the leg that was stuck, and had weak use of the foot below the injury. The wound was cleaned and bandaged, and the bird was started on pain medications and antibiotics. This patient has already started to eat on its own, but it is not yet using the weak leg fully.
Sometimes, it takes a village to save an animal! We are so thankful to the many people who were involved in this bird’s rescue, and to the photos that the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company shared with us of its rescue.
We’ll be monitoring this bird’s progress closely, and hope to get it back out to the wild soon!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Front Royal based substance abuse recovery program receives grant
Harvest Missions Outreach Center’s Exodus program has been awarded the Rappahannock Electric Power of Change grant. Each month Rappahannock Electric members give to The Power of Change. These donations are invested back into Rappahannock Electric communities through grants to organizations that work towards improving REC communities.
Harvest Missions Outreach Center’s Exodus program is a faith-based intensive outpatient substance abuse recovery program. The program utilizes evidence-based curriculum in a faith-based setting to provide a comprehensive recovery program. The grant made it possible to expand their curriculum to include the Matrix Model for Criminal Justice Settings. The Matrix program, which is used by drug court programs across the country, is designed to meet the needs of law-involved clients who struggle with addiction to alcohol and other drugs. The program focuses on overcoming criminal thinking and strategies for successful recovery skills. With the implementation of the Matrix curriculum, the Exodus program will be able to provide services to those who are in the criminal justices system in Warren County.
To assure that finances are not a barrier to treatment, there is no fee for the Exodus program. The program is supported by grants, contributions from local churches and individual donations (Clients are asked to make a contribution of whatever they can afford, even if it is only $1.00).
Harvest Missions Outreach Center is located at the former United Methodist Church in Happy Creek (1652 Happy Creek Rd). To find out more about the program, visit harvestmissionscenter.org or call (540) 645-6450.
Local News
Element Risk Management acquires new agency, expands local footprint
Element Risk Management has acquired Stoneburner-Carter Insurance, located in Front Royal, Virginia.
Stoneburner-Carter Insurance was established in 1985 and is a three-generation family firm based in Warren County, Virginia, formerly at 11 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. Stoneburner-Carter has served their clients well by putting them first and delivering first-rate customer service. For over 35 years, they have taken pride in knowing that the insurance they offer is the best for their clients’ families and businesses. Stoneburner-Carter has been committed to working with and protecting their community.
“Stoneburner-Carter has always treated their clients as friends and neighbors. That is a core value of Element Risk Management and we will continue to provide the personalized service that their clients are accustomed to. We look forward to them joining us at Element Risk Management,” said Dave Rivell, Partner at Element Risk.
Element Risk Management is an independent insurance agency based out of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Element provides personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, as well as risk management solutions. For more information, visit www.ElementRisk.com.
Wind: 6mph WNW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
37/23°F
43/25°F