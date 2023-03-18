Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 20 – 24, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile markers 6 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of April 27.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Route 661 (Fairground Road) and Clarke County line, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Belle Grove Plantation opens for the 2023 season
On Saturday, March 18, Belle Grove Plantation will reopen daily to the public. Guided tours of the Manor House are offered Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at 15 minutes past each hour. The Belle Grove grounds and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (including the Museum Shop and exhibits) are also open during these hours.
Manor House tours include touring the permanent exhibit, Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove, which features the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter Site from 2015 to 2019. The 60,000 excavated artifacts and supporting archival research reveal details about the more than 270 men, women, and children the Hite family enslaved.
Also, on Saturday, March 18, Belle Grove will open a .75-mile walking trail that connects to existing trails on Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation’s property. Visitors may start the trail either at Belle Grove or the 128th New York Monument (on Route 11 near the intersection with Water Plant Road). The path is largely wooded and follows trenches dug by the US 19th Corps as they prepared for a possible attack. This ultimately happened in the initial stages of the Battle of Cedar Creek on October 19, 1864. Hikers on the Belle Grove property should follow the yellow blazes along the trail. A map is posted at the trailhead and will be available in the Museum Shop.
In addition to offering daily tours, Belle Grove hosts school and group tours, event rentals, and special events. Belle Grove has a full schedule of events for 2023, including the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on May 13. Now in its 28th year, this festival is Virginia’s longest-running Beer Festival, and tickets will go on sale in April. For more information about Belle Grove events, visit www.bellegrove.org/calendar
As a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, Belle Grove is the site of free, 30-minute programs led by National Park Rangers. Cedar Creek & Belle Grove in a Box gives an overview of the Park at 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, March 18 and April 8, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 26 and April 2. Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah, which discusses the life of Judah, the enslaved cook of Belle Grove, will be presented on Sunday, March 19, and Saturday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m. More information about the Park is at www.nps.gov/cebe.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum, a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Local News
New leader approved for Blue Ridge Tech Center; new school choice position adopted
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, March 15 work session, unanimously voted to approve the appointment of a new director/principal for the Blue Ridge Technical Center (BRTC) and likewise adopted legislative positions that the board wants the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) to institute.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present for the votes, while Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent from the meeting.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger recommended Vince Gregg be appointed as the BRTC director/principal starting on July 1 to replace the current leader, Jane Baker, who retires on June 30.
Gregg has been employed by WCPS since 2008, when he was hired as a social studies teacher at Skyline High School, where he then became dean of students in 2011, serving in that capacity until joining Warren County High School as an assistant principal two years ago, according to Ballenger.
“Mr. Gregg has shown outstanding leadership qualities within our division,” Ballenger said, noting that there will be an overlap in duties during July, with Gregg coming in and Baker finishing out her duties.
Following the board’s approval of Ballenger’s recommendation, Gregg thanked the members for their support.
“I feel like the luckiest guy in the school system,” Gregg said. “I’ve admired the good work done by the staff of the Blue Ridge Tech Center and all of our CTE teachers for the last 15 years.
“I think we all go into this line of work in order to help kids and help set them on the right path in life, to show them a viable route to honest employment and the happiness that follows hard work and a plan for the future,” he added. “I don’t think there’s a group of people who do this better than our [CTE] teachers, and I am humbled and beyond excited to join their team.”
The School Board also unanimously voted to approve WCPS legislative positions related to the VSBA’s Support for Private Education, Vouchers, and Tax Credits; the State School Health Advisory Committee; and Disorderly Conduct for School-Based Offenses.
Specifically, the School Board would like to see their adopted legislative positions likewise adopted by the VSBA in its legislative policies.
For instance, the VSBA currently opposes federal or state efforts to mandate school choice, including efforts to divert or condition funding from existing federal and state programs.
The School Board’s position now states that “VSBA will remain neutral on federal or state efforts to allow school choice.”
Also, in this section on Support for Private Education, Vouchers, and Tax Credits, the School Board would like to see this deleted from the VSBA legislative policy: “Private and home schools have no direct accountability to taxpayers for their use of tax revenues because they are explicitly excluded from public accountability under both state and federal law. With vouchers and tuition tax credits, private and home schools would have an advantage in competition with public schools because they can be selective in admissions and can refuse to provide services that public schools, by law, must provide. Vouchers and tuition tax credits for private and home schools could result in fewer existing state and federal funds appropriated to support public school programs. The VSBA opposes any federal or state voucher and tuition tax credit legislation and any legislation that would provide vouchers or tuition tax credits for elementary and secondary private and homeschooled school students. The VSBA also opposes measures requiring the transfer of local taxpayer funds to other jurisdictions or to private providers should a student choose to enroll in a virtual program outside of their home school division.”
On its agenda, the School Board listed its reasoning for the changes in this section: “The generalized belief and reason we have public education is because, as a society, we recognize that education is important to our future, and we are willing to work together to make sure all children receive a quality education. As we progress, we have learned to appreciate and respect the wide array of learning styles and needs. We are past the point of one size fits all education and need to continue to expand the methods and opportunities available. As voters elect representatives and call on them to expand school choice opportunities through newly proposed legislation, it is counterproductive for the VSBA to lobby to kill such bills. Expanding opportunities for others does not mean lesser opportunities for local school districts.”
Prior to the board’s vote to adopt the WCPS legislative positions, Warren County resident Bertha Jenkins (above) told members it was “disappointing and concerning” that the School Board was voting to amend and remove the legislative positions adopted by the VSBA.
“The same School Board took an oath of office to the Virginia Constitution,” said Jenkins, “and nowhere in the Virginia Constitution does it say free parental school choice for private education or homeschooling while disenfranchising your fellow taxpayer that has no child and infringing on your First Amendment right to petition government for redress of grievances.”
Jenkins said she “never imagined” she would have to address a public education school board to remind members of their constitutional duty to the public education system.
“School choice should never have a seat at the table in public education,” she said. “School choice is a private education choice by parents funded by taxpayers at the expense of the public education system. Parents already have the right to choose what education best suits their child.”
Jenkins also said that she has observed “the systematic tearing down” and dismantling of the public education system in Warren County by local officials, political candidates, politicians, parents, religious groups, special interest groups, “and now our School Board.”
“Vote to continue to support VSBA and their legislative positions that were originally presented to this court, not the amended or omitted [proposals] that are on this action agenda,” she urged board members. “Remember your oath and be a champion for public education.”
Nevertheless, the board unanimously voted to adopt the WCPS legislative positions.
Prior to their vote, board member Salins said there was “a misunderstanding” about what VSBA is and then provided what she called “a quick reminder” that VSBA is a lobbying group that is funded by tax dollars.
According to the VSBA — which is a nonpartisan, voluntary organization of Virginia school boards — the organization has as one of its goals “to advocate effectively for Virginia’s public schools and children before all levels of government and the public.”
Additionally, the VSBA also provides a variety of services, such as governance training, policy services, legal services, superintendent search assistance, collective bargaining services, and strategic planning services, among others. The organization also consists of several task forces, such as the VSBA Task Force on Students and Schools in Challenging Environments, that make recommendations to the Virginia Board of Education and the state Department of Education on a variety of topics.
Salins said VSBA’s legislative positions are not legally binding laws and that the Warren County School Board is “not amending laws, changing laws, or doing anything else. We are simply requesting that they stop lobbying against the actual state representation, who are the elected officials to speak on behalf of the taxpayers.”
“None of this in any way, shape, or form is a means by which to undermine the public school system,” she said. “It’s actually to provide for the sustainability of it and make sure the parental rights are intact.”
In another action, the School Board approved the Architect and Engineering (A&E) design cost of $20,850 to replace the Blue Ridge Technical Center roof. The project will be funded by federal government grants.
The board also unanimously approved the Interagency Agreement between WCPS and RSW Regional Jail. The agreement establishes the guidelines and areas of responsibility between WCPS and RSW Regional Jail for the provision of special education and related services to eligible inmates.
Click here to view the work session in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Crime/Court
Rappahannock resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a two-month long investigation with the arrest of a Rappahannock County, Virginia resident. Keith D. Robinson II, 20, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed at a residence in Culpeper. Through the course of the investigation, Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers learned that Robinson was involved with distribution of illegal narcotics in the counties of Rappahannock and Culpeper.
On Thursday (March 9), members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force obtained a search warrant for a residence located along Nancy B Williams Drive in Culpeper County. During a search of the residence, approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills, $3,163 in currency, and a vehicle were seized. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $7,900.
Robinson was charged with five felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug. Robinson was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Local News
Fauquier Health celebrates Certified Nurses Day on March 19th
Fauquier Health is celebrating Certified Nurses Day, March 19th, by honoring their board-certified nurses. We would like to recognize the following nurses for their quality patient care, professionalism, leadership, and commitment to Fauquier Health:
- Ashley Alexander Jenkins, CNOR
- Connie Ballenger, CRRN
- Carrie Banks, NIC
- Shawna Cochran, CNOR
- Imelda Empeno, CMSRN
- Monica Freidline, CNM
- Brianne Gripper, RNC-EFM
- Myra Griffin, PCCN
- Christen Grimes, RNC-OB
- Kim Haney, CCRP
- Angela Hill, CCRN
- Cynthia Hobbs-Witmer, CPHRM, CPPS
- Kathleen McClelland, CNM
- Jennifer McEachin, PCCN
- Nancy Merriken, CCRN
- MJ Moran, ACMA
- Stephanie Nicholson, PCCN
- Richard Pinson, CEN, CCRN
- Nicole Polster, CEN, FNP
- Delia Pomeroy, WOC
- Jessica Randall, PCCN
- Gwyneth Rankin, CEN
- Tina Scott, CCRN
- Serdar Serttas, CEN
- Natalie Thompson, CEN
- Brandi Trottman, CEN
- Karen Webb, NEA-BC, NHDP-BC
- Ashley Wharton, CEN
As Fauquier Health values champion patient care and making a difference, board certifications play a vital role in the assurance of our high standards in care for patients as well as their loved ones. Over the years, nursing has become increasingly complex along with any medical profession. Certifications and licensure show a mastery of skills needed for different specialties, but they also ensure the continual commitment to learn, refine, and enhance such skills.
At Fauquier Health, we encourage all nurses to obtain board certifications. Patients are also encouraged to inquire about whether there are certified nurses on staff when they visit the hospital or their provider. There are a wide array of different nursing certification specialties, including medical-surgical, pain management, cardiac vascular, case management, critical care, and many others. Additionally, many nursing certification bodies exist to serve a full range of specialized nursing care offered by contemporary healthcare systems which should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) or the National Organization for Competence Assurance (NOCA).
Please join Fauquier Health and the nation’s national nursing certification organizations in honoring those hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism and great work!
Local News
Fauquier Health welcomes new general surgeon Dr. Nathaniel Saint-Preux
Fauquier Health announced the welcoming of their newest general surgeon, Nathaniel Saint-Preux, MD. Dr. Saint-Preux has joined Fauquier Health’s Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists group, which was recently acquired in the fall of 2022. Dr. Saint-Preux joins board-certified physicians Joseph Brown, MD, FACS, Cynthia Dougherty, MD, and Benjamin Wampler, MD, FACS.
Dr. Saint-Preux graduated from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2013. He completed his Doctor of Medicine at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 2017. Dr. Saint-Preux then completed his general surgery residency at the Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 2022.
“As a physician I strive every day to develop a deeper understanding of the interaction between health, social, cultural, and environmental issues in our communities,” commented Dr. Saint-Preux. “I enjoy working with my patients to ensure they feel educated about the issues they may be facing, what options they have, and what their future path of wellness could look like.”
Dr. Saint-Preux is trained in minimally invasive robotic surgery and has interests in hernia repair, colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, colorectal, appendectomy, skin lesions/lipomas, thyroid disease, breast procedures, and more. Dr. Saint-Preux has conducted multiple service trips, including outreach in Haiti to provide health care to under-served populations. Giving back to the community and providing cross-cultural care has led to a greater understanding of the health issues facing our world today.
Dr. Saint-Preux is accepting new patients at all four locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Culpeper, and Manassas. The Warrenton office, located at 550 Hospital Drive, can be reached at 540.347.2805. The Gainesville office, located at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, can be reached at 571.261.2782. The Culpeper office, located at 1100 Sunset Lane, can be reached at 540.812.2937. Lastly, the Manassas office, located at 9001 Digges Road, can also be reached at 571.261.2782. Additional details about Dr. Saint-Preux can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, generay surgery, OB/GYN, Neurology and more. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gray Squirrel
It’s officially ‘baby season’ at BRWC! We have our first infant squirrels of the season. The arrival of baby squirrels marks the beginning of ‘baby season’ for wildlife rehabilitators across Virginia.
Though we have received many calls about baby squirrels already, most have not needed to come in for care. This patient came to the Center with four siblings, all 1-2 weeks old and weighing only 28 grams. However, it’s possible that these babies did not need to come in for care…
In every case where babies may need help, our staff tries to assess the situation with the finder to determine if the babies need rehabilitation, or better yet, can be reunited with their parents.
This time, we were unable to get the information we needed. The finder was not the homeowner, but a contractor doing work on the property. These babies were found in a nest when a fan was being removed from a ceiling. According to the finder, they were told that the mother was dead, but could not provide proof or any contact number by which we could confirm this was the case. When asked for more information, the finder refused to provide it and left.
It’s possible these squirrels may still have a mother present in the area or just outside the home that could’ve cared for them—but we will never know, and now these squirrels will have to be raised by us. Though we provide the highest quality of care possible, we are not mother squirrels and we will never have the success rate their mother could achieve.
We’re always happy to be that second option for animals if they truly need it, but please be patient with us when you call and we inquire for more information—we just want to do what’s best for them. If you find a baby squirrel, please follow our flowchart to determine what to do!
Each year, our patient load increases, with babies and juveniles making up over 60% of the total intakes.
Why is this significant? Young patients require extra daily care, specialized diets, and are typically in care longer.
If you are able, please consider donating an item from our Baby Registry to help these little ones and the 1,000+ we expect to care for in the coming months!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Wind: 11mph W
Humidity: 23%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 0
55/28°F
64/39°F