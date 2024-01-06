VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 8 – 12, 2024

A.S. Rhodes Elementary School is proud to announce Julie Llanes-Smith as the Teacher of the Year, a distinction awarded through the overwhelming support of her colleagues. Since joining the school in 2016, Llanes-Smith has shown extraordinary dedication and expertise, particularly in her role as a special education teacher.

Principal Lori Layman expresses immense pride in Llanes-Smith’s achievements. Her unique role involves overseeing special education from Kindergarten through fifth grade, skillfully managing a team of three instructional assistants. Llanes-Smith’s leadership style is marked by kindness, compassion, and effective communication, ensuring that the needs of each student are met with utmost care and precision.

Her approach to teaching is both innovative and flexible, focusing on maximizing resources to benefit her students. Llanes-Smith is not only committed to her current skillset but is also continuously seeking professional development opportunities to enhance her abilities.

One of the most notable aspects of Llanes-Smith’s work is her calm and respectful demeanor in tackling challenging situations. She maintains a positive attitude that resonates with students, families, and colleagues alike. Parents especially appreciate her clear communication regarding their children’s progress, strengths, and areas needing improvement, along with her proactive suggestions for additional practice.

Llanes-Smith’s dedication extends beyond regular school hours. Her vehicle is often seen in the school parking lot late in the evenings and on weekends, reflecting her commitment to her students and their families. She has been known to make home visits to deliver resources and offer support, demonstrating an extraordinary level of care and involvement.

Her volunteer efforts are equally impressive, contributing significantly to the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team and serving as an Instructional Leader for the Specials team. Her ability to handle difficult conversations with empathy and understanding has been crucial in developing effective behavior plans for students.

Principal Layman’s praise for Llanes-Smith underscores her fulfillment of all the criteria for Teacher of the Year. Her impact on A.S. Rhodes Elementary is profound, and her continued excellence in her teaching career is eagerly anticipated.