VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 19 – 23, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 29.
Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 29.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Warren County Democratic Committee acknowledged for eco-friendly initiative

June 16, 2023

The Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council recently awarded recognition to the Warren County Democratic Committee (WCDC) for their staunch commitment to reducing community litter. The WCDC’s ongoing campaign to rid South Royal Avenue of trash has garnered praise and set a high bar for community service.

This commendation celebrates WCDC’s consistent efforts since 2021 to keep the stretch between South Street and Criser Road free from litter. These regular cleanups especially impact the approach to the picturesque Shenandoah National Park, preserving its natural beauty. The WCDC’s campaign was one of several initiatives acknowledged by the Anti-Litter Council, which aims to honor substantial contributions to community cleanliness.

WCDC chair Paul Miller, who led the charge to adopt the road, expressed gratitude and excitement over the recognition. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Anti-Litter Council’s efforts to keep Warren County clean and beautiful,” Miller commented.

Their most recent cleanup was on Saturday, June 10, indicating their ongoing commitment to the cause. The initiative welcomes volunteers and encourages families to get involved, promising an activity that is both beneficial for the community and fosters environmental responsibility.

In a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of public consciousness, the recognition of the WCDC by the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council underscores the importance of grassroots efforts. As the WCDC continues its campaign to enhance the beauty of Warren County, it serves as an inspiration for community service and environmental stewardship.

Local News

Warren County Sheriff’s Office earns prestigious Certified Crime Prevention Community Designation

June 16, 2023

In a major step forward for local law enforcement, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been officially certified as a Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), making it the 13th agency in the state to receive this esteemed designation.

This distinctive DCJS program recognizes law enforcement agencies that have demonstrated exemplary community policing programs. As Sheriff Mark Butler puts it, the program’s objective is to “foster the development of community safety initiatives at the local level, in close collaboration with our stakeholders.”

The CCPC Program, one of the first of its kind in the nation, encourages localities to develop and implement collaborative community safety plans. The program provides a flexible framework for Warren County to regularly reassess and update its strategies to address emerging community safety issues.

Achieving this certification required the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to meet a rigorous set of 12 core community safety elements/strategies, supplemented by a minimum of seven approved optional elements. This comprehensive approach spans nineteen elements, each with one to three quantifiable goals and a minimum of three objectives supporting each goal.

Sheriff Butler and his team have worked tirelessly towards this goal since his election in 2019, with collaboration from local residents, schools, Community Advisory Council members, elected officials, business owners, social services, nonprofit senior and youth programs, and other law enforcement agencies.

The CCPC Program brings numerous benefits and incentives to the community at large, including giving Warren County preference in the state criminal justice grant application process and the potential for premium reductions from insurance companies for policyholders living in Warren County. The Certified Crime Prevention Community designation enhances the professionalism of county management and the Sheriff’s Office by showing that the county can meet rigorous standards related to community safety.

Sheriff Butler wishes to express his sincerest appreciation to all those who supported this initiative. This prestigious CCPC designation is set to enhance service delivery to the county, with recertification due every three years. As Sheriff Butler noted, achieving both the VLEPSC accreditation and the CCPC Program award in the same month is truly historic and sets a new precedent in community safety.

Local News

Upperville Colt & Horse Show honors Barbara Riggs with “Spirit of the Horse Award”

June 15, 2023

The prestigious 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, hosted by MARS EQUESTRIAN™, welcomed Governor and Mrs. Youngkin on its final day, June 11. One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the “Spirit of the Horse Award” by First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin.

The award, now in its second year, was created in collaboration with the First Lady to acknowledge a female resident of Virginia demonstrating remarkable commitment to, or promotion of, the horse industry. This year’s honoree was Barbara Riggs, celebrated for her lifelong dedication to horses.

Riggs’ involvement with horses was evident throughout her career. Notably, she was among the first 10 women to join the U.S. Secret Service as a special agent and later became the agency’s first female deputy director. Riggs’ commitment to the equestrian lifestyle has seen her ride with President Reagan, serve on boards including the Piedmont Fox Hounds and the Upperville Horse Show, and commit countless volunteer hours to the show and various equestrian nonprofits.

The Spirit of the Horse Award is conferred annually at the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, honoring Virginia’s prosperous agricultural and equine industry. The award features an engraved bowl, a gift certificate to a Virginia Governor’s Cup award-winning winery, a family and friends reception, and a $1,000 donation to an equine charity of the recipient’s choice. The UCHS collaborates with Youngkin to spotlight and celebrate unsung heroes, affirming Virginia’s love for horses.

Established in 1853, UCHS is the oldest horse show in the U.S., initiated to promote better horse breeding and care. The event has evolved into a week-long tradition attracting over 2000 equestrian and equine pairs, participating in various competitive disciplines under the awe-inspiring oaks at Grafton Farm.

The show concluded on June 11 with the thrilling $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4*, featuring top world-class equestrians. Presentations by the Youngkins preceded the Jumper Classic. The event also saw support from sponsors, including The Ethel M® Chocolate Brand, Lugano Diamonds, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro Natural Choice, The Salamander Collection, B&D Builders, Delta Air Lines, Markel, and Piedmont Equine Practice.

Community Events

The 2023 Shenandoah County Fair unveils revised lineup for grandstand concerts

June 15, 2023

The Shenandoah County Fair is hosting their annual fair, August 28th-September 2nd. This year’s fair includes performances by music artists Chris Tomlin and Russell Dickerson. Concert tickets for Russell Dickerson officially go on sale Friday, June 16th. The general fair schedule has not changed as visitors can enjoy the Demolition Derby, County Tractor Pull, Modified Truck & Tractor Pull, great food, children’s activities, entertainment acts, and more. Make sure to check it all out at the Shenandoah County Fair!

Highlights of 2023 Fair Schedule are below:

  • Grandstand Concerts:
    • Chris Tomlin – Friday, September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM
    • Russell Dickerson – Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:30 PM
  • Grandstand Shows:
    • Figure 8 Race – Monday, August 28, 7:30 PM
    • Demolition Derby – Standard Derby – Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 PM
    • Gas and Diesel Truck Drags – Thursday, August 31, 7:00 PM

Tickets for the Russell Dickerson concert go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023. To buy tickets visit www.shencofair.com. General admission tickets from August 28th through September 2nd will be available for online purchase prior to the Fair and on-site during the Fair.

Local News

Shenandoah University celebrates academic excellence of athletes

June 15, 2023

Excellence in both the field of play and academics has once again been manifested among the student-athletes at Shenandoah University. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced its Athletic Director’s List honorees for the Spring 2023 semester, featuring an impressive 349 student-athletes who achieved a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Among the distinguished honorees are student-athletes from Front Royal, VA, including David Kelly, Aaliyah Chunn, Brennan Komelasky, and Caleb Reedy. Patrick Coffron, also from Front Royal, VA, and Cody Crawford of Linden, VA, have also earned their well-deserved spots on the list.

The exemplary academic performance of these athletes reflects Shenandoah University’s commitment to providing a comprehensive learning experience that intertwines sports and academics, instilling discipline, dedication, and perseverance among its students.

A remarkable 243 of these honorees also made the university’s Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.50 or higher, and 111 earned an exceptional GPA of 3.90 or higher to be named to the President’s List. All 22 sports at Shenandoah were represented on the Athletic Director’s and Dean’s lists, further attesting to the balanced focus on physical prowess and academic rigor within the athletic department.

Established in 1875 and headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Shenandoah University continues to pride itself on being a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with a wide-ranging education. For more information, visit su.edu.

Local News

An Honorable Salute: Virginia’s Sons of the American Revolution join the Honor Flight Journey

June 15, 2023

On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) stepped onto a journey of gratitude and honor as they took part in the Honor Flight Top of Virginia’s Flight #17. The group is part of a broader Honor Flight Network, a respectful tribute to the selfless service of America’s veterans.

This engaging event commenced at Shenandoah University, setting the tone of respect and appreciation with a formal welcome ceremony. Here, the SAR played a key role in presenting the colors for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. It was a powerful start to an emotional day as veterans, accompanied by their guardians, were escorted to waiting buses.

SAR Color Guard Honor Line. Photos courtesy of Dale Corey.

As these distinguished men and women stepped aboard, the color guard formed an honor line, their arms raised in tribute, a visual representation of the deep respect for the sacrifices these veterans made in service of their country. From here, the veterans embarked on a heartfelt journey to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to the conflicts in which they served.

Throughout the day, they reflected on the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial. The day concluded at Arlington National Cemetery, where the veterans bore witness to a solemn changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Honor Flight Top of Virginia, a hub of the Honor Flight Network, services the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County, and beyond. They organize three flights annually, with their next flight slated for September 23rd from Harrisonburg. The intent is not only to honor the veterans but also to inspire the younger generations to appreciate the sacrifices made for the freedom they enjoy today.

Upon their return, the veterans were met with a heartwarming reception from family, friends, and fellow patriots, a testament to the everlasting respect for their dedication to the country.

The participation of the Colonel James Wood II color guard, composed of prominent figures such as Commander of the Guard Brett Osborn, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler, Bryan Buck, and Warner Workman, was a testament to the ongoing commitment of the SAR to honor the service and sacrifices of our country’s veterans. It’s these heartfelt gestures of recognition that ensure the spirit of gratitude endures and the legacy of our heroes lives on.

Brett Osborn, Dale Corey, Richard Tyler, Sean Carrigan, Doug Hall, Warner Workman, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
68°
Fair
5:46 am8:40 pm EDT
Feels like: 68°F
Wind: 10mph WNW
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 3
SunMonTue
86/54°F
90/61°F
82/59°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
17
Sat
8:30 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 17 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
BEE BLESSED WITH GOD’S BEE-ATTITUDES  Vacation Bible School | Saturday, June 17 Ages: 3 yrs. to 12 yrs. Registration at 8:30 a.m. VBS will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
9:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 17 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Friday, June 16th, 9 am – 3 pm and Saturday, June 17th, 9 am – 2 pm. Gently used[...]
12:00 pm VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
VA State Parks History and Culture: The Enslaved Community at Mount Bleak @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. In 1860, nearly half of Fauquier County’s 21,706 residents were enslaved, with fourteen enslaved individuals living at the Mount Bleak Farm. Journey through these difficult stories alongside staff, volunteers and costumed interpreters. Explore[...]
1:00 pm Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts presents ALADDIN, An Adaptation for Dance of the Traditional Story, with music edited, compiled and arranged by Dr Ryan Keebaugh. Tickets are on sale only through our ticket agency SimpleTix, and not[...]
6:00 pm Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Welcome Summer by watching the sunset across the Crooked Run Valley with a special solstice-themed Astronomy For Everyone. Join members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club as they use special technology to view the[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jun
18
Sun
10:00 am Native Wildflower ID and Invasiv... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Native Wildflower ID and Invasiv... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Native Wildflower ID and Invasive Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Buds are blooming all across the Crooked Run Valley. Explore these native wildflowers, herbaceous plants and pollinators with Virginia Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society members. Discover new ways to identify natives[...]
Jun
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
24
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 24 – Jun 25 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
1:00 pm Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival @ Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival @ Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Jun 24 @ 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival @ Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
10 wineries, 9 craft vendors, 3 bands and food trucks! $30 in advance: REGISTER ONLINE Ticket includes 20 tastings, a souvenir glass, and entrance to the museum and gardens.