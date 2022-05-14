VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 16 – 20, 2022

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation team hosted its first ever Pediatric Bikeathon Event in the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Parking lot on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton, Virginia. The event was orchestrated by the Pediatric Therapist Team and encouraged families, friends, and staff to come together in a safe environment to cheer on the pediatric patients. The event consisted of chalk raceways, bubbles, signs of encouragement, and necklace medals for participation.

To date, 15 of our pediatric rehabilitation patients received a special needs bike donated by the Bloomfield Foundation located in Marshall, Virginia.

Pamela DeRivero, Pediatric Physical Therapist Assistant, said, “The main goal of this event was to bring the kids together who have received a Freedom Concepts Tricycle from the Bloomfield Foundation. We wanted to give thanks back to the foundation and, provide a place for the kids to have fun together. It was an opportunity for the kids’ family members to come celebrate and share time together with others who are on a similar journey. It was an honor to participate in such a beautiful heartwarming event that was filled with joy and love. I am thankful we have a great team that was able to pull the resources together necessary to make this a special day for all. We are looking forward for next year’s 2nd Annual Fauquier Health Pediatric Rehab Bikeathon”

The fun did not stop there. Other community organizations heard about the event and wanted to pitch in. Warrenton Police department came out and brought their bikes out to ride with and support the kids at the event. Chai Fuller, Public Information and Community Engagement Officer for the town of Warrenton Police Department, commented on what participation in an event such as this means to the community:

“Well first off, interacting with the community is one of the most important things to do as a police officer. Personally, it is one of the main reasons I became a police officer. Secondly, Chief Kochis appointed me to my position as the Public Information and Community Engagement Officer because of how involved I am with the community and how important it is to me. I’m in this position because it is my passion to help, engage, and positively influence the community. This event was very important to me and the department because it reached a different group of kids on their level, which made them extremely happy. Which, you could see it in their smiles and attitude that the kids enjoyed themselves and that’s what we like to see. There is always the typical police work to be done, but engaging and having fun with kids, who also love police officers, or want to be one, or who likes being around police officers, is most rewarding! How awesome was it to see these kids excited to ride their bikes with cops that ride bikes like them? We, as cops as, are human too, so it’s a great feeling knowing that you are making one’s day as it is making yours as well.”

Walmart, located right in the Town of Warrenton, also got involved by donating some of the supplies that were used to make the event a success – including chalk, bubbles, poster boards, markers, and more. Panera Bread, located in the Town of Warrenton, provided coffee and bagels for breakfast for the attending parties.

The owners at the Bloomfield Foundation in Marshall even made an appearance to support the event. It is their generosity that encouraged this event to take place. We are proud to share that we were able to raise $3000 in total donations to give back to the Bloomfield foundation.

If you want to get involved by supporting the Bloomfield Foundation, donations can be made to the Bloomfield Foundation and sent to Treasurer Mrs. Henry Baxley at 4406 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center; a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs; and outpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Adults and Pediatrics. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and other specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.