Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 28 – July 2, 2021
VDOT suspends most highway work zones and lifts lane closures on interstates and other major roads for Independence Day travel from noon Friday, July 2, until noon Tuesday, July 6.
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement repairs and pavement marker installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 9.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 0, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Splash Pad is fun for kids and parents too
The Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park is open for the 2021 season.
The Splash Pad is open daily for water fun from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
Our publisher Mike McCool spoke to some parents at the Splash Pad as they relaxed in the shade and watched their children enjoy the cool water.
Things to do that were mentioned in the video:
Claude A. Stokes Community Swimming Pool
Local News
When disaster strikes, Warren County EmComm will be there, prepared and ready to go.
Warren County EmComm is a group of Amateur Radio operators with a variety of backgrounds who have volunteered to help our community in times of emergency or disaster by providing multi-mode communications throughout the County, and between the County and other jurisdictions, as needed.
On June 26, 2021, the group participated in a national ‘field day’ at Fantasyland Playground.
Field Day is ham radio’s open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in ham radio.
Our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Greg Butler from EmComm at the event and learns more about amateur radio.
If you are interested in joining this group, contact David Johnson by e-mail at WA4DJ@ arrl.net.
EDA in Focus
County EDA Board elects officers for coming fiscal year; reviews operational, budget and banking matters
On Friday, June 25, the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors met for their monthly board meeting, which included a two-and-a-half-hour closed session during which legal, banking, and real estate matters were discussed. The latter topic included the potential disposition of real property related to Avtex Redevelopment, as well as real estate at Baugh Drive and the Stephens Industrial Park. No announcements came out of the closed session.
During the open session that followed, the Directors discussed EDA committee reports, a draft Fiscal Year-2022 budget, and held officer elections for the coming Fiscal Year. Starting July 1, 2021, EDA Board officers will be Chair-Jeff Browne, Vice-Chair-Greg Harold, Treasurer-Jim Wolfe, Secretary-Jorie Martin. Tom Pattison’s motion to nominate that slate of officers passed without opposition, and there were no counter nominations.
Browne, who took over as EDA board chairman in the wake of Ed Daley’s departure for what was initially an interim appointment as County Administrator that has stretched on long enough that the “interim” has been removed from his title, called the board’s current and recent personnel “a great group to work with”.
Browne also noted that Friday’s meeting at the Warren County Government Center was the EDA board’s first in-person meeting in over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions went into effect. He called the meeting, held for the most part in the caucus room adjoining the main meeting room “a hybrid meeting” as it was broadcast, as have been all EDA meetings over the past year, on ZOOM.
During committee reports, Jorie Martin noted positive work on the Joint County-Town Tourism Board – “The bottom line is that I’m hoping this board will continue to work together, and I think it’s much more effective for us to be together as the County and the Town working together for tourism,” she noted, pointing to the next Joint Tourism meeting on Wednesday, June 30. Hmm, County and Town working together on economic development as opposed to litigating and duplicating efforts – what a novel idea.
Operations and Budget
During his Executive Director’s Report, Doug Parsons informed his board of two “Business Retention and Expansion” projects with “significant new jobs and investment” prospects he termed “very exciting”. The EDA executive director also gave recently elevated County Planning Director Joe Petty a pat on the back, calling him “great to work with” on these initiatives.
Parsons also noted recently recruited drone manufacturer and operations contractor Silent Falcon’s plans for an Open House “to showcase their products and renovated space” at the County’s Front Royal Airport (FRR) in July or early August (OH BOY, Royal Examiner video camera field trip!!!).
The makeup of committees as to numbers and bylaws adjustments to accommodate necessary changes was discussed with EDA attorney Sharon Pandak. It was noted that with a two-person committee, a public notice of a “meeting” would be necessary just for one committee member to call the other to discuss projects. With a three-member (or more) committee, that would not be necessary.
Chairman Browne noted the advantage of having a point person forwarding projects to the point of authorization and final decision-making by the board. He stressed the importance of striking a balance between efficient operations and transparency in the wake of operational irregularities discovered during the financial scandal investigation. That criminal investigation, now in the hands of the Western District of Virginia federal prosecutor’s office, and consequent civil litigation targeting the previous executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald, and alleged co-conspirators, found a lack of adequate oversight by the previous EDA Board of Directors in place dating from around 2014-15 to early 2020. The new board is trying to avoid such absentee oversight without creating unnecessary micro-management that could stall successful recruitment or other economic development efforts.
After noting the relocation into the new Warren Memorial Hospital space earlier in the week, it was agreed that Jim Wolfe would spearhead efforts with ownership to market the old hospital. Options related to the presence of a commercial kitchen in the 108,000 s.f. space was broached as to possible uses as a culinary school and working restaurant in a portion of the building.
A draft FY-2022 Budget was reviewed, with comments on potential impacts of bank loan refinancing opportunities. Executive Director Parsons said if all refinancing opportunities came to fruition, it would equal $138,000 annually “to the good” for the EDA as it continues to emerge from the shadow of the alleged financial scandal that pre-dates the current EDA board and staff.
Also noted was a $90,900 adjustment from the potential of refinancing of the IT Federal loan, which is the single biggest line item – $10-million to $12-million – in the EDA’s civil litigation regarding the above-referenced financial scandal alleged to have occurred under the previous board and executive director’s tenures, the latter which ended in December 2019.
Parsons was noting an average monthly legal expense of about $7,000 just prior to the loss of the ZOOM connection to the board’s first “in-person meeting in over a year” at the Warren County Government Center. Contacted later, Parsons said several phone connections failed around the same time shortly before the meeting’s adjournment, cutting communications with several remote participants or observers, including EDA Attorney Sharon Pandak.
The Board of Directors will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10-to-11:30 a.m. to take part in FOIA/COIA training, led by EDA Counsel Sharon Pandak of Greehan, Taves, and Pandak. The EDA Board of Directors’ next monthly meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 23, 2021.
(Some info in this story came from an EDA Press Release on the meeting.)
Local News
School Board Chairman resigns, Board seeks replacement
The Warren County School Board held a special meeting on June 24, 2021, to discuss the vacancy on the School Board created when Arnold M. Williams Jr., resigned last week who will be moving out of his district.
The School Board approved the following advertisement for the appointment for a replacement to serve on the Board until the November election. The School Board has 45 days to find a replacement or the matter will be decided by the Court.
School Board Member Vacancy, North River Election District Warren County, Virginia
The County School Board of Warren has a vacancy created by the June 20, 2021, resignation of the North River District School Board member. Qualified voters of the North River District in Warren County who may be interested in seeking appointment for the position are encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit a Statement of Interest not to exceed 300 words and a resume to Clerk, Warren County School Board, 210 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630 or by e-mail at rballentine@wcps.k12.va.us no later than 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2021.
The School Board will hold another special meeting at 6 p.m. on July 19 for the purpose of interviewing and selecting a replacement for the North River School Board seat.
Royal Examiner has heard there are already several North River residents interested in running for the seat. Those interested will need to contact Carol Tobin, Voter Registrar –Director of Elections & General Registrar.
There will also be three seats available for the School Board in 2022 in the Fork, North River, and Happy Creek District.
Local News
Front Royal Rotary elects new president
Katie McIntyre Tewell of Linden will be sworn in Friday, June 25, as the 2021-22 president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. The passing of the gavel ceremony will take place at the Shenandoah Golf and Country Club.
Tewell was an inaugural member of the then Linden Rotary Club (now the Warren County Rotary Club) in 2005, transferring six years later to the Rotary Club of Front Royal where she has been one of the top money-earners for the club that dishes out up to $160,000 a year to a score of local non-profits and high school students who excel in the classroom and in sports.
For example, she was co-chair of the annual scholarship golf tournament for three years, raising some $50,000 over the period, as well as co-chair of the “Half Lit” golf tournament, another top money raiser. She is currently in her fifth year on the Rotary board, saying she is “excited for my upcoming year as president.”
Derrick Leasure will hand over the gavel during a full-house luncheon where, traditionally, all past presidents of the club are invited to participate in the investiture.
Local News
Valley Health new Warren Memorial Hospital opens to patients
Valley Health announces the opening of the beautiful, new Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA.
The Emergency Department opened its doors on June 23, 2021, at 6 a.m., and inpatients were moved with care from the old to the new facility by Valley Medical Transport.
The first patient to cross the threshold of the new hospital was William C. Trenary, III, a Warren County native and lifelong farmer whose father helped raise funds for the now-former hospital, which opened in 1951. He is especially pleased with the view from his new room.
In addition to spectacular views and private patient rooms, the $100 million medical campus is fully wired for advanced care and features to enhance patient, family, and staff communication and safety. A 2.5-mile walking trail will be a convenient therapy venue for rehab patients and a wellness destination for staff, visiting families, and community members.
Inpatient and outpatient services at the new Warren Memorial Hospital on Valley Health Way are operational except surgical services, which will resume early next week.
Physician practices will relocate to the adjoining medical building in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com/newwmh.
