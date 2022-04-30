Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 2 – 6, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Lord Fairfax Health District warns Front Royal residents of rabies risk
On the afternoon of April 17, 2022, a resident witnessed a raccoon behaving abnormally, near the Royal Arms Apartments at 423 E Criser Road in Front Royal. The raccoon was collected and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This animal no longer poses a threat,” stated acting Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Charles Devine, “however, anyone who believes that they, their child, or their pet, might have handled or come in physical contact with the raccoon should immediately call the Warren County Health Department at 540-635-3159.”
“Everyone should keep in mind that any bite, scratch, or lick from a raccoon, fox, skunk, bat, or feral cat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure,” continued Dr. Devine. “This applies to humans and domestic animals, and any person or animal who may have been exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation.”
The health department further advises:
• Never approach, touch, or handle wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk, or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
• Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies; feral cats are especially high-risk. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your healthcare provider or the health department right away.
• Vaccinate all cats, dogs, and ferrets against rabies (even if they don’t go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours. Discuss vaccinating livestock with your veterinarian.
• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
• If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have your animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these high-risk animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Warren County Health Department at 540-635-3159. Additional information on rabies is available at www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. For more information, visit lfhd.org.
Chamber of Commerce welcomes Matrimont to Main Street Front Royal
Matrimont at 131 E Main Street in Front Royal held its ribbon cutting on April 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Chamber members and Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky to Main Street Front Royal.
Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency. Matrimont is proud to serve our community and the larger Shenandoah Valley. Matrimont offers a variety of services, ranging from web design and website maintenance to web hosting and social media management.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School EarlyAct Club dedicates its Blessing Box
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the EarlyAct Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School dedicated their Blessing Box. The EarlyAct Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Warren County and its advisor is Michael Williams.
“The motto of the Blessing Box is to take what you need and leave what you can… helping those in our community struggling with food insecurity. I remain blessed to be part of the E. Wilson Morrison family,” said Williams.
The EWM Blessing Box was made possible due to the kindness and generosity of Rev. Ingrid Chenoweth and Mr. Rich Hall, from The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal, VA.
These are the items most commonly donated and used to stock the Blessing Box:
Canned food with ring-pulls
Socks
Mittens
Hand warmers
Crackers
Toilet paper
Non-perishable foods
Bottled water
Small snacks
Toiletries, including hand soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste
Baby wipes
WCHS DECA competes at the DECA ICDC
The Warren County HS DECA Chapter competed in the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) which was held in Atlanta, GA April 23-26. Eighteen WCHS DECA students either competed in events or participated in various leadership academies. This year’s ICDC featured nearly 18,000 student members and advisors in attendance. In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engaged in leadership academies and networking opportunities with over 70 internationally-recognized businesses and universities. During the school year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s 160,000 high school student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for district and state titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The top state winners put their talents to the test this year during the program’s final round of competition in Atlanta. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where nearly 18,000 students vied for international honors.
Competing in the Financial Literacy Project was the team of Faryn Gorham, Lily Kashner, and Sara Waller. The project focused on teaching elementary aged students about the importance of spending wisely and making wise buying decisions, “The Bean Game: Sprout into Safe Spending” was selected as a Top 20 Finalist and placed 5th overall nationally. Faryn Gorham stated, “It was one of the best times of my life. I loved meeting everyone from around the world and getting to know them. It was such a surreal experience [placing 5th in competition] and I can’t wait for nationals next year in Orlando, Florida!” Added Lily Kashner, “An unreal experience that I will never forget. I met so many new people from all over the country and had an amazing time competing, building new bonds, and socializing during the entire trip.” “This trip was so memorable and unforgettable! I genuinely had such a great time, and being surrounded by so many other competitors and people was incredible. I am so proud of all the work that my team and chapter put in to get there!”, concluded Sara Waller.
Competing in the Business Solutions Project was the team of Alivia Turner and Lucas Weber. The project focused on rebranding the WCHS Drama department’s “Maroon Masques”. Competing in the Sales Project was the team of Sofia Kozhenevsky, Ella Martin, and Kaley Tanner. The project focused on selling lunches, on a weekly basis, to the teachers at WCHS during the fall. The teams of Nick Foltz, Landon Pond, & DJ Rizzo; Natalya Carter and Nicole Ranney; and Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, & Amber Saffer competed in the School-Based Enterprise competition with “Wildcats Corner”, “DECA Tailgaters”, and “Wildcats LIVE!”, respectively. Ginger Gouda commented, “ICDC was a wonderful way to learn about the real world away from my hometown. From meeting new people from all over the country, and in some cases from all over the world, to learning how to navigate a major city. It was truly an unforgettable experience and one that I will never forget!”
Catherine Farley and Breanna Taylor participated in a two-day “Emerging Leaders” Academy at the conference. Breanna stated, “Such an amazing experience, it was so cool meeting people from all over the world and hearing stories about them and their lives. I can’t wait to see what memories I make in future DECA trips!”
Crime/Court
Judge finds Williams not guilty on sexual abuse of child charge
After a day and a half of testimony and arguments on defense motions to strike the Commonwealth’s case as not meeting evidentiary standards to proceed, on Tuesday, April 26, Warren County Circuit Court Judge William W. Sharp found Derrick Williams not guilty of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a child under 13 years of age. Late Monday afternoon, following motions arguments at the conclusion of the prosecution’s case on the trial’s first day, Sharp dismissed an Indecent Liberties charge against the 37-year-old Williams involving the same child. In that ruling Sharp upheld a defense motion to strike the Commonwealth’s case due to the alleged victim’s inability to define its or the adult’s “private parts” as to allegations of sexually-oriented touching.
The defense team of Justin Daniel and Tiffany Welch pointed to conflicting statements on circumstances of the alleged touching in several law enforcement interviews with the alleged victim, as well as answers to questions when called as the prosecution’s second witness in the Circuit Court trial. They also noted an inability of the child to pin down any timeframe whatsoever to when the alleged indecent touching or sexual abuse occurred. The original warrants and indictments handed down by the grand jury cited a timeframe from February 1, 2020, to July 12, 2020.
The defense theory outlined in its opening statement was that the child’s mother had created the notion of sexual abuse by Williams in the child’s mind in order to gain a legal and financial advantage over Williams in pending civil litigation. During cross-examination of prosecution witness FRPD Investigator Zach King, who was one law enforcement officer to interview the alleged victim, a specific exchange was noted. Asked “why she was there” the girl responded, “to help me and my mom.” To the follow-up question “With what?” she answered, “I don’t remember.”
The defense asserted that the mother’s planting of the idea of inappropriate touching led to the child’s confusion on dates and circumstances in various interviews and testimony, rather than any embarrassment in answering questions about the alleged abuse, which defense counsel and their client contend never occurred. During direct examination Williams said he had discussed a pending hostile civil litigation with the victim’s mother in mid-June 2020, about a month prior to her complaint being filed and the child being picked up by law enforcement while at a relative’s home. That relative testified that when she was informed authorities were on their way to pick the child up from her home on July 12, and why, she had asked the girl if she had ever been abused by Derrick Williams to which she had replied “no”. While Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell objected to the question and answer as hearsay, it was allowed as a counter to the girl’s testimony she had not discussed the “bad touching” issue with the relative.
“She didn’t want to go. She asked, ‘Why do I have to go’,” the relative added of the last time she saw the child.
Called to the stand late Tuesday morning as the defense’s final witness, Derrick Williams was first asked, “Did you ever touch (the victim) for sexual purposes?” – “No sir, absolutely not,” he responded. However, he also agreed the child was a truthful person who would not intentionally lie. In response to prosecution assertions on the implication of all involved parties’ agreement on the basic honesty of the child, defense counsel noted that the mother had full possession, isolating the child from other emotional support group individuals with a different perspective on the interrelationship of the child’s mother, the accused, and the alleged victim, as of the filing of the indecent liberties and sexual abuse complaints on July 12, 2020. During sometimes emotional testimony Williams’ voice cracked during questioning about the charges and his relationship to the child he was accused of sexually-tinged touching and abuse of.
Defense counsel also focused on Williams work schedule with VDOT, month-plus-long battle in May-June 2020 with a severe case of COVID, and support of his mother during a family crisis in late April 2020 when his father survived a cardiac arrest but dealt with ongoing complications, to illustrate what they asserted was a lack of opportunity to have engaged in the alleged behaviors during the February to July 2020 timeframe asserted in the complaint and indictments.
Following Derrick Williams’ testimony Tuesday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell called one rebuttal witness, another child present to witness a previous interaction between the accused and alleged victim. Bell explained the purpose of the rebuttal testimony was to counter one statement made by the defendant during his testimony. That young witness testified that they had seen the alleged victim and Derrick Williams alone together in a specifically described circumstance, though not a specifically sexual or abusive one at some point in the “summertime” of 2020.
Asked by Bell during his cross-examination, “You have never been alone (in the given circumstance)” with the victim? Derrick Williams responded, “No sir.”
It was noted by defense counsel that the circumstance described by the rebuttal witness did not include any inappropriate contact between Williams and the alleged victim. Rather, as noted above, the prosecution explained the rebuttal testimony as countering the defendant’s testimony about having never been in the described social setting with the alleged victim.
As one of the prosecution’s first witnesses on Monday, the alleged victim’s mother said she became aware of the alleged inappropriate touching of her daughter from a disclosure by the child Bell called as the prosecution’s rebuttal witness. She also testified she first heard about the alleged abuse on July 12, 2020, when the complaint was filed with the magistrate.
“Did you inquire or did they come to you?” Bell asked about how the information was obtained from the other child. “I asked,” was the reply.
The defense team also focused some questioning of witnesses and motions arguments on their contention that the lead investigative agency, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, had an ongoing conflict of interest due to the alleged victim’s mother’s past employment at the county sheriff’s office. It was established during the defense case that there had been no follow-up interviews with Derrick Williams or other individuals familiar with the social interaction between the accused and the victim, as well as Williams’ social interaction with the victim’s mother.
Defense counsel pointed out that the case had gone through three lead investigators. Jeremy Seabright and Emily Young left the Warren County Sheriff’s Department early in the investigation, after which current lead Laura Nelson-Haas spearheaded the investigation. Only Nelson-Haas was called by the prosecution as a witness. She indicated from her interview her belief the child was telling the truth in trying to describe inappropriate sexual contact with Williams.
Nelson-Haas described her leaving the WCSO for a while in 2015, then returning and being assigned to the regional law enforcement academy for recertification as this case was developing in 2020, she acknowledged previous problems with the investigation. She even termed some of its earlier days as “a trainwreck”. However, despite formerly knowing the victim’s mother “as a bailiff in this building” Sgt. Nelson-Haas denied that interfered with her work on the case.
After the defense rested at 11:17 a.m., Judge Sharp recessed the bench trial to allow the sides to prepare closing arguments. When court readjourned at 11:32 a.m., defense counsel Welch reiterated a motion to strike the Commonwealth’s case of aggravated sexual battery against Derrick Williams due to a lack of substantial evidence. She argued that the allegations of sexual abuse in the warrants and indictments were not corroborated by prosecution witness testimony, particularly from the alleged victim. And at 11:49 a.m. the defense again called for the prosecution’s sexual abuse case against Derrick Williams to be dismissed.
After about 2 minutes of reading material before him at the bench, Judge Sharp began by noting he felt the question before the court fell into two categories. The first related to the vagaries in the prosecution case, particularly the lack of a timeframe for the offenses never being established. He reviewed previously submitted case histories in support of both sides of the argument, particularly the prosecution assertion that in cases of sexual abuse of a minor pinning down the precise time of the offense is not a primary concern in consideration of guilt or innocence. Here the judge moved smoothly toward consideration of “weight of evidence” and “reasonable doubt”.
Following a tracing of the evolution of “reasonable doubt” historically in American law, and noting that the alleged victim was “unable to give any description of actions or time” of the allegations against the defendant, Judge Sharp said, “I can’t get to reasonable doubt in this case.” And as the clock on the courtroom wall struck noon the judge concluded that “I must find” the defendant “not guilty”.
That led to a barely suppressed wave of emotion through one side of Circuit Courtroom B where relatives and friends present in support of Derrick Williams took up many of the seats. Leaving the courthouse later Williams declined comment other than to say he was relieved to finally be out from under the cloud of the allegations made against him and was now ready to move on with his life.
That “cloud” included a second charge of Aggravated Sexual Battery against another child that was dismissed on the second day of a two-day trial in February. That dismissal was due to the late surfacing of email/text message evidence in the file of the original lead investigator Emily Young that was not forwarded to other investigators or the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office before Young left the department. That charge was dismissed on a defense motion following the surfacing of the evidence during the second day of the trial. In an NVD story on that trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell observed that the late-discovered evidence contained elements that would have been helpful to both sides in that case. Perhaps ironically, that first alleged victim was the prosecution’s rebuttal witness in these cases.
Williams’ attorneys told the media following the result of these two cases they felt justice had been done and commended Judge Sharp for his thoughtful appraisal of the circumstances at issue in these cases. “Our reaction is we are very happy for Derrick. We think this was absolutely the correct result. I think the judge got it completely right. That’s why we didn’t have to do closing arguments,” defense counsel Justin Daniel said, adding, “We believe a hundred-and-fifty-percent in Derrick’s innocence. We always have. He’s reacted in exactly the way an innocent person would react from the very beginning of this case. And this case has been pending for almost two years.”
A follow-up story is pending upon acquiring comment from all involved sides, including Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell and lead investigator Nelson-Hass, in addition to additional comment from the defense team.
EDA in Focus
WC EDA explores property sales, LFCC intern program, and meeting notification updates
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held the monthly board meeting on April 22, 2022, in person at the Warren County Government Center. The Board held the open session first. Items on the open agenda were change in time for the monthly Board of Directors’ meeting, review of the EDA properties, update of list for individual notice for EDA meetings, and an intern program.
The Board reviewed the EDA properties and possible avenues for disposition of the parcels. Jeff Browne stated LFCC interns would be available in May for possible EDA projects. The interns would be working for credit. Jeff asked board members to get back to him by April 29th at the latest with any ideas. Potential projects include review and organization of past strategic plans for the EDA and community and making them available to all at the library.
Jorie Martin, secretary, stated all monthly meeting dates and special meetings of the EDA are posted on the website currently with the agenda. Jorie informed the board currently notice is sent to 32 individuals who requested to be individually notified of all meetings via email. The notification list has not been updated for over 18 months. Jorie Martin requested the board authorize her to notify current individuals on the list that all meetings are posted on the web and to verify they wish to continue with individual notice. The board agreed notice could be sent to persons currently on the list confirming their desire to continue to receive individual notice. In addition, anyone currently not on the list but would like to receive individual notice via email of all EDA meetings please send an email to mmartin@wceda.com.
Jeff Browne requested the EDA meetings return to 8 a.m. on the fourth Friday and the meeting location return to the EDA building. The board unanimously supported the changes. The changes will be posted on the website.
The Board went into closed session and no motions were made a result of closed session.
The next meeting is May 27th at 8 a.m. Please note time change. All meetings are posted on the website.
(A WC EDA Press Release)
