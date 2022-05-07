VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 9-13, 2022

Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) recognized Pamela S. Waters as the school division’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, May 4, meeting.

During the board’s regular meeting, it also voted unanimously to approve a WCPS calendar adjustment that makes the last day of school for students an early release on Thursday, June 2. The last day for teachers will be on Friday, June 3.

WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger released a statement this evening noting that Waters teaches in the Pathways and Connections Program at Skyline Middle School, a position she’s held for the past 20 years.

Waters, who has a total of 27 years of teaching experience, has a “passion and love for students” and “navigates with a calm and compassionate hand,” according to Ballenger’s statement, which adds that Waters advocates for her students by working professionally with parents and the school community to ensure they succeed.

Waters serves not only as a teacher but also as a leader, mentor, advocate, and ambassador to the entire community, according to Ballenger’s statement, which said Waters also has been integral in implementing the current curriculum and is always ready to try something new.

“When meeting with parents of future students, she instantly builds rapport that helps to lay the foundation of a successful school experience,” the statement says.

Teachers recognized as Teacher of the Year from each school in Warren County are:

1. Debra Curtis, A.S. Rhodes Elementary School

2. Grace Bucklen, Skyline High School

3. Pamela Waters, Skyline Middle School

4. Michele Wilkerson, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School

5. Virginia McKinnon, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School

6. Darren McKinney, Blue Ridge Technical Center

7. Sara Sullivan, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School

8. Joy Freemire, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School

9. Samantha Morrison, Warren County Middle School

10. Lynn Durso, Warren County High School

11. Lori Tamkin, Diversified Minds

Ballenger told School Board members that retired WCPS teachers came in and interviewed each of the school’s Teacher of the Year choices before selecting Waters as the overall Teacher of the Year for the school division.

WCPS staff visited Waters on Wednesday afternoon in her classroom for a celebration, he said, adding that a reception will be held in August to honor all Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year prior to the start of the new school year.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ballenger also thanked WCPS teachers “for the wonderful job they do, day in and day out.”

Additionally, Ballenger reported to the board that Warren County High School again was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best High School in America for 2022. The school ranked No. 5,922 out of over 18,000 high schools in the nation and ranked 128th in the Commonwealth of Virginia, he said.

Only the top 40 percent of high schools receive this recognition, and we are proud of our students and staff,” said Ballenger.

In School Board action on Wednesday, Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted unanimously to approve three items.

The first approved action item to adjust the WCPS calendar was made because WCPS exceeded the 990 classroom instructional hours required by state code, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith.

In moving the last day of school for students from Friday, June 3, to Thursday, June 2, Smith said the move also “will alleviate the need for teachers to have to report on Monday, June 6, and will allow the administration to start the week of June 6th in preparation for summer remediation.”

Following a motion by Rinaldi, and a second by Salins, the board agreed.

The second action item approved was changes to 29 policies submitted by the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA). It was the third reading of the policies, which were approved following a motion by Funk and a second by Salins.

Finally, the board approved the WCPS 2022-2023 Program of Studies (POS) for grades 6-12. The POS is a valuable tool for students and parents to use to help plan and guide students through middle and high school, according to WCPS staff, and is important for setting goals for life after graduation from high school.

The courses in the POS help to prepare students to either continue their education or enter the world of work, and it contains important information regarding graduation requirements, Ballenger said, adding that the POS explains the number and kinds of credits needed for various diploma options.

In addition to specific course offerings and prerequisites, the POS document states the types of verified credits necessary to meet state standards for graduation.

Pence thanked WCPS staff for the hard work that’s gone into the POS and said there is myriad information that should be highlighted. “There is a wide variety of offerings for our students,” she said. “They have amazing opportunities.”

Unanimous approval of the POS came following a motion by Salins with a second by Lo.

The School Board’s next meeting is a work session that will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. Watch the May 4 board meeting in its entirety here.