VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 30 – December 1, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through December 1. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile Marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through December 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 20.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 675 (Success Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Winchester Road) and cul-de-sac for rock and soil testing, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. November 20 – November 24.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Smooth Sailing for Thanksgiving Travelers: VDOT Lifts Lane Closures
VDOT Takes Steps to Ease Holiday Traffic with Suspended Work Zones and Travel Tools.
Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and family gatherings, is also known for its hectic travel. This year, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is taking significant steps to make the holiday journey smoother and safer for Virginians. From noon on Wednesday, November 22, to noon on Monday, November 27, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and major roads across Virginia.
While this measure will clear many roads of construction-related disruptions, drivers should still be aware of the remaining semi-permanent work zones. VDOT encourages travelers to check the latest lane closures and travel advisories on their Weekly Lane Closures page for up-to-date information.
VDOT offers an online, interactive travel trends map to assist travelers further. This tool is designed to predict peak congestion times on Virginia interstates during Thanksgiving. Although it doesn’t offer real-time data, the map uses historical traffic patterns to help drivers plan their trips to avoid traditionally busy travel times.
Traffic data suggest that heavy congestion is likely from mid-morning to evening on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday and Sunday. Key areas to watch include:
- I-95 in the Fredericksburg Area: Despite recent improvements like the express lane extension and additional northbound lanes at the Rappahannock River, historical data indicates potential heavy congestion.
- I-81 Northbound: This corridor from Pulaski to Rockingham is expected to face heavy traffic, especially on Sunday.
- Hampton Roads Area: On I-64, ongoing construction activities, including the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel project, may lead to heavier traffic.
VDOT’s initiative to lift lane closures and provide travel planning tools represents a proactive approach to managing the Thanksgiving travel surge. By planning ahead and staying informed about potential congestion areas, Virginians can look forward to a safer and more enjoyable journey to their holiday destinations.
Front Royal Welcomes Fleetwood Vintage: A New Era of Funky Fashion on Main Street
Local Entrepreneur Taylor Jones Brings Unique Vintage Style to Front Royal with Fleetwood Vintage
Front Royal, known for its vibrant community and picturesque streets, has added a new gem to its Main Street – Fleetwood Vintage. This new business, inaugurated amidst supportive cheers and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, marks a significant addition to the town’s retail landscape. Taylor Jones, a local entrepreneur and the brains behind Fleetwood Vintage brings her unique vision of vintage fashion to the heart of Front Royal.
The opening ceremony saw key community figures, including Walt Mabe from the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, a Front Royal Town Council member, expressing their excitement. “It’s all part of living the Vintage life and it being exactly what we would like it to be,” said Mabe, encapsulating the town’s enthusiasm for the new venture. DeDomenico-Payne added, “I’m really pleased to have your youthful energy here to bring back important things,” highlighting the fusion of nostalgia and modernity that Fleetwood Vintage promises.
Byron Briggs, President of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses like Fleetwood Vintage. He pointed out the beneficial ripple effect that spending in local businesses has on the community.
The star of the event, Taylor Jones, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from her family, friends, and the community. “I couldn’t have done it without my mom, my friends, my family, and my community,” she said, reflecting on her journey to becoming a business owner at the young age of 25.
Jones, a native of Front Royal and a graduate of Skyline High School, has always had a flair for the ‘out there’ style, which she brings to her store. She credits her love for funky patterns, colors, and particularly velvet, as the inspiration behind her business. Fleetwood Vintage, named after her admiration for Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, promises to be a haven for those who love unique and vintage fashion.
Located at 407 East Main Street, right across from the Visitor Center, Fleetwood Vintage is set to be a new favorite spot for locals and visitors alike. With its diverse range of funky vintage items, the store is not just a business but a reflection of Jones’ passion and the town’s welcoming spirit.
Fleetwood Vintage is more than just a store; it’s a symbol of Front Royal’s growing and diverse business community. It stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the younger generation and their ability to blend the old’s charm with the new’s vibrancy. As Fleetwood Vintage opens its doors, it invites everyone to experience the unique blend of past and present right in the heart of Front Royal.
Secure Every Journey: Virginia DMV’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Promotes Lifesaving Seatbelt Habits
Virginia DMV Urges Seat Belt Use as Unbuckled Fatalities Decrease, Emphasizing No Room for Complacency.
As the holiday season approaches, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is taking proactive steps to ensure road safety for all Virginians. The department has launched its annual Click It or Ticket campaign from November 19 to 30, focusing on the benefits of wearing seat belts. This initiative arrives amidst encouraging data showing a decline in fatalities involving unbuckled passengers and drivers, yet it serves as a crucial reminder not to let our guard down.
DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, also serving as the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, highlighted the significance of this campaign. “While we’re seeing a positive trend with fewer unbuckled fatalities, our goal is zero. Buckling up remains the simplest yet most effective action to protect ourselves and others on the road,” he stated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration supports this, noting that seat belt use can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 55%.
This year’s statistics are a beacon of hope, showing a 12% reduction in fatalities among those not wearing seat belts compared to last year (281 in 2023 vs. 319 in 2022). However, these numbers also paint a picture of vulnerability among specific demographics. With 20% of fatalities being individuals in their 20s and 73% male, the DMV underscores the importance of targeted education and awareness.
In line with this, the DMV has issued a seat belt safety refresher, emphasizing critical points like ensuring children are securely buckled in appropriate safety seats, fastening the seat belt correctly over the shoulder and hips, adjusting it for a snug fit, and the importance of wearing it at all times, even during short trips or while in traffic.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is more than a reminder; it’s a call to action for every Virginian to make seat belt use a habit. As we embark on our holiday travels, let’s ensure that safety is our first passenger. The DMV encourages everyone to buckle up themselves and remind loved ones to do the same. For further information on seat belt safety and to access resources, visit the DMV’s revamped website at dmv.virginia.gov.
School Board Votes to Bolster School Security, Hire More Ressie Jeffries Teachers
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, November 14, unanimously approved a motion to hire two more teachers for Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and voted to require law enforcement experience for an incoming school security officer.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins were present for the 5-0 votes.
“As our ELL [English Language Learner] population continues to increase, there is a need for an additional teacher to help meet their needs,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Personnel Director Jody Lee said when presenting the teacher hiring item. “We have also experienced an increase in elementary numbers that have pushed class size limits at Ressie Jeffries.”
Lee pointed out that three teachers were added to the budget, but larger numbers in lower grades required staff to be adjusted at Ressie Jeffries this year, so the two positions will help address the increased numbers of both sets of students, he said.
In another action item presented by Lee, he said that while the district’s current school security officer job description requires a bachelor’s degree candidate, WCPS staff wanted to modify that description to recruit a more experienced applicant with a law enforcement background.
The person will assist at both WCPS high schools in monitoring the flow of students entering and exiting the schools, as well as general student monitoring during the school day, and facilitate security measures both in the building and surrounding school grounds, Lee explained.
The unanimously approved job description now reads: “KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, EDUCATION, AND ABILITIES — Candidate must (1) be a graduate of an accredited college or university or (2) possess a high school diploma with previous law enforcement, corrections, or security experience. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and must be able to obtain a School Safety Officer Certification through the Department of Criminal Justice Services within 90 days.”
In other action, the School Board voted unanimously to allow WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger to lecture for compensation at universities and colleges as long as it does not interfere with his contracted duties for the school district. “I’m interested in taking on speaking engagements, lectures, etc.,” said Ballenger. “I would not do these activities during the school day.”
Lastly, the board also approved the school district’s adoption and purchase of McGraw-Hill Environmental Science hardcopy textbooks and online subscriptions for a five-year term at a cost of $20,052.86.
Work Session presentations
Erin Fisher, executive director of Anti-Trafficking International, shared information with the School Board on the organization’s grades 6-10 curriculum on human trafficking, abuse, and exploitation.
“Human trafficking is quickly growing and overtaking the drug trafficking trade,” Fisher said, adding that “rural counties have a high vulnerability rate due to the increased fentanyl and opioid epidemic.”
In fact, the Front Royal, Va., and Warren County area is not immune to human trafficking, she said, due to easy access to Interstate 66 and Interstate 81.
“Traffickers are way ahead of the game compared to most parents,” said Fisher (above). “It’s a real issue that parents are starting to deal with.”
Anti-Trafficking International offers a program that Fisher said is cost-effective, sustainable, customizable, and time-sensitive. The program is designed to increase parents’ and students’ knowledge, awareness, and prevention of human trafficking.
The program aims to give students the skills to know what to look for in an effort to spur a cultural shift about the issue, she said, similar to the goals of the D.A.R.E. [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] program.
For instance, program participants learn about what dangers to be aware of based on actual case examples and in-person testimonies. The program also incorporates a lot of classroom discussion to help students work through scenarios and support each other in understanding the issue and associated dangers.
At the same time, Fisher said discussions focus on consent, choice, hope, respect, and the responsibility of being part of the community. Segments also naturally fall within the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOLs) to give students a foundation of knowledge, she said.
Presented as an informational item to the School Board, Ballenger added that the program could be supplemental to some Family Life courses aligned with SOLs, and would cost roughly $5,000 for three years.
Richard Novak (above, standing), club director of the Front Royal Rotary Club, and Michael Williams (above right, blue sweatshirt) of the Warren County Rotary Club said during the meeting that both clubs would fund the program if the School Board found the cost to be prohibitive.
“Human trafficking is so broad,” Novak said. “We need to give our kids some ammunition and knowledge to fight it and prevent it before it happens. We think it’s that important.”
“Don’t let money be the issue,” added Williams, owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC. “We’ll take care of that.”
Pence thanked the clubs’ representatives for their generous offers. The board is likely to see the item presented later for action.
In another Work Session presentation, Chuck Haines, WCPS secondary truancy prevention officer, and WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith discussed moving the secondary truancy prevention officer from a 10-month contract to a 12-month contract in order to fulfill the summertime needs of truancy.
“There is a lot of work that has to go into these cases, including gaining information from service providers, discussing issues with parents, and responding to the assigned defense attorneys, Guardian ad Litems, and the prosecuting attorney,” said Smith.
Once a petition is filed, he explained, the Code of Virginia requires that adjudication take place within 120 days. That means that petitions filed in March, April, and potentially May, therefore, require trials that are held over the summer. And Haines has to attend those trials.
So, as WCPS works to improve how it handles truancy and chronic absenteeism, it would be helpful to extend the contract for Haines’ position, they said.
“We have seen a significant increase in truancy cases, along with the struggles of getting students back in school since the pandemic,” Haines said.
Ballenger added that WCPS may also need an additional attendance officer. The item will be presented to the board for action during one of its meetings in December, he said.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Screech Owl
This mighty owl is no match for garden netting…
Eastern screech owls may not be the biggest or strongest owl, but they are masters of hiding! More often heard than seen, these 6 inch raptors are common in our forested areas. Unfortunately, this patient was seen, tangled in garden netting.
This patient is a gray morph Eastern screech owl (the same species as a red morph Eastern screech owl, like our ambassador, Dopey!). On intake, this owl was extremely lethargic and had difficulty standing, but luckily had not sustained any major injuries except constriction injuries around the neck. If you happen to find an entangled animal, please do not try to pull it out as this can cause further damage. The netting should be cut with wide margins around the animal and the victim, still entangled, can then be transported to a rehabilitator for safe removal. And as always, if you have any concerns, give us (or your closest permitted rehabilitator) a call!
After just over 24 hours in care, this patient is already feeling much better and is even perching.
The overwhelming majority of our garden netting cases are snakes, but this material also entraps birds, bats, and other wildlife. There are many safer alternatives such as stiff, wire fencing or much finer mesh aimed at keeping insects out. We strongly encourage you to replace your garden netting with one of these options. When disposing of garden netting, never leave it out in a pile or tucked away in a shed or garage— instead secure the netting in a sealable bag or bin before placing it in the trash so that other animals cannot get entangled. Most of our patients with garden netting wounds were stuck in netting that wasn’t even in use at the time!
In 2022, we took in a record-breaking (at the time) number of animals—3,406 patients entered our doors for care. This red-tailed hawk (suspected vehicle collision) is our 3,500 patient this year!
Raptors and their care costs significantly more than smaller birds with similar injuries. Between food, medications, anesthetics, bandaging materials, diagnostics, and other care, an injured raptor could cost us approximately $500—$1,000 per week. These are just some of the free veterinary and rehabilitative services available to ALL of our patients and it is all thanks to the generous support of our donors and community members.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good during the season of giving thanks. This year, our Giving Tuesday campaign will focus on the incredible resources it takes to give our ever-growing number of patients the best possible care.
Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild. Help give back to our native wildlife by planning to give on Giving Tuesday, November 28th, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
WCHS DECA Celebrates Alumni Achievements During National DECA Month
Highlighting the Success Stories of Three Distinguished Alumni.
November marks a special time for the Virginia and National Associations of DECA, known as “DECA Month,” when the focus turns to celebrating the achievements of past members. This year, Warren County High School (WCHS) DECA takes pride in honoring the accomplishments of three notable alumni: Halea (Hose) Jakobsen (2020), Cris Sandoval (2019), and David Kelly (2019). Their stories exemplify the impact of DECA on shaping futures.
Halea (Hose) Jakobsen (2020): A dedicated member of WCHS DECA for three years, Halea’s DECA journey included placing twice in district competition and participating in the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference with projects supporting the Wounded Warrior Project and bullying prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed her opportunity to compete at the National DECA conference (ICDC) in 2020. As a DECA member, Halea also served as the chapter’s Reporter. Post-graduation, she pursued an apprenticeship in cosmetology, successfully earning her license, and is currently working towards an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration at LRCC. Today, Halea is a proud hair salon owner and attributes her business aspirations and goal-setting abilities to her DECA experience.
Cris Sandoval (2019): During her three-year tenure in WCHS DECA, Cris served as Chapter Reporter and secured a 1st place victory twice in district competition. Her efforts led her team to a 4th place finish in a financial literacy project, qualifying them for the National DECA conference. Cris embarked on two accounting internships after completing her education at LRCC and Shenandoah University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and a concentration in Accounting. She is now working with an accounting firm in Winchester, VA. Cris credits DECA with shaping her career path, boosting her confidence, preparing her for public speaking, and embracing new challenges.
David Kelly (2019): As a two-year member, David actively competed in DECA events, securing top placements and qualifying for national competitions. He served as Vice-President of Finance in his senior year. David’s educational journey took him to Shenandoah University, where he majored in Sports Management and Business Administration, also participating in the golf team. Currently, David holds the position of Director of Tournament Operations at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. He attributes his public speaking skills and understanding of the importance of networking in marketing to his DECA experience.
Sophia Logan, the 2023 DECA Chapter President, expressed immense pride in these alumni, recognizing their significant contributions to the chapter during their high school years and continued success beyond WCHS.
The stories of Halea, Cris, and David serve as inspiring examples of how DECA can influence and shape the lives of its members, guiding them toward successful careers and personal development. WCHS DECA, in celebrating these alumni during National DECA Month, highlights the enduring impact of this organization in fostering the skills and confidence necessary for future achievements.
