Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 25 – 29, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through September 3.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through September 3.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through September 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 12.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Scams against the elderly cost seniors over $3 billion annually, tips to keep seniors safe
Over $3 billion. That’s how much senior citizens lose annually to financial scams, according to an estimate by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. (FBI) Fraudsters often go after older adults, thinking their targets have large sums of money saved up. However, it’s not just wealthy seniors who are targeted.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book for 2021 states that 18% of people ages 70 to 79 years old have lost an average of $800 to a scam. People who are over 80 report even higher median losses of $1,500.
The most prevalent scams targeting seniors fall into the “impersonator” scam category, where the scammer pretends to be someone to gain your trust or scare you into complying.
The Grandparent and other Phone Scams
The grandparent scam is when a scammer reaches out to someone, pretending to be his or her grandchild. The scammer typically makes up a distressful situation—such as being stuck in jail or behind on an important bill—and asks for financial assistance.
They often ask the person to send money immediately using a wire transfer or to buy gift cards and read off the card’s information. The scammer might ask the victim to keep the call a secret, but the FTC says the safest option is to verify the situation by calling a family member who knows where the grandchild currently is. Another safeguard a targeted victim might employ is asking the caller a few questions that only the actual grandchild would know how to answer.
Other scams can start with a phone call, whereby a fraudster calls and claims to be an agency, such as the IRS or the Social Security Administration. (SSA) Scammers may say that some type of immediate action on the part of the intended victim is required, such as owed taxes must be paid to avoid arrest, and that it must be taken care of right then. However, the IRS and the SSA will never initiate contact by phone (they communicate by mail) and won’t ask for unusual payment methods, such as gift cards or funds sent by companies such as Western Union.
Medicare Scams
Scams involving Medicare beneficiaries occur when someone claiming to be a Medicare representative calls, asking for personal and medical information. The scammer might say that a new Medicare card is needed or offer discounted additional coverage. Provided information is often then used, either by the scammer himself or by selling personal and medical information for identity theft and medical identity theft.
Other Medicare scams advertise free or low-cost services or equipment to seniors. Typically, the scammers deliver shoddy services or equipment and then bill Medicare for the full amount.
Online Romance Scams
Romance scams occur when someone builds a romantic or platonic relationship with you and then begins asking you for money. Scammers often create complete social media profiles along with sophisticated backstories to support their fake identities, such as being an oil-rig worker in a foreign country. Some scammers will approach a targeted person on social media or through online games.
The FTC says that people lost $1.3 billion to romance scams in 2021 alone, more than in any other FTC fraud category. People of all ages become victims of romance scams, but median losses for victims who are over 70 were $9,000, compared with $750 for those aged 18 to 29.
Romance scams are often a long con, with a scammer taking weeks or months getting to know the mark before asking for anything. Once they do, the scammers may ask their victims to invest in a business proposition or send them money.
Online Shopping Scams
Scammers set up websites that appear to be legitimate storefronts but exist to collect your payment information or sell stolen goods. These sites can be almost identical to legitimate business sites and are often hard to discern. The sites often appear on social media or in a website’s comments section. One way to avoid being scammed online is to go to the main website of an online store and ensure that the site has a security status in the browser’s address bar. For most browsers, a “safe” website will display a green padlock icon to the left of the website’s URL. Clicking on the padlock icon will verify the details of the website.
In its annual report to Congress on protecting older adults for 2021, the FTC highlighted online shopping scams as the most frequent type of fraud targeting seniors. The FTC suggests looking for red flags on websites, such as unusually low prices and spelling errors.
Sweepstakes and Lottery Scams
These scams can target victims through an email, a call, a text or a letter or letter saying that the person has won a prize or can enter a sweepstakes contest. Scammers typically will say that payment must be made upfront, often to cover a processing fee. Any money paid is typically lost, and the scammer may also use any personal information gleaned to steal identity.
Steps to Avoid Senior Scams
While scammers can use various methods and tactics when targeting their victims, there are some basic practices to help keep seniors—and people of all ages–safe.
• Be wary of anything that seems too good to be true, such as a high-paying job that can be worked from home, free medical care, or a prize from a sweepstake that wasn’t entered. Taking a step back and reevaluating the situation can prevent a lot of trouble down the road. Family and friends can also be a source of help.
• With modern technology, scammers can make phone calls and emails that appear to come from legitimate companies and government organizations. FTC officials say it is best to avoid sharing private information before contacting the organization directly.
• Online accounts can be set up for multifactor authentication, which requires that a code be sent to one’s phone or email. The code must be entered before accessing an account. Enabling this extra security can prevent scammers from accessing accounts, even with usernames and passwords.
• Avoid odd payment types. Scammers often ask for money via a wire transfer, money order, cryptocurrency, payment app, or gift card. Those odd payment requests can be a tipoff that one is dealing with a criminal.
• If tricked by a scammer, one can report the fraud to the FTC on ReportFraud.ftc.gov. and file a police report. The FTC also can help provide a personalized recovery plan from the FTC using IdentityTheft.gov.
Editor’s Note: This is the first in an occasional series on issues affecting senior citizens. Next: Scams reported in the Front Royal-Warren County area.
Crime/Court
First day of $11-million EDA vs. ‘Curt’ Tran civil liability trial concludes
Following opening arguments and the start of the plaintiff’s case, including presentation of its paper trail of nearly 50 Exhibits, we counted 48, it contends will illustrate Truc “Curt” Tran was not an unwitting but active accomplice of former “Warren Economic Development Authority” Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in acquiring a total of $11,913,308 in EDA loans and payments under false pretenses, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury was released for the weekend at 4:23 p.m. Friday afternoon, July 22. Attorneys, the media, and a few observers followed the jury out of the courtroom and courthouse two minutes later.
The evidentiary portion of the plaintiff’s case, which included its first three witnesses, hit a snag when lead EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer announced the plaintiff’s next evidence, a video of portions of a deposition interview of defendant “Curt” Tran. Defense counsel Gregory Melus objected to the introduction of that evidence. After the jury was sent out of the courtroom, Melus told the court he had not had time to review the video, having only seen a transcript of those sections of the deposition of Tran by plaintiff counsel. He also objected to the video being introduced, as opposed to the text of the deposition which the plaintiff had originally sent him.
After hearing from both sides, Judge Bruce D. Albertson overruled the defense objection to introduction of the video, but offered to recess the trial to Monday to allow Tran’s attorney to review the estimated hour-long video. Subsequent discussion with counsel indicated the plaintiff may complete presentation of its case Monday. Asked by the court if he was able to open his case at some point Monday, could he complete it by Wednesday, Melus replied in the affirmative. With that positive time-frame looming, if possibly with some longer days to achieve it early in the week, Judge Albertson allowed the perhaps unexpectedly early adjournment on the trials opening day. With the jury dismissed with instructions to avoid discussion, media or social media accounts of the case, and no further matters for consideration by the attorneys, court was recessed at 4:25 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.
Prior to that adjournment, in addition to introduction of its paper trail, EDA attorneys called three witnesses. They were in order of appearance, former Warren County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) Assistant Director of Accounts Solutions Debbie Melvin, and Jennifer McDonald. Whitten was on the stand for over three hours, 1-hour-38-minutes on direct, and 1-hour-43-minutes on cross examination as counsel for both sides attempted to paint their contrasting evidentiary “roadmaps” of the case.
And as in the three earlier EDA civil liability trials this month, those contrasting “roadmaps”, or theories of the case, revolve around whether defendants were, pick one:
1 – Like the EDA itself, lied to and taken in by McDonald misrepresentations, and victimized themselves due to the EDA’s inability to provide adequate oversight of the alleged criminal actions of its executive director, or:
2 – Were willing participants in individual portions of the series of schemes McDonald is alleged to have hatched between 2014 and 2018 to defraud the EDA out of as much as $21 million dollars in assets to her own, and the benefit of others willing to provide needed “outside” the EDA co-conspirators.
The base compensatory claim of $11.9-plus million against Tran and his ITFederal LLC company is the largest in the EDA’s series of civil liability cases; and Tran has also filed a counterclaim for damages from a lack of EDA oversight of their former executive director. That former director McDonald made an out-of-court “no-fault” settlement for about $9 million in largely real estate assets in the EDA civil claim case against her in the wake of her bankruptcy filing. The only other million-dollar-plus jury award came last week when Donald Poe and his Earthright Energy Solar (ERE) were found liable for a base compensatory claim of $945,000, coupled with combined punitive damages against the two defendants totaling about another $300,000. All attorneys in the earlier civil trial cases have indicated they will file motions to overturn the verdicts based on a contention of inefficient evidence to convict.
Testimony by former EDA and County counsel Dan Whitten in the plaintiff’s case Friday noted former U.S. Sixth District of Virginia Congressman Robert Goodlatte’s championing of Tran and ITFederal as an economic development opportunity here at the former Avtex Superfund environmental remediation site. Whitten testified that both McDonald and Goodlatte presented Tran as a successful Northern Virginia businessman, with a $140-million federal government contract with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the basis for his planned Data Center development based out of a 28,000 square foot building on a 30-acre parcel at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park. However, it turned out that federal contract was an “IDIQ” (Indefinite Demand Indefinite Quantity) that essentially puts one in a position to bid on coming government contracts, rather than any guarantee of a contract.
The Goodlatte-championed ITFederal project also suffered financially when it didn’t qualify as an EB-5 Visa project. Whitten noted the EB-5 program was utilized nationally to encourage foreign investment in the millions in local economic development projects in the U.S. in return for “green cards” and family access to U.S. citizenship. Not testified to was the fact that the program has a rather notorious reputation for not usually realizing exactly what was promised in the way of financial support at the outset.
Whitten testified that Goodlatte had suggested the $10-million loan to ITFederal and Tran to illustrate to the media and public a working cooperative relationship between a local municipal EDA and the private sector. Whitten said that Goodlatte even said that Tran didn’t really “need” the loan, but that it would be a good public relations effort. Whitten testified that the EDA had anticipated that the loan would be short-term as more of a public relations effort, than an actual business loan. That helped explain the EDA board’s acceptance of McDonald’s representation that Tran was going to be an “anonymous investor” to the tune of $8 million in a planned Criminal Justice Academy project.
Responding to a question, Whitten also said Tran had never come to an EDA Board of Directors meeting during the ITFederal recruitment, proposal, loan acquisition, and planning process. In fact, he said he, as EDA counsel, had never previously met Tran.
McDonald was on the stand a rather brief time compared to her previous EDA case appearances, three minutes for direct, and two minutes for cross examination. Asked about her interactions with Tran, and a false claim of VEDP grants for the ITFederal project at Avtex by EDA counsel, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not respond at risk of self-incrimination a total of eight times. She added two 5th Amendment replies to cross examination questions, before defense attorney Melus cut his questioning off.
Plaintiff second witness Debbie Melvin testified that after one meeting with Tran in 2016, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership never received follow-up information sought from Tran about his company to verify its eligibility for a Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant, and that VEDP never authorized any grant funding for the ITFederal Avtex project or any Tran project in Warren County. Earlier Whitten testified that the EDA didn’t find out that paperwork indicating that grant was achieved had been forged, apparently by McDonald, until the EDA financial scandal investigation was underway in 2018-19.
Crime/Court
Lambert found liable to EDA for $183,562 in compensatory and punitive damages
After hearing an hour-and-45 minutes of direct and cross-examination of defendant William Lambert, as well as two hours of combined closing arguments by plaintiff and defense counsel Wednesday, July 20, a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury took less than an hour, 45 minutes to be precise, to reach a verdict in Lambert’s civil liability case related to the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) financial scandal.
That verdict was for the plaintiff EDA on all five claims of Fraud, Conversion, Conspiracy, Unjust Enrichment, and Ultra Vires; the latter, as regular readers now know after three EDA civil liability trials this month, a legal term for a public or business official overstepping their legal authority. The EDA was seeking $345,000 in compensatory damages, the total amount moved out of an EDA credit line account by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in a 2014-15 home purchase and sale in which Lambert acted as a straw man in the purchase and sale of the 400 Craig Drive, Stephens City parcel. Two past EDA officials, former Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson and past board member Ron Llewellyn, both testified that there was no record of and no vote by the EDA Board of Directors to approve EDA involvement in the Stephens City home sale.
However, the jury awarded the EDA only $11,062.49 in compensatory damages. That was the total amount of three payments made directly to Lambert during the August 2014 to February 2015 purchase and resale of the Stephens City property done in his name as the initial purchaser and then owner-seller. Plaintiff attorney Cullen Seltzer pointed out that that purchase was made in Lambert’s name in 2014 for $320,000 and sold six months later for $270,000, a $50,000 loss.
“Who doesn’t care about a $50,000 loss in six months,” Seltzer asked rhetorically in closing arguments, suggesting an answer to the jury – someone consciously involved in a fraudulent transaction. During his testimony beginning shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lambert said his then-girlfriend, Kathy Butler, Jennifer McDonald’s sister, brought the proposition on the use of his name in her sister’s home sale transaction to him as an effort by McDonald to help an old college friend, Michele Bower, and her husband, sell a home she and her husband were “saddled with” after purchasing a home in Rockland in Warren County.
Lambert denied any knowledge that something untoward might be transpiring with McDonald illegally accessing EDA assets. However, as juries have been in the two earlier cases this month against defendants April Petty and Donald Poe, this jury appears to have found the paper trail presented by the plaintiff counsel convincing enough for a finding of liability. And with that finding, the jury imposed punitive damages of $172,500, particular to the claim of statutory conspiracy.
Following Judge Bruce D. Albertsons’ polling of the jury to determine a unanimous consensus and their dismissal by the court with thanks for their two days of attention and work, defense counsel Philip Griffin II told the court he would file a motion to set aside the verdict, particularly as to the punitive claim of statutory conspiracy and fraud. Griffin said he felt there had been no hard evidence presented indicating defendant’s actions related to “ill will, hatred, or spite,” as stated in the statute.
In fact, speaking to the media outside the courtroom, Griffin pointed to his client, noting he had previously had virtually no relationship with the EDA other than cutting some trees down on properties for them. During his time on the stand, Lambert noted one of his jobs was as a “logger.”
As he has in the earlier EDA civil liability trials, Judge Albertson set a time frame for motions related to setting the verdict aside. This one was for a 30/30/10-day turnaround, with 30 days for the defense motion filing, 30 days for a plaintiff response, and 10 days for filing of any additional material.
And next comes jury selection Thursday in the EDA versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal case, with that civil liability trial involving a compensatory claim of around $9 million slated to begin Friday morning, July 22, and continue through the following week.
EDA in Focus
EDA vs. William Lambert civil claim expected to go to jury mid-day Wednesday
After being impaneled approaching the noon lunch hour, hearing opening arguments sandwiched around that lunch hour, and slightly over four hours of plaintiff and defense evidence and witness testimony, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury was sent home at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus William “Billy” Lambert. That second trial day starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday is expected to surround direct and cross examination of a final witness, defendant William “Billy” Lambert in his own defense.
As in the two previous EDA financial scandal civil liability trials, that defense centers on the contention that Lambert, a former boyfriend of EDA financial scandal central figure Jennifer McDonald’s sister, was unaware he had been lured into a web of entanglement surrounding McDonald’s alleged years of embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets to her own, and others benefit. Defense counsel Phillip Griffin II claimed at least two of his clients’ signatures on home sales documents related to the EDA claim of $320,000 to $345,000 against Lambert were forged, and that those he did sign were done related to what he was told was a favor McDonald was doing for a friend related to her part-time work as a real estate agent with Campbell Realty while she was executive director of the EDA.
Plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer countered that Lambert was a willing participant in the conspiracy to defraud the EDA of assets, whether he was the primary beneficiary or not. Evidence was presented that Lambert received a check for $4,763 as a result of the movement of a home property at 400 Craig Drive in Stephens City in Frederick County between August 2014 and February 2015. The defense countered that Lambert never lived there and only visited the site once before it was sold, in asserting Lambert believed he was simply helping McDonald help a friend move a property they were sidled with.
McDonald was again a witness. Called by the plaintiff she answered a few questions on both direct and cross examination, before invoking her 5th Amendment right not to self-incriminate when asked for any detail on the real estate transaction and her relationship with the defendant. By this reporters count she invoked the 5th a total 51 times, 17 on direct examination and 34 on cross examination by the defense.
Other witnesses’ testimony largely revolved around the involved real estate and title companies personnel questioned about their recollections of the Craig Drive purchase and sales process; and former EDA staff and board member testimony on a lack of EDA authorization of any movement of EDA assets to the Craig Drive real estate transaction in another county.
More on this case after the final days testimony and presentation of the two sides closing arguments and conflicting “roadmaps” of what exactly transpired and who knew what and received what may have been stolen EDA assets as a result of the 400 Craig Lane, Stephens City real estate transaction, circa late 2014-early 2015.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Painted Turtle
In May we received an adult female Eastern Painted Turtle that came to us after being hit by a car. Unfortunately, she had to be euthanized due to the severity of her injuries. But her story doesn’t end there – she was carrying eggs!
We carefully harvested the eggs and placed them in an incubator to give them an opportunity to develop and hatch. Nearly two months later, this mom’s five babies hatched! They were quickly released at the location where their mom was found.
Baby turtles (and other reptiles and amphibians) do NOT need additional care after hatching. If you find a baby turtle, unless they’re injured or ill, please leave them be. If they are in a roadway or on a trail, simply help them across in the direction they were heading.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Shenandoah Area Council rededicates Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservations in honor of longtime Council supporters
Shenandoah Area Council renames/rededicates Camp Rock Enon to Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, home of the Smith Family Camp and the Holliday Backwoods Camp. This was done in honor of longtime Council supporters “JJ” Smith and Dave Holliday. Council president Jason Stedman was quoted as saying that this will set the camp up for the next 75 years of Scouting.
Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, first opened in 1944, hosted 750 youth this summer and is celebrating 78 years in operation. These two gentlemen have been supporters of the camp and the Council for decades, and it is only appropriate that we honor their legacy in this manner. For more information about Scouting, or to join, please go to www.beascout.org.
About David Holliday:
David B. Holliday, a well-known business leader of the local area, is a fine example of an Eagle Scout following the values taught in Scouting. As a youth, Dave was a member of Boy Scout Troop 2, where he earned his Eagle Scout in September 1963. He was also awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in May 2023.
Dave was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as Vice-President of Camp Development, Council President, Advisory Council Member, CRE Campmaster, and was the Volunteer Project Manager overseeing the construction of the Council Office – the Armstrong Service Center and is serving currently as Vice-President of Properties and an Executive Board member.
Dave is a strong and generous supporter of local youth organizations, including the Youth Development Center, Shenandoah Area Council, BSA, and Camp Rock Enon. Not only volunteering his valuable time, but also financially committing to the scouting program.
About J. J. Smith:
Being one of the most successful business leaders of the local area, Gerald F. Smith, Jr. is a wonderful example of an Eagle Scout following the values taught in Scouting. As a youth, J. J. (as he is known by his friends and colleagues) was a member of Cub Scout Pack 45, then Boy Scout Troop 45 where he earned his Eagle Scout in September 1976 and awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in November 2016.
J. J. was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as Assistant Cubmaster, Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, Committee Member, Merit Badge Counselor as well as National Board Representative, Eagle Board of Review Committee, District Chairman, National Jamboree Committee, and is serving currently on the Executive Board.
J. J. is a dedicated and generous supporter, both personally and through his former company Valley Proteins. His family has targeted much of it philanthropic efforts toward youth development and education. J. J. in his efforts has helped increase our Endowment Fund with matching gifts; He challenged that he would match our contributions raised for 2021 Friends of Scouting Campaign.
In addition to Scouting, some of the organizations which he, his family, and his business have supported, includes Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Virginia Community Colleges, Shenandoah University, Youth Development Center, and C-Cap.
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 9
88/70°F
82/68°F