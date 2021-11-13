Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 15 – 19, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures just east of Shenandoah county line for railroad bridge inspection, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 637 (Riverton Road) for Crooked Run bridge inspection, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Need to visit the DMV?
The line wrapped around the building on Saturday morning at the DMV office in Front Royal. Not a way to spend your Saturday morning.
Most services can be conducted online or by mail, but, if you need to visit us in person, you can choose to make an appointment or walk-in for service on alternating days.
If you can plan ahead, the DMV encourages you to schedule an appointment for service on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service is available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (at offices with Saturday hours).
Service is first-come, first-served, so wait times may vary by location. Wait times are available on each customer service center’s webpage. You can find the location nearest you at www.dmvNOW.com/locations.
Prefer appointments?
Appointments are available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and are required for service on those days.
For customers who would like to schedule an appointment for service, please click the “Book Your Appointment Now” link below to find a day and time that’s convenient for you. Customers are limited to one appointment per person; multiple appointments made by the same person may be canceled. The appointment should be made in the name of the person who will be receiving the service.
Customers who arrive late may need to reschedule. Please do not bring other people with you to your appointment unless you need them to conduct your transaction or for personal assistance.
How the Appointment System Works
A maximum of three months of appointment slots is available at any time on the calendar. Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available 90-day period.
Scheduling through the website is the most direct route to obtain an appointment. While the DMV Direct call center agents are able to schedule appointments, they also use the same DMV website and will see the same availability that you see. They do not have the ability to create new appointments outside of what is available on the calendar.
New appointment slots will be posted multiple times every hour. Cancellations can also create earlier availability in the calendar. If you do not see availability, all the posted appointment slots are currently booked. DMV suggests that you check back regularly for updated availability.
Health and Safety
When you arrive at DMV, you will notice the offices look a little different. Counters will have clear plastic partitions, like bank teller windows, and fewer chairs will be spaced out in the lobbies.
The DMV takes the health and safety of customers and employees very seriously and continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance.
Customers should not visit if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and are age 5 or older. (Face coverings must be removed while a DMV employee is taking your photo for a license or identification card.)
Warren County High School DECA Chapter recognized four local business leaders as official Business Partners
On November 10, 2021, the Warren County High School DECA Chapter recognized four local business leaders as official Business Partners of the DECA Chapter.
Emily Mawson, President of WCHS DECA introduced the first business partner Heather Clatterbuck, Vice-President and Branch Manager of United Bank. Clatterbuck had assisted the Chapter and its members by serving as a member on their Leonard Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection committee, providing job shadowing opportunities for students interested in banking and finance, being a guest speaker in WCHS personal finance classes, providing public speaking opportunities for chapter officers at local Rotary Club meetings, serving as an interviewer for mock job interviews for our members and other WCHS students, and assisting DECA members competing in state and national DECA financial literacy competitions.
Sara Waller, Vice-President of Hospitality for WCHS DECA introduced the next supporter, William Huck, owner, and operator of C & C Frozen Treats in Front Royal.
In October 2017, WCHS DECA began what is now “DECA Tailgaters”, a school-based enterprise dedicated to foodservice and on-site food catering operations. C&C Frozen Treats was a huge part in helping them establish this project.
Additionally, he has actively supported chapter membership recruitment open houses, provided job shadowing opportunities for DECA members interested in learning more about the foodservice industry, provided assistance and mentorship experience to students competing in the district, state, & national DECA competitions, served as a judge during district DECA competitions, served on the Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection Committee, provided employment opportunities for WCHS DECA members and other WCHS students, provided numerous opportunities for our DECA members to engage in community-based activities, most recently being, “Hometown Halloween”, and provided assistance during various DECA Tailgaters events.
Ginger Gouda, Vice-President of Sports Media Marketing introduced Christine Costello, Agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in Front Royal.
In the summer of 2020, the Virginia High School League passed a restriction on the number of people who could attend in-person at high school athletic games and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This restriction led to the birth of Wildcats LIVE!, a live streaming service that WCHS DECA created in partnership with our athletic department in order to broadcast live games via the internet to our Wildcat fans.
Christine Costello has actively supported this student managed and operated sports media business by being a contributing sponsor for live streamed games, being a major sponsor during the 2021-22 football game day programs, donating promotional giveaway items for WCHS athletic events, and as a guest speaker in marketing and personal finance classes at WCHS.
Nicole Ranney, Chapter Vice-President of Corporate Information introduced Mike McCool, President of National Media Services, Inc and Publisher of the Royal Examiner in Front Royal.
Mike McCool has provided invaluable assistance and advisement with many chapter initiatives and projects including serving as a consultant for Wildcats LIVE! bi-weekly shows, assisting with publishing, not only news articles and press releases about WCHS DECA activities, but other school-related press releases as well, provided graphics design assistance for project presentation boards, assisted with creating various promotional items or our SBEs – Wildcats Corner, DECA Tailgaters, & Wildcats LIVE!, served as a member on the Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection Committee, and provided opportunities for sports and digital marketing students to use learned promotional skills with creating press releases about activities at Warren County High.
After the awards, our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Richard Gardner, DECA advisor about the DECA program and activities at Warren County High School. Emily Mawson, President of WCHS DECA shared the activities of the DECA Chapter.
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center earns fourth straight “A” grade for hospital safety from Leapfrog
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) has received its fourth consecutive “A” grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization. This national distinction recognizes the regional medical center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
“We are proud and honored to again be recognized with a top safety grade from Leapfrog,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, Valley Health Senior Vice President and President of Winchester Medical Center. “The last 20 months have stretched us in new ways as we’ve responded to the numerous challenges of COVID-19. We have an even deeper appreciation of the vital role every team member plays in ensuring the safety of all our staff, patients, families, and the larger community. A Leapfrog ‘A’ grade affirms our organization-wide culture of safety and our commitment to delivering high-quality care for every patient, every time.”
The Leapfrog Group assigned an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to 2,901 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over thirty evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. (Leapfrog does not currently assign grades to military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, or children’s hospitals.)
“Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team and is reinforced every day, on every shift, in every unit, through safety huddles and other practices we’ve developed and standardized,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “We are pleased to earn another ‘A’ in the latest round of Leapfrog hospital safety assessments; this is a testament to the continued commitment of our physicians and staff to preventing harm and safeguarding our patients.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, President, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Winchester Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see WMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Valley Health Winchester Medical Center
Winchester Medical Center (WMC) is a 495-bed regional trauma and referral hospital offering specialty care typically available only at academic and metro area facilities. WMC is the largest of six hospitals, over 60 provider practices and Urgent Care centers, and other services provided by Valley Health, a nonprofit system serving a population of more than 500,000 in northwest Virginia, West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, and Potomac Highlands, and western Maryland.
Chief requests independent investigation in Fire & Rescue Apparatus involved traffic crash
On Thursday, November 11, just before 6 p.m., a Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Fire Truck (Engine 1-Bravo) was involved in a motor vehicle crash. The engine, which was returning in non-emergency status from a previous motor vehicle accident was being driven by a volunteer Driver/Operator and was occupied by two additional career responders.
The engine and a passenger vehicle (pickup truck) collided in the area of the intersection of Strasburg Road and Homestead Drive. Upon reporting the collision, the crews of Engine 1 proceeded to assess the condition of the sole occupant of the pickup. It was determined that the occupant was entrapped in the vehicle and needed medical treatment. The crew began the treatment and extrication of the occupant by utilizing the equipment from the badly damaged engine. Additional resources were requested and assisted on the scene. It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extricate the occupant of the passenger vehicle. The occupant was treated and transported to an awaiting medivac helicopter where they were airlifted to Fairfax Trauma Center. Strasburg Road remained closed for several hours following the incident.
The three firefighters involved in the crash were treated and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital Center and later released without significant injury. As a result of the crash, Fire Chief James Bonzano requested full independent investigation to be conducted by the Virginia State Police. Additionally, the Chief has ordered a thorough administrative review of the incident.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services extends its appreciation to the various agencies that assisted on the incident scene or provided coverage throughout the County during the incident.
America’s veterans remembered and honored for their service across the years
At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 2021, local veterans and citizens gathered at the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal for the annual tribute to military veterans for their service to the nation. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the Front Royal Police Honor Guard to present the colors. Post 53 Chaplain Charlie Goddard gave the opening prayer, followed by the empty chair ceremony conducted by Post 53 Commander Rick Kinsey in honor of all POWs and those Missing In Action from all wars.
Prior to the official opening of this year’s ceremonies, as is tradition the bands of Warren County and Skyline High Schools and Randolph-Macon Academy warmed the crowd up – though mid-fall temperatures were comfortably near projected highs in the low 60s on the day – and provided the National Anthem during the ceremony.
Kaplan recalled the time and date in 1918 when the Armistice ending World War I went into effect – the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. The celebration of that war’s end began the following year as Armistice Day. “The war to end all wars” Kaplan reminded us the experience of that “world war” was to be after giving humanity its first glimpse of war with a full array of modern weaponry, from military warplanes to tanks and artillery, poison gases, and newer generation automatic weapons that reduced infantry advancement into mass slaughter events.
“Ironic,” Kaplan noted that 103 years later soldiers are still deployed and nations around the world continue to choose war and lies over diplomacy and mutual respect. So, in 1954 in the U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the holiday’s name to Veterans Day to commemorate the service of all U.S. veterans of all war fronts the nation has experienced.
Kaplan acknowledged the connection of veterans across generations and wars, as well as the brotherhood of those who go into combat together. Noting that November 11 was also his birthday, Kaplan said that upon his experience in Afghanistan, November 11th has “always been about my fellow veterans”.
And acknowledging the struggles some vets have in the wake of their service, Kaplan made an emotional plea on behalf of those facing that internal battle, a battle often fought alone. “There are times when life will get hard. They may be times when you want to quit. Just give me one more day if you’re fighting demons internally … Turmoil can be a chapter in your life but it doesn’t have to define you … our nation still needs you, your families need you,” Kaplan said, pointing to the brotherhood of veterans.
“If you need help you have the rest of the veteran family. Just give me one more day. Tomorrow will come. Come talk to any of us, we’ll be there to walk with you … We’re much stronger together,” he concluded.
An acknowledgement of Gold Star mothers was made, though none were present.
Kaplan then introduced guest speaker Charles Mills. Mills addressed the changing nature of the battlefield during the American-Soviet “Cold War” of the Post-World War II nuclear age at the time of his service. He noted the global nature of the two “superpowers” maneuvering for political influence, but observing how Europe was a focal point for that maneuvering while he was stationed there.
See related interviews of participants, observers, and all the comments, music, and ceremony in honor of our veterans in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The third DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Stephanie Usrey. A strong nomination that came in for Stephanie consisted of the special care and attention she provided to an admitted patient over the age of 90. The patient’s daughter, who submitted the nomination, commented, “Stephanie took the time to speak with her and learn things about her, and realized they had friends in common. She saw all of my mom, and not just what her condition made her.” The patient’s daughter went on to comment, “… she was a bright light in what was a stressful few days!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
