VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 29 – July 3, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, daylight hours on weekdays through noon Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Two Dinwiddie, VA men arrested; firearms, felony assault, outstanding warrants & more
On Sunday, June 28th at approximately 02:21 AM, Deputy C. Clatterbuck, and Deputy R. Burleson conducted a traffic stop on Fort Valley Road in the area of the Shenandoah County line. During the stop, it was found that the driver of the vehicle was wanted out of another jurisdiction.
Another vehicle arrived at the scene that was traveling with the vehicle on the traffic stop. While Clatterbuck was interacting with the second vehicle, Clatterbuck heard a series of gunshots in the woods near him. After a few minutes, Clatterbuck heard a second round of gunshots in the woods closer to him. After investigation, it was found that the gunshots came from a male occupant of the second vehicle.
The male occupant, identified as Dakota M. Davis, 20, of Dinwiddie, VA, was taken into custody a short time later without incident. Davis was charged with 4.1-305 Underage Possession of Alcohol, 18.2-460 Obstruction of Justice, 18.2-56.1 Reckless Handling of a Firearm, 18.2-57 Felony Assault of LEO X2, and 18.2-388 Public Intoxication.
The male driver, identified as Michael C. Scites, 38, of Dinwiddie, VA, was taken into custody without incident. Scites was charged with 46.2-301 Driving Suspended/Revoked 3rd or subsequent offense, 18.2-250.1 possession of marijuana, and served with his outstanding warrants out of Henrico County.
Both Davis and Scites were held without bond and are currently at RSW Regional Jail. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Front Royal Police Department, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office we would like to thank these agencies for their assistance.
Shop Small: Meet Wildfire Yoga
Shop Small is a nationwide movement to celebrate small businesses every day and to help communities thrive and stay vibrant. Shop Small is a new series on the Royal Examiner where our publisher Mike McCool will introduce you to these small businesses in our community because when small businesses thrive our communities do too.
If you are a small business in Front Royal or Warren County and want to be featured in this series, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wildfire Yoga is a female-owned and operated small business. Classes are instructed by the owner Michelle Hamer (RRYT-200). Michelle has been practicing yoga daily for almost 2 decades.
Through her years of personal practice, she has witnessed the absolute serenity, stress, and anxiety management, as well as the beautiful physical benefits of yoga. She pursued her dream of becoming a certified yoga instructor in 2016. In addition to certification as an RYT-200 in Hatha yoga under Ginny Shadduck ERYT-500 C-IAYT, Michelle has training in Les Mills Body Flow, AFAA Group Exercise, Pre/Postnatal Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Senior Yoga, Chair Yoga, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra and is a Crystal Reiki Master. She maintains an active registration with Yoga Alliance. Wildfire Yoga opened in June of 2018 to fill the community need for an intimate yoga studio where people can practice in a soft, calm, encouraging environment.
Wildfire Yoga is located at 205 East Main Street Suite # 2 Front Royal, VA and can be reached by telephone at 540-692-9112 or visit the website at https://wildfireyoga.org/
They’re back – Virginia Golf LLC offers to pay County to run municipal course
Just three days after having their $25,000 annual County municipal golf course management proposal rejected by a four-person majority of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Virginia Golf LLC management group has submitted a second proposal to the County.
In a letter dated Friday, June 26, Virginia Golf LLC principals Louis Nicholls and Ray Nash have offered to pay the County $2,000 a month or $24,000 in the first year of a proposed five-year lease arrangement. That payment would go to $1,000 a month in the second year, with the management group adding 5% of any profits it makes paid to the County in that second year.
“As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a ‘labor of love’ and our way of giving back to the community,” Nicholls and Nash wrote county officials, adding, “We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.”
Contacted by phone, Nicholls elaborated on the financial opportunity his group is offering the County to maintain golf operations at a historical site as was envisioned by William Carson Sr. in memory of his deceased son, 82 years ago.
“Clearly the County has no appetite for entering into a partnership agreement that would have any outlay of funds on their part. Therefore, we have recrafted an offer that overcomes the objections they voiced and creates a revenue stream of $24,000 and $12,000 in the first two years.”
Nicholls said in the appendix to their letter, they notified county officials that second-year arrangement would extend through the final three years of the proposed lease agreement. As noted in their letter, time is of the essence as July 1 approaches when the county board plans to shut down the golf course and clubhouse operations.
Below is the full text of the Virginia Golf LLC letter delivered to all five of the county’s elected officials, County Administrator Doug Stanley, Parks & Rec Superintendent Dan Lenz and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi by email mid-afternoon Friday:
Greetings Members of the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
Once again, thank you for hosting us on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to present our proposal to lease and manage the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course.
We at Va. Golf, LLC came away from that meeting with many learnings including:
1. The County of Warren does not want to set up a dynamic of perceived unfair competition by subsidizing a golf course.
2. Fiscal Responsibility is of tantamount importance to the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
3. The County of Warren’s Board of Supervisors feels that Va. Golf, LLC needs to have “more skin in the game”.
Therefore, we at Va. Golf, LLC has revised our offer as follows:
1. Va. Golf, LLC will take over the Front Royal Golf course on July 1, 2020.
(Please note, this time of year, the course cannot sit, unattended, even for a couple of days or, otherwise, the estimated $300,000 the County has already spent over the last year and a half to bring the golf course “back up to speed” will go to waste.)
2. County of Warren will enter into a 5-year lease with Va. Golf, LLC., per the RFP, with renewable lease term extensions, also per the RFP.
The terms of the lease will be as follows:
a. County of Warren will turn over the equipment and course in good order per the County of Warren’s original RFP stipulations.
b. Virginia Golf, LLC will pay the County of Warren $2,000 a month to lease the course for the first year of the lease. (This will take care of the $20,000 liability that the County of Warren already has incurred with the Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), as well also give the County of Warren a $4,000 budgetary surplus from the course.)
c. For the second year of the lease, Va. Golf LLC will pay the County of Warren $1,000 a month and, additionally, Va. Golf, LLC will give the County of Warren 5% of its profits.
3. County of Warren may feel free to make arrangements with Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), to retrieve their golf carts, or just leave them in place, at the discretion of the County of Warren.
We at Va. Golf, LLC do hope that the Board of Supervisors for the County of Warren will now see fit, in the spirit of fiscal responsibility, to approve this highly enriched offer from Virginia Golf, LLC.
As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a “labor of love” and our way of giving back to the community.
We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.
Many thanks for your consideration.
Sincerely,
Louis and Ray
Louis Nicholls, Co-Owner
Ray Nash, Co-Owner
Va. Golf, LLC
It would appear the proverbial “ball” is back in the county supervisors court. At issue is whether those elected officials will respond with a yell of “Fore” or “Forget It”.
Warren County School Board appoints new superintendent
The Warren County School Board tonight, June 26, 2020, voted unanimously to name Dr. Christopher Ballenger as the new superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Ballenger, a native Oklahoman, starts his job with WCPS on July 1 for a four-year term, earning $150,000 yearly.
“I’m excited and honored to be the new superintendent of Warren County,” said Ballenger following the board’s appointment. “There are a lot of things that Warren County offers that I’m excited to be a part of. Within this system you have dedicated staff, you have wonderful people, and you have a community that is growing and vibrant and I’m excited to be a part of this.”
Ballenger — who previously served as an assistant superintendent in Oklahoma before becoming one of 10 candidates interviewed by the Warren County School Board — told the audience he has two children and his wife is a clinical-licensed psychologist with a private practice. “We’re excited about this transition and becoming part of a great school community,” he said. “I just want to be a part of this great community that’s going on and to be a part of allowing teachers and students to explore and be who they want to be.”
The new superintendent also said he looks forward to getting out into the community; visiting the schools and meeting with students and teachers, and working with his new team at WCPS.
The School Board’s special meeting, which was announced on Wednesday, lasted less than 10 minutes with no other business on the agenda. Prior to the board’s appointment of Ballenger, Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., made a special announcement.
“I would like to give a great big thank you to Mrs. Melody Sheppard for taking the reins for the last several months,” he said, referring to Sheppard taking over in January as the interim superintendent. “We went through a lot of changes that we had no idea were going to happen and you jumped right in… so, myself and the board would like to say thank you for your hard work and dedication to our school system.”
Sheppard in October 2019 was named by the board as WCPS Interim Superintendent and assumed her duties on January 1, coinciding with the retirement of former WCPS Superintendent Greg Drescher.
Sheppard since then has presided over several noteworthy situations, the largest being the forced early closure this year of the district’s schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in virtual learning, as well as tentative plans to reopen the schools this summer and fall.
Sheppard resumes her position as WCPS assistant superintendent next week and told the Royal Examiner she’s very happy to be doing so.
School Board member James Wells made the motion to appoint the new superintendent. School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower seconded the motion with all members voting aye, including Williams and School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi.
The School Board holds its next regular meeting on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. Watch the entire special School Board meeting on the Royal Examiner video below, as well as a short interview with Ballenger.
EDA’s June 26 meeting action agenda
The Front Royal/Warren County EDA Board of Directors held their regular monthly board meeting today:
Finance Committee
Finance Chair Jorie Martin reported that the EDA will end the fiscal year with a positive bank balance. Additionally, the FY 2018 and FY 2019 audits and solar panel removal are all proceeding on schedule.
EDA Chair Ed Daley took the opportunity to point out that the EDA has reduced its total loan balance during FY2020 by approximately $2,000,000. Factors that contributed to this success included the EDA completing the sale of three properties-two to a private developer in the town and one to a small business in the county.
Proceeds then went toward other loans which reduced principal amounts. Additionally, the EDA negotiated an interest rate reduction on a line of credit. These decisions translate into savings to the taxpayers.
Small Business Loan program-Mrs. Martin reported considerable improvement in payments and collections in the Rural Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) program during FY20. In May 2019, only 56% of loan clients were up-to-date on their payments. As of June 2020, 70% of clients were on time. Additionally, as Executive Director Doug Parsons reported, the USDA Small Business Loan committee is currently reviewing applications from two new borrowers. They are vetting these applicants and look forward to supporting these small businesses in the Front Royal and Warren County areas. Finally, the board approved a Pay Agreement with Steve Ontiveros, of Fireball Arcade, for repayment of his RBEL loan.
Other Actions from Finance-The board approved Mrs. Martin’s motion to cancel the EDA insurance policy covering the Avtex property and EDA office building at 400 Kendrick Lane currently held by Stoneburner-Carter Insurance. The motion also approved the EDA to enter into a policy with Grange offered through McGreevy Insurance. The new annual policy provides more in-depth coverage at a lower cost, saving taxpayers approximately $1,000.
Finally, the board approved a motion for Phil Rexrode to complete electrical work on the solar panel removal. He will disconnect the solar panels from the current electrical system and connect the EDA office building back to Town electric.
Asset Management Committee
Chair Greg Harold shared an overview of the committee’s activities and accomplishments during FY20. Highlights included:
Afton Inn-The negotiations and sales agreement of the Afton Inn will be the fourth property sale by the EDA and the third in the Town of Front Royal. Seeing this property in the hands of private development is a real win for the community and will contribute in a major way to the revitalization of East Main St., Front Royal.
The EDA is looking forward to 2 E. Main, LLC realizing their vision for the property.
Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” property-Mr. Harold completed considerable research on this parcel, also located in the Town. The Board of Directors approved his motion to sell the property through a Request for Development Proposal (RFDP) process. That proposal is under attorney review and is projected to be published by mid-July. This is an opportunity to bring to Front Royal the first multi-tenant housing development in 22 years.
Communications Committee
Litigation Update-EDA Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chair Jeff Browne gave an update on the civil suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. and the Town v. EDA suit. The board approved a resolution appointing Mr. Browne as Designated Representative of the EDA for interrogatories and depositions in the suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. Mr. Browne will work with EDA counsel from Sands Anderson as the civil case continues through the judicial process.
Existing Business Listening Groups-Mr. Browne is working with the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce on creating business listening groups. Any business leaders, finance professionals, and anyone interested in the local tourism industry is encouraged to participate.
Other EDA Business
Annual Report-EDA Staff and the Board of Directors are preparing an annual report for presentation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in July. Dr. Daley expressed an interest in presenting this report to the Front Royal Town Council as well.
Annual Officer Elections
The board approved each of the current officers-Chair, Vice-Chair, Treasurer and Secretary-to serve another one-year term.
As of May 2020, the Town of Front Royal owes the EDA $8,444,797.16 for the construction of the Front Royal Police Department headquarters. This loan costs Town taxpayers $703.39 per day in interest expense. In April 2019, the Town Council approved a resolution to issue a bond for permanent financing of the project but has not followed through on its commitment. The EDA welcomes community support in encouraging the Town Council to follow through and secure permanent financing in order to retire the EDA construction debt.
Saving lives one pint at a time
According to the American Red Cross, one pint of donated blood can potentially save up to three lives.
By that math, Cheri Wood, quality and training supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Customer Service Center in Salem, has potentially saved up to 207 lives.
“My dad was in a car wreck in 1978 and needed immediate surgery, but they didn’t have enough blood in the blood bank,” she said. “They put out a call over the local radio and TV stations asking for blood donations to help my dad.
“Thankfully, there were enough people that responded and dad was able to get his surgery.”
She was a young girl when the accident happened, but was old enough to understand how the blood donations made a difference not only in her dad’s life but in her family’s.
“I just determined, when I got old enough, I wanted to give back,” she said. “So, when I turned 18, I started donating.”
The Red Cross allows a person to donate blood every 56 days, but one has to be in good health.
“Through the years there have been instances when I haven’t been able to donate,” she said, “but I tried to stick to the ‘every 56 days’ as much as humanly possible.”
She is thankful for VDOT’s Community Service Leave program, which allows her to take the time needed to donate.
Cheri is on track to give a total of nine gallons by the end of June.
“Every time I give, I do it in memory of my dad, Charlie Martin, because others cared enough to donate for him,” she said.
“As long as I’m able, I’ll continue to donate because I know it is making a difference.”
