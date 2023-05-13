Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 15 – 19, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Community Events
Uniting the Community: C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event
Front Royal, Virginia, came alive with excitement on May 13, 2023, as the 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event took center stage. This highly anticipated, family-friendly occasion, hosted by C & C Frozen Treats, offered a delightful day of festivities that fostered a sense of togetherness and community spirit. With a vibrant parade and a multitude of engaging activities, Front Royal residents and visitors alike were treated to an unforgettable experience.
Kicking off the event was the lively and colorful parade, masterfully hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. The parade showcased the creativity and enthusiasm of local participants, leaving spectators in awe of the community’s talent and dedication. Mark Williams expertly captured the memorable moments on video, ensuring the celebration could be enjoyed long after the event had ended.
The judges had the challenging task of selecting the top three winners from the impressive lineup of participants. After careful consideration, the following entries emerged as the standout performers.
Following the parade, attendees were immersed in an array of family-friendly activities that catered to all ages. The Gazebo area is bustled with specialty stands, games, and food vendors, providing a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, camaraderie, and delectable treats for all to enjoy.
C&C Family Fun Day has grown into a remarkable community-building event, uniting the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas. It is a testament to the town’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the bonds that tie the community together. This event is not only an opportunity for families and friends to spend quality time together but also a chance to meet new people and forge new connections. It embodies the spirit of Front Royal and exemplifies the warmth and inclusivity of its residents.
The organizers of C&C Family Fun Day emphasize that this event is a celebration of family, friends, and community. It provides the perfect occasion to step outside, have some fun, and embrace the vibrant atmosphere that permeates Front Royal. This year’s event exceeded all expectations, with an expanded range of activities, an even more diverse selection of delicious food options, and an abundance of laughter and joy. The enthusiasm of both the organizers and the attendees promises that each successive year will be bigger and better than the last, cementing C&C Family Fun Day’s place as a beloved annual tradition.
Front Royal residents and visitors experienced a day filled with fun, laughter, and shared memories. This cherished event continues to bring people closer, fostering a strong sense of community pride and unity that will endure for years to come.
If you missed the parade, watch it now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Celebrating Academic Excellence: Warren County High School Scholarship and Academic Awards Ceremony 2023
On May 11, 2023, Warren County High School hosted a memorable and inspiring event, the annual Scholarship and Academic Awards Ceremony. This remarkable occasion brought together the best and brightest students from the Class of 2023, recognizing their exceptional academic achievements, community service, and leadership. The ceremony not only highlighted the importance of scholarships but also emphasized how these investments can help students reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world.
Principal Ken Knesh opened the ceremony with heartfelt remarks that resonated with the audience. He expressed his excitement and admiration for the remarkable talents and accomplishments of the Class of 2023. “Tonight, you get the opportunity to recognize the best of the best of the class of 2023,” Principal Knesh declared, setting the stage for an evening filled with celebration and gratitude.
Throughout his speech, Principal Knesh underscored the significance of scholarships and encouraged the students to view them as investments. He urged the seniors to consider another word alongside “scholarship” – “investment.” Principal Knesh emphasized that the generous gifts from the community symbolize their confidence in the student’s abilities and their belief in their potential to make a difference in the world. “They are confident that by investing in you and your future, you will help make the world a better place,” he proclaimed with unwavering faith.
Principal Knesh further highlighted the immense value of the community’s support and generosity toward the students and seniors. Their contributions not only recognized academic excellence but also acknowledged the students’ dedication to community service and their exemplary leadership qualities. The principal expressed his gratitude, stating, “We thank many of you for your generosity and support of our students and seniors.”
The ceremony proceeded with the announcement and recognition of the award winners and scholarship recipients. Each student’s achievements were celebrated, reflecting their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to their studies. As their names were called, the room filled with applause and pride, creating an atmosphere of joy and encouragement.
Principal Knesh took a moment to extend his congratulations to all the award winners and scholarship recipients. He expressed his appreciation for their hard work and exceptional accomplishments. This event, he emphasized, was one of the most cherished evenings in the entire school year, celebrating the students’ remarkable journey and the positive impact they have made on the school and the community at large.
The 2023 Warren County High School Scholarship and Academic Awards Ceremony was a momentous occasion that celebrated the outstanding achievements of the Class of 2023. The ceremony was a testament to the community’s support and belief in the potential of these remarkable young individuals. Through their academic excellence, community service, and leadership, these students are poised to make a lasting and positive impact on the world.
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Here is the list of the scholarships and the recipient.
|Scholarship
|RECIPIENT
|American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Angel’s Korner Scholarship
|Nicholas Foltz
|Angel’s Korner Scholarship
|Holly Resch
|Anna’s Legacy Scholarship
|Isabella Pittelli
|Axalta Scholarship
|Olivia Yates
|Ben McComas Memorial Scholarship
|Sara Waller
|Blue Ridge Arts Scholarship
|James Riggs II
|Brody Michael Foundation
|Sarah Waller
|Brody Michael Foundation
|David Rizzo
|Brody Michael Foundation
|Atori Lane
|Clifford Lynwood and Phyllis Madagan Athey Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Calvary Episcopal Church Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Cedarville Ruritan Charles & Carol Goddard Honorary Scholarship
|Joseph Martin
|Circle of Love-Church of the Brethern Scholarship
|Clayton Rankin
|Class of 1971 Memorial Scholarship
|Nicole Ranney
|Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship
|Ginger Gouda
|Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship
|Amber Saffer
|Dr. Tripp Bradd Scholarship
|Kaitlin Cameron
|Edgar R. Baldwin-South Warren Ruritan
|Ginger Gouda
|Edward Jones Scholarship
|Mason Polk
|Elizabeth H. “Sue” Grant
|Winter Kibler
|Elizabeth P. Denny Memorial Scholarship
|Julianne Rappole
|Faye Smoot Scholarship
|Anais Carino
|Front Royal Chapter 6 Order of the Eastern Star
|David Rizzo
|Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship
|Landon Pond
|Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship
|Joseph Martin
|Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship
|Emily Coffron
|Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Front Royal Little League Scholarship
|Landon Pond
|Front Royal Moose Lodge 829 Scholarship
|Luke Johnson
|Front Royal Moose Lodge 829 Scholarship
|Mackenzie Ellinger
|Giles B. Cook-American Legion Post 53 Scholarship
|Amanda Genari
|Gillette Scholarship
|Brian Zook
|Harlee Ann Hire Athletic Scholarship-Reaching Out Now (RON)
|Landon Pond
|Harry G. Turnmeyer Memorial Scholarship-FRFCU
|Madelyn Ramsey
|Harry Parker/Warren County Music Patrons Scholarship
|James Riggs II
|Izaak Walton League Scholarship
|Lane Smith
|Izaak Walton League Scholarship
|Ginger Gouda
|James B. Bolling Scholarship
|Tyler Burhans
|John Philip Sousa Award
|Travis Farris
|Julie Darr Scammerhorn Scholarship
|Joseph Martin
|Kiwanis Club Scholarship
|Landon Pond
|Limeton Methodist Church Scholarship
|Alyssa Albritton
|Louis Armstrong Award
|Daniel Flores
|Loyd Family Education Foundation Scholarship in Memory of Cody Loyd
|Alondra Rubio
|LRCC/Warren County High School Career Pathways Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|LRCC/Warren County High School College Board Scholarship
|Natalie Livingood
|LRCC/Warren County High School Principal’s Scholarship
|Hailey Oyler
|National Honor Society Red Cross Scholarship
|Connor Cisler
|Patricia Ann Hand Memorial Music Scholarship
|Amanda Genari
|Sarah Rose Genari Memorial Scholarship
|James Riggs II
|Shell Harris Memorial Scholarship
|Sebastian Ward
|Shenandoah Fine Art Scholarship of NY-Fine Art Award
|Grace James
|Shenandoah Fine Art Scholarship of NY-Photography Award
|Isabella Pittelli
|Skyline Caverns Scholarship
|Daniel Flores
|Sodexo Scholarship
|Sara Waller
|Sodexo Scholarship
|David Rizzo
|Sodexo Scholarship
|Audrey Moya
|Superintendent’s Award
|Anais Carino
|US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award
|Natalya Carter
|US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
|Nicholas Foltz
|US Marine Corps Semper Fi Music Award
|James Crowell
|Warren County Educational Association
|Winter Kibler
|Warren County Girls Little League Scholarship
|Atori Lane
|Warren County Retired Teachers in Memory of Peggy Herndon-Heyden Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Warren County Sheriff’s
|Nicholas Foltz
|Warren Memorial Hospital Auxillary Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation
|Natalya Carter
|Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation
|Winter Kibler
|Wells Fargo Scholarship
|Amanda Genari
|What Matters Hometown Scholarship
|Landon Pond
|Winnie Weaver Nicholls Memorial Scholarship
|Alyssa Albritton
|Women of the Moose Scholarship
|Natalya Carter
|Zunka Health & Healing Arts Scholarship
|Emily Coffron
|Zunka/McNeal Scholarship
|Natalya Carter
|Zunka/McNeal Scholarship
|Winter Kibler
|Zunka/McNeal Scholarship
|Michael Coffron
|Zunka/McNeal Scholarship
|Ginger Gouda
|Zunka/McNeal Scholarship
|Joseph Martin
Local News
Fauquier Health welcomes Gastroenterologist Dr. Ivan Harnden
Fauquier Health is excited to welcome Gastroenterologist Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA. Dr. Harnden has joined the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Dr. Harnden earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, in 2010. He graduated summa cum laude. He completed his Internal Medicine residency in 2013 at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, and then completed his fellowship training in Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Duke University Medical Center in 2016. In 2022 he earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville/Arlington, Virginia.
“Gastroenterology symptoms are experienced so commonly by so many patients, and symptoms can range in complexity and severity. Problems can range from a nuisance to a life-threatening condition, and these problems can make a big impact on quality of life,” commented Dr. Harnden. “As a GI physician, I strive for my patients to trust in my expertise. I strive can diagnose and treat their conditions with compassion and skill.”
Dr. Harnden is board certified in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, and Internal Medicine. He specializes in comprehensive treatment for GI disorders, including heartburn/reflux/GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, colon cancer prevention (including screening colonoscopy), endoscopic weight management (also known as “endobariatrics”), bleeding disorders of the GI tract, inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease), irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease including hepatitis C, as well as numerous other gastrointestinal problems.
Taking a patient-centered approach, Dr. Harnden works to fully understand his patients’ conditions and make decisions together with them to achieve a better quality of life. People have different priorities and preferences in their medical care, and Dr. Harnden seeks to tailor his approach to his patients’ needs. Dr. Harnden is fluent in Spanish.
“As a healthcare system, we continuously monitor the healthcare needs of our community and work vigorously to address those needs,” shared Rebecca Segal, CEO at Fauquier Health. “We recognize that gastroenterology services is one of those needs, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harnden to our employed physician group.”
Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Appointments can be made by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and more. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Bright Box celebrates 10-years of bringing live entertainment to Winchester
Bright Box, the premier live entertainment venue in the heart of downtown, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary. Since opening its doors in 2013, Bright Box has been a staple of the arts community, offering a diverse range of performances from local and national acts in music, comedy, and theater.
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary and are incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal patrons and the Winchester community,” said Founder, Marilyn Finnemore. “We’re proud to have played a part in shaping Winchester’s vibrant arts and culture scene over the past decade.”
To celebrate this milestone, Bright Box has planned two special events, free and open to the public to commemorate this occasion:
- 10-Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Celebration in Partnership with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce
1PM on Friday, May 19, 2023
- Bright Box 10-Year Birthday Bash Featuring Hit Band Cazhmiere
6PM on Friday, May 19, 2023
Over the years, Bright Box has become a go-to destination for music lovers and performers alike. Its intimate setting, state-of-the-art sound system, and friendly staff have earned the venue a reputation for delivering top-notch live entertainment experiences. From local up-and-coming artists to nationally recognized acts, Bright Box has consistently offered a diverse range of performances that cater to a variety of tastes.
As Bright Box Winchester celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the venue remains committed to its mission of bringing people together through the power of live entertainment. Whether it’s an intimate acoustic performance, a high-energy rock show, or hilarious comedian, Bright Box will continue to provide the Winchester area with unforgettable experiences for years to come.
Local News
Master Gardeners and Junior Green Thumbs plant a pollinator paradise at Samuels Library
In the face of typical springtime showers and nippy temperatures, the gardening enthusiasts of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association, partnered with some sprightly junior volunteers, rolled up their sleeves to bring a colorful spectacle to life at the Samuels Library. Their project? A vibrant “pollinator garden” was planted this past Monday.
And what, you may ask, is a pollinator garden? It’s a carefully curated selection of particular plants designed to be the bees’ knees – and not just bees, but a wide array of pollinators. These include hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, wasps, bats, and even certain small mammals, all of whom play a critical role in transferring pollen from one flower to another.
The masterful selection of plants in this garden is as follows:
- The Garden Phlox, in shades of red, blue, and pink, is sure to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and an assortment of other pollinators.
- The charming Bellflower a magnet for butterflies and bees.
- The obedient plant is aptly named for its alluring effect on butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.
- The fiery Red Hot Poker is irresistible to hummingbirds.
- The fragrant Lemon verbena is designed to attract beneficial pollinators like butterflies and bees.
- The striking Liatris, a favorite of butterflies.
- The Mountain mint is a pollinator paradise, attracting bees, wasps, flies, butterflies, skippers, and beetles.
- The radiant Goldenrod, which draws in bees, beetles, butterflies, moths, flies, and wasps.
- The cheerful Blackeye Susan is a favorite of hummingbirds, moths, and butterflies.
- And last but not least, aromatic Oregano is a universal crowd-pleaser among pollinators.
Not only does this delightful garden provide a feast for the eyes, but it also serves as a critical haven for our declining bee population. The garden turned into an unexpected classroom, too, as three curious children from a science class taking place in the library eagerly volunteered to help with the planting.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association is a dedicated non-profit group of green-thumbed individuals who undergo rigorous horticulture training. They commit many hours each year to volunteer and educational activities. Their love of plants extends beyond the library, also finding expression in the Belle Boyd Cottage in Front Royal, VA. In their tireless efforts, they continue to turn our world a little greener, one plant at a time.
Local News
Humane Society of Warren County granted $1,000 for HSWC Spay Clinic
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they were awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000 from the VA Federation of Humane Societies. This award will go to our “Spay it Forward” program to help cover the cost of surgery for families who otherwise could not afford it.
The Spay if Forward program was created in 2021, the same year we opened the HSWC Spay Clinic – Linda R. Lorber Campus. Funding from this program is available to Warren County residents and anyone needing assistance with spay/neuter can easily apply on our website through the online Hand In Paw application. Inquiries will be sent to the clinic location and a staff member will be in contact to go over scheduling procedures with you.
Spay it Forward is funded through awarded grants and individual donations, many of which come from clients of the clinic who donate when they sign their own pet up for surgery. If you are interested in supporting this wonderful program, you can reach out to the clinic by calling 540-252-4028 or emailing them at clinic@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
For more information on our available resources and special funds to help the community and their pets, please visit www.humanesocietywarrencounty.com.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
