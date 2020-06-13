Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 15-19, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 26.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 647 and Manassas Run, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with James M. Kilby
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool, has a conversation with James M. Kilby. Kilby says many people confuse him with his father, James W. Kilby. In 1958, James Wilson Kilby filed a lawsuit that forced Warren County High School to admit blacks. We’ll learn more from Jimmy Kilby, that’s what his sister Betty calls him, and we’ll hear from her in our next Town Talk, about that moment in history. Kilby is also the author of the book “The Forever Fight” and available on Amazon.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
EDA in Focus
EDA, 2 E. Main LLC move forward on Afton Inn redevelopment
Following a special meeting closed session Friday morning, June 12, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority issued the following press release titled “Afton Inn Purchase Agreement Reached Between EDA and 2 East Main, LLC” through Executive Director Doug Parson’s office. It announces a change in the status of the Afton Inn redevelopment project adjacent to the Front Royal Town Hall, at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is pleased to announce the purchase agreement for the sale of the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC.
“The EDA has been working with 2 East Main, LLC for nearly a year. The contract structure enables 2 East Main, LLC to advance the project in either a 3-month period at a sales price of $325,000 or a 6-month option at $345,000. Upon settlement, the EDA and 2 East Main, LLC have agreed to terminate the existing Lease/Purchase Option that was signed on May 11th, 2018.
“2 East Main, LLC has shown a strong commitment to the Front Royal community and fully intends to rehabilitate the Afton Inn to again be a cornerstone in Front Royal. This is the third sale of EDA property in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County this year. Transferring the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC also secures and helps ensure the survivability of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Afton Inn was key to the Town’s application and the influencing factor in ultimately receiving the grant award.
“The EDA is excited to move forward on this project with 2 East Main, LLC with the full support of community leaders and citizens alike,” the release concluded.
Contacted later, Parsons added, “I’d like to thank 2 East Main and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold for their hard work in the last year to bring this deal together. The Afton Inn is a crucial property in Front Royal, and we are glad to see progress being made.
And Parsons reiterated a point in the release about the Afton’s role in securing the CDBG funding: “It is our understanding that the Afton Inn was a key property in the grant the Town got for façade improvements downtown and along East Main Street. So, this is
Elephant in room
As Royal Examiner readers and almost everybody not sleeping under a rock for the past year knows, the Front Royal Town Council has authorized civil litigation against the over half-century-old joint Town-County EDA, rather than engage in offered “good-faith negotiations” to establish exactly what in Town assets were actually lost or misdirected during the alleged financial scandal discovered in a forensic audit of EDA affairs commissioned by the County and EDA in mid-2018.
The “at least $20 million” amount of the Town civil action against the EDA essentially matches the $21.3 million amount of the EDA’s initial civil action seeking recovery of misdirected EDA assets from 14 original civil defendants and alleged associates of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald is the primary civil defendant in the EDA’s litigation.
The Town has since lobbied the state and received permission to create a second, unilateral Town EDA, while still technically retaining membership in the existing EDA. The Town has also refused to pay an undisputed debt on about $8.4 million in principal payments on the new Front Royal Police Headquarters financed by the EDA on the Town’s behalf. There is also a steadily accumulating interest rate on that principal payment, though there is also a legal dispute at exactly what that interest rate is.
As council critic and now awaiting certification of his candidacy for council in the November election, Bruce Rappaport observed at the Monday, June 8, council meeting, about two-thirds of the EDA’s current property assets, about $21 million of $31 million Rappaport asserted, lies inside the town limits.
The announced new Afton Inn agreement illustrates that point.
Parsons confirmed Rappaport’s numbers essential accuracy, noting that the $21.8 million of EDA assets in town equals 69.2% of EDA properties total value of $31.5 million.
Asked about the Town’s decision and somewhat daunting task of creating and funding a second EDA amidst hostile civil litigation with the existing EDA still working on the Town’s behalf,
Parson’s reiterated a point he has previously made, if thus far futilely with the town council, on multiple occasions: “If and when the Town is willing, we’re always ready and willing to sit down and talk with them to resolve our issues.”
Maybe come January 2021 in the wake of the November Town Election, Doug, maybe then.
Local News
Back to business. Back to nature.
Our community has been under stress since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it has become clear that our health and well-being is not the only thing that has been strained — so have our small businesses. Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of our community and we as a community need to help all of them.
The Town of Front Royal has started a program dedicated to jump-starting our local economy — we are proud to announce our new campaign called – ‘Back to Business. Back to Nature.’ A group of local volunteers and Town staff have been spending time during the pandemic to help with business recovery by focusing on revitalizing local businesses and tourism.
Please be on the lookout for these activities and show your support through participation:
- Social Media contests
- Small business marketing trainings
- Local business gift card giveaways
- New town promotional video
- Shop local festival
- Photography contest
- Blog creation driving traffic to our local businesses and reaching out to tourists
All activities will be in accordance with Governor Northam’s Executive Orders. Activities prior to the lift of the order will be virtual. We will begin to phase in interactive activities once it is safe to do so.
Front Royal has never allowed setbacks to stop our Town from coming together and supporting each other. We are a resilient community. We need to all come together to help our local businesses. Together, we will recover and be stronger than ever.
Thank you for your help to get – #BackToBusiness #BackToNature
Local News
UPDATE: Front Royal Unites sets June 20 for second peaceful protest
The newly formed Front Royal Unites this week scheduled its next peaceful march and rally for June 20, 11 a.m., beginning at Skyline Middle School.
“The new march and rally is in the planning stages, but the majority of it has been solidified,” Samuel Porter, vice president and spokesman for Front Royal Unites, told Royal Examiner today.
Although the June 20 event will be similar to the historical June 5 march and rally in Front Royal that drew roughly 1,000 participants, it will have a few new aspects, Porter said.
For instance, participants at the upcoming event will gather at Skyline Middle School, 240 Luray Ave., Front Royal, Va., which Porter noted has historical importance.
Initially, Warren County High School for 67 years stood at the site of the Skyline Middle School before moving into a newly constructed building on Westminster Drive in 2007.
The high school is renowned for being the first school held in violation of a statewide mandate against desegregation from former conservative Virginia Gov. James Lindsay Almond, Jr., according to Encyclopedia Virginia, an authoritative resource on the history and culture of Virginia, and a project of Virginia Humanities in partnership with the Library of Virginia.
Former Gov. Almond on September 15, 1958 ordered the high school closed as part of Virginia’s “massive resistance” against implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark ruling that deemed U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.
At that time, Warren County High School was one of many schools Almond shut down in 1958 and 1959 in attempts to block integration — efforts ultimately quashed in January 1959 by a three-judge panel of federal district judges. The Virginia Supreme Court also that month found that Almond had violated the state constitution by closing schools.
Despite the rulings, some aspects of the massive resistance campaign continued across the Commonwealth through the early 1970s when the state government’s attempts to resist desegregation ended, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.
Fast forward to 2020, Front Royal Unites has other changes planned for the June 20 march and rally, Porter said.
“Although this isn’t a parade, we’ll be utilizing a parade route often used by the Town of Front Royal and are tirelessly working with town authorities” to plan another successful event, said Porter.
The march currently is scheduled to pass the downtown courthouse and end with fellowship at the gazebo on Main Street.
“We are encouraging signs again and for members of the community to speak about the injustices we’ve recently witnessed in America and those we have experienced in our own communities,” said Porter, referring to the recent deaths of black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin allegedly at the hands of white police officers.
“We look forward to coming together with everyone, as we did last Friday, in an effort to do what’s right at this time in our small town in tandem with cities and small towns around America,” he added.
Additionally, there is an online pre-march discussion being held via the Front Royal Unites Facebook page “to gauge the community and their genuine opinions of what goes on in our community,” Porter said. “It is important to use this information to help us with our mission to eradicate white supremacy. We believe silence is complicit and injustices against minority groups must stop!
“From the courthouse to the schoolhouse, bridges must be built and not burnt down,” he said, echoing the mission of Front Royal Unites. “We want to ensure that regardless of your complexion you are not feared, you feel safe, and you get equal footing. Together we are united. Together we are Front Royal.”
Porter noted that Front Royal Unites is also in the process of forming and incorporating as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit organization.
For more information regarding the June 20 Front Royal Unites event, contact the group via email at info@frontroyalunites.org or visit www.frontroyalunites.org.
Local News
Dr. Joseph Warren flag ceremony – June 11, 2020
On June 11, 2020, the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented a program to honor our County namesake, Dr. Joseph Warren. County Administrator Doug Stanley and Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe made opening remarks, followed by a presentation by Rt. Rev Larry Johnson. The patriot Guardsmen presented a musket fire, followed playing of taps.
As approved in a resolution by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, all County flags shall be flown at half-mast from June 11th through June 17th to commemorate the life and death of Dr. Joseph Warren, patriot and the namesake of Warren County.
The Royal Examiner’s camera captured the event.
Commemoration event for Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County, June 11th
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 11, 2020; statue removal, open higher education
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- No spike in Covid-19 cases
- Issues re-opening higher education guidelines
- Release May 2020 revenue numbers
- Discussion of police
- Statues
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph NE
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 5
74/56°F
77/56°F