VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 19 – 23, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – On-ramp from southbound Route 340/522 closed during overnight hours for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 18-19).
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through August 16.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – On-ramp from southbound Route 340/522 to westbound I-66 closed during overnight hours for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 18-19).
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for a safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Andréa Ross joins Warren County Habitat for Humanity as new Executive Director
Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is excited to announce that Andréa Ross has joined the organization as its new Executive Director. Andréa comes to Habitat with a wealth of experience in single and multi-family home maintenance, repair, and management. She is active in the local Warren-Page NAACP and other community interests.
As a Warren County native and mother of two recent Skyline High School graduates, Andréa cares deeply about our community, its residents, and its future. She is drawn to the Habitat adage that people need “a hand up, not a hand out.”
Andréa’s passion and skills will be a great asset to the organization as it seeks to expand its impact on our community through affordable homeownership and community development programs and advocacy.
Jessica Priest-Cahill, the former executive director, has stepped into a volunteer role as chair of the Resource Development Committee. The WCHFH Board of Directors has appreciated Jessica’s leadership over the past 18 months as the organization navigated COVID related pressures and made organizational and programming changes to better serve its existing clients while expanding its impact on the Front Royal/Warren County community.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
If you would like to learn more about our programs or volunteer opportunities, please visit our website at www.warrencountyhabitat.org or contact our office at 540-551-3232 or info@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Royal Cinemas lights up Main Street Front Royal
Another upgrade to Main Street Front Royal was when the Royal Cinemas turned on the lights Wednesday night. The Royal Examiner captured the event from start to finish.
Passenger vehicle driver skills testing expanded across the Commonwealth
Beginning July 19, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing at 72 customer service centers across the Commonwealth. The 38 added locations will create more than 39,000 additional road skills testing appointment opportunities for the coming 90 days of appointment availability.
The easing of social distancing requirements and the end of the state of emergency in the Commonwealth enabled DMV to expand road skills testing locations by resuming the traditional testing process in which an applicant operates a vehicle on the road with an examiner sitting beside them in the vehicle. Customers who would like to use an interpreter during their road skills test will need to schedule an appointment on a closed course at one of the sites listed below.
An appointment is required for a road skills test and, depending on the location of the appointment, customers will complete their test on a closed course or on the road. Both tests ensure new drivers demonstrate safe driving skills. (See locations below)
“We are thrilled to continue expanding appointment opportunities by adding road skills testing locations,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is conducting more transactions now than before the pandemic, and much of that work is being done outside our offices. But, some services simply must be conducted in person. With the easing of social distancing requirements, we can resume road skills testing at all of our offices equipped to offer it and create tens of thousands of new appointment opportunities for Virginians who need this vital service.”
Road skills testing at DMV is available to Virginia residents age 18 and older. For those under age 18, the road skills test will be given as part of the Virginia driver education course taken at a public, private or commercial driving school. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.
Appointment opportunities at a DMV customer service center are available at dmvNOW.com/appt. Road skills tests can be conducted at any full-service DMV customer service center except Arlington Metro, Fair Oaks Mall, and Pentagon.
In addition to the expanded road skills testing, with the easing of social distancing requirements, DMV has been able to open more windows at customer service centers across the state, creating over 150,000 appointment opportunities since late spring.
Locations now offering traditional (in-vehicle) road skills testing:
Alexandria
Altavista
Arlington
Bedford
Chesapeake
Courtland
East Henrico
Emporia
Fairfax/Westfields
Fort Lee
Front Royal
Gate City
Gloucester
Hopewell
Jonesville
Lebanon
Leesburg
Lexington
Lorton
Martinsville
Norfolk/Military Circle
North Henrico
Norton
Onancock
Portsmouth
Prince William/Manassas
Pulaski
Rocky Mount
Staunton
Sterling Boulevard
Tappahannock
Virginia Beach/Hilltop
Vansant
Warrenton
Williamsburg
Winchester
Woodstock
Wytheville
Locations offering closed course (parking lot) road skills testing:
Abingdon
Charlottesville
Chester
Chesterfield
Christiansburg
Clintwood
Covington
Culpeper
Danville
Farmville
Franconia
Fredericksburg
Galax
Hampton
Harrisonburg
Kilmarnock
Lynchburg
Marion
Newport News
Norfolk/Widgeon Road
Petersburg
Richmond Central
Roanoke
South Boston
South Hill
Stafford
Sterling Free Court
Suffolk
Tazewell
Tysons Corner
Virginia Beach/Buckner
Waynesboro
West Henrico
Woodbridge
Blue Ridge Hospice is seeking volunteers
Looking to make a difference in the lives of others? Blue Ridge Hospice is seeking compassionate individuals to join our volunteer team. Be it providing support at a patient’s bedside, assisting with administrative needs in our office, or helping with a variety of tasks at one of our thrift shops, YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
Contact us for ways you can help! Call 540-313-9200 or email info@blueridgehospice.org to learn more.
Warren County Public Schools set to tackle pandemic-related learning loss
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved plans by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to help reverse the learning loss students experienced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower and board members Kristen Pence, James Wells, and Ralph Rinaldi voted 4-0 during the board’s regular meeting on July 7 to approve WCPS plans to implement a Learning Loss Program that includes 34 additional staff who will provide educational supports through June 2023.
The program “will help our students and help our teachers to overcome any deficiencies we have seen throughout this pandemic,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board.
Funds are already available for the Learning Loss Program from the Virginia LEARNS Education Recovery grants announced in May by Gov. Ralph Northam to help school divisions expand and implement targeted initiatives that address learning loss among students as they continue to recover from the educational impacts of the pandemic.
LEARNS grant funding comes from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II Fund under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, as well as state funds designated specifically to support grants for extended-year and year-round school programs.
In total, WCPS has roughly $9.4 million in grant monies to work with. The school division will use $2,467,500 in grant money to provide 17 Student Support Coaches. This also includes an annual supplement of $12,500 for a Student Support coordinator/trainer through June 2023.
“The supplement is temporary and therefore is separate from the employee’s VRS credible compensation,” Ballenger said. “The supplement is assigned to run concurrent with the employee’s contract and therefore any additional time, outside the contractual period, will be compensated through an hourly rate based upon the employee’s contractual salary.”
WCPS will use another $1,385,934 in federal grants to hire 17 instructional assistants who will provide remediation through programs purchased with the funding, including Leveled Literacy Intervention LLI, Reflex Math, Education Galaxy, and 3rd Quest Reading.
WCPS will use the remaining $5,543,736 in funds for HVAC replacement at both Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School and the Blue Ridge Technical Center, Ballenger said.
The Learning Loss Program will be implemented over the next two years in WCPS, according to Ballenger, who added that at least 50 students in grades one through 12 who have been referred by school administrators will be targeted for support.
Student referral to the program will be based on reading and math assessments, 2021 Spring SOL tests, diagnostic assessments, attendance, and other factors, Ballenger said, and the program will address remediation, relationship building, and resiliency skills.
A Virginia licensed Qualified Mental Health Professional will provide clinical supervision for the program and the new staff will be divided between the division’s five elementary, two middle, and two high schools, as well as at Diversified Minds and Brighter Futures.
Ballenger told the School Board that it will take roughly a year and a half to help students make up for a year’s loss of learning. And when board vice-chair Bower asked about finding qualified staff to fill the new positions, Ballenger admitted that staffing is an issue across the United States, and while the new hires must be certified teachers, WCPS can consider candidates who have applied for or are eligible for a provisional license.
More votes
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved plans to honor two long-time educators who retired this year after providing a combined total of more than 90 years of service to WCPS.
The courtyard at Warren County High School (WCHS) will be named in honor of former principal Ernestine Jordan, who retired in June after 45 years in education. Jordan served as WCHS principal from 2007 through 2021.
“During her tenure, she moved WCHS from the brink of losing accreditation to the US and World News Report Best High Schools in the Nation recognition,” new WCHS Principal Ken Knesh told board members. “She always maintained a focus on rigor, relevance, and relationships. She will be missed, but her legacy is felt throughout Warren County High School.”
The board also unanimously approved plans to name a new, annual scholarship after Mary Francis Bukva, known as “Ms. B” to many students and staff at WCHS. Ms. B worked 47 years for WCPS as a physical education teacher and then as the dean of students. In her honor, WCHS will award an annual scholarship to a student involved in the school and community.
Additionally, the School Board voted to recognize National Media Services — which publishes the Royal Examiner — as well as C&C Frozen Treats, United Bank, and Farm Bureau Insurance as official business partners of the Warren County High School DECA Club, and to approve an administrative assistant to serve technology and the assistant superintendent of administration.
The board also approved several purchases: The Fountas & Pinnell Leveled Literacy Intervention system and accompanying professional development costing $183,049; the Education Galaxy online assessment, practice, and instruction program for all elementary schools for two years at a cost of $37,762; the Explore Reflex Math Program for all elementary schools for two years at a cost of $26,689; the Schoology Learning Management System for all elementary schools for one year costing $16,783; and WCPS Technology Department software contracts totaling $150,923.
To view the School Board’s July 7 meeting in its entirety, go online here.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 12 – 16, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Litter-pickup operations along shoulders, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, July 16-August 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
