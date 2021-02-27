Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 1 – 5, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter pickup, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 637 (Riverton Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance near intersection with Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Page County police-civilian shooting deaths investigated by State Police
At the request of the Town of Stanley Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the line of duty death shooting of Officer D.J. Winum and the subsequent fatal officer-involved shooting.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26) during which a Town of Stanley Police Officer was fatally shot outside a residence in the 600 block of Judy Lane. The officer had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Before the officer could even exit his patrol vehicle, the driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire. The officer, D.J. Winum, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The shooter, Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot.
Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Richards succumbed to his injuries. His remains will be transported to the Office of Medical Examiner. No additional law enforcement was injured. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Earlier, Page County authorities released the following statement on the incident:
The Chief of Police asked for VSP to assist with the release of his statement to the media:
Statement by Town of Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean:
It was with heavy hearts this evening that we must inform our community of the line of duty death of one of our own: Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48. Since joining our department in 2016, he proudly served and protected the Stanley community. I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time.
Officer Winum was fatally shot this afternoon while attempting a traffic stop in the Town of Stanley. Thanks to the immediate response of his fellow Stanley Police Officers and the Luray Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police, the suspect shooter was tracked to and taken into custody in a field off Marksville Road. There is no additional threat to the community this evening.
Local News
COVID-19 Updates for County, Health District, State, Nation and Global
Since our last update at the end of January, in the first three weeks of February 2021, Warren County has reported 236 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, to 41 from 37, attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic. Twelve more people, to 88 from 76 were hospitalized here due to the viral infection.
And unhappily, as pointed out by reader Kelli Hart in an Open Letter to our county and town elected officials reprinted in our OPINION section, Warren County, including the Town of Front Royal, continues to report a higher death rate per reported cases (1.82%) than both the Commonwealth of Virginia (1.32%) and the nation (1.78%), as well as carrying the third highest deaths per cases ratio in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region, including our five fellow Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) communities.
In the past four months since late October through the predicted Phase 3 and holiday COVID surge, Warren County has recorded 29 of its 41 fatalities. But as Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall noted in his introduction to the February 21 numbers tabulated the following morning: “Good News: LFHD reports that both the COVID-19 case rate and associated death rate is finally declining in the District.”
We can only hope that trend continues as vaccine distribution becomes more available across the health district, state and nation.
A check of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website on February 22, at 6:30 p.m. indicated 111,434,130 reported cases and 2,467,481 deaths globally. The U.S. cases (28,409,397) and deaths climbing over half million at 504,012, continue to account for about 25% to 20% of the global cases and deaths, with the U.S.’s 4% of the world population. Note: local vaccination information will be reported in a companion report.
Below, see the full comparative COVID-19 statistics in several week increments as reported by County Emergency Services since the turn of the year:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, as of 2/22 at 8:56 AM):
- Good News: LFHD reports that both the COVID-19 case rate and associated death rate is finally declining in the District.
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 749, Frederick 6,673, Page 1,809, Shenandoah 3,669, Warren 2,249 (88 are/were hospitalized, 41 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.82% total cases), Winchester 2,447; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,762,389 total people tested (PCR only); 565,270 total cases [8.3% positive rate (PCR only)]; 23,530 total hospitalized; 7,486 total deaths (1.32%total cases).
- United States: As of February 21, 2021, there are 27,882,557 total cases and 496,112 total deaths (1.78%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
- Updated CDC guidance as of February 11, 2020.
- Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.
- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
- COVID-19 Information (Feb. 1, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28%total cases).
- United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (January 15, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 12,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 491, Frederick 4,661, Page 1,289, Shenandoah 2,756, Warren 1,633 (71 are/were hospitalized, 36 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.20% total cases), Winchester 1,903); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,730,680 total people tested (PCR only); 422,634 total cases [15.2% positive rate (PCR only)]; 19,741 total hospitalized; 5,656 total deaths (1.34%total cases).
- United States: As of January 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM, there are 22,965,957 total cases and 383,351 total deaths (1.67%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (December 30, 2020):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 9,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 385, Frederick 3,703, Page 1,015, Shenandoah 2,186, Warren 1,321 (69 are/were hospitalized, 33 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.50% total cases), Winchester 1,637); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,220,943 total people tested (PCR only); 344,345 total cases [12.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 17,910 total hospitalized; 4,984 total deaths (1.45%total cases).
- United States: As of December 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM, there are 19,232,843 total cases and 334,029 total deaths (1.74%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
Local News
Sheriff’s Office investigates virtual student threat to WCMS
The Royal Examiner received this press release on February 26, 2021.
On February 24, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information referencing threats to Warren County Middle school by a virtual student.
The threats were immediately investigated and Warren County School Administration notified. Through investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined the threats were not creditable.
At no time was the safety of staff and students at Warren County Middle School at risk. Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Warren County School Administration staff and Warren County Middle School staff for their assistance throughout the investigation.
EDA in Focus
Summary of the Warren County EDA Board meeting of Friday, February 26
The EDA Board of Directors conducted their regular monthly board meeting this morning, February 26, via Zoom. The Board welcomed Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks prior to going into Closed Session. Mr. Hicks noted that the Town’s budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022 was being prepared. A summary overview was included in the board packet and digital copies of the 32-page presentation are available from the EDA office. Please contact Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson at 635-2182.
Board Chair Jeff Browne congratulated Mr. Hicks on his appointment to Executive Director of the Front Royal EDA and stated that the Board of the Front Royal Warren County EDA is looking for working with him.
Following an approximately 30-minuted Closed Meeting, the Board approved a motion on the disposition of McKay Springs. In order to facilitate and expedite the sale of parcels at the McKay Springs location, the Board approved transferring the parcels deeded in the name of the EDA to Warren County.
Continuing in Open Session, Jeff Browne gave a report from the Executive Committee. He advised the Board and the public that Warren County will be designated as a Spotted Lanternfly quarantine locality in mid-March, along with Clarke and Frederick counties, and the City of Winchester. This will impact businesses located in and doing business in Warren County. For more information please visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plan-industry-services.shtml
Director Jim Wolfe shared information on the progress of the EDA Strategic Plan updates. He’s looking forward to feedback on the working document and completing a final draft for review.
Asset Committee Chair Greg Harold discussed a new development that will have an impact on the EDA-owned property on Royal Lane. He shared the news that the Town of Front Royal is considering updating the Town Code to allow a Conditional Use Permit to be bonded with the property rather than the owner. With this change, Harold expects to improve the successful marketing of this property for a developer of multi-family workforce housing. The EDA is very interested in selling this property and supports the Town Planning Department in its efforts.
EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons had several items of interest to share, including the launch of the renovated EDA website at www.wceda.com, and that the auditors are finalizing their report. Additionally, he reported that the proceeds of $323,179.18 from the sale of the Afton Inn have paid down the principal on the First Bank & Trust Line of Credit. This lowered the payment, saving the taxpayers $1,242.70 per month, or $14,912.40 per year.
Jenspiration
Shower Trailer update for Warren County’s Thermal Shelter guests
The shower trailer will be available to the guests of our local Thermal Shelter during the winter. It will also be available in case of disaster and for emergency personnel. In the past we have borrowed shower trailers from other counties. We are finally filling a high demand need!
The goal is to have three separate shower stalls installed. The trailer will be complete with hot water heaters and toiletries. Each stall will have it’s own door for privacy and convenience.
In the links below, there are items that are needed for purchase if you would like to help in lieu of a cash donation. Links provided by Robert Hupman, the man with the plan!
- 275 Gallon Water Tank
- Fold Up Step for 30″ Door
- Roll A Ramp – portable ramp 16ft L x 26″W – Fill your cart with this item: A12615A19 ($1,469.99)
Story provided to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. To learn more about Rotary visit our website!
Local News
United Way following through on $5,500 pledge to Blue Ridge Legal Services
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is making good on its promise to support Blue Ridge Legal Services with $5,500 in grant funding for this fiscal year. Many positive results have been achieved from the $46,052 given by the United Way to Blue Ridge Legal Services over the past seven years, and the community has benefited from this partnership. The United way hopes to renew and increase its commitment to this organization in the coming years.
According to Jennifer Locke, the Managing Attorney for Blue Ridge Legal Services serving Front Royal-Warren County, COVID-19 forced some changes for the organization in 2020. For example, the legal clinic is no longer accepting in-person applications. Additionally, since June 2020, the clinic has experienced an increase in demand for services.
The three biggest issues that the clinic works with clients to resolve are Domestic Violence (45%), Evictions (30%), and Bankruptcy (20%). The clinic closed 41 cases in Front Royal-Warren County in 2020, aiding 121 residents during this process. They achieved $500 in lump-sum judgments, $800 in monthly benefits, and $97,293 in avoidance of claims/liability for the clients they serve. Additionally, they achieved three bankruptcy discharges, three prevented evictions, and two delayed evictions.
In working to increase its efforts in the community, the clinic has has hired an additional attorney to help serve Front Royal-Warren County. They were able to accomplish this using a grant from IKEA and a dollar-for-dollar match from the Virginia Governor’s Office.
If you would like to partner with the United Way as we work to support our partner agencies, please visit the DONATE page on our website. Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
