Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 21 – December 2, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 3, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 842 and Route 637 overpass bridges, November 23, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading and barrier installation, November 20 – December 1 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Warren County School Board approves instructor rate for Right Turn Program
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, November 16 work session, approved an instructor’s fee for a specific Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) drugs and alcohol education program and established a per-day rate for a certified substitute assistant principal.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted unanimously to approve the rates for both the Right Turn Program instructor and the certified substitute assistant principal position.
Specifically, the board approved adding a $150 per module instructor’s fee for the Right Turn Program, which is designed to educate students and their parents on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
The Right Turn Program also explores the importance of goal setting and decision making, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith, who presented the item to the School Board for action.
“Students who are assigned to this program have received suspensions for drugs or alcohol School Board policy violations,” Smith explained, noting that WCPS previously contracted the service with a third-party vendor that is currently unable to provide it any longer.
“It is now being requested to in-house the instruction for this program and that the previously paid rate per module of $150 be approved for inclusion on the miscellaneous salary scale,” said Smith.
The complete program consists of six modules that are taught once per week — beginning at 6 p.m. at Diversified Minds — to classes of 8-10 students and their parents or guardians. Smith said WCPS had faced challenges with some previous instructors being unable to teach during the allotted time.
Students receive completion certificates that become part of their behavior file. Cohorts of the program run consecutively, he said, adding that the program “goes deeper” than what is covered in a health class, and the instructor facilitates dialogue and conversation related to the modules.
Participation in the Right Turn Program is a requirement when a student violates drugs or alcohol policy, said Smith.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board that the class has filled up, but no one has taught it. “We need to have a set teacher when we require that the course be taken,” Ballenger said. “It’s not fair to the families when they show up, and there’s no one there to teach the class.”
When questioned by board members about instructor qualifications for the program, Smith answered that the instructor could be someone trained in counseling, but the person does not have to be a certified counselor. Nevertheless, he added that WCPS plans to fill the position with someone with a background in counseling.
The School Board also unanimously approved establishing a $275 per day rate for a certified substitute assistant principal.
WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin explained that WCPS has a board-approved established rate for a certified substitute principal set at $350 per day, but no certified substitute assistant principal rate exists for the school division.
“In order to meet the needs of our schools during an interim time period, we ask that the board establish a certified substitute assistant principal rate set at $275 per day,” Goodwin said prior to the board’s 5-0 vote to approve it.
In another action, the School Board approved the $28,465 purchase of Mastery Connect, which WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Heather Bragg described as the assessment platform that WCPS uses to administer benchmark assessments.
“Mastery Connect is a competency-based learning platform that helps teachers identify students’ levels of understanding, target students for intervention, and inform instruction,” Bragg told board members, who approved WCPS’s purchase of the platform for the 2022-2023 school year.
The last board-approved action item also was presented by Bragg, who asked board members to pass a motion that WCPS accept the Virginia Tiered Systems of Support (VTSS) Grant Award in the amount of $24,000 for 2022-2023 and that WCPS request an increase in appropriations in the instructional category from the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
The VTTS Grant Award provides WCPS with funding to support the implementation of division initiatives related to academic achievement, attendance, positive behavior, and family/community engagement, said Bragg.
VTSS is a collective of organizations funded and led by the Virginia Department of Education to support school divisions with implementing and sustaining data-driven, evidence-based decision-making practices to meet the needs of all students. WCPS has partnered with VTSS and received a yearly grant award for over a decade.
Watch the School Board work session in its entirety in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Laurel Ridge and Native American communities came together for a Come to the Circle event on Fauquier Campus
Members of various Native American tribes and Laurel Ridge Community College students, faculty and staff shared more than a meal during a Come to the Circle event at the Fauquier Campus on Monday – they shared stories, experiences, compassion and understanding.
“Come to the Circle,” a recently-developed cultural education program debuted in the nation’s capital last month for Indigenous People’s Day. It came to Laurel Ridge Monday, in the Barkman Family Conference Center, featuring members of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and special guests.
Following lunch, a demonstration of corn husk doll making and conversation, those in attendance sat in a large circle facing each other.
“This is how we talk with one another in our councils, all in a circle,” said Shelia Hansen, a Shenandoah Shawnee elder, co-founder of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and second vice president of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. “Everybody is the same level.”
She said it is believed that everything goes in a circle, including the “sacred hoop of life.”
Among those joining Laurel Ridge students, faculty, and staff, including President Kim Blosser, were Native Americans who had walked 1,200 miles from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C. to call for the release of Leonard Peltier, an American Indian Movement activist serving a life sentence for the murder of two FBI agents in 1975, a crime he and his supporters say he didn’t commit and for which he received an unfair trial.
His daughter, Katherine Peltier, a member of the Dine’/Turtle Mountain Lakota, was one of the special guests and prayer walkers at Come to the Circle at Laurel Ridge.
Everyone in the circle was invited to share what they would like to say.
“My parents were not proud to be who they were,” said Kim Jump Johnson, who said she was raised to assimilate into the dominant American culture.
She said she was at Come to the Circle because of her connection with Hansen and her husband, Curt.
“They welcomed me into the fold,” said Johnson, part of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma. “It’s good to be home.”
Chief Matthew Black Eagle Man Cortis, of the Cree/First Nations Canada, said he endured compelled assimilation as “a survivor of the boarding schools” many Native American children were forced into in the 19th and 20th centuries. He discussed the importance of balance and stewardship of natural resources.
“We depend on each other, that’s what tribalism is,” Cortis said. “Strength without compassion is all about dominance. When you apply compassion and understanding to your strength, that’s when healing starts.”
Cortis, who was one of the prayer walkers, also shared a drum and song during Come to the Circle.
John Martin, from Minneapolis, is a member of the Anishinaabe and said “it was an honor to walk the prayer walk.” During the journey, he was given the spirit name “Walking Bear.”
The guests said they wanted to hear from some of the young students in attendance. Several students shared how being members of marginalized communities themselves had affected them.
“We are grateful to First Nations People for inviting us to Come to the Circle, creating space for honest conversation about topics such as cultural understanding, social justice, and environmental stewardship,” said Laurel Ridge student activities and recreation specialist Angela Schroeder.
President Blosser said she is looking forward to continuing and strengthening ties between the college and Native American peoples in the area and beyond.
“What a moving and educational experience Come to the Circle was for myself, as well as for our students, faculty and staff,” she said. “Events like these really reinforce the values of our college, particularly when it comes to learning, integrity and diversity. It was truly an honor to welcome representatives of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and their special guests to campus, and we hope to see them again soon.”
Student Sarah Spagnolo enjoyed coming to the circle and meeting First Nations members.
“I had an amazing time, listening to them speak about what they were passionate about,” she said. “I enjoyed making the corn husk doll and hearing about the legend behind it that states why you cannot put a face on it.”
“We are so grateful and honored to have been invited,” said Tracey “SunRiver” Pitcock, an advocate, educator and water carrier, as well as secretary of United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and a board member for the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. “Our goal is to bring everyone back to the circle.”
Local News
Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game
Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.
“On November 4, 2022, while attending the Skyline versus Warren County Football game, Parker and Carson witnessed a female actively choking feet away from where they were standing. Without hesitation, Parker immediately rushed to her aid and began performing the lifesaving Heimlich Maneuver while Carson went to notify emergency medical services. With their combined actions they successfully dislodged the stuck food, clearing the patient’s obstructed airway. Thanks to Parker and Carson’s quick recognition and fast reactions, the victim avoided any serious complications and did not require any further medical treatment.
“When asked, Parker humbly attributed his actions to skills he learned at the CPR class he attended his freshman year at Skyline High School,” Lt. Cucciardo noted. He then observed that: “In 2016, the Commonwealth of Virginia adopted the Gwyneth’s Law, which requires all high school students at their freshman year to become certified in emergency first aid, CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automatic External Defibrillators) as a requirement to graduate.”
Lt. Cucciardo noted that 39 states have adopted similar laws leading to higher statistics of bystander lifesaving actions. “Most people go their entire lives without ever being placed in a situation like this one, which you two faced that night. And if so, they typically don’t act like you two did,” Cucciardo said with a nod to McGann and Richardson listening to his right. The lieutenant then acknowledged that his boss, County Fire & Rescue Chief James Bonzano wished to acknowledge their actions of that November 4th evening on behalf of the entire department.
Accompanied by recently promoted Assistant Chief Gerry Maiatico, Chief Bonzano, along with County Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, presented to two young lifesavers with plaques of appreciation to a hearty round of applause from the public and county officials present, along with one “GOOD JOB” yelled from the crowd.
And might this reporter, once saved by some civilian-initiated CPR – thanks, Paula (and Melissa who made the 911 call) – while awaiting Company One’s timely arrival with the defibrillator (AED) during a cardiac arrest nearly a decade ago, echo that GOOD JOB, guys!!!
Well done.
Royal Examiner will explore other, generally less heroic aspects of the meeting in a forthcoming story – or you can just watch the entire 1:42:38 video. Things got interesting, if somewhat more confrontationally so, elsewhere during the Public Comments opening the meeting when Shenandoah Farms residents, including current County-appointed Shenandoah Farms Advisory Committee Chair Sarah Saber, confronted the board about a perceived pattern of ignoring Farms resident-initiated management advice, particularly on road capital improvement project choices, related to relative costs and benefit.
Stay tuned, sports fans.
Crime/Court
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents.
On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Crime/Court
Stephens City: Shots fired-barricaded subject call ends peacefully
At approximately 5:05 pm, the Frederick County EOC received reports of a subject discharging a firearm within a residence on Westmoreland Drive in Stephens City. The house was occupied at the time, with all subjects able to leave the premises unharmed, leaving the suspect as the lone occupant.
Arriving deputies confirmed shots continued to be fired from within the dwelling at 400 Westmoreland Drive, and a perimeter was set up around the immediate area.
As neighboring homes were evacuated and streets shut down, additional resources were activated and deployed, including Crisis Negotiations, SWAT, and Emergency Medical Services. Members of the Virginia State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police Dept., and Stephens City Police Dept. also responded to assist with the developing situation.
The suspect was identified by family members as 45-year-old Daren Eugene Sullivan, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and upset over a domestic matter. Over the next several hours, Sullivan would randomly fire off rounds inside the dwelling, with one of those instances appearing to be directed towards two deputies on the perimeter. Sullivan made several threats of self-harm and of a possible forced police shooting.
Members of the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team continued to attempt to speak with Sullivan during those times when he would answer the phone and respond to them with little progress.
With shots still being fired randomly, albeit less frequently, and attempts to establish a dialogue with the suspect being unsuccessful, non-lethal gas was deployed along with a robotic camera device from the Virginia State Police and drones from FCSO.
After a final round of gas was utilized, images from the drones and robot led commanders to believe that the Sullivan may now be incapacitated.
At 10:19 pm, a SWAT entry team made their way into the house and located Sullivan lying on the floor and unresponsive to verbal commands.
Team members approached the suspect and were able to take him into custody without further incident bringing this situation to an end without any
loss of life. Sullivan was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for evaluation, and criminal charges are forthcoming pending consultation with
the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Local News
Camping for Hunger is underway at Royal Plaza Shopping Center
For the 14th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger’ from Monday, November 14th through Saturday, November 19th, to raise food, monetary donations, and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
Since 2008, donation totals for the Camping for Hunger Project have exceeded 176,000 pounds of food and supplies, such as personal hygiene items, and over $135,000 in cash and gift cards. On average, the total amount of food and money collected each year provides approximately six months’ worth of food for C-CAP’s pantry program.
On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, Scott Bradley, station owner Andrew Shearer, and other staff members will again take to sleeping on the bus, which will be parked at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center. During the week-long camp-out event, The River 95.3 will broadcast live, asking for community support and donations for Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP’s food pantry. In-person collections will take place during “camping week” at the bus and at area businesses and organizations. A list of drop-off locations will be posted to the station’s website, along with an online, direct-to-C-CAP donation link.
Royal Broadcasting President Andrew Shearer commented, “For the 14th year, my staff and our neighbors will sacrifice a little of themselves, with either money, non-perishable food, or their time to help out those in need. And the need is greater than ever.” According to Shearer, “Our partners for the past 13 years have included the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Royal Plaza Shopping Center, Century Link, and C-CAP. These organizations help us with the set-up and resources necessary to undertake such a large event. And numerous local companies host in-house food drives, which help add to the totals and the support. All donations stay in our local community.”
The River 95.3 and WFTR/Fox Sports 1450 are committed to continuing to serve the community through direct-involvement events and activities. For more information, contact the station: at 540-635-4121, email: campingforhunger@theriver953.com, or visit http://theriver953.com/campingforhunger.
Food Partners/Drop-Off Locations
Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic – Winchester Rd. Front Royal
Warren County Social Services
Samuels Public Library
WC Vet Clinic
Aire Serv
Postal Business Center
Shear Elegance Pet Boutique
Front Royal Police Department
Warren County Sheriff’s office will be going to the transfer stations for pickup.
Blue Ridge Shadows
Marlow Auto Group
Donahoe’s Whimsical Flowers
Dusty’s Country Store
Royal Plaza locations
Jeans Jewelers
Be-You-Tiful Salon
1989 Vape
Elite Nails
Blue Ridge Barber
Cato
Play Favorites
Blue Ridge Hospice
Better Thymes
Jennerations Hair Studio
Vine & Leaf
Boost Mobile
Wind: 2mph SW
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
50/27°F
52/25°F