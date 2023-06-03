VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 5 – 9, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/Remount Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures between Clarke County line and Rappahannock County line for pavement marking operations, June 7 – 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Closed between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 618 (Ridgeway Road) for pipe replacement, Monday through Friday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of the I-66 overpass bridge, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.