Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 13 – 17, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Left lane closures for ditch cleaning, Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 23.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Front Royal Soccer Association gives awards, gears up for summer skills camp
The Front Royal Soccer Association (FRSA) has named Matt Bradley, of the U10 Terminators, as Coach of the Season. “Bradley has coached several seasons and is always willing to step up for the kids to ensure they have playing time,” said FRSA President Church Reinhard.
Several factors go into a selection for the honor, including input from players and parents, via a survey, as well as FRSA board member input. Bradley, said Reinhard in a written release, had high marks for character and integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship, and excellence on the field.
At the June 4th Soccer Showcase event, the FRSA awarded $1000 scholarships to Warren County High School graduates Evie Blodgett and Anthony Carter. Blodgett will attend Shepherd University in the fall, studying nursing. Carter is headed to George Mason University and will major in computer science.
Winners of the soccer tournament include:
- U10 – Fleas – Coach Ed Dawkins
- U12 – Wolves – Coach Chuck Campbell
- U14 – Knuckleheads – Coach Lee Pearson
- U19 – Lightning – Coach Chris Gobie
For youth wishing to improve their soccer skills over the summer, an upcoming camp is scheduled each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. between June 14th and August 4th at the soccerplex.
Additionally, attendees can participate in two Saturday scrimmages, slated for June 25th and July 30th, from 9-11 a.m.
Reinhard said the summer camp will focus on skills such as movements to beat opponents, cuts, and turns, receiving techniques, shooting, and finishing, among other skills. He said each participant should see improvement in his/her abilities and skills.
More information about our camp can be found on our FRSA Summer Camp page found here: https://www.frontroyalsoccer.com/content/1436/Summer-Camp
Registration for the camp will remain open until June 26th, which is two weeks after the first camp session. The cost of the camp is $250.
Local News
Jurassic Park Motorpool on Main Street Front Royal
The Jurassic Park Motorpool Capital Division is here once again on Main Street! They’ll be there on the evening of Friday the 10th and all day Saturday the 11th! Bring your family and friends and join in the festivities!
The Royal Cinemas is showing the #JurassicWorldDominion movie all this week.
Go to the Royal Cinema website for showtime on Saturday and Sunday: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Local News
Meet Eagle Scout Caleb Michael Holmes – BSA Troop 4, Front Royal, Virginia
On Wednesday, June 9, 2022, Boy Scout Troop 4 conferred the title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, to Caleb Michael Holmes.
Caleb stood before proud family members and friends, and many fellow scouts at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal as he was pinned with the Eagle Scout medal and a new neckerchief with the emblazoned eagle, representing the best efforts and values of the BSA. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process, and has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.
Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.
Four Nobel Prize laureates are known to be Eagle Scouts. Twelve Eagle Scouts have been awarded the Medal of Honor. At least forty astronauts earned the rank as a youth, including Neil Armstrong and Charles Duke, both of whom walked on the Moon.
Scoutmaster Jim Naccash said, “Troop 4 is sponsored by the Front Royal Rotary Club and we meet each Monday night from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in the basement of the First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st Street, here in Front Royal.” He also invites boys 10 1/2 or finished 5th grade to visit a meeting and see if this is something that would be of interest to them.
Caleb’s parents, Mike and Heather Holmes are very proud of their son and his accomplishments. His grandparents, Dean and Judy Brainard, from Claremont, California, and uncle Benjamin Brainard from Oregon, came for Caleb’s high school graduation from Padre Pio Academy and his Eagle Scout pinning.
The Foundation of Scouting
Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.
Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.
Scout Mission: The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Watch the ceremony below.
Local News
Loudoun County High School student and Front Royal student glider pilot to compete for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen
Amelia “Mia” Anderson, age 16 and rising junior at Loudoun County High School will compete for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen later this month. Anderson is the reigning Miss Skyline Drive’s Outstanding Teen.
Anderson, an Honor Roll student, also serves as a cadet in the Loudoun County High School NJROTC. Her father has served as a pilot with Southwest Airlines for 22 years. Following in her father’s footsteps, Anderson aspires to become a commercial pilot. At just 16 years old, she is training with Skyline Soaring Club of Front Royal, VA, to obtain her private pilot’s license in Gliders. Her flight training has been funded through scholarships earned from Skyline Soaring Educational Foundation and Soaring Society of America. Amelia has successfully passed her FAA written exam, she has solo’ed in the glider, and is preparing for her final practical checkride to complete the process earning her private pilots license in Gliders.
Her platform for the pageant is “Soaring to Your Dreams: Inspiring and Mentoring Girls in Aviation.” Anderson shares that according to the FAA, in 2022 roughly 7% of pilots are women, and only 3.6% of airline captains are women. Her mission is to inspire young girls to pursue whatever career dreams they may have and to feel empowered doing so in male-dominated fields, such as aviation. Anderson is active with the Old Dominion Ninety-Nines, Ninety-Nines International, Women in Aviation International and the Capital Region Chapter of Women in Aviation. These organizations of women pilots promote the advancement of aviation through education, scholarships, and mutual support while honoring the unique history of women in aviation. Amelia is also mentoring local Girl Scout Troops in earning their Aviation Badges.
The Miss Virginia and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions are part of the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading providers of scholarships for young women. The pageant will be held June 23 – 25 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA. Competition begins at 7:00 each evening and tickets are available online.
Local News
Afton gets artistic flourish as redevelopment project ‘blooms’
Recently town residents have been dealing with utility and road infrastructure upgrades, repairs, and fixes accompanied by the various early morning noises, road closings, overnight road patching and re-patching for the length of the work.
And while that can be a sometimes ugly chore to undertake or endure, one pending restoration-redevelopment project has taken on a prettier face recently. That face can be seen in window murals painted on blocks used to keep weather out of the Afton Inn building as replacement and redevelopment work looms.
According to town administrative staff the driving forces behind the mural project were Joint Tourism contractor JLL’s Bethanie Derose, along with Afton developer 2 East Main LLC, Carter-Burton Project Manager Jim Burton, and local artist Melissa Ichiuji.
Contacted, artist Ichiuji told Royal Examiner this:
“The Afton art installation is named ‘Afton Blooms’. The title is an allusion to indigenous floral blooms as well as the property’s rebirth and re-blossoming under new ownership. I painted the panels by hand and each one depicts a wild flower that is native to Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. It was important for me to draw inspiration from local assets and bring awareness to the natural beauty that surrounds Front Royal and makes this area such a unique and special place.
“I was invited by the owners of The Afton – the ‘Inn’ has been dropped going forward – to design artwork for the window openings while the building is under renovation. Instead of raw plywood, we agreed that it was an ideal opportunity to elevate the corner with public art and send a positive message to local residents that progress is happening inside the structure even if it’s not visible from the outside yet.”
Stay tuned as the adventure of the Afton Inn redevelopment project near the heart of Historic Downtown Front Royal progresses through 2022 with scheduled completion before the end of next year. And we will update you on project dynamics and scheduling as more information becomes available.
Go Team Afton!!!
Local News
VDOT postpones I-81 Northbound sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County
Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 8 into the day on Thursday, June 9 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will announce a revised repair date once plans are finalized.
The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.
All work is weather permitting.
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 4
90/66°F
86/64°F