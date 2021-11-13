VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 15 – 19, 2021

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 2021, local veterans and citizens gathered at the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal for the annual tribute to military veterans for their service to the nation. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the Front Royal Police Honor Guard to present the colors. Post 53 Chaplain Charlie Goddard gave the opening prayer, followed by the empty chair ceremony conducted by Post 53 Commander Rick Kinsey in honor of all POWs and those Missing In Action from all wars.

Prior to the official opening of this year’s ceremonies, as is tradition the bands of Warren County and Skyline High Schools and Randolph-Macon Academy warmed the crowd up – though mid-fall temperatures were comfortably near projected highs in the low 60s on the day – and provided the National Anthem during the ceremony.

Kaplan recalled the time and date in 1918 when the Armistice ending World War I went into effect – the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. The celebration of that war’s end began the following year as Armistice Day. “The war to end all wars” Kaplan reminded us the experience of that “world war” was to be after giving humanity its first glimpse of war with a full array of modern weaponry, from military warplanes to tanks and artillery, poison gases, and newer generation automatic weapons that reduced infantry advancement into mass slaughter events.

“Ironic,” Kaplan noted that 103 years later soldiers are still deployed and nations around the world continue to choose war and lies over diplomacy and mutual respect. So, in 1954 in the U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the holiday’s name to Veterans Day to commemorate the service of all U.S. veterans of all war fronts the nation has experienced.

Kaplan acknowledged the connection of veterans across generations and wars, as well as the brotherhood of those who go into combat together. Noting that November 11 was also his birthday, Kaplan said that upon his experience in Afghanistan, November 11th has “always been about my fellow veterans”.

And acknowledging the struggles some vets have in the wake of their service, Kaplan made an emotional plea on behalf of those facing that internal battle, a battle often fought alone. “There are times when life will get hard. They may be times when you want to quit. Just give me one more day if you’re fighting demons internally … Turmoil can be a chapter in your life but it doesn’t have to define you … our nation still needs you, your families need you,” Kaplan said, pointing to the brotherhood of veterans.

“If you need help you have the rest of the veteran family. Just give me one more day. Tomorrow will come. Come talk to any of us, we’ll be there to walk with you … We’re much stronger together,” he concluded.

An acknowledgement of Gold Star mothers was made, though none were present.

Kaplan then introduced guest speaker Charles Mills. Mills addressed the changing nature of the battlefield during the American-Soviet “Cold War” of the Post-World War II nuclear age at the time of his service. He noted the global nature of the two “superpowers” maneuvering for political influence, but observing how Europe was a focal point for that maneuvering while he was stationed there.

