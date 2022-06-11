VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 13 – 17, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Left lane closures for ditch cleaning, Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 23.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.