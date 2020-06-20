VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 22-26, 2020

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 26.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Strasburg Road) – Mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Route 638 (Freezeland Road) and Shenandoah County line, Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.