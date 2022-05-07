Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 9-13, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 2.
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Chamber News
Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name
The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is now Seniors First. The name change reflects their mission to enhance the dignity and independence of older adults in our community.
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Seniors First to its new home. Seniors First is located at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal.
Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides high-quality services and opportunities that enhance the dignity and independence of seniors and promote their contributions to the community.
Agency services are designed to assist older persons who wish to stay in their own homes, provide information for seniors and their families, protect individuals living in long-term care residences, facilitate staying active and provide community service. They serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester.
Our videographer, and now reporter, Mark Williams, spoke with Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director, prior to the ribbon-cutting.
Local News
Warren County names Teacher of the Year; School Board approves June 2 last day for students
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) recognized Pamela S. Waters as the school division’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, May 4, meeting.
During the board’s regular meeting, it also voted unanimously to approve a WCPS calendar adjustment that makes the last day of school for students an early release on Thursday, June 2. The last day for teachers will be on Friday, June 3.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger released a statement this evening noting that Waters teaches in the Pathways and Connections Program at Skyline Middle School, a position she’s held for the past 20 years.
Waters, who has a total of 27 years of teaching experience, has a “passion and love for students” and “navigates with a calm and compassionate hand,” according to Ballenger’s statement, which adds that Waters advocates for her students by working professionally with parents and the school community to ensure they succeed.
Waters serves not only as a teacher but also as a leader, mentor, advocate, and ambassador to the entire community, according to Ballenger’s statement, which said Waters also has been integral in implementing the current curriculum and is always ready to try something new.
“When meeting with parents of future students, she instantly builds rapport that helps to lay the foundation of a successful school experience,” the statement says.
Teachers recognized as Teacher of the Year from each school in Warren County are:
1. Debra Curtis, A.S. Rhodes Elementary School
2. Grace Bucklen, Skyline High School
3. Pamela Waters, Skyline Middle School
4. Michele Wilkerson, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
5. Virginia McKinnon, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
6. Darren McKinney, Blue Ridge Technical Center
7. Sara Sullivan, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
8. Joy Freemire, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
9. Samantha Morrison, Warren County Middle School
10. Lynn Durso, Warren County High School
11. Lori Tamkin, Diversified Minds
Ballenger told School Board members that retired WCPS teachers came in and interviewed each of the school’s Teacher of the Year choices before selecting Waters as the overall Teacher of the Year for the school division.
WCPS staff visited Waters on Wednesday afternoon in her classroom for a celebration, he said, adding that a reception will be held in August to honor all Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year prior to the start of the new school year.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ballenger also thanked WCPS teachers “for the wonderful job they do, day in and day out.”
Additionally, Ballenger reported to the board that Warren County High School again was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best High School in America for 2022. The school ranked No. 5,922 out of over 18,000 high schools in the nation and ranked 128th in the Commonwealth of Virginia, he said.
Only the top 40 percent of high schools receive this recognition, and we are proud of our students and staff,” said Ballenger.
In School Board action on Wednesday, Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted unanimously to approve three items.
The first approved action item to adjust the WCPS calendar was made because WCPS exceeded the 990 classroom instructional hours required by state code, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith.
In moving the last day of school for students from Friday, June 3, to Thursday, June 2, Smith said the move also “will alleviate the need for teachers to have to report on Monday, June 6, and will allow the administration to start the week of June 6th in preparation for summer remediation.”
Following a motion by Rinaldi, and a second by Salins, the board agreed.
The second action item approved was changes to 29 policies submitted by the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA). It was the third reading of the policies, which were approved following a motion by Funk and a second by Salins.
Finally, the board approved the WCPS 2022-2023 Program of Studies (POS) for grades 6-12. The POS is a valuable tool for students and parents to use to help plan and guide students through middle and high school, according to WCPS staff, and is important for setting goals for life after graduation from high school.
The courses in the POS help to prepare students to either continue their education or enter the world of work, and it contains important information regarding graduation requirements, Ballenger said, adding that the POS explains the number and kinds of credits needed for various diploma options.
In addition to specific course offerings and prerequisites, the POS document states the types of verified credits necessary to meet state standards for graduation.
Pence thanked WCPS staff for the hard work that’s gone into the POS and said there is myriad information that should be highlighted. “There is a wide variety of offerings for our students,” she said. “They have amazing opportunities.”
Unanimous approval of the POS came following a motion by Salins with a second by Lo.
The School Board’s next meeting is a work session that will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. Watch the May 4 board meeting in its entirety here.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
This Mother’s Day, don’t forget the hard-working wild moms!
This Virginia Opossum was attacked by a dog resulting in puncture wounds to her right hind leg. Luckily, the four joeys (baby opossums) in her pouch were tucked away and did not sustain any injuries.
This mama opossum will be spending the next two weeks or so on pain medications, antibiotics, and bandage changes while we give those wounds time to heal. Her joeys will stay with her throughout her recovery.
During this time of year, be extra cautious and observant with your domestic animals who spend time outside. It only takes a second for an unattended dog or cat to decimate an entire family.
If your pet has an inappropriate interaction with wildlife (even if both animals appear uninjured) give us a call for further instruction and advice!
Have you ever wondered which species has the hardest-working mothers? We’d like you to consider the amazing Virginia Opossum!
Female opossums spend about half their lives physically carrying their babies (up to 13 at a time!) all while continuously nursing, foraging to get enough food and water for lactation and survival, and defending themselves and their babies from domestic and wild predator attacks, disease, bad weather, and trauma.
To make matters worse, unlike many of our amazing wildlife dads, a father opossum’s contribution is purely genetic—mom is doing all of this on her own!
We wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, human and otherwise!
Did you vote for our newest ambassador’s name?
We are excited to announce that the name ‘Kevin’ is the winner! Thank you to everyone who voted.
Local News
WCMS student wins Warren Coalition video contest
Gerald Buhl, a sixth-grade student at Warren County Middle School, has won first prize in the Warren Coalition’s annual Health Video Contest. The contest was open to all Skyline Middle School and Warren County Middle School students; they could elect to submit a video about getting regular exercise, getting enough sleep, drinking water, or maintaining healthy eating habits. Gerald’s video focused on the importance of exercise, and it earned him a $125 Amazon gift card. Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett surprised Gerald with his prize on Thursday, April 14th.
The contest was held as part of the Warren Coalition’s WAHOO (Working to Achieve Healthy Outcomes and Opportunities) program, which is funded by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth. Gerald’s video will be used as a healthy living ad throughout Warren County later this spring. Watch the video here:
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
Mandatory 10-digit dialing for area code 540 begins May 14, overlay area code 826 begins in June
After a lifetime of having to dial just seven digits for a local telephone call, things are about to change for Virginians living in the 540 area code region. Beginning May 14, callers must use the area code for all telephone calls, including local ones.
Requiring ten digits for all calls is the first step in a State Corporation Commission (SCC) plan to phase in the new 826 area code.
The 540 area code encompasses the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia; some of the larger cities include Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Winchester.
SCC spokesperson Ford Carson says the inventory of available phone numbers with the “540″ area code is expected to run out before year’s end. When that happens, Carson explained, an overlay, which is the addition of another area code to the same geographic region served by an existing area code, will be implemented. Beginning June 14, 2022, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using that new area code, 826.
Those with existing 540 area code numbers will keep them; no one will lose a phone number.
Those who didn’t heed an earlier announcement about this change should start practicing dialing phone numbers using all 10 digits Carson stated in a media release that come May 14, local calls made in the 540 area code won’t be connected if just seven digits are dialed. You must use ten digits (3-digit area code + the 7-digit telephone number).
People can prepare for the switch by updating their cell phone contacts now so that phone numbers regularly called will already have the area code attached.
For more information, see scc.virginia.gov/pages/540-Area-Code-Exhaust-Relief.
Local News
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
After two Warren County Sheriff’s Office Press Releases explaining the circumstances of the arrest, injuries, and hospitalization of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis on April 2nd following a low-speed chase southbound on Route 522 north of Front Royal in Warren County, the bodycam and dashboard camera footage of a Front Royal Town Police officer have been released by the Front Royal Police Department in the wake of media Freedom Of Information Act requests.
Monday, May 2, Royal Examiner acquired the video and an incident report written by FRPD Cpl. R.D. Lowery through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request. Lowery’s written narrative describes his involvement and observations at the scene culminating in the 7/11 parking lot adjacent to Royal Farms in the Crooked Run Shopping Center area. Also linked here are the two WCSO press releases, including the account of a previous interaction with Mr. Ennis on March 11, during which sheriff’s office personnel helped secure Mr. Ennis’s safekeeping while family or institutional help was sought during an endangered missing person alert due to pre-existing conditions impacting Mr. Ennis’s cognitive abilities.
As reported previously, Ennis was initially transported to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) after his arrest, then transferred to Winchester Medical Center with a suspected brain bleed, and later to Blue Ridge Hospice, where he died on April 15. Mr. Ennis’s body was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, where an autopsy was performed; the findings of the Medical Examiner have not been released.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstance of the arrest and Ennis’s death; and a Special Prosecutor, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, has been appointed in the event charges result from that state police investigation.
Click here to see the incident report, on page 3 of document.
FRPD Dash Cam footage:
FRPD Body Cam footage: Officer arrives at scene at 2:15 mark
Press Release: WCSO update on Ennis contact, pursuit, death details
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.67"Hg
UV index: 2
57/28°F
61/28°F